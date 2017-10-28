Monthly High-Dividend Stock Yields 7% On Qualified Dividends, Pays In U.S. Dollars

Looking for non-K1 issuing high-dividend stocks that pay monthly? We schlepped down to the bus stop this week to revisit Student Transportation Inc. (STB), an interesting Canadian stock we've written some previous articles about.

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation Inc. is North America's largest independent provider of student transportation solutions, operating more than 13,000 vehicles. It's the only pure-play school bus operator stock we could find trading in the US. The closest peer is Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD), which is a manufacturer, not an operator of school buses.

STB has a lot of attractive features:

Even though it's based in Canada, it pays its monthly dividends in US dollars, since ~87% of its revenues are US-based - no currency exposure on the dividends.

Its dividends are considered qualified for US taxpayers, who receive a 1099 at tax time

Management usually pre-announces the monthly record and pay dates for the next quarter

It works on long-term contracts, averaging three to eight years

Its contract renewal rate is 95%

It provides a basic, vital service - unless kids all start being home-schooled, they'll keep getting on those big yellow buses you see every day.

Even though it seems like there are longer and longer lines of parents in SUVs picking up/dropping off their kids at school every day, the majority of kids still ride the bus - there are half a million yellow school buses transporting 24 million students to and from school each day in North America.

Nearly 66% of all school buses are owned and operated by public school districts. The remaining 34% are owned or operated by some 4,000 private companies - this offers significant consolidation opportunities for larger service providers like STB.

Dividends:

STB has paid a $0.0367 monthly dividend since July 2015 when it began paying in US dollars. It began paying out in February 2005, right after its December 2014 IPO, and hasn't missed a month yet.

It generally goes ex-dividend near the end of the month and pays out in the middle of the following month. You can track STB's current price and dividend yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables (in the Services section).

STB has had a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place since May 2009:

(Source: STB site)

As mentioned previously, shareholders get a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1. However, there's a 15% Canadian withholding tax on the dividends, but you can recoup them as foreign taxes paid on your tax return. You also may be able to recoup the taxes in IRAs, but check with your accountant on this.

(Source: STB site)

Options:

Although STB has options, the yields still aren't currently that attractive, but you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and also in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Risks:

Dividend Coverage - There has been much debate about whether or not STB is covering its dividend. Since it's in a capital intensive industry, it amasses a lot of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses on its income statements, so it shows a low level of net income. This, in turn, decreases its taxes.

We put a table together with just depreciation and amortization added back onto net income. We left interest expense in, so this is effectively EBDA, earnings before depreciation and amortization.

On an EBDA basis, STB has a 67.64% trailing dividend payout ratio, up slightly from fiscal 2016, when it was 66.21%. 2014 was the lowest EBDA payout ratio over the past four years, at 61.43%:

Here's the conundrum - what about maintenance capex? With other capital-intensive companies we've covered, such as pipeline or shipping firms, we'll usually see a distributable cash flow statement which adds back depreciation and amortization to net income, but then deducts maintenance capex, to arrive at DCF and determine the distribution coverage factor.

We couldn't find maintenance capex broken out, but we did find this statement on STB's latest quarterly report, which states that "ordinary maintenance and repairs are expensed as costs are incurred":

(Source: STB Q4 report)

If maintenance capex is expensed, that would indicate that STB's listed capex amounts are for buying new equipment to replace old equipment. Notably, capex dropped by 48% in fiscal 2017, to $34.52M.

The ongoing costs to finance new equipment get included as interest expense, which is why we included interest expense in our EBDA/dividends payout ratio. Management began a strategy of leasing part of its fleet in fiscal 2016. Fleet lease expenses were $36.8M in 2016 and increased to $41.4M in 2017. (There's a schedule of future lease commitments in the Debt and Liquidity section at the bottom of the article.)

"In fiscal 2017, we utilized leasing for approximately $10 million in growth CapEx vehicles and $39.8 million in replacement CapEx, which covers a majority of such replacement CapEx. These operating leases have six-year terms with 85% of the lease vehicles in the U.S. where indicative rates were in the 1.9% to 2.8% range." (Source: Q4 earnings call)

(Source: STB Q4 report)

Weather Risk - STB's operations are exposed to weather-related events, such as the hurricanes and extreme cold. On the Q4 earnings call, management said,

"larger than usual days off with floods, tornadoes, snow and ice storms caused a couple of state and local governments choosing not to have students make up certain days. Now, this was an unprecedented situation for our industry and resulted in some loss revenues in Q4, plus added cost for wages, fuel and snow removal that were not recovered. In Jacksonville, Florida, as Denis mentioned early on, we lost about a week of school, roughly $800,000. "We had a very good emergency plan in place and had no damage to any of our assets in Texas, Florida and South Carolina."

