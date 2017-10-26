CYS Investments' (CYS) CEO Kevin Grant on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Rick Cleary - Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Grant - Chief Executive Officer

Jack DeCicco - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Shean - Investment Team

Analysts

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Bose George - KBW

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the CYS Investment’s Inc. 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During management's presentation, your line will be in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of management's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. I will provide you with instructions to enter the Q&A queue after management's comments.

For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Rick Cleary, CYS' Chief Operating Officer. Please go-ahead Mr. Cleary.

Rick Cleary

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to CYS 2017 third quarter earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and access to the recording of the call will be available on our website at cysinv.com beginning at 3:00 PM Eastern Time this afternoon. Please be reminded that certain information presented and certain statements made during this morning's presentation with respect to future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements indicate or are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CYS future performance, taking into account information currently in the company's possession. Beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to change, risk and uncertainty as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known to management or within management's control.

If management's underlying beliefs, assumptions and expectations prove incorrect or change, then the company's performance and its business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed, anticipated or contemplated in any of their forward-looking statements. In any event, actual results may differ.

You’re invited to refer to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which provide a description of some of the factors that could have a material impact on the company's performance and could cause actual results to differ from those that maybe expressed in forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, Thursday, October 26, 2017.

The company does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information to reflect future events or circumstances. To better understand our results, it would be helpful to have available the press release and supplemental earnings presentation that we issued last night. As in past releases, the earnings release includes information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, which may be discussed on this call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Grant.

Kevin Grant

Thank you, Rick, and good morning. Welcome to our 2017 third quarter earnings conference call. I'll make a few comments first, then have Jack walk through some of the details of the quarter. In addition, we’ve got Bill Shean from our investment team as usual with us. We indeed look forward to your questions.

We are very busy in Q3, pursuing the goal of reducing our interest rate risk and yield curve risk as we enter a period of tremendous uncertainty about monitory policy, as well as fiscal and tax policy. We took advantage of the swings and sentiment driven by the news flow and the Tweet storms from Washington. Longer dated interest rates hit their low for 2017 in the third quarter.

We get better transparency about the Fed's balance sheet normalization plans and our de-risked economy continues to grow at just above potential GDP. This despite three super storms during the quarter. As you would expect of us given the rate moves in Q3, we are very active adjusting our hedges. When rates hit their low we unwound our cancellable swaps as their prices moved like t-bills [ph].

We then replaced them with much cheaper 7-year vanilla swaps. This rebalancing will save us almost 50 basis points of hedge expense on $1 billion of swaps over the life of those 7-year swaps. We also continue to add to our 10-year swap position as the yield curve neared historically flat and therefore at cheaper levels.

Taken together the uprate interest rate scenario the bullet 7-year swaps and additional 10-year swaps deliver better protection for our book value and the good timing of our execution improves our earning power going forward. This rebalancing trade is already in the money by nearly 40 basis points.

We also took advantage of some very high mortgage securities prices in the 15-year market and replaced some of those holdings with 3-year treasury notes. We’ve done this trade several times in the past with great positive effect. For a time during the quarter, 3-year treasury notes were financing its significant negative rates. In other words, we were paid to borrow against them. Their return on equity and net interest rate spread were already better than agency 15-year mortgage securities.

So, this trade actually enhances our net interest spread and reduces duration risk. This opportunity has appeared several times over the past few years and those who follow us know we take advantage when we’re presented with the opportunity. Taking together, the hedge rebalancing and along with the MBS to treasury trade reduced our exposure to an uprate interest rate shift meaningfully and improves our earnings power. This has already paid off for us in the first few weeks of Q4.

Now, turning to the Fed, as I have been pointing out for quite some time there is a leadership void at the Fed being created by the drama of the nomination and approval processes and the philosophical void in both the Senate and the administration. We might actually be on the verge of the end of an era started by the longer serving Fed Chair, William Martin who served from 1951 to 1970 and whose father William Martin Sr. was actually the principal drafter of the Federal Reserve Act.

