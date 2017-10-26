Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 26, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

David Hoffmann

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Analysts

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Travis; President of Dunkin' Donuts, U.S. and Canada, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin' Brands' Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon.

Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for a replay. Before I turn the call over to Nigel, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during this call. Our release can be found on our website, investor.Dunkin'brands.com, along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with their corresponding GAAP measures. We're excited to announce the date and location of our 2018 Investor and Analyst Day. It will be held on February 8, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston, with more details forthcoming at a later date. Given this, we'll be holding our Q4 and fiscal-year 2017 earnings call on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Now I'll turn the call over to Nigel.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Stacey, thank you, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call to discuss our third quarter 2017 results. It was a very eventful third quarter for Dunkin' Brands, on one where I feel we made real progress. We launched a highly successful recapitalization transaction, carried a series of meetings across the U.S. with the entire Dunkin' Donuts system to gain alignment around our multi-year plan to transform Dunkin' Donuts into a beverage-led On-The-Go brand and dealt with the impact of devastating hurricanes through which our franchisees and Dunkin' Brands united to support the communities where we live and operate.

With Dave Hoffmann running Dunkin' Donuts U.S., I have the opportunity to stand back from day-to-day operations and analyze our progress from a high-level perspective. This includes thinking about the next evolution of our digital platform and how we can use our data science skills to make the customer experience easier, faster and more personalized, not just here in the U.S., but globally. Given my previous experience at other companies, I have long been an advocate of using data to drive business results by capitalizing on one-to-one marketing. At Dunkin', we started with the launch of the Dunkin' app in 2012 followed by the Baskin-Robbins app in 2016.

In today's environment, technology gives us access to tremendous amounts of data and the ability to analyze it faster than ever through artificial intelligence. I recently outlined investor digital (3:21) is becoming so ubiquitous that it will no longer be a competitive advantage. While everyone has access to new technologies, it's the companies like Dunkin' that use it to forge an even closer relationship with their guests, the way we're doing it with our Perks loyalty program that will have the competitive advantage. And on the global scale, we're using new technologies and consumer insights to serve guests in new ways like delivery, which we believe will be a real game changer for the industry.

We're having great success in the Middle East with delivery, which I will touch on later, and we're off to an excellent start in Baskin-Robbins U.S. with our delivery partnership with DoorDash. I'm really looking forward to our Investor Day in February to share more of the digital vision with you all. Now back to the third quarter. Looking at the Dunkin' U.S. business, yes, the storms were a disturbance and our analysis suggests that we would have made even greater progress on comps and importantly transactions without them. Admittedly, comps are still not where we want them to be, but we're beginning to see real improvement in the morning day-part thanks to initiatives that we have put in place.

You'll hear more on this from Dave about all the progress he and his team are making with the Dunkin' U.S. brand transformation plan. And as for Baskin U.S., Jason Maceda, its new leader, is off to a strong start and we're starting to see the green shoots of progress in international. As for our recapitalization transaction, due to strong demand, we were able to add an additional $100 million to the original deal that we sold for a total transaction size of $1.55 billion, inclusive of $150 million in variable funding notes. The deal closed this past Monday leaving us with approximately $640 million in net proceeds after repaying a portion of our 2015 debt and related deal expenses.

As you are well aware, our 100% franchise business model produces strong predictable cash flow and when coupled with the net proceeds from [Technical Difficulty] (5:44 – 6:15)

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Hey, operator. Hello?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay, all right. So this is Nigel Travis. Let me just explain what happened, we lost power in our building so that means all our phone systems are down, so we're going to continue using an iPhone. So I apologize for the inconvenience and any problems. We'll just pause the iPhone around until we get our power back. So anyway, let me go back to the previous paragraph so I can continue. As you're well aware, our 100% franchise business model produces strong predictable cash flow and when coupled with the net proceeds from the recent debt refinancing, we are able to continue to return significant cash to shareholders, while also investing in the business.

We are pleased to have announced earlier today that of our board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $650 million of our outstanding common stock. The authorization is good for two years. We are carving out the additional $100 million that we're able to add to the deal to invest into the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. business. Our focus is on opportunities that we believe, along with our franchisees' investments, ignite the transformation of Dunkin' Donuts into a beverage-led On-The-Go brand. To clarify, and I think this is important given some of the questions we've had, we will not be co-investing alongside our franchisees or providing subsidies through items such as royalty relief.

This is about investment that will help drive the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. blueprint for growth. During the third quarter, we also had a very successful round of more franchisee meetings across the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. system. I personally attended some of these meetings and I can say with great confidence that our franchises' enthusiasm for the future vision of the brand was contagious. As I said, we had a turbulent quarter from a weather standpoint, although the impact to our earnings was muted due to our asset-light model. First, Hurricane Harvey devastated the greater Houston area.

We have 42 Baskin-Robbins and 28 Dunkin' Donuts locations in the affected area. Most of the restaurants were back up and running shortly after the rain subsided and all are back open today. Then Hurricane Irma hit Florida. At the peak of the storm, we had more than 1,000 restaurants closed, primarily Dunkin' Donuts, all of which are back open. Lastly, we have 21 Baskin-Robbins locations in Puerto Rico, 10 of which remain closed. The island is still suffering, as most of you will know, from the multiple storms to hit it during this hurricane season, which caused a true humanitarian crisis. In all areas, we saw amazing kinds of kindness from our franchisees. We've heard countless stories of franchisees buying generators for store managers' homes, renting hotel rooms and cars, even opening their homes to crew for safety and shelter from the storms.

