Sprint: Not Making A Good Case

Along with FQ2 results, Sprint (S) released data points that aren't supportive of an industry needing consolidation. My investment thesis continues to suggest the stock isn't worth much more than the current price based on the results and the reported deal on the table with T-Mobile (TMUS).

Though news headlines continue to suggest that the powers in charge of Sprint and T-Mobile are working on a deal, the Sprint CEO makes statements that aren't going to make regulators happy about a combination. Especially considering, the news continues to leak that the regulatory officials at the DoJ and FCC aren't exactly supportive of a merger while the most recent data point from the Canadian market suggests consolidation to three national wireless carriers harms consumers.

Along with the FQ2 report, CEO Marcelo Claure provided this message to the market:

Sprint was able to deliver net additions in both its prepaid phone and prepaid business for the third consecutive quarter. I'm even more proud that the team was able to deliver this customer growth while continuing to attack the cost structure, improve the network, and maintain positive adjusted free cash flow.

So despite a saturated wireless market, Sprint states that the wireless company can add phone subs and reduce costs. Some highlights not indicative of any inability to compete required for regulatory approval in this market:

Adjusted EBITDA hit the highest level for a fiscal second quarter in a decade.

Postpaid phone net additions for 9 consecutive quarters.

Network performing at best ever levels.

Despite these highlights, Sprint and T-Mobile are reportedly working on preparing an antitrust defense which ought to be good.

Remember that the FCC just now found that the domestic wireless market has "effective competition" for the first time since 2009. A prime reason the market wasn't competitive is that the top wireless carriers in the form of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) dominated the market.

The market didn't become competitive until both Sprint and T-Mobile became powerful enough to launch pricing wars against AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). For this reason, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel had this to say about the threats of a combination that reduces the market from four wireless providers:

For my part, any transaction before us will require someone to explain how consumers will benefit, how prices will not rise, and how innovation will not dissipate in the face of so much more industry concentration.

Sprint will have to convince the FCC that massive synergies from a deal that generate large profits won't make the new entity less aggressive on marketing plans than the two firms separate. For this reason, my thesis remains that the only way to get the deal approved by the FCC and DoJ is a company like Sprint to report the opposite of the current quarter. Show the market escalating costs and subscriber losses and the regulatory authorities won't have any choice but to approve a merger in that case.

The opposite is going on making the key investor takeaway that Sprint has little hope of actually getting this deal approval. In that regard, the stock has limited upside on a deal with the terms at the current price and likely downside if the merger fails. After all, Sprint only forecasts free cash flow breakeven for the year and net debt still sits at nearly $32 billion. Not exactly a great financial position, but one the company should promote to get regulatory sympathy.

Source: Sprint FQ2'17 update

Ultimately, Sprint isn't making a good case for merger approval. Heads investors lose, tails investors don't win.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.