Aspen Insurance Holdings' (AHL) CEO Chris O'Kane on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Jones - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris O’Kane - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Kirk - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Amit Kumar - Buckingham Research

Josh Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Brian Meredith - UBS

Ian Gutterman - Balyasny

Mark Jones

Thank you, Anita and good morning everyone. On today’s call, we have Chris O’Kane, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Kirk, Chief Financial Officer.

Last night, we issued our press release announcing Aspen’s financial results for the third quarter of 2017. This press release as well as corresponding supplementary financial information can be found on our website at www.aspen.co.

Today’s presentation contains, and Aspen may make from time to time, written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning under and pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of U.S. federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements have a number of assumptions concerning future events that are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors. For more detailed descriptions of these uncertainties and other factors, please see the Risk Factors section in Aspen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q - filed with the SEC and posted on our website.

Today’s presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are meaningful in evaluating Aspen’s performance. For a detailed disclosure on non-GAAP financials, please refer to the supplementary financial data and our earnings release posted on the Aspen website.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Chris.

Chris O’Kane

Thank you, Mark, good morning, everyone. In what was a remarkably active quarter of events we experienced three major bloody [ph] hurricanes and two Mexican earthquakes. These events were the main reason for Aspen's third quarter operating loss.

Of significance, our estimated losses from the hurricanes are within our expectations for events of this nature. Approximately 75% of the estimated cash impact on the quarter was recorded in our reinsurance segment largely in property reinsurance. Our insurance segment accounted for the remaining 25% mainly in the property, marine and energy lines.

Now I'd like to comment specifically on the performance of our insurance business and year-to-date. I can summarize this in three words, not good enough. The main issue lies within property insurance and centers on a rarely small book of business written on a primary basis. This group of risks is quite exposed to weather-related events and was identified earlier in the year as potentially creating some unwelcome volatility. This happened in both the second and the third quarters of the year.

Remedial action of the account was taken a long time ago but it is taking longer than I had hoped for these actions to have the impact that we're looking for. In this quarter we will take further steps to drive out the volatility and mitigate these exposures. The book consent [ph] is in runoff and we do not expect any more exposure from this source by sometime in the middle of next year.

Outside of the property related issues the insurance ex-cat loss ratio is running at approximately 60% year-to-date and is more indicative of the current performance of underlying book. We've also taken other actions on the expense side that are already starting to benefit the business and will grow over time. First, as we mentioned to you on the previous calls we increased fee use a proportion of reinsurance treaties in our marine energy lines starting in July at 16 and as our casualty and financial lines starting in 2016 November. These treaties have already begun to benefit our acquisition expenses and the impacts of the treaties will be fully present in our ratios by the end of the fourth quarter this year.

Second, in the effectiveness and efficiency program that we announced yesterday 70% of savings will benefit our insurance segment. Once completed, this will leave the segment with a more competitive G&A ratio and a strong operating platform. Third, as a result of the repositioning that we carried out in 2016, combined with significant underwriting expertise we hired at that time the phase of remediating our book is complete and we are beginning to see growth again. Thus going forward we will be leveraging our expense base from a higher premium level.

So taking these three factors into account, we expect to have a competitive total expense ratio in combination with a better underlying loss ratio, this will lead to a better performing insurance business.

This however, is not the end of the story. Post hurricanes the insurance market as well as the reinsurance market are undergoing a period of repricing. In my view the underlying cause of this is a five-year period of introductions which affected all lines on a global basis but was most keenly focused energy, marine and property lines. I'm not going to provide a yardstick to the level of rate increases by line that can be expected, but I would like to make a few comments.

The vast majority of P&C lines in both insurance and reinsurance will see great increases. For casualty lines in general we expect increases with the greatest coming in troubled lines such as Commercial also. Short-tail which saw the biggest rate of declines over recent years can expect the biggest corrections. We see a much better market coming in energy and we expect that while cat exposed property insurance will reprice, property reinsurance will reprice at a greater rate.

