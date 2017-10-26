Be Prepared For A Crash

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years," …"We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.” - Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames.” - Julian Robertson

Introduction

The year 2017 thus far has been a horrible year for me personally, and I have generally focused on the few equities that have not participated as part of a historic seemingly one-way bullish equity market melt-up that has some of the greatest value investors wondering if value investing even works anymore?

To me, this feels like 1999 all over again, and actually, I think we are further along, closer to the March of 2000 inflection point, continuing the analogy.

Could declines in 6 of the past 7 days for Amazon (AMZN), and a lower high, be a harbinger of an unwind in the crowded tech trade?

Building on this narrative of weakness in the technology giants that dominate market capitalization indexes, Apple (AAPL) shares have made a lower high too over the past two months. Additionally, shares of Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have showed relative price weakness as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and the S&P 500 Index (SPY) have kept marching higher.

Is this a warning sign? If so, hardly anyone has noticed, or cared.

Given my proficiency in being wrong, which has been epic this year, why should someone listen to my prognostications right now?

The simple answer is that something does not feel right, and imbalances appear to have reached extremes on top of previous extremes.

The longer answer is that I am a market historian with a unique passion for the financial markets, and I have spent the better part of 25 years actively investing, speculating, studying, learning, and pondering the financial markets, and I can say today, with confidence, that the extremes exceed anything we witnessed in 1999 or 2007.

Specifically, complacency dominates the investment markets, from Buffett all the way down to the average retail investor, who has reluctantly embraced the market rally (some would say finally) inadvertently through their passive and ETF exposure.

Despite the record calm on the surface of the markets, as demonstrated by historically low volatility, there is a brutal arms race going on below the surface, driving crosscurrents that are bound to create a riptide that very few expect.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, algorithmic trading, momentum investing, and trend following have increased the confidence of investors in their proprietary trading systems, and I would argue that trend following investing techniques and disciplines collectively now dominate trading like never before, where everyone has a trading system or plan.

The only problem is that all of these trading systems look in the rear view mirror.

In a world of over-the-top transparency, stability is going to lead to instability, per Minsky, and when the next severe drawdown happens, it could happen quicker than anytime previously in market history.

Think the “flash crash” on steroids, or a reprisal, and repeat, of Black Monday in 1987.

Thesis

Complacency dominates the investment markets today as trend following and momentum trading have eviscerated value oriented investors, let alone those with a bearish bent, yet stocks and bonds are the most overpriced in history.

Projected Real Returns Are Worse Today

Compared to 2000 or 2007, projected “real” returns are lower today, not only for stocks but also for bonds which have previously served as a safe-haven in equity market drawdowns.

(Source: GMO, William Travis Koldus)

The table above, which uses data from Asset Class Real Return Forecasts produced by Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company, highlights the predicament that investors face today, specifically that projected real returns for U.S. equities and bonds are projected to be negative on an annual basis for the next seven years.

Imagine if you were a financial advisor domiciled in the U.S. and you went to your client and said, “With a 60/40 Portfolio, we are projected to deliver -3.1% real returns, annually, for the next seven years.”

What would be the response?

While you may disagree with GMO’s forecasts or its methodology, the consistency of its process and its underlying focus on valuation have always been admirable from my perspective, and many other market valuation barometers come to a similar, unmistakable conclusion today, and that is the traditional asset classes are historically overvalued.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives, Doug Short)

While the above market capitalization-to-GDP chart has not yet reached the extremes of 1999, other measures of market valuation actually exceed 1999's lofty levels.

The bigger point is that arguing whether we are merely near 1999’s high in market valuations or whether we have exceeded these modern market valuation peaks speaks to the scope and magnitude of the problem inherent today in valuations.

SKEW Has Added To The Complacency

For a long time now, the options market has been warning of a day of reckoning, as the excellent chart below from Guillermo Valencia illustrates.

(Source: Guillermo Valencia)

The persistently low volatility has set records in 2017, and the months of June, July, September, and October are now the four least volatile months, as measured by the Volatility Index ($VIX) since this index was created in 1990.

(Source: Charlie Bilello)

The problem with the consistently elevated SKEW readings, which have previously served as warning signals to traumatic market events, is that they have stayed elevated for such an extreme length of time that these rare readings, similar to current market valuations, have numbed investors.