Additionally, the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. leadership team headed to the impacted areas and helped out in the restaurants. We and our franchisees also made thousands of dollars worth of product donations, delivering coffee and donuts to shelters providing free coffee to first responders and deploying sampling trucks to bring water and food to the storm impacted communities. And to mark National Coffee Day on September 29, Dunkin' Donuts and our franchisees from across the country donated more than 14 tons of coffee to the Red Cross. We really came together as a Dunkin' family during these storms. It's a proud moment in my tenure as CEO of Dunkin' Brands.

And with that, I will hand over, literally, to Dave to discuss the Q3 performance of Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S. Dave, here's the phone.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. In the third quarter, Dunkin' U.S. system-wide sales grew 4.4%, primarily driven by new store growth with comparable sales up 0.6%. As Nigel mentioned, weather was a headwind for us in the third quarter due to Hurricane Irma in Florida where 11% of our total system sales occur. We estimate that weather resulted in approximately 50 basis points of a negative impact to comps. As a system, the alignment in collaboration with the franchisees is strong as ever. We recently held meetings across the country, as Nigel mentioned, where we shared our blueprint for growth plan with more than 1,000 franchisees.

The blueprint is focused on four main areas that will collectively grow top and bottom-line profitably. They include menu innovation, super convenience driven by digital leadership, restaurant excellence powered by simplification and broad accessibility to our brand through new restaurant development as well as new channels for packaged goods. And it's worth noting that this plan is consistent with what we believe are our main drivers of shareholder value. A tremendous asset-light model with low capital intensity. Second, a history of delivering shareholder value, while ensuring the business has adequate cash to sustain growth.

And lastly, an ability to significantly expand our footprint in the U.S. Phase 1 of our plan focuses on reclaiming our superiority in the morning, which is our dominant day-part, with 60% of sales taking place before 11:00 a.m. We're encouraged by our morning sales performance, which has comped positively and sequentially increased on a comp basis each quarter in 2017. The success our franchisees are seeing in the morning (sic) [market] (13:59) is the direct result of our focus on our core strengths. First, best-in-class hot and iced coffee, superior variety of breakfast sandwiches, and of course, our craveable donuts and Munchkins, and all, all of these at a compelling value. That's our core strengths.

As a result, donuts saw the highest dollar growth on record during the quarter. The two for $2 egg and cheese wake-up wrap offer drove record breakfast sandwich sales in Q3 as we sold over 1,000 breakfast sandwiches per restaurant, per week during the quarter, another milestone for us. In fact, the average ticket for the offer was greater than $7 versus our average ticket of about $5, demonstrating the power of our value strategy of having a food offer to drive beverage attachment. And although it's early stages, we're also optimistic of the performance of our current national value offer the two for $5 bacon, egg and cheese croissant.

Finally during September, we ran our first ever national Sip.Peel.Win. On-Cup promotion. It drove the highest hot coffee quarterly sales growth in over two years. While we are winning in the morning, we are giving some of our success back in the afternoon. All day traffic decelerated from Q2, driven by declines in the afternoon day-part, but morning traffic is in line with Q2 at less than 100 basis points negative. But again, reclaiming the morning day-part in a highly competitive environment was our first priority before stretching our focus into other day-parts.

Also during the quarter, we made two key hires to drive the strategies behind the blueprint. To this end, we recently hired a new Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Weisman. Tony joins us from the Digitas, a global digital agency network, where he served as CEO of North America. He's a much admired, highly-experienced business leader with a proven track record of building global brands. He also knows Dunkin' very well, having led the work on our account at Digitas. With his transformative, data-driven approach to marketing, we're confident that he is the right leader to take our brand to the next level.

Additionally, Katy Latimer has joined our team as Vice President of Culinary Innovation. With 25 years plus of foodservice and culinary innovation, she joins us from PepsiCo where she most recently served as Vice President of R&D for Global Beverages. I am thrilled, absolutely thrilled to have Tony and Katy join an already-talented marketing team, and I'm confident that going to accelerate our efforts to transform DD U.S. into an innovation leader both in the products we sell as well as how we market ourselves.

Okay, next. I plan to touch on a few highlights from the blueprint. First, on menu innovation, a great example of innovating within our core is the Halloween takeover of the Donut case. We encourage you to visit our restaurants before the holiday as many of our traditional donuts are dressed up with fun new looks and names. Owning the holidays is just one tactic we are using to capitalize on our position as the number one retailer of donuts across the U.S. Next, under the strategy of super convenience driven by digital, for the quarter, we added another 500,000 new members to our loyalty program called Perks.

We now have more than 7.5 million Perks members, which represents a 40% increase in membership versus last year. Those members were responsible for 11% of sales in Q3. We're focused, relentlessly focused on increasing these numbers by running successful promotions like Team Wins, You Win and continuing to partner with great brands like Visa and T-Mobile. July marked the one-year anniversary of On-The-Go mobile ordering. Since the launch, we've been continually improving the On-The-Go experience for our guests. This quarter, we began testing designated mobile order pickup areas and optimized several operational processes that will enable the growth of the platform.

One year into this, we are pleased that our guests continue to respond favorably to mobile ordering. Our internal data shows that it has a retrial rate north of 70%, which speaks to the quality of the user experience. On-The-Go orders, mobile orders reached 3% of total transactions during the quarter, and many of our urban and high-volume locations are seeing nearly 20% of their transactions go through mobile ordering. We continue to believe this is the future of how many of our guests will interact with our brand. Another critical element of our blueprint for growth is to give consumers increased accessibility to our brand through new restaurants, through key partnerships and through branded Dunkin' products sold outside of restaurants.