Cat reinsurance will see more significant increase still on the rest of property and retro is already seeing the highest increases of all. One of the areas where really Aspen has always been very strong is reacting to market opportunities and deploying capital. As we think about reallocating capital this process is not just limited to underwriting capital. We're also examining whether the scale of the underwriting opportunities that maybe emerging we're just withdrawing capital from reserving risk and deploying it into underwriting. Hence the offensive use of an adverse development cover is something that we might contemplate.

Capital will be redeployed very quickly to those areas with best return expectation are going to be found. However we're doing this without increasing our catastrophe exposures as a percentage of shareholders equity. At this stage of planning assumption is that the cat risk up to the 100 year level will be maintained where it was in the first half of this year, but detail up to 1 and 250 or beyond for example could be reduced.

We remain confident in the future of Aspen with a highly satisfactory reinsurance business and a well placed insurance business repositioned under the leadership of Steve Postlewhite and David Cohen. In addition, with a much more efficient operation as our effectiveness and efficiency program is all about and an agile reallocation of capital we anticipate a period of significantly improving results.

I will now turn the call over to Scott, who will take you through our financial performance in more detail and then I'll talk to you about the operational effectiveness program we just announced.

Scott Kirk

Thank you, Chris and good morning everybody. In the third quarter of 2017 we recorded a combined ratio of 151.4% and operating loss of $277 million and diluted book value per share at September 30 of $44. Our results for the quarter have clearly been impacted by the significant level of cat losses that Chris has already mentioned. As a reminder we reported total net cat losses of $360 million. This included $110 million from hurricane Harvey, $135 million from Irma and $65 million from Maria.

We also reported $50 million of other cat events including the Mexican earthquake. Included in the net cat losses were $13 million of net reinstatement premiums. Gross written premiums for the quarter were $853 million an increase of 12% compared with the third quarter of last year with growth coming from both segments.

Net written premiums decreased 5% from the third quarter of 2016 to $607 million due primarily to the quota share reinsurance placements we mentioned previously. As a result the ratio of net to gross written premiums for the group declined to 71% from 84% in the third quarter of 2016. We continue to expect to see this ratio to be in the low 70s for the full year of 2017.

The loss ratio for the group is 119% compared with 57.2% in the third quarter of 2016, with the increased largely due to the cat losses. Prior year net reserve movements were $18 million or 3 percentage points in the third quarter of 2017 and came largely from reinsurance. This compares to $35 million in the prior year quarter. As in any quarter reserve movements tend to vary. So the year-to-date figure is a better proxy for comparison. For the first nine months of the year we recorded $93 million in releases with $71 million from reinsurance and $22 million from insurance. This compares with total releases in the first nine months of 2016 of $78 million.

Our accident year ex cat loss ratio was 65.9% which compared with 58.6% in the third quarter of 2016. We had approximately $30 million of non-cat losses in our short-tail insurance lines, primarily from U.S. property insurance which accounts for around 5 percentage points of the increase. There was also an impact from reinsurance segment where a change of business mix driven largely by AgriLogic which added an additional percentage point to the accident year ex cat loss ratio this quarter.

Turning now to our expense ratios, you'll recall that we said previously that our acquisition ratio would improve which it has done, coming down from 20.1% of the full year 2016 to 16.2% this quarter. This was driven by a combination of AgriLogic whose earnings are largely weighted to the second half of the year and the quota share seeding arrangements.

The operating expense ratio was also down to 16.2% this quarter compared with 18.2% for the full year 2016 due largely to reductions and accruals from performance based compensation. In looking at the total expense ratio for the full year 2017 we still expect this to improve over the prior year.