William Martin Jr. is noted as the Father of the era of PhD Economists at the Fed. However, there were not a lot of professionally trained economists in 1970 when Martin Jr. retired. Richard Nixon appointed Arthur Burns in 1970 who served through 1978, but this was a period of structural inflation due to population growth. Burns, who studied economics had no models or history or computers to deal with the title wave of baby boomers and their sheer numbers pressuring the economy and the systemic inflation that was taking hold.

President Carter decided to experiment with a non-economist and replaced Burns with William Miller. That was the last time a non-economist was the Chair of the Fed. Miller was educated as an Attorney, had a business to - experience at Textron and rose to the CEO of Textron and then moved to politics. His business career spanned a stretch of time of growth in population and Americans in their prime working and spending years.

We were a growing industrial nation with the inflation pressures of a rising population in a labor powered metal banging [ph] economy. American industry and defense spending than in particular were growing at a very brisk pace. Miller became Chair of the Fed at a time of high and accelerating inflation, but he concluded and no one knows how. It was temporary and he instituted extremely devilish [ph] policies. This [indiscernible] gasoline on inflation destroying purchasing power and tanking the dollar.

He lasted just 18 months and was succeeded by a Wall Street Economist with a mere Master’s Degree in Economics named Paul Volcker. Volcker took it as his machine to break the back of inflation, but the demographic wave had another two decades plus to run, so Volcker pushed interest rates into the 20’s. Today, it seems that the 2018 Fed’s Board of Governors could consist of a lot of lawyers and if Paul or [indiscernible] become the next Chair it could be led by a lawyer.

It’s important than to compare and contrast the training of the legal mind versus the training of an economist. Attorneys are trained to represent their client. Whether that client is guilty of a hands crime or is completely innocent. Their profession train them to adopt and embrace the conclusion that their client seeks, and then find facts to achieve that goal. They are as a result of their training, predisposed to ideology.

An economist is trained very differently. Economists spend their entire time in graduate school toiling away collecting data and trying to discern relationships and causation. This is why economists never seem to have any conclusions. They just have many on the other hands. By training economists start with data, lots of data, and facts, recognize the [indiscernible] economic relationships have lags and leads and can be very unstable, and then try to come up with models that explain the past, explain other countries’ economies and experiences and these models can then be used for future policy decisions and analysis.

A world-class economist is never ideological or demagogic. They always seem wishy-washy and undecisive. A good lawyer on the other hand, the one you would hire to represent you is always decisive and demagogic. That is their professional responsibility to their client. So, what does this mean for our industry. Well, we are a creature of interest rates and the market's expectations about interest rates.

The existing Fed leadership has been very focused on market stability and the Fed's large staff has done an excellent job, coming up with programmatic and transparent policies that the leadership has adopted and implemented. With so many seats vacant at the Fed's Board of Governors the markets are trying to discern whether this approach will continue or whether more volatile policies are in our future.

In the medium-to-long run the US still faces its demographic destiny of 1.5% sustainable growth, but in the short run with the spectra of deficit spending and regulatory easing levering up the economy, we could be in for a volatile stretch that might indeed create opportunities for those who are opportunistic and have a lot of excess liquidity like CYS.

Looking forward to 2018, we do think there will be opportunities and we are in very good position to take advantage of market disruptions. 68% of our equity is liquid and either cash, agency, mortgage-backed securities or U.S. Treasury's now that’s liquid. The market does have a high probability assigned to a tightening in December and March and that will push up our borrowing costs, but the reinvestment environment is improving. So, we continue to feel very good about our earnings power longer-term, but there are a lot of moving parts right now.

At this point, I’d like to turn it over to Jack to touch on a few financial highlights for the quarter.

Jack DeCicco

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning everyone. I’ll summarize the financial results for the quarter before we open up the call for questions. Q3 was yet another solid quarter for us. This quarter marks the sixth consecutive quarter we paid a $0.25 dividend per share. On a year-to-date basis, Core plus Drop was $0.78 per share, while dividends totaled $0.75 per share.

During the current quarter, net income was up over 84% from the prior quarter, while Core plus Drop Income was $0.01 short of the dividend, due to an increase in funding costs and a decline in Drop Income.