Again, we call this strategic initiative broadening our accessibility for the consumer to the Dunkin' brand. So let me start with consumer packaged goods. Third-party data shows that we achieved more than $600 million in retail sales with Dunkin' packaged coffee and K-Cups over the past year. And according to IRI data, retail sales of our ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee exceeded $100 million within the first nine months of launching, which is an impressive feat considering that there are very few products that achieved $50 million in retail sales in their first year.

And in the trailing 12-months, our total portfolio of consumer packaged goods has generated more than $800 million in retail sales. We're feeling really good about our progress across the channels in just a few short years. Also during Q3, we announced the expansion of our partnership with Amtrak to include our hot coffee On Board Amtrak northeast regional trains. This follows the successful April launch of Dunkin' coffee On Board Amtrak Acela Express trains in the northeast corridor.

Okay, turning to restaurant development. As to restaurant growth in Q3, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees opened 67 net new restaurants versus 56 net new units last year. Our franchisees also completed 88 remodels during the quarter. As for Q4, our franchisees are facing challenges in getting construction and various trade crews for the openings of new restaurants in and around the Florida and Texas areas. Prior to the hurricanes, we expected to end the year squarely within the range of 330 to 350 net new restaurants for 2017, but now we believe that we will end the year below the bottom of the range as the construction work on approximately 30 restaurants will shift into 2018.

As a result, our new expected range for Dunkin' U.S. is 300 to 320 net new restaurants, due entirely to the hurricane impact. As a general practice, we don't provide new restaurant guidance until our Q4 earnings call in February. However, what I can tell you is that the investment thesis of Dunkin' Brands as a U.S. restaurant growth company is still very much intact, specifically for 2018 and beyond. Finally, I'd like to provide an update on our menu simplification test that is a critical part of our focus on restaurant excellence, the fourth area in our blueprint for growth.

The simplified menu is now in 1,000 total locations, including the Providence, Rhode Island market, which as you know, is a core market for us. We understand that there continues to be a significant interest in the results of this test. We're letting the second phase of the test run for at least three months and really listening to our guest reaction before we share analysis. We look forward to addressing it in more detail at our upcoming Investor Day in February. However, as a side note, in the first 300 restaurant tests, what we call Phase 1, we are seeing improvements in product build times, order accuracy and overall guest and crew satisfaction.

We conducted online surveys with guests and fewer than 40% were even aware of the menu changes and only 5% were unable to find a suitable substitution for the product that they were originally planning to order. This is a result of a lot of up front crew training on how to explain the new menu as well as our renewed commitment to deliver every day core favorites consistently, and of course, quickly at the speed of Dunkin'. We still believe the benefits of the simplified menu in the long run will help drive the top-line and bottom-line from improved customer throughput, happier crew and managers and ultimately, increased restaurant-level margins.

As we said before, simplification will continue to be a cultural mindset for our system. We want to make our restaurants simpler and easier to operate, and ultimately, a better experience for the guests. In closing, we're inspired by the alignment we're seeing across the entire system to ensure long-term success. And I want to thank the franchisees, the great franchisees, for the confidence and support that they have given me and my entire team as we drive our future together.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Nigel to cover Baskin-Robbins U.S. and International.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So as we continue on our iPhone, let me talk about Baskin firstly, and thanks, Dave. Baskin-Robbins U.S. comp store sales were negative 0.4% during Q3, driven by a decline in traffic offset by increased average ticket. We estimate the negative weather impact was about 120 basis points. This included unseasonably cool and wet weather in the Eastern part of the country as well as the hurricanes. We experienced strong growth in core category, such as cups and cones, shakes and cakes in markets in the west. But unfortunately, it was not enough to offset the declines in the rest of the country. Delivery with our partner DoorDash launched at the end of June and in now available to guests in one third of the system.

Although it's still early, our franchisees who are offering delivery are experiencing incremental sales. Let me know move on to International. Dunkin' International continues to be in stabilization mode. In the third quarter, we had double-digit comp store sales growth in Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Chile, all priority markets, giving positive comps for the segment. We continued to be encouraged by the early performance results of the new Dunkin' Donuts International store design, which really puts coffee at the forefront. We now have nearly 10 of these new international image restaurants in three different markets globally, all of which are experiencing an increase in overall average weekly sales, and importantly, an increase in beverage units.

Again, this will be an item we will share at Investor Day. For Baskin International, it was a tough quarter from a comp standpoint with the major markets of Korea, Japan and Middle East all seeing comp declines. We are working with our partners to continue to roll out delivery across markets based on the success of our partners in Kuwait, where 30% of sales are going through delivery and Saudi Arabia, which has grown its delivery business to 7% of sales in a very short time. We recently opened our first Baskin-Robbins store in Pakistan, with the new store designed for Baskin International.

And our largest franchisee in the Middle East is opening its 500th store in Saudi Arabia next week, bringing it to 800 stores in total in the region. We held four regional meetings during the quarter, two of which I attended. I was really heartened by our franchisees' and licensees' engagement in the new Dunkin' International coffee forward strategy and excitement for the new Baskin International store design.

And now, I will pass over to Kate to cover our financial results.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. Nigel covered the debt deal, but I'd also like to highlight that we had great timing on our transaction and we got very favorable rates. This week, we closed on the financing of $1.4 billion of new securitization debt. This deal was structured in two tranches, $600 million in a seven-year tranche due in 2024 with a rate of 3.629 and $800 million in a 10-year tranche due in 2027 with a rate of 4.03. The transaction was heavily oversubscribed and provided us with the lowest seven and 10-year rates ever achieved for a restaurant securitization. The proceeds were used to repay approximately $731 million of securitization debt from our 2015 deal.