Turning now to our segments, firstly reinsurance. Gross written premiums increased by 18% compared with the third quarter of 2016. Our third quarter is the largest of the AgriLogic business which generated $135 million in gross written premiums in the quarter and the growth here was the main reason behind the premium increase in our specialty subsegment. We also recorded $20 million of reinstatement premiums following the third quarter cats. This drove much of the growth in our property cat and other property subsegments.

Aspen rerecorded an underwriting loss of $250 million and a combined ratio of 154.6%. We had net cat losses of $276 million or 75 points on the loss ratio. The ex net cat loss ratio was 61.7% compared with 58.2% in the third quarter last year. AgriLogic accounts for a little more than 3 percentage points of the increase on the accident year ex cat loss ratio.

I'll turn now to insurance, gross written premiums were $421 million an increase of 6% compared with the third quarter of 2016. Growth came primarily from targeted areas such as Excess Casualty our UK regional business along with a number of Alpen pro lines including crisis management, surety and credit political risk. We continue to see a further impact this quarter from the reinsurance changes that we implemented last year. Net written premiums were $244 million and decreased by 25% from $324 million in the third quarter of 2016. This resulted in a net to gross written premium ratio of 58% in the quarter compared with 76% for the full year 2016.

The net loss ratio in the insurance segment increased to 101.3% compared with 57.7% in the third quarter last year. The current quarter included $84 million or 31 percentage points of net cat losses primarily from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The accident year ex cat loss ratio was 71.3% compared with 59.1% in the third quarter of 2016. The current quarter included increased losses in short-tail insurance lines primarily property as I've previously mentioned. These impacted the accident year ex cat loss ratio about 12% points.

I'll now move on to investments where we continue to deliver strong performance. This quarter we recorded net investment income of $46 million together with realized and unrealized investment gains of $18 million. The total return on the aggregate investment portfolio was 80 basis points in the quarter reflecting net gains across our equity and fixed income investment portfolios. In the first nine months of 2017 Aspen's aggregate investment portfolio had a total return of 310 basis points.

The fixed income book year was 2.54% up from 2.49% at the end of 2016. The duration of fixed income portfolio was 3.9 years at the end of the third quarter 2017. With equity markets continuing to make new all-time highs we decided to take more equity risk off the table during the quarter. We sold approximately $200 million in equities reducing the equity position from 8% to around 5% of total investments.

I'll now turn to capital, we repurchased just $20 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter bringing the year-to-date buyback to $30 million. In addition we redeemed our 7.25% Series B preference shares at the start of the quarter and together with the redemption we did earlier this year we've reduced our total preference shares on issue about $43 million in 2017.

So Chris is going to talk more about our effectiveness and efficiency program in a moment, but before he does, I just wanted to briefly discuss how this will impact our expenses. As you think about our G&A expenses going forward, I want to point out that 2017 expenses reflect a significant decline largely from the impact of lower variable compensation. To that end, it is best to use the 2016 G&A expenses of $480 million as a more normalized expense base.

The expected total program savings as we announced will be $30 million in 2018, $55 million in 2019 and $75 million in 2020 and then the full run rate will be $80 million savings in 2021 and beyond. As a consequence we expect to see the overall expense ratio to decline into the mid to low 30s over the next three years.

So with that, I'll now turn the call back to Chris.

Chris O’Kane

So thanks Scott. Over the past 15 years Aspen has pursued strategic building success reinsurance business and a successful insurance business. We focused on identifying market segments where underwriting expertise is valued and rewarded, attracting outstanding underwriting talent, achieving scale and relevance in select major products and regions, allocating capital to the best opportunities and consistently delivering excellent solutions to our clients.

We're proud of what we built. We are a recognized as the leader in many of the lines we serve and the valued partners [indiscernible]. However, any company that has grown as much as we have must periodically take a step back and evaluate its organization, its business processes, its effectiveness, and its overall efficiency. This is particularly important in an industry environment where for some time we have been confronting the various headwinds of persistence, rate softness, low investment yields and the rapid pace of technological advancements.

