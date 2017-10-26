Capstead Mortgage's (CMO) CEO Phillip Reinsch on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Lindsey Crabbe - Investor Relations Officer

Phillip Reinsch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Spears Jr. - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Eric Hagen - KBW

Steve Delaney - JMP

Operator

Lindsey Crabbe

Good morning. Thank you for attending Capstead's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The third quarter earnings release was issued yesterday, October 25th

With me today are Phil Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Spears, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Lance Phillips, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that some of today's comments could be considered forward-looking statements

With that, I will turn it over to Phil.

Phillip Reinsch

Good morning and welcome everyone. I’ll make a few brief comments then we will open the call up to questions. We reported EPS at $0.13 for the third quarter down a penny from the second quarter. Earnings in recent quarters have been hampered by stubbornly high levels of mortgage prepayments on our portfolio of agency guaranteed ARM security in raising borrowing cost.

High prepayments have been largely responsible for low run real light of gains which together with swap maturities contribute $0.09 per share for the quarter and $0.14 year-to-date and book value declines as well. Through these challenging operating environments thus far this year we’ve produced an economic return of 2.95% for our common stockholders.

Mortgage prepayments averaged 25.75 CPR during the third quarter about 1 CPR higher than in the second third quarter which negatively affected portfolio yield by three basis points and EPS by roughly $1.03.

Looking forward we expect to begin benefiting from lower prepayments fee in the coming quarters. For instance October prepays fell to 22.75 CPR a roughly 12% improvement. This is due to a number of factors including seasonality with the end of December selling season and so called portfolio burnout with more loans underlying the portfolio having already reset the higher rate.

And, with reset increases in longer term interest rates, homeowners are beginning to now see less attractive refinancing options than what was available to them as recently as last month.

Back to third quarter results. Borrowing rates average nine basis points higher than in the second quarter, as we dealt with the effects with the mid June 25 basis points Fed rate hike, the third such increase since last December.

These higher bond rates were partially offset by six basis points in higher cash yields as mortgage loans underlying our currently resetting agency ARMs continue to resetting higher reflecting higher current run rate.

This key differentiating feature of our short duration ARM strategy, the opportunity overtime to recover financing spreads diminish by raising short term interest rate through ARM coupon reset, should continue to benefit cash yields in the coming quarters.

Third quarter result also benefited from lower operating cost primarily due to adjustments to performance based compensation accruals at well inside a 100 basis points on capital, actually 64 basis points this quarter and 73 basis points year-to-date. We are a leader in the mortgage REIT industry from the peer operating cost efficiency standpoint.

And, another 10 basis points on total assets, actually six basis points this quarter and seven basis points year-to-date. Our cost structure is highly competitive with a wide variety of high yielding investment vehicles.

As for capital resources, the financing markets remain robust with strong demand for agency REIT. This quarter we took the opportunity to issue over $42 million a new Series E preferred stock much bit late in the quarter using our at-the-market continuous offering program. This brings year-to-date issuances to over $52 million and a net issue price of 24.77 a share.

One final note, I’m extremely pleased to introduce to our investors and analyst, Mr. Lance Phillips who just joined us just this week as our new CFO. Lance comes to us with over 20 years of financial executive experience, most recently with the external manager of InfraREIT Inc, a member of the Ray L. Hunt family that company is right here in Dallas. We’re excited to have Lance join us and look forward to working with him in the years ahead.

With that, I’ll open the call up to question.

Your first question comes from Eric Hagen with KBW.

Eric Hagen

Thanks. Thanks, good morning, guys. I’m hoping you can share some detail around the dollar price for bonds in your current-reset on portfolio. We can see what the aggregate market is, but how does the dollar price differ from bonds that are about to hit their first reset once that are about a year or two beyond their initial reset and the super season paper which has experienced more than one reset? Thanks.

Robert Spears

Sure Eric, this is Robert I’ll take that. If you just look at where new bonds are resetting for the first time where that kind of papers trading, I would say just from a handle standpoint, if they’re on the coupon anywhere from upper 101 to upper 102s, if you go to very season post reset non-IO LIBOR that’s still trading in the mid 105 very season post reset, CMP paper is still trading in the 105 as well.

So, depending on the vintage, the seasoning, post reset with an IO component is probably trading in the mid 104, so depending on the seasoning bucket, vintage IO versus non-IO, I mean, you’re looking at range generically anywhere from 102 to 105 in three quarters.

Eric Hagen

Perfect. That’s really helpful answer. So, the negative mark on the asset this past quarter was from the longer-reset bucket or the current-reset bucket?

