Gilead Sciences: Dividend Growth Potential At A Reasonable Value

Relative Valuation

The table below lists the top 25 holdings of the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB). Looking at the list we see that Gilead Sciences (GILD) sports the lowest multiple of its peer group; and not by just a small margin.

(Source: Morningstar via SA contributor Chuck Watson)

The Friedrich algorithm also thinks Gilead is cheap and its only concern is that y/o/y (year over year) revenue is falling rather than increasing. But looking at the Friedrich data file below we see that the FCF (free cash flow), as designated by the row labeled "Friedrich Cash Machine," remains strong. For reasons we will get into a little later we expect that the revenue trend (and earnings) will improve markedly in the not so distant future.

Gilead by the numbers

The following charts were created by Mark Bern, CFA using data from oldschoolvalue.com. In the first chart we see that the trend in revenue went from spectacular to worrisome. We will get into what caused this bump in the road a little later. But we believe that this is just a temporary setback for a great company when looking at it with a long-term perspective view.

The picture of the trend on earnings below is even worse. But, again, we consider this to be temporary and that Gilead's earnings will stabilize by the first half of 2018 and then return to growth for a very long time.

The following chart is our favorite on Gilead. FCF is our thing at Friedrich Global Research. And Gilead continues to have a healthy flow of cash providing great flexibility for management. Since the price fell by more than 50% management has determined that the stock presents a bargain and has allocated more of its bountiful cash flow to its stock repurchase program. The thing we like to see, though, is that the company has consistently kept its cash outflows for dividends and buybacks below its FCF in all but one of the last ten years.

Repurchasing shares when the stock is cheap makes sense and shows good capital asset allocation decision making, in our opinion. When the alternative investments available cannot generate as good a long-term return for shareholders then buybacks are good.

Gilead Revenue by Product y/o/y

The table below lists Gilead's primary products along with the revenue for each generated in quarter two 2017 compared to the same period a year ago along with the percent change y/o/y.

Product Qtr. 2 2016 Revenue Qtr. 2 2017 Revenue % Change Harvoni $2.6 billion $1.4 billion -46% Sovaldi $1.4 billion $315 million -78% Truvada $942 million $812 million -14% Atripla $673 million $475 million -29% Stribild $429 million $293 million -32% Genvoya $302 million $827 million +174% Viread $287 million $300 million +5% Epclusa $64 million $1.2 billion +1775% Other $607 million $535 million -12%

Source: Gilead Sciences quarterly report, 10-Q, page 28

Its two largest producers in 2016, Harvoni and Sovaldi, have suffered huge drops in revenue. But there are some obvious areas of promise for the future. First let's consider the role of competition and how large the threat may be in the future.

Competition

Perhaps the most ominous immediate threat is Mavyret by Abbvie (ABBV) because it both competes most directly with Gilead's HCV therapies (which generate the majority of revenue for GILD) and it is very competitively priced, at $13,200.

It is important to understand, though, that Mavyret is not considered an improvement over Gilead treatments in a majority of HCV patients. It holds the advantage in HCV patients suffering from genotypes 2, 4, 5 and 6 but genotype 2, 4 and 6 patients constitute only about 13% of the infected population. It should also be noted that Mavyret has a warnings of risk for hepatitis B reactivation in patients with both infections.

Also, Maryvet is not recommended for patients with moderate or severe cirrhosis which allows Gilead to retain the lead in those categories. Mavyret has gained about 7% of total new prescriptions and most analysts agree that Gilead will suffer double digit declines in HCV revenue in the U.S. for each of the next two years.

But all is not lost

Gilead has recently received approval of its Sovaldi by China's FDA for use in a market many times the size of the U.S. Pricing is, of course, the big question mark but there is undoubtedly great potential for increased revenue to come from the Middle Kingdom.

In addition, Gilead is pursuing approval of Harvoni and Epclusa in China as well. Even if sold at a steep discount to U.S. pricing, because of the sheer size of the potential market, the potential for growth in sales is significant. Estimates of the number of people in China infected with HCV range from ten million to 30 million.

New HCV cases in the U.S. in 2016 were about 190,000, a 32% increase from 2015. Of course, Gilead has a tendency, unlike most pharmaceutical companies, to cure its patients rather than provide them with a regimen that merely treats the symptoms. So, its success leads to a reduced market for its products. But the worldwide market is estimated to be 71 million by the World Health Organization. According to Sciencemag.org

"Reported cases of "acute" HCV infections-which indicate recent transmission-jumped 158% between 2010 and 2014."

The potential market is still huge and contains significant potential for additional sales by Gilead once it gains approval in more markets. But that is just for its HCV products.

The Real Future Potential

The recent acquisition of Kite Pharmaceuticals by Gilead adds oncology as a potential future major revenue stream. CAR-T therapy holds the potential to create cures for many forms of cancer.

"The Food and Drug Administration approved the gene therapy, to be sold under the name Yescarta, to treat adults with large B-cell lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, who have failed to respond to other treatments. Gilead, which recently acquired Kite Pharma, said the list price for Yescarta, which is to be administered just once to each patient, would be $373,000."

The above quote is from a press release early on October 19, 2017 from Gilead on Reuters. This, we believe, has huge future implications for the company. In addition, Gilead researchers are making good progress in another cancer therapy which treats solid tumors, an area with vast potential. In that area, we think that Gilead made a very smart move in luring Dr. Aleesandro Riva from Novartis (NVS) to lead its oncology research.

Dr. Riva spent 12 years as the head of oncology research at Novartis and has exceptional experience with CAR-T research. It is believed that he has developed a unique approach in using CAR-T therapies on solid tumors. Adding Dr. Riva along with the Kite acquisition may provide Gilead a future catalyst for growth.

Conclusion

The dividend is safe and we expect it to rise consistently for many years into the future. The payout ratio is a mere 21.5% so there is plenty of room for expansion. In addition, we believe that Gilead could return to consistent growth to provide even more potential and justification for higher dividends. We see excellent long-term value in a company that could provide a cure for cancer and other major diseases. We like that this company creates cures rather than just treating the symptoms. It is still not too late to get on this train before it leaves the station.

Gilead may be the one company that provides a future for which we investors hope: the ability to enjoy high quality of life for longer without running out of money too soon.