In March of this year we initiated a comprehensive operational review of our organization with the goal of creating a more dynamic and scalable platform to execute on opportunities and enhance long term shareholder value. With the help of McKinsey we looked across our businesses and procurement premises and most importantly we did a deep analysis of how we work, how our time is allocated, how much time our client facing staff spends engage with a clients versus handling administrative matter and so on.

First, we will reduce our spending on procurement and we will reduce our spending on premises. Among other things we have indentified opportunities to more efficiently use office space particularly in the higher cost locations such as New York and London.

We're also looking to optimize our operating processes and activities. We have identified many opportunities to reduce inefficiencies such as rekeying of data. We’ve also identified processes that could be made more efficient through the use of advanced analytics. We also have opportunities to integrate various components of our IT systems, providing access to better and more timely data to support decisions.

I want to emphasize that we are not replacing our core system. We are making what we have interact more effectively. Lastly, we will enhance our current operating model by bringing greater cost efficiency to selective support functions through the use of outsourcing. As a result of these changes, we anticipate significant headcount reallocations and reductions particularly from higher cost locations. These changes obviously affect people, they are difficult to make, they need to be made sensitively and they need to be made in accordance with local requirements. But they are absolutely necessary to strengthen the competitive position of our company.

In total, we expect that the program will deliver around $160 million of cumulative savings over the next two years. We expect to achieve $30 million of savings in 2018, $55 million in 2019 and $75 million in 2020 after which the run rate savings are expected to be approximately $80 million per year. We will take a charge of approximately $95 million to implement the program and achieve the expected savings.

Around $50 million of this charge is for employee severance, benefits and related expenses, $30 million for business transformation and program costs, and $15 million for outsourcing and premises. The majority of the charge is expected to be incurred in 2018 and 2019. We also will spend approximately $55 million in incremental capital expenditure primarily on information technology over the same period. This expenditure is expected to be amortized over a period of three to five years from the start of 2020.

While this is a companywide initiative, the largest beneficiary in terms of operation prudence and expense savings will be in insurance. We expect approximately 70% of the total savings to benefit the insurance business. There are multiple opportunities to increase operational efficiency across the platform. For example our administrative functions that are currently performed by multiple underwriting teams that can be done more effectively on a centralized basis. These operational changes build on the review of our insurance business lines that we conducted in 2016 and will drive better results in insurance. We expect the impact of this program will help us create a lower cost, more durable, dynamic and scalable platform to execute on opportunities before us and enhance shareholder value over the longer term.

And with that, I'm happy to take your questions.

Amit Kumar

Hi. Good morning it’s Amit Kumar from Buckingham.

Chris O’Kane

Good morning, Amit.

Amit Kumar

Just a few questions I guess on, I guess let's start with the capital equation. If you look at your gross versus sort of net loss and the role retro played how do you think about your capital position if the retro costs go up and which they will and do you need, I guess more reserve development covers on a negative book to leverage the improvement in market conditions?

Chris O’Kane

So, I think it’s two part of the question, Amit. And the first one is what's the implication of retro cost. You know, we acquired a small buyer of retro historically. We've buy a lot of reinsurance, where I think has been value and to be honest retro has been a comparably scarce and commodity expensive and sometimes this carried a lot of basis risk. So it's actually quite a small proportion of how we protect our reinsurance operations. That said, I think it is the fastest repricing area and that's why we've already repurchased a substantial part of our retro covers for 2018, it's already done.

The way I see retro currently is it might be a place to start writing the business accepting the business maybe more than it is to be buying the business, that's what I think the repricing needs. I think the other part of your question is, do we need to do something with our reserve? No, we don't, we have had a very, very strict and fairly independent reserve committee comprising actuarial, legal, claims, finance, underwriting, reporting to me and through me to via through Scott to the or the Committee of the Board.