Robert Spears

Yes, little bit of both, I mean, I would say ARM prices were basically flat, but if you look at for instance new issue 51, yes, they’re down couple of fix in our seasoned bucket, they were flat to down a couple of fix as well. So, obviously on the quarter ARMS underperformed fixed rate afterwards would stay substantially between the curving body and speeds being a little on the fast side ARM underperformed this quarter, but they worked really well, material move in dollar prices in our portfolio.

Eric Hagen

Right, thanks Robert, that’s helpful. You guys also break up the marks for both Ginnie paper and GSC paper, I guess, going one step beyond that I’m curious what explains a difference in prepayments piece for each of those buckets and what your outlook is for prepays on both Ginnie and GSC paper going forward? Thanks.

Phillip Reinsch

I think we have some, well, first of all very season Ginnie paper which we own a decent amount of that is some of the slowest paying paper in the ARM world, I mean, you have some of those bonds are paying ACPR, newer issue longer-reset Ginnie has been on the hot side recently particularly 31Ginnie they act predominantly by VA paper, we are starting to see some improvements, we don’t own a lot of that.

We started to see some improvements on the issue Ginnie fees, I think we are seeing some feed on some of the VA originators who are turning their books, I guess sent a memo to Ginnie Mae asking them to look into all these originators. And, so between that and the fact that you haven’t had a MIP decline in a couple of years now, Ginnie fees are starting to behave more predictably and a little slower than they have. And, so we kind of like Ginnie ARMS right now.

Eric Hagen

Interesting, that’s a helpful answer. Last question for me, what’s keeping you guys from adding a ton of leverage in the portfolio right now, how should we think about that if we do in fact get a couple or even a couple of more REITs between now and the end of next year?

Phillip Reinsch

We actually saw little bit of a decline in leverage this quarter, but that’s mostly related to raising some preferred capital very late in the quarter. We’re always looking at how we can handle leverage in the book and whether we turn it up or not is really going to turn up on conditions, the market is healthy for financing, but you don’t want to be too heavily levered when you’re facing your counterparties, you’ve got to manage that with them. So, there’s certainly plenty of capacity and a lot of counterparties asking for more balances.

Eric Hagen

Okay. Thanks for the comments guys as always. I appreciate it.

The next question comes from Steve Delaney with JMP.

Steve Delaney

Thanks. Good morning, everyone and congratulations on bringing Lance on board. Robert I was just wondering, you commented on the underperformance of ARMs versus fixed coupons which performed very well regard within the bond universe in the quarter. I’m just curious if you noted any kind of unusual technical going on this quarter in the ARMs other than the just prepayment issue that’s in the asset class, if you just saw any unusual trading patterns it might have caused ARMs not to move prices, not to move higher like the fixed rate beside?

Robert Spears

Well, a couple of things, first and foremost the current flat is more. Secondly we saw big pickup in production in the quarter that led into this far in the third quarter and the second quarter as well was spread wide in the ARMs, you had some secondary selling. What’s going on now you’re starting to see ARM production paper all out because the current, you have like 90 day lag between what rates to what production translates? So, now ARMs are trading really well at this point in time because you’ve had a decline in supply, there is very little secondary selling, and in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen some speediness in curve with long and going up.

And, so ARM started trading better at the end of the third quarter and they’re trading really well right now. So, it was kind of lag affect between, yes, spillover from the second quarter into early third quarter. So, the technical had improved significantly in the last two or three weeks in ARMs.

Steve Delaney

As the 10 years has sold off.

Robert Spears

10 years sold off and then there is very little production right now. Production, new issue production is probably running down 35% from where it was two months ago.

Steve Delaney

Got it, got it, yes. And, then I noticed [Wells] was up this morning, and they’ve actually split their quotes between refis and purchase money which is really interesting with refis being more expensive, so they’re sitting at four in a quarter this morning on 30, and that’s about 50 basis points higher than early September when I guess we saw the lows. How does that compared to where you’re generally resetting, post reset ARMs linked to one of your LIBOR, do you have any real decent spread there, and if not how much higher does the 30 year end need to go to kind of really slow this thing down to may be high teen type of CPRs?

Robert Spear

A couple of, I mean, if you just look at, let’s say roughly when your LIBOR is at 180 and if you have 170 margin on top of that, I guess, 350 net coupon which is going to put underlying mortgage rate around 4 and 4.8. So, there is not a lot of difference between that and the 30 year. But what’s happening now particularly in some of these very season ARMs, when your LIBOR is been very stable for the last 10 to 11 months now, it’s been kind of in the 170 to 180 range.