Including the $1.7 billion of securitization debt that will remain outstanding from our 2015 deal, we now have approximately $3.1 billion in outstanding securitized debt with a blended interest rate of 3.925, which will result in approximately $126 million in annualized net interest expense. I'd like to reiterate that our overall philosophy of returning capital to shareholders has not changed. We remain an asset-light company with very low capital intensity.

Now to our financial results; revenue for Q3 increased approximately $17 million or just over 8% compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to increased franchise fees driven by additional renewal income, as well as increased royalty income. Other revenue also increased, driven by license fees related to our Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup business and our ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased $12.7 million or 11.6% and $13 million or 11.5%, respectively, from the prior year primarily driven by revenue increases.

The increases were offset by gains from the sale of company-operated restaurants last year and an increase in G&A expense. Year-to-date, our G&A is up slightly less than 1%. Net income and adjusted net income decreased by $0.5 million or nearly 1% and $200,000 or 0.3%, respectively, as a result of an increase in income tax expense. Income tax expense for Q3 includes a nearly $9 million write-down of foreign tax credit carry-forwards, primarily resulting from expected incremental interest expense from our recent debt refinancing. This increase in income taxes was offset by the increases in operating income and adjusted operating income.

Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share remained flat to the prior period at $0.57 as the decrease in net income was offset by a decrease in shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased by 1.7% to $0.61 compared to the prior-year period as a result of a decrease in shares outstanding offset by the decrease in adjusted net income. The decrease in shares outstanding from the prior-year period was due primarily to the repurchases of shares since Q3 of 2016, offset by the exercise of stock options and the new accounting standard adopted earlier this year.

Excluding the impact from the latter, diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share would have been $0.01 lower in the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, we had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.4 to 1, which was before the completion of our debt refinancing. Considering the additional borrowings, our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is approximately 5.7 to 1 on a pro forma basis. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 46.9%, with the increase driven by the additional non-cash tax charge that I referenced earlier.

During the quarter, we generated approximately $67.2 million in free cash flow and we ended the quarter with $343 million in cash and short-term restricted cash on the balance sheet. Of that $343 million, $109 million represents cash associated with our gift card and marketing funds balances. We used $29 million in cash during the quarter to pay our Q3 cash dividend to shareholders.

Now to our full-year targets; we reiterated and updated certain targets in our press release earlier today, and Dave discussed the impact from the hurricanes on our Dunkin' Donuts U.S. growth target earlier.

Now let me address our revenue guidance. We continue to maintain our revenue guidance of low to mid-single-digit growth, despite the lowered net store opening expectations. This is primarily a result of income from the term renewal program that we discussed last quarter. As a reminder, this is when we occasionally offer our franchisees the opportunity to renew the term remaining on their franchise agreements to get them back to 20 years. Our franchisees are responding very positively to it and continue to well exceed our expectations for renewals of their agreements.

As we sit here today, we believe that the DD U.S. franchise fees for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 will greatly exceed Q3. We are maintaining our operating and adjusted operating income target as well. We are updating our GAAP earnings per share target to $2.17 to $2.25 to reflect debt extinguishment charges that will be incurred in Q4 as a result of our refinancing. We are maintaining our diluted adjusted earnings per share target of $2.40 to $2.43. Although we expect approximately $6 million of incremental interest expense in the fourth quarter from the debt deal and a higher expected effective tax rate as the result of the reserve of foreign tax credit carry-forwards in Q3, the higher-than-expected franchise fees, albeit within our revenue range, coupled with a decrease in our share count guidance, allow us to maintain our full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

The decrease in our shares outstanding guidance was driven by the repurchase of approximately 514,000 shares of common stock in the open market at a weighted average cost per share of $52.90 during Q3, as well as some favorability from option dilution. Lastly, we announced this morning that we'll be hosting an educational webinar on November 16 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, addressing the new accounting standard regarding revenue recognition that we will adopt in fiscal 2018. The webinar will also be available for replay on our investor website. We encourage you to join the webinar as we will address how the new standard will impact the Dunkin' Brands P&L starting in 2018. I think it's important to note that this is an accounting change only and it does not impact the cash flow of or how we operate our business.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, thank you. Two questions, if I may. Firstly, the $100 million that you're reinvesting in the Dunkin' U.S. system, I mean what are you planning on doing with that money, is that a discrete one-year event, is it going to be spread out over multiple years, do you expect that to perhaps to continue, is that something that you're going to have to run through the income statement, if you could just give us a lot more color in terms of what that $100 million means and what it would look like?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay, so John, firstly, can you hear me okay, because we've completely changed systems.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Perfectly thank you. And by the way great job with the iPhone, was a very good job. I could not have done it.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

We realize that, but hurricanes have taught us to be flexible. So, I think that's learning from the quarter. So anyway, good question. The first thing I would say is we're really excited about what's going on in Dunkin' and the framework that Dave is working with the franchisees, and I think it's unbelievably awesome that all the franchisees has signed up with such enthusiasm. So we feel a way of really helping stimulate that growth in the future. So to answer your question more directly, I think some of the things we're considering and we'll make decisions down the road fairly quickly, how we can move our digital framework forward with more speed, things like advanced Perks and On-The-Go mobile ordering.

What we can do to stimulate the new store design that we're working on. And by the way, I'll just take this opportunity to remind everyone because there was an article this morning that got it all wrong. We have not made a decision on the name of our store. We're testing things, but at the moment, we are Dunkin' Donuts and that hasn't changed. So we've got a new store design that Dave and others are working on and I, for one, are very enthusiastic about it. And as part of that, we have various in-store technology that we want to change in terms of our beverages, in particular. And then secondly, drive through technology. You've got to remember, 85% of our new stores have drive-thru.

