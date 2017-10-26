SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Frederick Henderson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Jonathan Lock - Investor Relations

Frederick Henderson - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Fay West - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR

Lee McMillan - Clarksons Platou

Jonathan Lock

Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners' third quarter 2017 earnings. With me are Fritz Henderson, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following their prepared remarks we will open the line for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our Web site, and a replay will be available on the site for a few weeks. If we don't get your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our investor relations team.

As we do every quarter, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on this call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our Web site, as our reconciliation to any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call.

With that, I'll turn things over to Fritz.

Frederick Henderson

Thank you, Jonathan, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Before Fay takes you through the third quarter results in detail, I wanted to talk about the partnership's performance through the first nine months of the year and our progress against our goals in 2017.

We normally finish up our presentation by looking at the key initiatives and looking at ourselves relative to those, but this morning we decided to change it up and we will view that at the beginning of the presentation. This should help you, our investors, understand our priorities. I also think this chart is a good means of holding yourself accountable to deliver results. And to that end we are pleased with the company's performance against these initiatives through the third quarter.

We have been operating our plants safely and efficiently while controlling costs to maximize profitability. We continue to execute the Granite City gas sharing project on time and on budget. We have spent about $25 million this year and a similar amount in 2018 to finish the work. The project is expected to enter service in 2019 and will enhance our environmental footprint in coke making industry. We will talk about new business at Convent in more detail prior to Q&A but we are happy to report early wins on the organic growth front.

We continue to expand and diversify our logistics offering and remain committed to increasing transloading volumes across our fleet. Finally, as a result of our operating and financial performance year-to-date, we believe we are well positioned to deliver full year results at the top end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

Turning to Slide 4, looking specifically at the quarter. This was in fact the best quarter we have ever had at the partnership from an operating perspective since the IPO more than 4.5 year ago. After adjusting for the timing impact related to Convent's deferred revenue recognition which occurs in the fourth quarter of each year. From a financial standpoint, we beat our targets for the quarter and on back of these results, the board once again declared a 59.4 cent per unit distribution for the third quarter. It marks the partnerships 19th consecutive quarter of distribution.

Once again as we look to the full year, we believe the partnership is well positioned to achieve the top end of our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $210 million to $220 million. Now I will turn it over to Fay.

Fay West

Thank you, Fritz, and good morning everyone. Turning to Slide 5. Our third quarter net income attributable to SXCP was $22.6 million, a $1.3 million increase versus last year. Strong operating performance in the quarter was partially offset by higher interest expense as well as the absence of extinguishment gains.

As a reminder, we completed a comprehensive refinancing of SXCP's capital structure in May of this year, pushing debt maturities outside of many of our contract renewals. We also refreshed and upsized our revolving credit facility which now has $285 million in borrowing capacity that matures in 2020.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $58.4 million was up 28% over the prior year. The performance in the third quarter was driven by strong operating performance across both our coke and logistics businesses. Distributable cash flow of $39.7 million was up 12% year-over-year and we closed the quarter with a strong cash coverage of 1.35 times. And on a full year basis, we anticipate cash coverage to be approximately 1.1 times.

Turning to Slide six and reviewing our adjusted EBITDA bridge. Our coke business performed well this quarter and benefitted from favorable yield performance as well as lower allocated central cost which were driven by ongoing cost reduction effort. The timing of outage cost also favorably influenced our quarterly comparison. Our coal logistics business was up $5.3 million or 76% due to the increased volume at CMT, which continues to benefit from attractive coal export market dynamics and when adding favorable results in our corporate and other segment, the third quarter finished at a strong $58.4 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking at domestic coke results on Slide 7. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton was up significantly to $85 per ton, which as you can see from the chart, is the highest it has been in recent history. These results were driven by strong yield gains across the fleet, cost controls both at the plant level and corporate level and the benefit from a portion of our 2017 outage cost falling outside of the third quarter. As you may recall, we had a scheduled outage our Granite City facility in Q2 and we are currently executing a scheduled outage at our Middletown facility here in Q4.

While the third quarter benefitted from the timing of outages, we expect our full year outage cost to be in line with expectations of them to be flat to 2016. Through these three quarters, our coke segment remains well positioned to deliver adjusted EBITDA per ton at the high end of our original guidance range of $69 to $73. Turning to our coal logistics results on the next Slide. Our logistics business generated $12.3 million of adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter, up 28% sequentially and 76% year on year. We have seen stabilization of the coal transloading market here in the U.S. and export margins remain healthy with the current [API2] [ph] benchmark, covering around $90 per ton.

In total, logistics volumes in the quarter were up 20% versus Q3 of 2016. Throughput at our KRT facility was largely in line sequentially and comparable to Q3 of 2016. Current period volumes were impacted by mild summer weather which dampens coal, thermal coal usage. However, CMT volumes more than doubled versus the prior year period to 1.8 million tons as our customers benefitted from strong export market dynamics. In total, CMT contributed $9.7 million to Q3 adjusted EBITDA. This does not include $5.7 million of deferred revenue related to take or pay volume.