As Kevin noted, the big rally in the rates market during the quarter presented us with a compelling opportunity to be active on the hedge side of the portfolio. We repositioned a portion of the hedge portfolio and replaced some agency RMBS with three-year U.S. Treasuries that were again financing at negative rates. More details on all of this in a moment. During the quarter, despite a 3 basis point increase in the 10-year treasury yield, Agency MBS prices remained firm, while 5-year swap rates increased 4 basis points.

Consequently, we experienced an increase in the value of our assets and hedges. This serves as the backdrop for the current quarter's financial performance. Beginning with the GAAP operating results, net income for the quarter was $83 million or $0.54 per share versus $45 million or $0.30 per share in the prior quarter. The current quarter results were driven by a $31.1 million net realized and unrealized gain on investments and a $22.1 million net realized and unrealized gain on derivatives, partially offset by a $3.9 million decrease in net interest income as a result of an increase in interest expense.

Core Earnings plus Drop Income for the quarter was $37 million or $0.24 per share down from $40.6 million or $0.27 per share in the prior quarter. The net decrease in Core earnings plus Drop Income was largely due to a $5.8 million increase in interest expense and a $1.5 million decrease in Drop Income offset in part by a 1.9 million increase in total interest income and a 1.5 million decrease in swap and interest expense.

The increase in interest expense results from an increase in the cost of funds during the quarter that stems from the fed's latest 25 basis point rate hike in June. The decrease in Drop Income is directly attributable to a decline in the average TBA activity during the quarter to $1.2 billion from $1.7 billion in the prior quarter. [indiscernible] were marginally less special than the prior quarter and we sold a large portion of TBA’s as we put on the treasury trade starting at September, which contributed to the decrease.

We experienced a $1.9 million increase in total interest income during the quarter despite a $1.8 million increase in net premium amortization that resulted from an increase in the weighted average CPR during the quarter to 9.5% from 7.5% in the prior quarter. Total interest income increased as a result of an increase in the size of the portfolio and an increase in the weighted-average coupon stemming from the continued benefits of the portfolio repositioning we executed over the past few quarters where we went up in coupon at the same time we lowered our cost basis.

During the third quarter, while swap rates again reach some of the lowest levels we’ve seen all year, we repositioned a portion of our hedge portfolio by terminating cancellable swaps with 1 billion in notional and a weighted-average pay rate of 2.42% and replaced them with 7 and 10-year bullet swaps with a 0.9 billion notional, and a weighted-average pay rate of 1.99%.

The terminations resulted in a one-time charge of $3.9 million during the quarter. Increases in 3-month LIBOR, the receive-leg of our swaps continue to serve as a tailwind by reducing our net hedging costs. During the quarter, three-month LIBOR exceeded the cap rate of 1.25% on two additional caps. Consequently, at quarter end, caps with a combined notional of $2.2 billion, which represents all but one of our caps was cash flow positive to us.

The hedge portfolio repositioning we executed during the quarter, coupled with the rise in 3-months LIBOR resulted in a 30-basis point decrease in the net swap and cap pay rate, while we simultaneously extended the duration of the hedge portfolio. More details regarding the hedge portfolio are available on Page 10 of the supplemental earnings presentation posted through our website.

Operating expenses decreased $0.3 million to $5.1 million during the quarter, which translates to an operating expense ratio of 1.31% for the current quarter, one of the lowest in this space, despite our size relative to some of our larger peers. The highly scalable nature of our operating platform allows us to substantially increase equity under management without necessarily increasing headcount. We look forward to an opportunity to raise a meaningful amount of capital and lower the expense ratio even further.

In the meantime, we are efficiently utilizing our ATM program to raise capital. Switching over to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a book value of $8.60 per share, up 3.5% from $8.31 per share in the prior quarter after declaring a $0.25 per share dividend. The current quarter total stockholder return on common equity was 6.5%.

On a year-to-date basis, total book value return, including dividends was more than 12%. The overall size of the investment portfolio, inclusive of TBA derivatives increased to $12.9 billion from $12.6 billion at the beginning of the quarter, while we moderately reduced our 15-year MBS Holdings and purchased 3-year U.S. Treasuries as previously noted.

