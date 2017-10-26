Cisco And Intel Remain Strong Long Term Holds

As equity markets in the US continue to launch higher, it is becoming increasingly difficult to unearth quality stocks at attractive valuations. Although the Dow (INDEXDJX:.DJI) has outperformed the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) and the Nasdaq (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) over the past few months, the Nasdaq is still the clear winner year to date with almost a 22% gain.

Irrespective of whether stocks in the US enter a bubble stage or not, long term value investors invariably looks for stocks which may for one reason or another be out of sync with the overall market. I ran a screen with the following parameters to see what stocks from a valuation standpoint were in the reckoning. P/E < 20, P/S < 4, P/B < 3 and Price to Cash flow < 10, If we can pick up US large caps under these parameters, straight away we are looking at stocks that are cheaper than the market. The screen brought 23 large caps into play. The majority of these companies came from technology, financial and consumer goods sectors.

To continue with the screen, the next step I took was to only include stocks which had positive earnings this year. When looking for a concrete value play, negative earnings often lead to value traps. The fundamentals of the company in question may be sound but a company trading at a loss usually has more risk attached to it over a company that continues to make healthy profits. This step trimmed down our list to 12.

However healthy profits is one thing. What about the state of the balance sheet both from a long and short time frame? Here the company's debt to equity ratio and current ratio tells us how healthy the balance sheet is and the current ratio informs us of whether the payment of the company's short-term liabilities may be a problem or not. Therefore we will enter a debt to equity ratio of under 1 and a current ratio of over 2. Finally for all value plays, we insist on the stock paying out a dividend.

Once we have all these steps inserted, only 3 stocks match our criteria. They are Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Since the Nasdaq has been in a clear uptrend this year, I'm going to concentrate our focus on Cisco & Intel.

With respect to valuation of both companies, there is very little between them. Cisco is fractionally more expensive from an earnings standpoint (PE of 18.1) but is cheaper when compared to its industry's segment average (PE of 34.8). Intel trades with an earnings multiple of 15.63 whereas its industry on average trades with a price to earnings ratio of 25.7. Considering the strength of the Nasdaq over the past few years, It is not surprising to see both stocks trading above their 5 year valuation averages. I see little to differentiate from a valuation perspective.

Dividend investors will definitely be attracted to the strong yield from Cisco (3.3% versus 2.6%). Cisco only introduced its dividend in 2011 and has grown this dividend at a much higher clip than Intel. However Cisco's pay-out ratio has now climbed to 58% whereas Intel's ratio has remained steady around the 40% mark. The size of Cisco's yield here along with its dividend growth rate (5 year number is 26.4%) means it has to come out as winner in this category.

Growth estimates are key though as we all know that past performance does not necessarily mean future gains. Interestingly enough analysts have earmarked more growth for Intel over the next five years with a 8.4% annualized earnings number over the next 5 years compared to 5.25% for Cisco. Both companies obvious have distinct competitive advantages as can be seen from the consistency of their gross and operating margins. However over the past decade for example, Intel has delivered higher top and bottom line growth. So I would give Intel the nod here. Yes Cisco could obviously outperform over the short term but Intel has a track record and analysts believe this growth profile will follow on into the future.

This growth of the financials has also showed up in the share price of Intel. Intel's share price is up over 55% compared to Cisco's 8%. In fact with all dividend re-invested, Intel shares have returned an annualized return of 8% over the past decade compared to Cisco's 2.5%. I acknowledge that Cisco is missing 3 to 4 years worth of dividends here but the difference is substantial. Again Intel comes out on top.

Both companies face risk in years to come. Cisco on the routing side will continue to face competition from the likes of Huawei which remains very strong in China. The migration of workloads to the cloud has meant that Cisco has had to pivot in order to fend off competition. Intel has to keep on producing the goods in the computer processor market to remain market leader. Furthermore mobile devices continue to gain popularity at the expense of personal computers. Innovation and creativity at both these firms area must now more than ever. However when speaking about "Total Return", I would pick Intel over Cisco as a long term hold or also would just hold a larger share in Intel. Something like a 60:40 ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.