Year-to-date, CMT deferred revenue currently totals $14.5 million and as a reminder we recognize this deferred revenue on take or pay tons when it is recognized for gap revenue which is usually in the fourth quarter of each year. Turning to the next Slide and looking at liquidity. In the quarter, strong operating performance coupled with working capital impacts which also included the timing of interest payments contributed to $61 million of operating cash flow.

As we discussed in our Q2 call and as part of our debt refinancing activity, we repaid the CMT seller financing in August using a combination of revolver borrowings and cash on hand. We spent $13 million on CapEx during the quarter. This amount includes $7 million related to the Granite City gas sharing project which remains in line with our full year guidance of $25 million. Ongoing CapEx is also in line with expectations. All in all, we ended with a cash balance of approximately $27 million and sufficiently liquidity of approximately $110 million.

Looking at our capital priorities on Slide 10. As mentioned, we declared a cash distribution of 59.4 cents per unit for Q3. This is our 19th consecutive distribution reflecting the strength of our portfolio of assets and prudent use of cash at the partnership to sustain the long-term health of our business. As we look at the full year 2017, we expect to generate between $119 million and $130 million of distributable cash flow and end the year with strong cash coverage of near 1.1 times. Over the long-term we believe it will be prudent to manage leverage down to a 3.5 times target, which about half a turn from where we are today. We anticipate we will be able to make meaningful delevering progress beginning in 2019 as cash flows after distributions is expected to be limited this year and in 2018 as the partnership wraps up work on the Granite City.

With that, I will turn it back to Fritz.

Frederick Henderson

Thanks, Fay. I will talk about Convent in the next chart. When we acquired the Convent Marine Terminal in late 2015, a large part of our strategic rationale was that we were acquiring a strategically located facility with unique capabilities and importantly that there was also a sizable opportunity to grow volumes and earnings respectively.

One of our strategic priorities since that acquisition has been to expand the services we offer, products we transload, and customers we serve through our Convent Marine Terminal. To that end, our business development team has been working quite hard to bring new volumes to the terminal. To date we have a few new wins we would like to share which bolster our original acquisition thesis. In the third quarter we took our first delivery of aggregates, crushed stone, from an ocean going vessels in the ground storage under a multiyear contract with firm use commitment that we have already mentioned in our second quarter earnings call. As you may know, Convent is located in the heart of chemical plant developments linked to the shale gas boom. Construction activity in the quarter between New Orleans Baton Rouge is accelerating and Convent now transloads an important raw material for infrastructure development.

Another product we have been targeting, petcoke. We believe that the infrastructure at Convent provides a number of unique advantages to refiners for the shipment of petcoke and they have been working alongside our railroad partners to win new business. We recently successfully unloaded the first test train of petcoke from two separate refinery customers at Convent and are excited about the additional petcoke volumes in the fourth quarter and beyond. Together, we expect these new business wins to contribute between $1 million and $2 million to our logistics adjusted EBITDA in 2017.

While these wins represent a nice start, they are a start towards our goal of increasing our profitability from these additional initiatives of $5 million to $10 million of incremental EBITDA at Convent. I believe they are even more important as a signal to the market that we are ready, willing and most importantly able to expand our footprint on the lower Mississippi.

Turning to the next chart and looking ahead. We are excited about the additional growth prospects at Convent. In the near term, we are targeting further coal export volumes, additional refinery partners and higher volumes for petcoke and potential dry bulk materials similar to our new aggregates business. In addition, we have a small toehold in the liquids market and we will look to leverage our existing infrastructure in the land we have for potential expansion of the site to grow this business.

Longer term, we are busy adding barge and loading capabilities in order to expand our reach in the new and existing product categories and offer customers additional alternatives. This capability will make an already word class operation at Convent into what we believe is one of the most attractive terminals on the river for both bulk and liquid shipments. We are encouraged by the progress we have made and we look forward to updating you on more wins in future calls.

Wrapping up before opening up to Q&A. As you heard this morning, we have made progress against -- significant progress against our commitments for 2017 and are well-positioned to deliver strong full year financial results that [indiscernible] with our guidance range. Now that the third quarter is in the books, our focus shifts to our closing of the year. With that, let's open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Lucas Pipes with FBR and Company. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

So I wanted to follow up on what you just said in the presentation with the Convent Marine Terminal. Great to see the recent wins and it sounds you have been very busy and your team will continue to be very busy going after new customers and new materials. And I wondered just in terms of an EBITDA, kind of blue sky scenario. Kind of what range could we be thinking off and I would appreciate the thoughts.

Frederick Henderson

Well, as we said in the chart, Lucas, $5 million to $10 million is what we are targeting in the next two years. So think about we have $1 million to $2 million towards that goal accomplished in '17, we want to build progressively through '18 and '19 to get that kind of run rate. If you look at petcoke for example, in terms of the market served, we estimate that we are well positioned to serve refineries. They are either very close by in the Convent area or served by rail. We think our possible served market is about 12.5 million tons of petcoke. We have only spread service in that regard but what we want to do is keep working with the railways and the refinery customers to see if we can penetrate a higher portion of that served market. So we think this could be a very good piece of business for us beyond the 5 to 10. But not going to get in the business of blue sky.