And, so those guys that reset a year ago, yes, it’s the initial repayment shot is not there anymore, so a lot of the guys reset up a 150 basis points a year ago, they’ve been sitting at the same rate for 12 months. So, on season ARM starts to see a burnout fact and we are seeing that right now where a very season paper has drifted down from the mid 20s to the low 20s. And, so if you don’t start up the harness, a lot of time it’s not just a [indiscernible]. And so the stability on your LIBOR and our underlying ARM index is helping a lot right now from Steve standpoint.

Steve Delaney

That’s a great point about the consistency. So, somebody who has reset 13, 14 months ago, when he’s coming up a month or two may not get any sticker short to the side last year, okay, that’s a great point, I had not really thought about that burnout element. So, you’re not creating new candidates each month it sounds like, okay great. And, just kind of history lesson, I mean, you guys know as well as anybody, two years ago we had a very large mortgage fee acquire a $12-14 billion season ARM portfolio and M&A deal, I’m just curious that company hadn’t reported, we’ll see their portfolio, but one of the thoughts in my mind when I saw the underperformances if maybe there were some large bit wanted list floating around that may have to come out transaction a few years ago, but it sound like you haven’t seen any of that in the market?

Phillip Reinsch

Well, I mean I think if you look at secondary selling, there’s always secondary selling, it was $1.8 billion in the third quarter versus $2.25 in the second quarter, and in that mix of secondary selling, you have money managers, you have banks, and you have REITs. And, so there have been and you can do the map on what RIETs on ARMs now and so there has been some ARM papers sold by RIET.

Steve Delaney

Interesting, okay, that’s helpful. And, thanks. And, guys you’re pretty quick with your 10-Q, should we look for that by the end of the week by Friday?

Phillip Reinsch

A week, on Friday week.

Steve Delaney

Friday week.

Phillip Reinsch

Yes.

Steve Delaney

Okay. Well, I owe you guys a model update and we’ll get that out as quick as we can when we see that if not before. Thanks for the comments.

Phillip Reinsch

All right.

The next question comes from [Jim DeLisle] with Wasatch Advisors.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning folks.

Phillip Reinsch

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

And, welcome Lance. I look forward to meeting you. Based on my basic assumption your books value hasn’t changed a whole heck a lot since quarter end and is that your assumption.

Phillip Reinsch

Well, I hate to give you too much on update there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, well let me work on that assumption. Don’t just abuse me by my illusions. The price book would be somewhere probably just on low side of 9 year or so, can you remind me, do you guys have an authorization for a share buyback from your board?

Phillip Reinsch

We do, we suspended it, but it could be reauthorized with a quick call with the board, we had a 100 million buybacks that we put in place a couple of Januarys ago, but never got the opportunity to acquire shares that see discount, so we didn’t actually use any of that authorization, we bought shares back in late 2012, so that’s not hard to reactivate.

Unidentified Analyst

Also Lee Cooperman hear and say, given the inherence stability of your asset class in terms of duration direction like relative to many of the asset classes within the sector, one things you guys could run a significantly higher level of leverage that other people out there could just leave it at that?

Phillip Reinsch

We already turn about a turn higher than the average fully leverage mortgage REIT by effort to having a short duration portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Phillip Reinsch

So, some of that it’s already build it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, but other might - might once again looking to the inherence stability of the asset class and those might be more comfortable even running a higher premium leverage position than that and I’m just stating from my own point of view. Second question is, to what extent do you see the ARMs prices, secondary ARMs prices being influenced by where CMO floaters are creating in the marketplace, we’ve seen it’s done a little bit of movement in those spreads recently?

Phillip Reinsch

Yes, I mean, the CMO that’s strongly dictates what type of ARM collateral trades that are richer, cheaper price that have been decent amount, Ginnie Mae structures creator recently, so even Ginnie has traded well. And, we also have - there’s a floater bid for very season LIBOR paper with IO, and as the floater and IO is materializes that rich in those bonds, so it’s a big factor and what different type of ARM collateral does from a pricing standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

And, would you expect that as we go through the regular winter seasonal, can we expect the tracking of speed somewhere in the vicinity that we saw last year or you’re thinking we set slightly higher level?

Phillip Reinsch

Obviously it depends upon the slope of the curve and raise, but as of right now speeds in the fourth quarter this year versus last year are running slower mainly because if you remember last year post-election and REIT shot up and you’ve got to rush through refinance at the end of last year that you will not see in this year, so just looking at fourth quarter this year versus last year, they’re probably going to be slower and I would expect that still older into the first quarter to be slightly slower as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you; and once again congratulations to you guys and to Lance.

Phillip Reinsch

Thanks Jim.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Lindsey Crabbe for any closing remarks.

Lindsey Crabbe

Thanks again for joining us today. If you have further question, please give us a call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

