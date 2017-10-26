Coca-Cola Has Hit A Wall

Image credit

When I previewed Coca-Cola’s (KO) Q3 report earlier this week, I said there were some risks that it would sell off. The stock reacted quite favorably initially on Wednesday morning, but after a very brief foray higher, it settled slightly lower on the day. It would seem, then, that my guess of a decent quarter that wasn’t good enough has come true, but what do we do now?

Not much changed with the chart because, as I said, the stock didn’t end up moving all that much. There was a spike higher right off the bat, but that faded extremely quickly and gave way to a virtually flat day. My comments going into the report with respect to the chart were centered on the idea that if KO didn’t break out, it was probably going to trade sideways or pull back. Obviously, it didn’t break out, and as such, I now believe the stock will be weak in the coming weeks. That doesn’t mean it is going to crash suddenly, but my comments about bearish divergences in the momentum indicators are still in play. In other words, my base case is thus far playing out, as early as we admittedly are in the process. There is still a bunch of evidence that, to me, supports the idea that KO isn’t going to make new highs anytime soon. I’m not arrogant enough to think I’ve called this exactly, but the odds certainly look to be in my favor right now.

As suspected, volume was flat. KO has been struggling for years with volume, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon. Indeed, this is obviously an industry problem as its competitors are faring even worse in many cases, but I still think that for a stock with a valuation like KO, flat volume is unacceptable. It continues to diversify away from its core soda offerings, and that’s great, but the legacy business is still enormous and the growth parts of the business are just helping KO tread water.

However, also as expected, KO’s price and mix was terrific at +3%, helping to drive a +4% total revenue result. KO, again, is faring better than its competitors, and that’s fine, but I wonder just how long pricing increases can continue to be pushed through the system. After all, any product has a price at which consumers will no longer consume it, and while I get that soft drinks are cheap to buy, volume statistics tell you that they aren’t exactly a hot item on shopping lists of consumers. The price/mix game has been played well for a long time by KO, but I wonder when the party will end. I’d like to see some actual volume gains, but I don’t think that is in the cards anytime soon. In short, I’m still worried about KO’s ability to grow revenue over time if it is relegated to whatever price and mix can accomplish alone.

The last thing I said I wanted to see from Coke in my preview was its read on margins, and to put it bluntly, it crushed margins in Q3. Comparable operating margins were up a whopping 400bps in Q3 as the bottling divestitures work their way through, and Coke’s productivity initiatives continue to pay dividends. KO has been sort of focused on margins for a few years, but as I’ve mentioned previously, I don’t think former CEO Kent actually did much. However, I see Mr. Quincey creating tangible results already, and his comments have suggested he’s keenly interested in removing some bloat from the model. That’s outstanding news for shareholders, and I think we’ll continue to see some margin expansion in the coming years. Coke’s operating margin performance in Q3 was not only terrific, but repeatable as well, and that’s great.

The thing you have to ask yourself is whether or not all of this adds up for a stock going for 23 times next year’s earnings. I’m obviously inclined to think it doesn’t, given that volume remains flat, and while price and mix are positive, we are still talking about low single-digit gains in revenue. Margins are flying, but also keep in mind that once KO starts to comp all of these great margin numbers next year, it will be ever more difficult to keep the margin game going. The only thing that would alleviate all of my concerns is higher volume, but that’s not going to happen unless KO drastically changes its mix.

Twenty three times earnings for a stock with low single-digit EPS growth is extremely expensive in my view, and given that KO reported almost exactly what I thought it would for Q3, I’m not inclined to change my position. In addition to that, if you’re long and you see KO produced 4% revenue growth and 400bps in operating margin growth, but the stock was down on the day, you have to wonder what it would take for the stock to actually go up. This is the problem with buying stocks at their highs going into a report; it is very difficult for the company to say something to keep the rally going, and KO is no different. I still think KO is going to have a hard time getting past $47 for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.