That processes has lead to reserving self standards that’s more stable than might exist elsewhere in the industry. So we - a key measure is what is the margin that we're holding over mean best estimates and it's substantial and gives a lot of comfort. A point however I made in there I think this is really what any business at this point, potentially a dramatically changing market is where are you going to get the best return for your capital and where is the capital sitting doing something useful, but not that interesting for shareholder return.

So one thing I think it's worth examining and it's not to say we decided to do it and all, but absolutely worth examining is whether some of the capital that packs our reserving risk would be more efficiently transferred to underwriting if the underwriting opportunities are coming in. I kind of think they may well be. And then if there is someone else who wants the whole business as for us may be somebody with a more favourable investment approach, both sides win. It may be better that a portion of reserves is better off from some of the balance sheet.

So I think this is just letting into our thinking it varies in time of the market. This isn't coming from a sense of need though, this is coming from a sense of if there is a serious opportunity how would we capitalize to the maximum safely possible from internal resources. So I hope that clarifies it for you Amit?

Amit Kumar

Yes, it does then the second question I have and I have one more and I'm sure there are lots of questions in the queue, but the second question I have is, how would McKinsey get compensated for this, do they have to kind of stick around for the savings to come through or maybe just help us understand you did the whole thing so that you understand that their some fortunes are tied to you being able to achieve these over time?

Chris O’Kane

So obviously I can’t go into the details of a set range between the two firms, but the companies say in the preparation stage in the conceptual stage as we thought about what we need to do frankly McKinsey have been invaluable. They do this for a living, we do not and they're probably amongst the best most expert people in the world if you want to look at this type of restructuring.

We're not moving sort of today really into the implementation stage and a different part of McKinsey is actually quite expert in monitoring implementation. Now what you've got to say to solve for over two years or so, where do I expect to be a month from now, not three months, not six months from now, but you don't want to wait six months to check, you want to be checking almost daily. I think McKinsey are very good at helping a management team monitor progress and more importantly if progress is behind where it ought to be stepping in thinking out why, escalating it to me or escalating it to the Board wherever it might need to go and making sure we get back on track. So I would want them to run through the implementation stage.

The way they're compensated depends on their success and our success and the way we measure success will be an independently audited process. It will be essential. We set out to make these savings did they and if we did a proportion of that benefit will included there. There are some other features there which I think would not be appropriate going into, but fundamentally we got lot of skill in this game and they've also got a lot of skill in this game which is I think what you really want to hear.

Amit Kumar

Got it. The final question and I'll stop here is, Chris obviously you've been trying to right size this franchise for quite some time and I do commend you on your effort. In retrospect would you agree that many of the issues stem from Aspen’s smaller size and it's time to sort of think about if it makes sense to be part of a bigger organization to really capitalize on the market opportunities?

Chris O’Kane

Well again, there's two parts of that question. And the first one is, is size any kind of inhibitor to success? And regrettably I have to - that we've made some mistakes, but those mistakes, so much mistakes are made by much bigger organisations. They are, you see you a block of business, it's not performing right, you believe it can be fixed, you're ready to fix it and fixes don't happen in after three years you are disappointed you give up and every underwriter has that it's not really a function of scale at all.

What I think we've done to address that is gotten better and better at risk evaluation, upgraded the leadership, upgraded the talent, so that the gap between what we hope, what we planned for and the actual out turns will minimize.

The other part of the question is a question about, is this company going to be strategically and financially better off as part of a bigger organisation? And the answer to that really is possibly and possibly not. It depends which of the organisation is, what the benefits brings, what the price will be? So I think the Board will always keep an open mind and have continued to keep a open mind about that question.

But we do believe the business we have particularly with the effectiveness and efficiency program coming in and particularly as the repositioning of insurance is done and particularly as the market is looking a lot better, there is an awful lot of value is being created on our own and that's what we hope to do in the next so many months and years or so and if there is more value to be created by a different route then keep an open mind on that one I think would be my view and the view of the Board.

Amit Kumar

Okay, I will stop here and re-queue. Thank you. Thanks for the answers.