70% of our sales in a store with a drive-thru goes through the drive-thru. Drive-thru is very important. So, there's some of the areas we're looking at. To answer your supplementary question there, it may be over one, two years primarily. It might be longer, but I think it's going to be one or two. And secondly, this will be probably, but we haven't decided again, probably a capital investment.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, John, it's Hoffman. And look, as Nigel called out, there's a lot of enthusiasm with the franchisees around the blueprint. Don't view this as some sort of me to (38:31) program, like the competition. This is a Dunkin' unique and if there's an opportunity and will be prudent and pragmatic it doesn't change our investment thesis as I mentioned up front, but if there's an opportunity to accelerate initiatives and accelerate the growth from those, we'll make that investment, but we want to give ourselves the flexibility to do that.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And John, without counting on last statement on this, we're not fixing the problem. Just to make it absolutely clear, our franchisees have plenty of capital. I'm always asked, because I'm on the road, how the franchisees get on with the banks. The answer is absolutely great. And we have a lender meeting every year, we can never fit the lenders into the room. This is about accelerating or stimulating the blueprint.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And one clarification question, Dave, in your prepared remarks, you mentioned the investment thesis on Dunkin' U.S. unit growth very much intact, I mean, I'm paraphrasing, but I think it was something like that. I remember or have in my notes, I mean your Dunkin' U.S. unit development is to be targeted at 4% to 6% a year. Does that revert back to that in 2018 and is that the long-term investment thesis that you were referring to?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Well, we're not going to give guidance on that. But the way I would frame this, John, is look, we're going to continue to be on a journey of continuous improvement and I'd say the highlights from this, as Nigel said, we're going to pursue more full expressions with drive-thrus. Q3 is an example of improved level loading throughout the year versus a big event in Q4, and we still have a lot more work to do on level loading that going forward. 55% of our openings this year are going to be in the west and emerging markets.

So and we've got to remodel deferral program in place and we have to be sensitive to how we manage the balance sheet for the franchisees between new growth and the investment in the blueprint around remodels, et cetera. So when you put all that in there, we are still will be in the top three of biggest developers in the sector. And so when I say the investment thesis around that is still intact, it's based on those points, but again, continuous improvement around quality and responsible growth going forward as opposed to just chasing a number.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And I certainly understood, at least I interpreted your prepared remarks that 2018 will be higher than 2017. Can you at least commit to that or say that that's not something that you want to address at this point, but your prepared remarks did suggest that 2018 will be higher than 2017?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes and we'll flesh that out further on the next earnings call, John, so not prepared to get there yet. We want to punch through the year and get the year in the books before we go on to 2018.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, understood. Thank you.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you. I wondered if you could comment a little bit on that pulled forward franchise fees and how that might look, is this an early stage thing and a phenomenon that probably will continue, you expect, with the momentum through 2018 or is this sort of a big push that you just did and they're consolidated in the fourth quarter, how should we think about that as far as the momentum behind it in sustaining that?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, great question. This is Kate. So we saw a much greater participation in the program this year than we've seen in past years. I think that comes from several things. I think the franchisees are very excited, particularly around the blueprint and the way that our leadership has been advancing in operationalizing that blueprint. But it's safe to say with the – what we're expecting to come in Q4 on top of the previous three quarters with such enthusiastic uptick from our franchisees this year, that we're not sure that we'll offer the program next year as we prefer to see that they allocate their capital components into components of the blueprint. So it's unlikely you'll see a program of this size in the next year.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then I guess I might have missed this, can you specify how much digital mobile ordering pay right now or any sort of membership numbers that you could share?

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Hi, there. This is Sherrill Kaplan. Yes, we said that On-The-Go mobile orders hit over 3% in the quarter.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Excellent. Thank you.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks and good morning. Can you just go back to the comments you were making, Dave or Nigel, about traffic in morning versus afternoon, so is morning traffic positive and you're losing it in the afternoon or is it just less negative in the morning versus the afternoon?

And how do you intend, since you're focused on morning and the coffee leadership, are you going to address that afternoon weakness now? Or is that something you just need to wait to do because you want to maintain that focus in the morning?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, so John, spot on, we are just slightly negative on traffic at the morning day-part, so you got that right. Transactions, prior to the hurricane, we're in line with – the impact there was in line with the previous quarters, our Q2, as well as price prior to the hurricane and the 50 basis points impact was in line with the previous quarters as well. So part of this blueprint was – the first part was to really reclaim a competitive day-part force in the morning.

I think you know that in the afternoon, it's a different consumer occasion, a different need state and our consumer segmentation when we finally get to this and we're – this is what Tony is brought on-board to do as well, we think we can tap into the consumer that's going after a pit stop versus the wanderer. So we've done a lot of work on this. And again, we're not prepared to move into the space. We wanted to make sure that we stick the flag in the morning. We're pleased with where we're going, the progress and the momentum we've got in the morning, but more work needs to be done there.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks for that clarification. And then Kate, in the press release, you talked about repurchase of shares, but you didn't mention ASR and I don't know if that was deliberate or not. So how do you plan on deploying the $650 million in buybacks? Is it over time then and not immediately, how do you think about that?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, so we haven't announced anything yet at this time other than the board authorization, which said authorization is effective for two years. So keeping with our current strategy, we'll monitor the market, our needs for cash, et cetera and take advantage as we have in the past.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, good morning. My question is on the value of initiative that you've done and perhaps could you elaborate on sort of how franchisees are viewing what you've seen so far and as you talk to them? Do they have a lot of support for continuing or accelerating those value initiatives that you move into next year?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, David I would – the answer is yes and yes. So we're very pleased, franchisees, included with our national offers, the first being the two for $2 wake-up wrap in Q3 and now we're on to the two for $5 and we're optimistic on what we're seeing out of the numbers for two for $5. So, look, we feel that's the right strategy for us is to lead with food value and get the beverage attachment. We think that's the place that we win and we're seeing a lot of support behind that. But again, long-term, we're focused on differentiating the experience.

