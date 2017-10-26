Caterpillar: Bears Go Silent

Caterpillar (CAT) bears have been rather quiet lately, which isn't a surprise given the strong results the company has been posting of late. Management should be doing victory laps given the turnaround in the business this year, and I'll tag along for a few hundred meters given I've been one of the few supporters of the company's price since the bottom (2016 coverage on cyclicality, defending the dividend and margin expectations earlier this year). There were signs that pointed to an earnings beat from Caterpillar (raise of Chinese 2H 2017 GDP target, low dealer inventory), but even the most stubborn bulls seemed a little taken aback by this quarter's results. At the end of the day, my view of the company remains the same. The share price has consistently priced in a big turnaround - just enough to keep deep value investors like myself away - but management has executed flawlessly, and the bottom now looks like it is more than in within all of the company's segments. The question remains: Is Caterpillar a buy at current prices? Like usual, I still can't get behind a buy recommendation (although it is a solid Hold), but my recommendation is that if investors look carefully, there are some great small cap plays to leverage this turnaround that have trailed large cap firms.

Q3 2017 Financial Summary, Thoughts on China

As a refresher, Caterpillar posted $11,413mm in revenue in Q3 2017, up nearly 25% from Q3 2016. Most importantly, GAAP pre-tax profit margins came in at 13.3%, the highest levels since 2012 - all on 50% less revenue. That leaves a lot of room on the table for operating leverage, as well as from the tapering off of restructuring charges, to drive earnings higher during the next up-cycle. Strength was everywhere, although admittedly coming off of a hard bottom: higher prices (Caterpillar announced additional price increases just two months ago across most equipment), higher volumes, benefits from recent cost discipline. Only material costs were mentioned as a headwind, which, given projections for steel and aluminum prices over the next several years, is unlikely to abate anytime soon. Sure, Caterpillar's quarterly margins are notoriously lumpy due to product mix, and management rightly cautioned sell-side analysts to view year-to-date numbers as more normal for this stage of the period (9.1% YTD pre-tax margin), but I suspect you'll see a lot of upward revisions to 2018/2019 targets in the coming weeks from professional investors nonetheless.

Concerns have always revolved around a dividend, and the coverage is more than there. Through the first nine months of 2017, Caterpillar generated $5,161mm in operational cash flow, or $4,388mm in adjusted free cash flow. This figure includes all of capital expenditures, including on leased equipment, but adds back in cash received from sales of leased equipment post lease expiration. Given annual dividend obligations will be roughly $1,835mm this year, Caterpillar has more than enough additional cash flow on hand to retire debt. Acquisitions or business investment seem more likely; the company actually holds a net cash position ($9,591mm in cash, $8,836mm in debt) once you exclude Financial Products debt, which is all backed by leases on Caterpillar equipment.

There were several factors in play that drove results materially higher. China surprised to the upside, which likely could have been predicted given Chinese Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan's bullish comments two weeks ago, in which he guided the country's GDP growth to 7% in the second half of the year. This was a surprise to some, and many economists had forecast a contraction, down to 6.5-6.7% for the remainder of the year. China's importance for Caterpillar has risen quite a bit in recent years, particularly given the downturn in North American oil and gas, so these kind of results have been reassuring, despite calls for a "hard landing" in China - how long have we been hearing that term for now?

Dealer Inventory Points To Considerable Upside

Dealer inventory of heavy equipment is something I track closely (Industrial Insights holds positions on several companies with ties to equipment sales), and inventories have been trending down for months now. For some heavy equipment suppliers, new orders had been slow, but given the workdown in dealer inventory, it seemed all but assured we'd see some new builds on the way across many product categories. Caterpillar has been a bigger beneficiary than most, with a lot of its inventory going straight from the firm to the customer, with the dealer barely sitting on the inventory. General historical level is for four months of inventory sitting at dealers, and Caterpillar is currently below that, particularly within certain subsegments of equipment like construction. More of this is set to come, particularly within heavy mining and agricultural equipment, in my opinion. Based on my talks throughout the industry, many dealers have been hesitant to really build inventory on-site; the collapse in sales that came about just a few short years ago is fresh on their minds. However, as these dealers now face the reality that they might just miss out on sales because they don't have the right equipment on hand, many are starting to sing a different tune.

Management spent a lot of time on the conference call working through this topic, as well as some disruptions in its supply chain. My gut feeling is that Caterpillar might have been too quick to cut some of its suppliers during the recent downturn, and as a result its having to do a bit of legwork to get production back up and running to meet current demand. That isn't an unusual problem; businesses go cost-conscious when sales dry up, and frequently they overshoot to the downside on cuts. Don't expect this problem to go away over the next few quarters; it will crop up again, and will limit growth in certain segments, particularly as we had into 2018.

Valuation, Takeaway

Investors should look for Caterpillar to generate $48B in sales next year, generating $5,950mm in GAAP operating income. Assuming flat interest expense and a 30% tax rate, that's good enough for $6.65/share in GAAP earnings; closer to $7.56/share assuming roughly $550mm in restructuring costs. 18x non-GAAP earnings is not out of line for a cyclical in the early stages of recovery; so once again, I view the shares as pretty close to fairly valued given my own current assessment of the global environment. There are some risk factors at play; a late stage rally in Resource Industries is going to be a primary driver of revenue growth and margin accretion next year. For investors, that is the segment I'd pay most attention to as we roll into Q1/Q2 of 2018. Dealer inventory remains a key leading indicator as well, but that has to be driven by demand growth, and not by supply constraints from Caterpillar's side.