Thus, the novelty has worn off, and perhaps too many investors have bet on tail outcomes too early, which is natural in the wake of the 2007-2009 historic bear market, enriching those investors on the other side of these bets and re-enforcing the buy the dip mantra that now dominates daily trading.

Skeptics Have Been Cast Aside

Dr. John Hussman does an admirable job of explaining and defending his methodology, and the rationale behind his firm’s investment framework, yet his weekly warnings about the obscene nature of today’s market valuations have been lost in the shuffle, as the cacophony of bearish investors have been ground to a whisper by the U.S. stock market’s relentless rise.

In fact, he took a break from his weekly writings to let his latest piece sink in and not be obscured by the weekly pieces.

Whether you are bullish or bearish, his most recent research piece is a must-read.

In spite of the market’s one-way rise higher, Dr. Hussman and his team have continued focusing on valuations and producing noteworthy research, and I have chosen one chart today from their recent publication that highlights the scope and magnitude of the current equity market bubble.

(Source: Russell Jackson, Hussman Strategic Advisors)

The chart above, which looks at the median price/revenue ratio of the S&P 500 Index components, is telling investors that want to know that valuation extremes today extend across a range of market capitalizations, not just in the biggest companies. This is in contrast to 1999 when the top 20% of the market capitalization equities contained a majority of the overvaluation.

If you have made it this far, hopefully you are wrapping your mind around the size of the pickle we are in collectively as investors.

Conclusion - Price Discovery Is Absent

The decline of active value investors, and the commiserate decline in price discovery, started over a decade ago, with a number of active value managers mortally wounded by buying shares of financial companies in the 2007-2009 market declines.

Stocks like American International Group (AIG), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), General Electric (GE), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), to name a few companies, not to mention Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Countrywide, Washington Mutual, National City, etc., were caught in a downward spiral as cheap valuations that attracted value investors kept getting cheaper.

While some of these financial stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), are getting their “mojo” back over the past year, many value investors were permanently impaired with their purchases of financial shares during the Great Financial Crisis.

Today, with the rout of value investors continuing over the past decade, price discovery is lacking, and some would say is absent.

This vacuum filled by price insensitive passive and ETF investors has created a sense of complacency, an air of inevitability dominates the markets, where almost all dips are bought, and almost all volatility is sold.

This is temporary.

Price discovery will return, and when it does, it will be with a vengeance, at least that is my prediction.

When price discovery reasserts itself, the computer programmed, trend following, and momentum strategies that dominate today’s investment landscape will accelerate the drawdown at unimaginable speeds or they will elongate the drawdown for an unanticipated length of time, creating a mirror image reversal of the slow motion melt-up that has entangled the markets over the past year.

In the meantime, investors and speculators participating in today’s markets are the reverse image of Forrest Gump who happened to be in all the right places at all the right times. In contrast, today’s investors around my age, which is 40 for inquiring minds, have been in all the wrong places at all the wrong times.

Do you disagree with this view?

Consider the following evidence.

Investors and speculators around my age have participated in three of the greatest equity market bubbles, and subsequent busts, in modern financial history (i.e. 1999, 2007, today).

Additionally, these same investors find themselves immersed in a 30-year plus year bull market in bonds that has possibly ended, which is a bigger bubble than the equity bubble, at least in my opinion.

Finally, there are arguably bubbles in volatility, crypto-currencies, and real estate.

Keep interest rates low for nine years, and what could go wrong?

Inject liquidity at every sign of price discovery, and what happens?

Look for trouble to start in an unanticipated place, perhaps rising interest rates, or unexpected inflationary pressures, and then watch for contagion, because the disease in the vulnerable, historically elevated markets will spread quickly, in my opinion.

Is there any good news?

The good news for investors is that similar to 1999/2000, there are a selected number of equities that are significantly undervalued from my perspective, so while the extreme valuations cover a much greater percentage of the financial markets today, compared to 1999 or 2007, there are still bargains, if you know where to look.

However, the undervaluations that exist today are in more unpalatable sectors and are narrower than 1999, when a majority of REITs and small-cap value stocks were good bargains.