And so brands have different needs for different consumers, and ours, we still believe taste is king. So we're focused on quality offerings, new innovation with digital leadership, all at the speed of Dunkin', with an amazing compelling price wrapped around that. So that's our equation. It's more than just a price swamp (47:09). That's not where we want to play in. That' not where our brand is positioned. So we're happy with our value offers and we're happy with the progress that we're seeing out of it and you can see more of that in 2018.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And I think it's worth saying, David, even though your question was directed at Dunkin', at Baskin, we're optimistic that the same trend will occur. We had great success with our Celebrate 31, which happens on the – every time we have a 31st. We get Coffee Plus (47:38) promotion at the moment, which I'll use the same words as David used, which is we're optimistic about that. So I think value is very important. And one of the things you all talk about is the competition out there. I think value has to be a major part of our strategy, be it in Dunkin' U.S., Baskin U.S. or International.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi, good morning. I'm just kind of backing up to the franchise fee question that Kate you talked about a little bit earlier. How much of that increase this quarter was due to the franchisees taking advantage of that offer? I mean, what – just for modeling purposes, it would be helpful to kind of get some clarity there. And then, is this a cut-off as of the end of the year, so none of that would bleed into 2018?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Hey, Sharon, great question. So for the quarter, the question on the quarter, I think it's safe to say the majority of the franchise fees in the quarter came from this program. And when this program is over and the majority that will come in, in fiscal 2017, what will happen is if we don't offer this intensive program again, the remodel or renewal income will revert back to under their franchise agreement everything when they come up on their renewables – remodel of the store, excuse me, at 10 years. They would then be given the chance again to true up to the 20 years. So yes, the majority in 2017 and the majority of the franchise fees in Q3 coming from this program.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I think it's worth saying that I think it's easy analyzing the numbers and when it cuts off and all that. But I think we have to recognize, this is an unbelievably successful program, and the franchisees, they've clearly seen a benefit. I mean, just to list out some of the benefits that I wrote down earlier today, I mean, it adds equity value to their net worth because their valuations are based on years of future cash flows. If they – any of them are contemplating selling their network, that's a very important attribute.

A lot of them keep it in their family for years and it goes through several generations. That's very important. It's critical when they go out for financing. And I'll repeat what I said earlier, we have no difficulty with our franchisees getting financing. I think it also means that they can go to landlords and be more competitive because they've got the term signed up.

So if you're going against a Starbucks or a convenience chain, the fact that you've got your franchise term tied up gives us an advantage in store openings. And I think at the same time, it also makes them more confident when they make the capital improvements that Dave's going to ask them to make as part of new store design.

So, I think there're so many reasons that they've signed up. And to be honest, I'm amazed by the enthusiasm. But when you think about it, it makes great sense because it's building a much better business for them and we're in the business of making our franchisees very successful, and they see this as a major opportunity.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. And then just a follow-up on menu simplification. I know you don't want to talk too much about kind of what you're seeing since it's still in test. But intuitively, I'm just wondering if that's more beneficial to the morning day-part, given the time constraints there and how busy you are?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. From an operational restaurant excellence standpoint, it would be correct. But again, what you like to say and what we're very pleased about is this sort of golden triangle of we love the benefits we're seeing out of customer throughput.

As we've mentioned in the past, staffing and complexity is an issue for us so we love what we're seeing out of happier crew and managers, which can deliver better experience for us.

And again, as you've heard me also say the past, initially, we like the velocity we're seeing on the P&L specifically related to COGS. So, if all those three are working, we think it's an overall better customer experience.

And again, nothing that we've seen at this point will get us off course from us continue to be optimistic on this initiative moving forward, but we want to be prudent and there's a lot in deployment and execution and getting that right before we go full scale.

But you're going to hear more about this going forward and again, it's a key unlock for the blueprint as well.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right. Thank you.

David Hoffmann

Thanks.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Just a follow-up on that last one on the SKU rationalization, any other metrics you feel like sharing on margins and sales to franchisees would be helpful on that.

And then relatedly, I know you were looking at some new IT that you're going to be rolling out potentially as a test at Baskin-Robbins for a fuller rollout at Dunkin' in 2018 that could also have some impact to your margins. Could you perhaps talk about that as well? Thanks and I have a follow-up.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. And I'm going to let Chris Fuqua jump in on this as well and David, as you know, Chris is a senior executive for us and has expanded his role to take on these two key initiatives for us going forward in addition to a number of other thing, so Chris is right in the middle of all of this.

But we're not going to discuss yet, but as I've kind of mentioned and alluded to before, we're pleased with the velocity we're seeing on the P&L and would say it's not insignificant, so pleased with where that is today.

But again, only 1,000 restaurants on the books at this point and as we've spent some time together, simplification gets a little bit more of the headlines, but we believe the back-office is equally as important to all of this and Chris can elaborate on that.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Thanks, Dave. Hey, David, so simplification is one of the key themes of the blueprint in general and I think the menu simplification piece we've talked a lot about the others – the other back office system, which we're calling RSVP internally is basically a simplified way to run the restaurant from a technology perspective.

We see improvements in things like conversational ordering, easier labor scheduling, easier inventory management, marketing program, execution mix, the consumer experience better and store managers will have the ability to use data more simply at the store level.