Chris O’Kane

Thank you very much.

Josh Shanker

Yes, thank you everybody.

Chris O’Kane

Good morning Josh.

Josh Shanker

Good morning to you. Looking at the past, I don't know, whether you can call it 15 years, 10 years, without a restructuring plan you've had restructuring plans in the past. I can see where you can save on some cost here, but can you talk about the goals of this restructuring compared to past ones and were the past one successful, what have you learned from past attempts to restructure the business?

Chris O’Kane

So Josh, Winston Churchill said the British and the Americans are one people divided by common language and were maybe, but if that's is going on this morning, in my mind restructuring is a term relating to organisational restructuring, repositioning and changing cost structure and taking a financial charge for that. I don't believe we've done that before, this is the first time ever. What I would describe the past has been various attempts, you're right to position insurance as effectively in its chosen lines as reinsurance for us is operated in its chosen lines.

So it's been about the underwriting portfolio mix, it's about distribution, it's about having the right talent, but having the right pricing actual backup and it's about building that perfect portfolio. So also recognising by the way there's no perfect portfolio that is eternal. Market changes, you've got to change it too and we may well want to do some of that in the next few months. So, in my mind that's about running the business of underwriting, which we've worked very hard, you're quite right there.

What we're talking about now is about IT, it’s about premises, about the way we do procurement. It's about how automation can help us, it's about avoiding retaining updated, it’s about avoiding having balkanized mini operational teams with each line of underwriters and rather centralizing that making more efficiency by streamlining the organization. These are things which frankly Josh, we have not done before.

We've been working on this for I suppose nine months now with McKinsey. There has never been such a thorough evaluation. We have had to obviously upgrade the talent in the operations and change management area to be absolutely confident we can do that. We'll continue to work with McKinsey. But this is - it would be quite wrong to think this is something we tried before and we didn't succeed. And this I think in 15 years of doing earnings calls, the first time the word restructuring came out of my lips was this morning, because we haven't done it before. So two very, very different things, does that make sense to you?

Josh Shanker

It does, it does. And so, when you think of, when you get to the end of this, will the employee count at apps can be radically different and you think that most of the changes that you'll make the employees can move out of Manhattan into the suburbs and it can be done without changing the team dramatically?

Chris O’Kane

The headcount of the organization at the end of this process will be lower. I'm not going to say anything more about that to [indiscernible] this morning, but it will be.

In terms of what are the functions, some functions you do them in Bermuda because Bermuda is the best place in the world to do it and we're very committed in that market and that is not going to change and I'm thinking from our point of view certain lines of business probably catastrophe which is the most obvious one. We do a lot of casualty particularly Excess Casualty. Bermuda is a great place to be and I see no change in the underwriting appetite would be expected for example that offers.

Equally we have a very effective treasury an investment function based in Bermuda done a great job and I also see no change there. When I come to the bigger and more expensive senses in the United States and in the U.K., we have about 630 people in London EC3. London EC3 is the most expensive postcode or one of the most expensive postcodes in England in the world and it clearly we need a lot of people there because that's where Lloyd's of London is, that's an insurance center. Our underwriters need to be there proximity brokers and those people need to back up the underwriting need with that too.

But there are an awful lot of other functions where we have to ask ourselves, do you need to do them in the most expensive place in the world or could you do them somewhere else? You also have to ask the second question which is are those functions that you really want to have your own in-house factory doing or do you want to go to some of these specialist firms who assist with outsourcing and have those functions performed as well or maybe better in a low cost location in a lower cost labor market.

And the answer we have concluded in many cases is some of these functions do need to be done inside the organization, but not in an expensive location or outside the organization all together. But in terms of the customer we are in business because our clients trust us to pay the claims and our brokers trust us in terms of the service we do. We will do nothing to interrupt or make more inconvenient those relationships. In fact what we're actually doing here is currently an underwriter's life at Aspen is quite a lot of underwriting and a fair amount of administration.