Repurchase agreements totaled $10.4 billion at the end of the quarter, up from $9.4 billion in the prior quarter. Leverage which reflects TBA's dipped to 7.02:1 [ph] at the end of the quarter from 7.20:1 [ph] in the prior quarter. We ended the current quarter with a hedge ratio of 86%, down from 97% in the prior quarter on an increase in repurchase agreements. A key component of our risk management strategy is to maintain high levels of liquidity. We ended the quarter with liquidity at 68% of stockholder’s equity, almost unchanged from the prior quarter.

In summary, we feel very good about the third quarter and expect the asset and hedge portfolio repositioning that took place during the quarter to benefit future quarters and to enhance book value protection to the extent we experience a backup in rates. This concludes our prepared remarks.

Operator, please open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Douglas Harter with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. Kevin, you talked about the reinvestment environment getting better, just wondering if you could talk about your expectations for spreads given the Fed actions and given the moves that we saw during the third quarter and how that fits into that comment?

Kevin Grant

Yes, the big thing is the curve that steepened out here very recently. The mortgage basis has been pretty firm in the past couple of days, I don't know how closely you watched the bond market, but we kind of tested the - we didn't quite get to the 250 on the tenure, but when we were teasing that high 240s level the mortgage basis really kind of gave a signal of wait-and-see. So, we actually think that going into the end of the year and maybe sometime in Q1 that basically with Central Banks around the world starting to step back a little bit it’s hard to think that spreads are going to tighten from here. So, we think it’s not going to be a smooth road. We just don't know when the bumps are going to happen. Bill, do you want to add anything to that.

Bill Shean

I think the - good morning Doug, I think the important thing is that while - as Kevin said, while the repo rates will be going up, the hedging is very cheap right now, but we also know that the yields on our assets, the mortgages will be going up as well. So, it will be bumpy, but it’s still up - we're still up optimistic we can produce great return.

Douglas Harter

I guess just on the comment about the steepening, I guess there have been sort of increase of articles of how the fixed income market is positioning themselves more for a flatter curve. Is that something that you see as a real risk and if so kind of how are you thinking about protecting against that risk?

Kevin Grant

Well, this is a really interesting question because there is the flatter curve from a longer-term strategic perspective which seems like that’s what’s going to happen and that would be a normal thing to happen during this part of the interest rate cycle with the Fed and slow tightening mode. However, you get these tactical opportunities as we did in early September where the curve is just [indiscernible] flat. And kind of at this unsustainable spot. And that’s when we rebalance the hedges, really, early September. So, there is this short-term tactical in the longer-term strategic. So, our view is longer-term strategic is probably a flatter curve, but there would be these opportunities.

Now having said that, historically when the Fed's have been in a tightening cycle like this, the 10-year treasury really tries to peg a terminal rate for Fed funds, but that gets adjusted on a regular basis, you know bond market doesn't freeze. So as the Fed continues to tighten and the markets don't give them a signal that they should stop there comes a point when the curve starts to move up more in parallel, not necessarily completely in parallel, but more in parallel. I don't think we're there yet. I don't think we’ve got a little bit more flattening to come.

Maybe it is two more tightening’s, I don't know, it’s just a wild guess. But if the Fed just continues to march along the path, the curve is just not going to be priced for a negative carry for duration. It’s just not going to be the case. Just one last comment on that. It’s a good thing we’re in spread product because agency mortgage-backed securities, if you look at their yield versus their financing costs through the history to the beginning of time that has never been negative. So, a lot of people look at tens to twos or tens to t-bills [ph] or whatever and they highlight negative inverted curves, but what we care about is yield on mortgages versus where they finance and that’s never been negative.

Douglas Harter

Thank you for those answers Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Steve Delaney with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Steve DeLaney

Thanks. Hi, good morning. Appreciate you taking the question. Kevin, you guys, I apologize if you touched on this. I switched over a little bit late, but you were a $10 billion player in the repo market and it sounds like conditions are very liquid right now going back to all kinds of money market performance et cetera et cetera, but I'm just curious as you look towards the future, have you guys had any interest or need in your mind of setting up your own broker-dealer in order to access direct repo to [indiscernible] is that something that you’ve explored?