Rising Debt - As you'll see in the debt section, STB's debt level rose from $269M to $291M in fiscal 2017.

Interest rate risk - Where there's debt, there's interest rate risk. Management uses a combo of fixed and variable rate debt and does use some swaps to mitigate rate risk estimates that a 100-basis point rise in rates would result in additional interest expense of $1.7M:

(Source: STB Q4 report)

Labor Shortages - STB's annual report stated that,

"Driver shortages were the number 1 industry issue this year." Fortunately, they were able to attract new help, via investing in "a national recruiting team of six people, and we implemented custom-built technologies to help and assist our locations in recruiting drivers. Our fleet management team along with the innovation and technology teams also helped us fill the driver shortages as we delivered more students with fewer vehicles."(Source: Q4 earnings call)

Here's a tantalizing, futuristic thought - what will happen to STB's tight driver supply in the future, autonomous vehicle era? Management offered a brief glimpse into this issue:

(Source: Q4 report)

Earnings:

Management includes adjusted EBITDA in its presentations to give another perspective on its quarterly earnings, since heavy depreciation and amortization expense decreases its net income and EPS figures. Revenue grew in single digits in each of the last four quarters, whereas operating income was more lumpy, rising 31% in fiscal Q3.

Management noted on the earnings call that

"while we had until September 28th to report our fiscal year, this was the first year of new regulations for us to have internal controls audited as well as the financial statements audited which is a normal process." "There were some classification of leasing that needed to be clarified and they were. There were no changes to any numbers, no changes to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income, earnings per share, cash flow, total debt, no restatement of financials and we received the clean audit opinion on the financial statements for the year as we expected."

STB's slowest quarter is fiscal Q1 due to schools being closed for the majority of the quarter. Most of its Q1 revenue is from some private charters and summer camps and is much lower than the other three quarters.

Revenue grew 6%, operating income grew 18%, and net income grew 5% in fiscal 2017. Interest expense grew too, however, up 22%, but the growth in operating income kept STB's interest coverage ratio at 1.56x, a little weaker than its 1.63x coverage in fiscal 2015.

On 2/23/17, the company issued 2.3 million public company shares to redeem the remaining Class B-3 shares outstanding basically in exchange on a 1 for 1 basis.

STB's historic revenue and EBITDA figures show consistent growth over the past five fiscal years:

(Source: STB Q4 report)

Positive Developments:

"In just the second full year of operations, our asset-light Managed Services Group - MSG grew from $3 million in annual revenues to about $12 million in fiscal 2017. MSG’s management of school-owned transportation operations along with its consulting, safety, training and routing experts just don’t diagnose problems, they develop real solutions for schools to fix them. Their outsource solutions address the overall transportation system management, fleet replacement and service, driver staffing, logistics efficiencies as well as driver safety and compliance enhancements. We’re predicting an aggressive top-line growth of 25% next year for this team." "MSG just solidified an exciting new partnership with the Scion Group to manage the transportation system and fleet operations at several off-campus student housing communities, serving major universities and campuses across the United States. We’ve started with 13 properties of their approximately 50 locations." "In the Scion agreement, MSG will provide drivers, operations, fuel and manage the maintenance and repair and procure replacement and supplemental vehicles as needed for Scion properties. Scion owns the fleet which will be equipped with GPS and will utilize our SafeStop app that provides real time location tracking of all vehicles being used at each university. We expect to add thousands of new users; in this case, it’s now college and university students who have access to SafeStop and vice versa."

STB has developed some new vehicular tracking technology, which it has branded as SafeStop.

"The number of SafeStop users has doubled for the third year in a row to over 22,000 users and that will continue to rise. Now, we’ve been in negotiations with industry leaders in GPS sales and also several routing partners who agree SafeStop continues to prove that is the best product in its class. We hope to have more news out on that very shortly."

