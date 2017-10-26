Tocagen: Upside In Friday's Presentation - And Other Catalysts

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase a pilot position in the very near term.

Shares of Tocagen (TOCA) have lost a quarter of their value since the small biotech firm`s initial public offering earlier in the year.

TOCA data by YCharts

The lockup period was October 10th, which could explain recent weakness in the share price (at least in part). October 27th (tomorrow) they will be presenting an oral abstract at the AACR-NCI-EORTC, expounding on durable responses observed in recurrent high-grade glioma (rHGG) with lead program Toca 511 & Toca FC. In the following two days two poster presentations on results in rHGG and preclinical data will also be given.

Back in July the European Medicines Agency granted Toca 511 the coveted PRIME designation for treating HGG patients. Back in February they received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA based on encouraging results from three phase 1 studies.

Phase 1 resection data was quite encouraging, with overall survival on the study drug significantly exceeding historical results. Even the low dose resulted in better OS than prior therapies, such as Lomustine and Avastin).

Figure 2: Phase 1 resection results (source: corporate presentation)

All responders (complete and partial) in the higher dose cohort were alive at least two years to date, with median duration of initial response lasting at least 26.7 months. The three year survival rate was 27.8%.

Second quarter cash and equivalents totaled $108.6 million, comparing favorably to net loss for the first half of 2017 of $18.1 million. Research and development expenses accounted for $13.3 million of that number.

In the fourth quarter we should receive initial results from the Toca-6 study in metastatic solid tumors.

Figure 3: Settings being explored in Toca-6 (source: corporate presentation)

Another near term catalyst will be an update on the company`s lead program after discussions with the FDA, likely prior to year end. Management also plans to initiate another early-stage study (Toca 7) evaluating Toca 511 and Toca FC in patients with newly diagnosed high grade glioma in the first half of next year. Top-line data from the first portion of the phase 2/3 Toca 5 study is expected in the first half of 2018 as well.

I also note that several key institutional investors have established new positions in the stock, including BVF, Ecor1 Capital, Foresite Capital Management and FMR. Management and the Board of Directors appears stacked with individuals possessing vast experience in successfully developing and marketing oncology drugs.



Tocagen is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase a pilot position in the very near term. Tomorrow`s oral presentation along with updates from the Toca-6 study and other catalysts mentioned could push shares higher.

There are several risks, including the possibility of dilution in the middle of next year based on balance sheet information mentioned above. Data presented at tomorrow`s conference is likely positive given that it´s an oral abstract, but any disappointments in overall survival or response rates would weigh on the stock. Disappointing results from the Toca 6 study would likely result in a lower share price, as investors are looking for potential of the lead program in additional indications.

