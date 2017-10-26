Sunesis Pharmaceuticals: Overhang Cleared For This Oncology Turnaround Story

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term, now that the financing has taken place.

The bull thesis remains intact and strengthened, with initial data from several cohorts to hopefully be presented in the second quarter of 2018.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) have fallen by 10% since I stated in late August that their reversable, non-covalent Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase-inhibitor SNS-062 could spur a turnaround in the company`s fortunes.

SNSS data by YCharts

In the prior piece I mentioned that a key risk to the story (and overhang) was the possibility of near term dilution, as their cash reserves were dwindling. Management had guided for an operational runway into the second quarter of 2018, but cash and equivalents of $22.7 million compared to loss from operations of $8.6 million led me to believe that a secondary would be coming much sooner. In late August they had to pay a $2.5 million milestone payment to Biogen as well.

Today the news came out of a public offering comprised of preferred shares, warrants and common stock. Oppenheimer has the role of Lead Manager while Cowen and Wells Fargo Securities are playing their part as Joint Book-Running Managers. Surprisingly, the stock is showing strength and it will be interesting to see which notable hedge fund investors participated. I wouldn`t be surprised to see current holders BVF, Baker Brothers and Great Point Partners adding significantly to their bets.



Gross proceeds of around $20 million is an impressive sum contrasted to their very low market capitalization, even more so that the stock is showing strength in the face of such dilution. The offering consists of 7.5 million shares of common stock together with warrants to buy 3.75 million shares of common stock. Also, 2,500 shares of non-voting Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase 1.25 million shares of common stock were included. The price point is $2.00 for each share of common stock (and warrant to purchase 0.5 shares), while each share of Series D Stock (convertible into 1,000 shares common stock) and each warrant (to purchase 500 shares of common stock is priced at $2,000. The exercise price of warrants is a $3.00 per share and there is no lock-up period (can be exercised at any time until October 27th next year). Warrants could provide another $15 million in funding to the company if exercised.

A near term catalyst will be finding out which institutional funds bought significantly into the funding.

My key points to the bull thesis still stand:

A significant unmet need exists for patients who have become resistant to ibrutinib, the only FDA approved BTK inhibitor (projected to have 2018 sales exceeding $1.2 billion)

SNS-062 has a decent shot at provoking clinically meaningful responses due to being designed to retain its activity in the presence of the C481S mutation. Preclinical studies already revealed that SNS-062 decreased surface expression B-cell activation markers and cell viability in a dose-dependent manner, with BTK inhibition comparable to ibrutinib.

The current study appears on track, with the conference call revealing all five trial sites to be open and enrolling. President and CEO Dan Swisher affirmed that initial data from several cohorts could be presented in the second quarter of 2018.



Figure 2: Phase 1b/2 study scheme (source: corporate presentation)

Phase 1 dose escalation data has revealed SNS-062 to possess a decent safety profile, with no obvious pattern of dose-dependent toxicity observed and adverse events being transient in nature. There were no serious adverse events observed. The drug candidate was absorbed rapidly with high exposure in all dose cohorts, while its PK profile appears superior to that of ibrutinib (and acalabrunitib).

Figure 3: Improved PK profile (source: corporate presentation)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term, now that the financing has taken place. I would add to the position to attain half of one`s desired total size, waiting for further strength in the stock price to continue adding.

At this point I would expect further dilution only in the form of warrants (and Series D Stock) from the offering being exercised or converted at some point. Setbacks in the trial with enrollment or other factors could push back timelines, which would result in the stock price being punished as investors want to see data in the first half of 2018. When it finally comes, data could be disappointing or simply comparable to competition- keep in mind that Arqule (ARQL) also has a non-covalent BTK inhibitor in a phase 1 study.



Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.