New Acquisition:

"Subsequent to 6/30/2017, we closed the acquisition of Annapolis Bus in Annapolis, Maryland. The purchase price of $10 million included the issuance of approximately 170,000 common shares at a value of a $1 million. Annapolis Bus will add approximately 125 vehicles to the fleet, and is expected to generate approximately $8.5 million in annual revenues." "We continue to take advantage of the low cost of fuel, which had a positive impact on our business in fiscal 2017 and has set us up nicely for fiscal 2018. We negotiated more customer paid fuel agreements in our contracts than ever before, making fuel more risk-off. In 2017, we were locked in at $2.03 a gallon on average and for 2018 we are at $2 a gallon and in 2019 we are at $1.86." "We did expand our fleet of alternative fueled vehicles to nearly 2,200 this year, moving us closer to our goal of having these vehicles comprise 20% of our total fleet by the end of fiscal 2019. We see more vehicle manufacturers headed in this direction and following our lead." (Source: Q4 earnings call)

Analysts' Estimates:

According to Yahoo Finance, STB has had upward estimates for the next two quarters, and for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, over the past month. However, the EPS estimates have slipped from $.12 to $.11 for 2018, and from $.18 to $.15 for fiscal 2019.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Performance:

STB has traded in a relatively tight range with 15% variance over the past year, from $5.39 to $6.21, as it has outperformed the market. Lately, however, it has lagged.

As with many capital intensive companies, STB's P/E is very high, due to the high D&A expenses in EPS, so we added our price/EBDA valuation to see how the market is pricing STB's "dividend coverage metric."

This is an attempt to try to compare STB with companies from other capital intensive industries, like midstream pipelines, for example. At a price/EBDA per share of 9.8x, STB compares favorably to many of the pipeline valuations we've covered lately in recent articles. It's still apples to oranges, though.

Take these industry valuations with a huge dose of salt - they include all kinds of transport companies, not just bus lines.

STB's ROA and operating margin improved slightly over the past four quarters, while its ROE had a stronger rise. Its debt/equity jumped, but the company's EBITDA growth maintained a steady level of net debt/EBITDA.

"During fiscal 2017, we also strengthened our balance sheet with two debt restructuring transactions early in the year. The first, on July 27, 2016, the company entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement. The new credit agreement extends maturity date to July 27, 2021, and increases the commitments under the credit agreements of $340 million from the previous commitment level of $225 million."

The credit facility also includes a $100M accordion feature, which hasn't been tapped yet.

"At June 30, 2017, our outstanding debt balances totaled approximately $291 million, which included $123 million in convertible debentures, a $4 million counter liability amount representing debt issuance costs associated with those convertible debentures and $172 million in credit agreement debt." (Source: Q4 earnings call)

STB's first debt maturity isn't until 2019, and its credit facility was extended out until 2022:

(Source: Q4 '17 report)

Here's the maturity schedule for vehicle and facility leases. Another plus in STB's favor is that, with the leases typically running six years, the company gets the benefit of lease-free vehicles for the remainder of its vehicles' useful lives, in addition to the final resale value.

Management detailed its current plans for fiscal 2018 lease buyouts on the earnings call:

"We received a lease proposal for fiscal 2018 in $125 million range. So far, we have utilized approximately $31 million in lease financing for fiscal 2018. We currently anticipate approximately $30 million to $35 million in new replacement lease CapEx deployment for fiscal 2018, a majority of which we will finance with leases that I have just noted. In addition to that, we will spend approximately $6.7 million in the lease buyouts in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with those 2012-2013 leases. We will purchase approximately 344 vehicles related to these lease buyouts. These vehicles have an approximate fair market value of $11 million and the remaining useful life of eight years."

(Source: Q4 '17 report)

Summary:

Soooh, what to do? If only every stock was clear cut, life would be much simpler, eh? You've got a company that has faithfully paid monthly dividends for over 16 years, but some investors and writers don't agree that STB's dividend is sustainable, due to the heavy capex charges vs. its low traditional EPS metric.



Price wise, analysts have it pegged at a $6.69 average target, which is 13.6% below at present. It's $.50, (9%) above its 52-week low of $5.39, and $.32, (5%) below its 52-week high. There's ~ 5% short float on STB currently.

On 9/21/17, STB received an analyst upgrade from National Bank Financial.

We rate STB a hold currently - only because we want to hold out for a cheaper price before buying more shares.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers by any means. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.