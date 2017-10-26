GoPro: Earnings Preview

Though deteriorating margins seem to have bottomed, more evidence of management's strategy is necessary

Since it’s 2014 IPO, GoPro (GPRO) has undertaken quite a journey to $9/share, where we see it today. Off over 90% from its all-time high of $92, GoPro has suffered from a lockup controversy, uninspiring holiday sales and mediocre product innovation. With margins now beginning to increase, are there other clues that GoPro may have bottomed?

Moving Averages: Bullish Crossover in August 2017



GoPro has had negative momentum since its 2014 highs, down almost 40% over the last twelve months alone. Tracking the 50 and 100-day moving averages, however, we see a “bullish crossover” occurring in late August 2017. This means the 50-day avg. closing price has crossed bullishly over and above the 100-day average, indicating positive momentum for the stock. Indeed this is a first for GoPro - though a poor earnings report can change the trend abruptly.





Since August's lows of $8/share, GoPro has rallied to $9.60 where it sits today. The momentum has sustained the movement higher, and a positive earnings surprise should keep this story in tact.

Alternatively, when a bearish crossover occurs, we see the 50-day dropping below the 100-day. It is around this time that negative sentiment takes over a name and halts any positive momentum. Take a look at General Electric as an example:

earlier this year, the 50-day moving average crossed below the 100-day, when the stock price was roughly $30. The stock has tumbled downward since, where it is close to $21 today. If an investor used this bearish crossover as an indicator, one would have avoided a -30% move to the downside.

Product initiatives



Investors will look to the management’s descriptions on the latest iterations of the HERO5 and the Karma drone. Sales for the former have bolstered the company, and the new HERO6 is waiting in the wings. Management likes to point out that the Karma drone has become the number two selling drone brand in the country. Guidance for the upcoming holiday quarter should shed light on how the company views its sales prospects.

Reviews coming in for the HERO6 generally are positive, and it remains to be seen how the holiday shopping season will go for cameras.

Gross Margins

In the second quarter, gross margins grew on “the margin strength of HERO5 Black and Session” to 36.2%, and the company expects margins to continue to improve for the rest of the year, with a long-term goal of 39-41%. Importantly, margins improved from the first quarter’s 32.3% by almost 3 points. Management’s focus on reducing expenses and improving costs across the supply chain seems to be bearing fruit. Still, margins have declined from years past – in 2015 Q3 margins clocked in at 46.6% levels. Depending on one’s evaluation of the past trends, the gross margin story can be murky, whether you see them as improving in the near term or as having deteriorated over the long term.



The company guided for margins of 36-38% and announced third quarter results were likely to come in at the high end. These higher expectations need to be validated in the report, but they bode well profitability and EPS.

Earnings Preview



Last quarter, GoPro guided for $300mn in revenue, gross margins to grow to 37%, and earnings to come in at $0.04 EPS. Let’s look at Estimize, a crowd sourced earnings estimate community, and Wall Street estimates:

The disparity is slim and it doesn't look like we can garner much information from how the company has reported results in relation to expectation. More than 50% of Q2 revenue was generated overseas, and this international growth may continue bolstering revenues. GoPro is not a US-focused product company any longer, and international sales are a goal.

With Karma drone shipments expected to surpass 100,000 for the year, a revenue surprise could be in the works should demand exceed expectations. Another interesting stat was the growth in MAUs of GoPro software, up over 100% YoY. Monetization and continued growth of users can also catalyze the stock unexpectedly.

Conclusion

The quarter will largely be analyzed for its overall trend on margin expansion and revenue growth. Given modest comparables from last year, GoPro has the elements needed to outperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.