Kevin Grant

Yes, we have explored. We’ve looked at it very, very closely and priced it out. We think you got to be a lot bigger for it to make economic sense, and the folks that have done it, they are really barely achieving any sort of advantage over - for all the expense and all the regulatory risk and all that. I would say Steve that the feeling that you get anonymity in your repo trades is only true if you are overnighting you borrow [ph]. As soon as you go out 30 days or 90 days or something like that these companies - the mortgage REITs, I mean we have a signature on the market so everybody else know who you are, and there is no anonymity.

So, the advantage really is for overnight. So, it’s too early for us, I do - one last comment on this, we are tracking six or seven repo alternative platforms and we’re close to all of them and would be an early adopter of whichever ones get some regulatory support and it’s possible 2018 will be the year that a couple of these things actually have life breathed into them. We are close enough to them that we will be there if that happens. And that would put the broker-dealer to just make it relevant.

Steve DeLaney

Interesting because we’ve been hearing about those concepts for what 4, 5 years now or six years and it would be great to see something to help take that pressure of bank balance sheets being a constrain if you will or at least a factor in the marketplace? So…

Kevin Grant

Everybody wants them and so they’re coming is just a question of when and the regulators more slowly.

Steve DeLaney

Understood. And then your comments about repo and the size issue a that kind of brings up a second best and that is one of scale generally in the market and I’m not talking about scale and the marketplace, but scale within your own balance sheet and income statement, a lot of talk now, we hear more probably about expense ratios than we have in a while and it seems like a couple of your larger cousins are in a little bit of an arms race to minimize that ratio. I’m just curious, how you feel about that in terms of looking at your returns and do you feel any need to, you’ve got a pretty good currency in the market these days, but do you feel any need to like materially increase scale in order to improve your expense ratio?

Kevin Grant

Well we love to move the expense ratio down, in fact I think I started the expense ratio war when we brought this company public because it was one of my stated goals to provide this business to the marketplace very cost effectively. I think at the end of the day it boils down to performance and there is a variety of competitors in our space through time as I look at the total return on the CYS strategy at our scale with our - at our scale we’ve got the advantage of we’re probably the right size to be opportunistic and flexible and when you get to the big scale, your kind of more like an index.

Steve DeLaney

Understood.

Kevin Grant

So, I think that’s kind of the trade-off. We would like to get the expense ratio down. So, at some point when it’s appropriate to do so we will grow, but we’re not super eager to do it.

Steve DeLaney

Got it. Well thanks for the color as always.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Bose George with KBW. Your line is now open.

Bose George

Good morning. This is just a follow-up to Steve's question really on capital. As you noted, your peers have raised capital, I'm just curious about any thoughts on what others find attractive in this market that you don't, like what’s sort of differences may be and how you're seeing returns versus some others might be seeing it?

Kevin Grant

Well, I think not to sugar-coat it, but the bottom line is we’re driven solely by the accretion of any sort of capital market activity and the effect on total shareholder return on a per share basis. I mean it’s kind of as simple as that. We’re not driven by assets under management or any of that. I think from an investing perspective during the quarter, I think it was really a push and you - if you’re raising capital or you were making a call on the basis and depending on when you did it during the quarter that may have worked out and may not have worked out, but I do think the goal of getting expense ratio down is a good goal. For us at our present size, we have a long way to go and a small capital raise moves us along that path and the bigger guys, it’s kind of a nickel and dime thing at this point because they are already so large.

Bose George

Okay, it makes sense. Actually, just another separate topic just on longer term leverage in the business, can you just comment on where you see that going over time?

Kevin Grant

Yes, when the opportunity is right we can take up leverage and I certainly see at least a turn possibly two turns of leverage being well in my comfort zone that day is not today. And I don't know whether it will be in 2018, it could be. It’s one of these things that when everybody is scared - everybody, 100% of the market is scared that’s when you’re supposed to do it and that’s the fun of being a professional money manager.

Bose George

Okay, it makes sense. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And I’m showing no further questions at this time. And I would now turn the call back to Mr. Cleary for closing remarks.

Rick Cleary

Thank you, Sandra and on behalf of Kevin, Jack, Bill and the entire CYS management team I would like to thank you for taking the time to participate and speak with us this morning. And we thank you for your continued support and interest. Have a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's call. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.