We don't want the underwriters having to do administration. We want them to do, talk to the clients and understand equally we have very, very high quality accounts in our finance function. They spend a lot of time checking and rechecking data. They're very good at it, but frankly you don't have to have their level of skill set and abilities to do that. So by using technology to take the drudge part of the job away you get more value out of people and people get to do the job they want to do. So I think over this we will be a smaller organization in headcount terms, but we'll be a much more efficient and much more enthusiastic and much more job fulfilling place to work, that’s the exciting part of the promise here.

Josh Shanker

All right, I appreciate all the color and good luck in this stage.

Chris O’Kane

Josh, I really appreciate that. Good to hear from you.

Brian Meredith

Hey Chris, how are you doing?

Chris O’Kane

I’m doing well. How are you?

Brian Meredith

Excellent, so a couple of questions here for you. First just on efficiencies program, despite kind of going through the numbers and Scott what you mentioned about the kind of target expense ratios, it doesn't appear that you're thinking about potential reinvestment of those expense, I mean those expense savings in the business. Tell me how you're kind of thinking about that if opportunity is going to come up would you kind of reinvest some of these savings back into the business or are you kind of dead set on just kind of we've got to get more special here?

Scott Kirk

Brain, I guess the best way to try to answer that is, we're in a changing marketplace at the moment and I think Chris talked about several opportunities across the market where there might be some repricing. You know if those opportunities come up we’re going to take those opportunities and if we have to support those through some additional expense, clearly we're going to do that.

So would we reinvest under those circumstances to generate incremental RO and incremental return to the business? Yes, but I think largely speaking it will be good to see the incremental savings come through.

Brian Meredith

Great Thanks and then Chris I’m just curious, so a lot of companies have come out and talked about stronger pricing kind of across the board particularly the property lines, just curious, I mean dive into this a little bit more, number one much of the talk about pricing is based upon the massive amount of loss obviously the industry has seen from these hurricanes and the earthquakes and cat losses, but when you add up all the losses you're probably less than half of what I think some of the modelling firms are kind of saying they're going to come out to be.

So the first question is, where are the losses in your view and then also what’s kind of different this time around because in prior firming markets there has generally been a change in perception of loss costs or risks and I'm not sure if that's happening in this event or maybe it is, I'm curious what your thoughts are there?

Chris O’Kane

Very interesting questions Brian and you know what, I don't know the answer to either which isn’t going to stop me talking through about them. The big three cat losses okay? I see estimates across the 375 to 95 or 100 billion. We struggle to get to the upper end of that range. But why do we struggle? We have a modest sized insurance business and we see a lot of loss there, but we don't see enough to project up to those kind of market losses, and then we have a more substantial reinsurance business where we are right small shares of a lot of major carriers.

A lot of these measures are the biggest, the best, and most sophisticated companies in the United States. They generally speaking don't get it wrong. Generally speaking I'm pretty good at it that's amazing, and based on what they tell us and we assess do we agree or do we want to put a little of IBNR on what they tell us and generally speaking, we will put some IBNR and so it's all based on our view of market loss or external data.

But we don't think they are radically wrong. And if you add them all up and you extrapolate from that to market loss, you just don't get to these bigger numbers and nowhere is that more true than in Puerto Rico and Maria. The modelling agencies I think are useful in the early days. No one knows what happened and some of these guys says it's expected so if that is not, let me remind you the first estimate we saw of Harvey was a loss of something $1.5 billion to $2 billion. That was one of the modelling firms as it came on shore. How many multiples was that wrong by, but nobody takes those things too seriously.

I think as time goes by that kind of pre loss supposition needs to be replaced with empirical evidence and data. And in Puerto Rico and now a lot of people into Puerto Rico, for few days nobody knew, but it's clear that in human terms this is awful. It's very sad for the people in Puerto Rico in overall financial terms of that economy which is already you know highly stressed equally appalling and catastrophic.