So, we think it simplifies the life of a manager and crew within the restaurants. It takes us into a state that we should be in as a 21st century advanced QSR. And we think RSVP ultimately will have as much impact as menu simplification in accelerating the blueprint.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And thanks and just one on the reimaging. It sounds like the new reimage format is getting a lot of – well higher than the past reimaging lift to sales, let's put it that way.

Can you give some feel for the comp lift and the potential rate of reimaging that you might expect in 2018, how fast you can get that done versus a typical year? Thanks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, David, we're not prepared to kind of offer up what we're seeing out of that. It's too early and some of the test sells (55:29). We've got the official and as we've talked about in Quincy opening up, but we're excited about the enthusiasm around the remodel deferral to get on to the new skins. But it's not just new skins, new designs, it's the overall package that you and I have talked about within the four walls that bring all of these customer noticeable change into the marketplace.

So in terms of acceleration, look, we're going to aggressively pursue this and we're going to continue to balance new store growth with remodels, but you can start seeing a pickup towards the back half of next year and into 2019 going forward. And again, this is all work in progress, but it's great collaboration with our franchisees who are squarely on board. And as I mentioned before, we've been aggressively out engaging with over 1,000 of our franchisees in different venues. And again, on the enthusiasm meter, it's off the chart, so more to come on that, especially as we get into our Investor Day in February.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah, thanks. Just want to clarify the comments on the traffic numbers. You said that the traffic was similar to 2Q, excluding the hurricane. I think in 2Q, you said you were down about 2% on traffic at Dunkin' U.S., so that would mean down 2.5% or so this quarter. Is that the right way to think about that?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, that would be the right way. Yes, you're spot on.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Got it. And as you guys are looking at this increase in investment around the $100 million, I mean, obviously, we have to decide how to model that in terms of CapEx next year, but would the idea be to recoup some of this money from the franchisees over time if you're making investments in things like digital, and do you have a digital fee that you charge today or would you consider adding one in the future?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So Jason, these are all excellent questions. I don't think we're willing to give you any more help, so I know that's very unhelpful, but we're working through all this right now. We did our recapitalization program. We're really studying Dave's blueprint as to how we can stimulate it. So this is work in progress. I will be very remiss if I gave you any guidance on this because I may do it and then we realize we need to do something else. We obviously will talk about this with our board. (58:24) every time we have a great, a very important part of our decision process. All I'm going to say is it drives – this will drive our business. We believe the result will be more stores, a better image for Dunkin' Donuts and the bottom line should be more royalties. So, I apologize for being somewhat unhelpful.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Well, I don't think that counts as an answer, so I'll ask another one.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Jason, this is Kate. Just to add, so we throw out the $100 million to help you guys with modeling the use of proceeds so you would know that we're planning on doing that. And I think it's safe to say that for the remainder of 2017, you won't see much of this in terms of any P&L impact. And then obviously, if we believe there will be P&L impact or capital impact, we will modern that into 2018 and share that with you when we release our 2018 guidance and further discuss the plans at Analyst Day in February. Hopefully, that's a little more color.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And just one bit, which is hopefully helpful is at the moment, all the digital money is out of our ad funds. We don't feel like I had it in the (59:41) piece of business.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Thank you. I guess, I have another question on the size of that investment of that $100 million in the U.S. business. As you earmarked that cash to invest in the things that Nigel mentioned on IT and store design and in-store technology, how confident are you that that's the right amount of capital? Because as I look at that, I think $100 million is a lot, but then you have 9,000 plus units in the U.S. and when you break that out, it's only $11,000 per unit, which doesn't seem like a whole lot.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Well, you do the math that we do all the time. And what I would say is it's a lot of money in total. I don't think you should think about it on a per-store basis. This is how we can stimulate the system overall, and the things we're thinking about are much more – much larger than the granular approach of looking at it on a per-store basis. I mean, that's what I tried to say in my remarks. It's not going to be giving franchisee a $100 here and $300 there. This is going to be initiatives to really stimulate the system.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Got it. First of all, I'm glad we both do long division for math. That's good. And my second question is on the renewal revenue. I understand that resetting the term for the franchisees lengthens the time of their cash flow as they can see it and it makes it easier to deal with banks. But have you offered any discount on the prior terms that you would have done?

And second, if the franchisees are said to be current on the term – or said to be current on the remodel when they sign that agreement and they don't have to remodel for another 10 years, doesn't that make it more difficult or at least extend the time period for that upcoming remodel cycle that you have planned?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The answer is no. We didn't give any discount. And we didn't – I mean, we expect them to remodel as per the contract, which doesn't change as per this deal.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, just some clarity around this. So in order to participate on the current offering, you had to be current on your last remodel that was required and in good operational and financial standing. You could then opt in to true up your term to the 20 years. A lot of our franchisees did. We saw a lot more participation this year than we have in the past, but there are still plenty of franchisees in years of term out there. Going forward, what will happen is as their remodel – their actual remodel date, they will then be given the option to buy up to the 10 years. This year, when they opted into this program, they did not remodel their stores, so they had to be up-to-date on their last remodel. They were not required to remodel right now to buy this program. Does that make sense?

