Tech Earnings Expectations Are Like A Box Of Chocolates

Today, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) report their earnings for Q3 2017. In checking these names, I found a bunch of coincidences that I think merit an article. What I am about to write surprised me, and it will probably surprise you as well.

Did You Know That All Three Had Their Estimates Cut Into The Print?

I was aware that Amazon.com had seen its estimates be cut left and right to the point where only 3 cents remained, from $1.09 just 90 days ago. That’s a 97% cut in estimates:

However, what I was not aware of was that Microsoft and Google also go into the print on reduced estimates:

Microsoft

Google

We can thus say that all of these companies have their lives made easier when it comes to beating earnings expectations.

But there isn't just one surprise. For sure, all of these stocks are presently seen as growth stocks. Here are the earnings multiples they trade at:

Amazon.com trades at 265.1x its 2017 EPS consensus.

Microsoft trades at 24.6x its 2017 EPS consensus.

Google trades at 31.7x its 2017 EPS consensus.

Did You Know That All Three Have Expectations For Lower Yearly Earnings?

We already knew Amazon.com had seen some serious cuts in earnings estimates, which also played into inflating the earnings multiples so much. But surely, you'd as I think that both Google and Microsoft have been steadily increasing their earnings, right?

That’s where another surprise comes. Here’s how the 2017 EPS consensus for these companies compares with what they reported back in 2016:

Amazon.com shows a 25.1% drop year-on-year , from $4.90 to $3.67. That’s less of a surprise, given all the estimate cuts Amazon.com suffered already.

, from $4.90 to $3.67. That’s less of a surprise, given all the estimate cuts Amazon.com suffered already. Microsoft shows a 3.0% drop year-on-year , from $3.29 to $3.19. Now, that’s something of a surprise. Who knew Microsoft was seeing its earnings drop year-on-year?

, from $3.29 to $3.19. Now, that’s something of a surprise. Who knew Microsoft was seeing its earnings drop year-on-year? Google shows a 10.8% drop year-on-year, from $34.34 to $30.63. An even larger surprise. Google is also seeing declining earnings year-on-year.

There you have it, it’s surprising, at least to me, that all of these large tech companies are seeing declining earnings during 2017. However, a couple of beats here and there, and maybe Microsoft or Google will still show rising earnings.

In case you think this is widespread (lower estimates into the quarter, lower year-on-year EPS), it really isn’t so. Take for instance the unloved Kohl’s (KSS). Its Q3 2017 consensus EPS estimate has risen from $0.69 to $0.72. And year on year, flat earnings are expected. That is, going into the print the market is more demanding on KSS than on those three tech mega capitalizations.

Of Course, You Know They’ve Been Doing Nothing But Going Up

Of course, we can also check how the same market being more demanding on KSS has treated its stock. Here’s how it did in the last one-year period:

It started the period at $43.70 and closed yesterday at $43.79. It went nowhere.

Now, what about the three tech titans that have seen their estimates cut and for whom a decrease in yearly earnings is already expected? Here they are:

Amazon.com started the period at $818.36 and closed yesterday at $972.91. It went up +18.9%.

Microsoft started the period at $60.10 and closed yesterday at $78.63. It went up +30.8%.

Google started the period at $795.35 and closed yesterday at $973.33. It went up +22.3%.

They all went up significantly. Now, I’m not questioning their immensely better prospects versus Kohl’s. However, during the year, we can’t say these companies grew their earnings all that much. Because they actually didn’t.

In my view, their greatest advantage over other stocks, during the year, was simply their massive market capitalizations. These market capitalizations give them greater index weights, which in turn means all the passive money flowing into the markets is forced to buy them.

Conclusion

There are a couple of simple conclusions to be drawn here:

Damn it feels go to be a tech megacap.

I don't know about you, but I know about me. What I saw regarding not just quarterly earnings expectations but also the year-on-year evolution sure surprised me.

Of course, when these companies print their earnings tonight, all of this will be forgotten. All that will probably matter is whether they beat the most recent, lowered, expectations or not (and how they guide). Other stocks, much more challenged than these tech titans, would be so lucky to have lowered expectations into their prints while seeing higher stock prices.