I just think that if you just look at the served market opportunity, and this is just one, petcoke. We think that we are well positioned to deliver a cost effective solution to number of refiners and we have looked at, we have about 8 possible refineries that we could serve both by rail and potentially by barge and as I said, we are working on putting in place barge loading capabilities. So rail, barge, we are either co-located very close by where we are or alternatively served by rail that will allow us -- 12.5 million served market is a good type market. So we will keep you posted but I think I am going to leave it at the 5 million to 10 million goal over the next two years.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. Thank you. And to switch over to the coke side. I continue to get many questions on the longer term outlook for the coke business. I think that the market in the U.S. is fairly tight as steel utilization rates have improved. But what would you say is the match between blast furnace capacity and coke making capacity and as you think about your contracts starting to roll off in the 2020s. Any changes in site? Thank you.

Frederick Henderson

So what I would say, Lucas, versus let's say where we were three months ago. These are pretty similar. Operating rates in the industry are estimated at about 74.5%. They have been varying between 74% and 75%. Obviously, you have got different operating rates between our furnaces and blast furnaces. If you look at the blast furnace customers that we serve, they have been operating in a pretty similar way to where they were operating through this year. And the last time we updated the market on this, we actually felt like the market was a little bit tight. I mean there was perhaps 8%, as I recall, of excess capacity of coke relative to demand in the U.S. market. But that is based on a set of assumptions that can change and even small sets of assumptions can change that.

So when we look at it, we felt like the market is reasonably well served without a significant amount of excess capacity. Small changes in operating rates could tighten that pretty quickly. And then lastly what I would say from our perspective, if you think about the contracts we have coming due with 2020, we have one at the partnership and one upstairs. We are very cost effective relative to those contracts to our customers. And we are important to our customers. So we feel good about our renewals opportunities as we look forward.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Lee McMillan with Clarksons Platou. Please go ahead.

Lee McMillan

I just had a question, and I am looking at Slide 7 and the domestic coke results was a good bit better than what's been achieved in the past. You mentioned a couple of factors. So I was wondering if you could elaborate on some of the moving parts that led you to EBITDA per ton in the mid-80s. And their sustainability in particular, especially kind of the yield and cost controls that you are referring. Thanks.

Fay West

Sure. So the quarter really benefitted from a number of things. The first thing, very favorable yields. And so that’s an efficiency and how well we run our plants. As well as good cost control efforts that we have seen over the year. This is an ongoing effort by the entire organization to make sure that we are spending appropriately. And so both from a corporate perspective as well as from a field perspective, we see nice, good cost controls coming through. One of the other impacts in the quarter was the timing of outages and so on a full year basis we anticipate that our outage costs are going to be in line with expectations as well as in line with the prior year. But the timing of outage costs had a nice impact on the quarter as well. So those are three things that influenced the quarter and I think that’s why we said you know, $85 per ton is pretty high but we will be within kind of the high end of that range of $69 to $73 per ton.

Frederick Henderson

So to just give you a little bit more insight on the outage. In the third quarter we really didn’t have any. We had a significant outage in Granite City in the second quarter. We are just finishing with significant outage at Middletown in October and so the third quarter this year was a year where we didn’t really have significant outage activity across the partnership.

Lee McMillan

Okay. That makes sense. Have you disclosed the full year outage estimate? So can sort of normalize the quarter.

Frederick Henderson

No. It's folded into our annualized guidance range but we are not -- I think we are going to be at the top end of that $69 to $73 range. And the outage costs themselves are in line with both what we budgeted for as well as what we spent prior year.

Lee McMillan

Okay. That makes sense. And then one other, as I kind of combine Slide 8 and Slide 11, sort of a similar question for coal logistics. Looks like volumes were actually down a little bit sequentially but you had almost $3 million more in sequential EBITDA improvement. Could you comment on the drivers there? I know you said you exactly wanted 2 million extra from those new opportunities but I am not sure if some of that is really in Q4. So just really what led to the better performance from coal logistics this quarter.

Frederick Henderson

Well, I would say a couple of things. One, we did have some of those actually. The new activity increased in the third quarter. It didn’t really impact the second quarter. So it did favorably affect the third quarter results. Second is, if you look at the volumes at [Convent] [ph] that you see, there are generally outbound volumes and what we saw in September and then now what we are seeing in October and November, December is we are very aggressive shipment schedule in the fourth quarter of this year. In other words, we took in a lot of coal in the third quarter that we inventoried at the end of the quarter which we expect to be shipping in the 4Q. So if you look at the Convent's sequential numbers, I wouldn’t read all that much into that because in fact we expect to be a significant outbound shipper in the Q4. We are really busy in the fourth quarter of this year at Convent. And then obviously if you look at KRT, it was pretty much flat relative to the second.

Frederick Henderson

Okay. Well, wrapping up then. Thanks, again to everybody for joining us this morning for the Partnership's earnings call. We have the parent a little bit later this morning and we very much appreciate your investments in SXCP. Thank you.