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

If they remodeled five years ago, does that mean now that they will be required to remodel in another five years or does that mean if they signed-up this year, they will be required to remodel in 10 more years?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

No, they will still be required to remodel in the five year period that they have. We didn't extend their remodel. We just allowed them to chart their term prior to remodel.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And just a point of detail, I think it's an important point, the remodel is every 10 years. But there is kind of a refresh every five years and one of the reasons we believe the stimulation that we want to give to the system will work is we want franchisees to say, wow, we really like what you're doing. Let us remodel earlier rather than wait in (63:24) the five years, taking that example.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Okay, thank you.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. Just wondering on the development kind of big picture wise, are you – is this kind of a transition, just with some of the numbers I understand the remodels coming and things like that, but from the core, maybe starting to see a little bit more cannibalization there, if you can address that, just kind of naturally starting the shift to emerging in the west. Can you kind of give us a little bit of an overview on how that progress is happening?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, Andy, as we've mentioned to you before, our desire to get greater exposure out west and in these emerging markets, I think you know our portfolio, don't hold me exactly to these numbers, but 8,500 locations east of the Mississippi, 500 locations west of the Mississippi. I mean, it's obvious that we're looking to do that. But you can't move this overnight. So there is a desire to do that. We still think there's plenty of great growth opportunities in the core. But as we go through this remodel, certainly, you have to be pragmatic in consolidation and some areas will be part of that as well going forward in order to maximize the many markets, et cetera.

So we still think there's great opportunities in the core markets as well. But we want greater exposure and so you're seeing that with 55% of our openings out in the west and what we call the emerging markets going forward. So we're pleased with that. And then just like I said, in terms of an overall thesis, we're going to be on a journey of continuous improvement. And Nigel has talked about quality openings and pursuing quality, that's going to be a continuous journey for us, and we think pursuing full expressions with drive-thrus is the way to do that. We've raised our drive-thru as a percent of new openings up to 85% and we're continuing to drive that even further going forward.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. Two questions as well. First one on the competition for Dunkin' U.S. Needless to say there's lots of it. I was wondering whether you'd say it is intensifying, and it seems like your focus is on reclaiming your kind of AM leadership. But McDonald's, first they did all their breakfast, now they're doing this kind of coffee and upgrading McCafé, C stores in gas stations. Just wondering how you respond in the short term and maybe when you think about the overall category, what do you estimate the breakfast beverage growth rate to be for the broader industry? And then I have one follow-up.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So that's a very broad question and I'm sitting in front of me with a slide I'm using in a speech with all the competition in the U.S. and the numbers I've got here is quick service restaurants that you could say broadly is the competition that's 354,000, including 154 convenience stores as 323 independents. I mean, there's all kinds of stuff out there. And so I think we get asked this question. Is it intensifying? Well, clearly, coffee is very attractive and I'll repeat what I've said previously, convenience stores have to get into this business because tobacco is declining. People (67:14) more and more to electric cars, so gas, I'm sure, is declining. And every time we get information from a convenience store, I think it's fair to say that they have to become more of a restaurant. I think our job is to make sure that we have a proposition that is clearly differentiating against them. I mean, clearly, the burger players see coffee as an opportunity because of the margin. I'm encouraged by what Dave and his team are doing. I mean, morning sales, as we've said, grew at greater rate than full day. We've comped positively and sequentially increased on a comp basis each quarter in 2017 in the morning, which is our key day-part. We've had successful value offerings introduced and implemented. We've had strong beverage comps in the western market, I'm not going to give you the actual numbers, but I think that's very important. I think our digital initiatives really are truly differentiating. And I want to echo what Dave said about Tony coming on board. I mean, I for one, when I came here, I think I was a bit alone of being absolutely seduced by the benefits of one-to-one marketing. Thank God, Tony is here because I think he's even more seduced by it than I am and he talks about it nonstop. This is a true differentiator. I think we're a leader in the field. We will continue to take the competition to task. And in terms of being competitive, I love sports. I'm going to be incredibly competitive, and we're going to be incredibly competitive not only at restaurant level, there're one or two people who have announced their entry into categories like ready-to-drink, we're going to be incredibly competitive there and we will do to them in ready-to-drink what we've already done in K-Cups.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And just to add on all of that, we're working – the blueprint is about working a transformational plan for the brand that the franchisees are onboard with. And right now, core to us is the morning day-part, which we talked about. But really, what I talked about before, getting back to strengthen our core around reclaiming our donut mojo, hot coffee and iced coffee units, national value and then we're impressed with what we're seeing out of the sandwiches, that's all part of our core strategy as we move forward with simplification early next year. Simplification, as we've talked to you about on some of these road shows, is not about saving your way to prosperity but it's about creating room for growth, to position us as a beverage-led, On-The-Go brand. And then behind that comes new innovation around digital, new innovation around menu. So we believe this is a transformational plan but you can't do all of it. The sequencing and the layering in is just as important as the strategy in and off itself. But this is all around creating a differentiated experience. And while digital's going to play a big role for us, of course, none of us on the stable are food executives who say that we're a tech company. We still believe taste is king, and we're focused on our great quality, and we think our great quality stacks up to anybody and we've got the third-party people to say so. So, that's all part of our strategy of transforming the brand for the next 65 years. And so more to come, I'm excited. I hope you come to the Investor Day in February, so that we can reveal more of this going forward. But the green shoots are starting to show. But we don't to get over our skies just yet.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I think you just signed up for 65 years.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

I appreciate the color. I will stop there.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

All right, operator. We're actually going to actually conclude and I'll pass it back over to Nigel. But again, thank you, everyone, for your patience with the technical difficulties we had this morning.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So as I said earlier, it was a busy quarter and I feel, as Dave just said, we're making significant progress in all segments. The support from the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees with Dave's leadership and the blueprint for the future is an area of real excitement. And to finish, with one last number, with the success we have now in the CPG category, our existing strong beverage growth, our store development, I'm pleased to announce that in the trailing 12 months, we exceeded sales of over 5 billion cups of beverages. That's a real milestone. We've never revealed that number before. We're excited about it and it's a good point to stop. Thank you.