But we're just in the business of insurance of property and other risk and San Juan is not badly affected. There are badly affected areas in the interior, very little insurance penetration there. It's not a massive tourist island, but there are some hotels there is some tourism and I think that’s either it's severely damaged or it's just very ugly. The tourist rating is going to be gone and I think the international carriers rather than Puerto Rico carriers are going to be picking up losses from that. And then there's the much talked about industrial part of the pharmaceuticals, I think it's sort of about 14 or so risks, some of those are highly engineered that's where we have the exposure and some of them we tend not to be exposed there.

And the guys who do that engineering are best in class in the world and yes they may have some bad news lurking, coming out of the pharmaceuticals. We haven't seen it yet. In our reserving we have assumed that there is a degree of exposure there, but as the day goes by you begin to expect to hear about it is, we know that there is fuel, we know generators are working. We know it was interruption to potential exports in some of these organizations therefore had to pick up supply from other locations which they did. But now I think supplies are getting to work again.

So I think maybe in Maria there was a little bit of panic and a little bit of exaggeration. So maybe this is too organized so Brain on the losses, but I think they are severe rather than absolutely catastrophic and probably nearer the 75 than the 100 would be my guess. There is some other stuff this year of course and I know we've got the Mexican quakes.

We've got some other weather in the U.S. et cetera, et cetera, but no I don't think the world is going to change because there is up to a $100 billion of events. Why would the world change. And our change perception, yes you know, I've had that said a lot recently. I have the drawbacks and some of the benefits of having been around a long time and I'll tell you I remember the change in '86 and the change in 2001 very, very vividly as if though yesterday. In both cases what we've seen was a long period of inadequate pricing.

We've seen attritional losses at a level that was unsustainable. We've seen people robbing reserves. We've seen reserve adequacy coming down and for maybe it was '97-2001 it was probably '82 to '86, the industry was beginning to be less than fully transparent about its assets and exposures and future liabilities. And there is a strong sense we've got to change that. And then the, as that environmental crisis which was pretty [ph] by itself gave people the courage, gave then reason, gave them the view we got to do it, 9/11 which was in human terms absolutely appalling.

In financial terms it was not nearly as bad as we thought about that time, but it changed the mindset and I think the industry is experiencing one of those moments where it's saying four, five years of price cutting, no excess return anywhere an inadequate return or even below what about informs all parts of P&C just needs to come to an end.

I think most of the market pre states that usually there was a divide between brokers and underwriters. And clearly individual deals will be negotiated with a broker acting and that is good for the clients. But if you step back and you look overall, I think the brokers would recognize that what they need is a sustainable industry that can pay the claims and meet the needs of the clients and current pricing is not going to lead to that. I think there's a kind of acceptance of a need for increase that is different than a year ago or a couple of years ago.

I don't think there's anything people could talk about, a Houston flood who would have thought it. Several cat size in the same year maybe a bit more, those people who are concerned about climate change could be more concerned after this year. I don't see that myself. I think these events we always knew were there. There is always a possibility of tail risks and I don't think there's a learning myself from any events, although I have to admit some were very big and very scary, it could have been worse. So sorry a bit of a long answer Brain, but yes it is a fascinating question to really dive into.

Brian Meredith

Absolutely and it's one quick follow up question here and I’ll done with, like go back to the queue here. You talked about potential opportunities particularly kind of in the property cat area are we going to see maybe the best pricing going on here, but without increasing your PMLs. I'm just curious how do you plan on doing that, are your kind of thoughts are maybe getting more capital in Silverton how the Silverton perform through these events, is it the weather types of reinsurance kind of what are your thoughts about taking advantage of opportunities without increasing your PML?

Chris O’Kane

So you have to look at how you are assuming cat risk. Let's say U.S. wind and particular the one we were talking about. We get it through probably insurance. We get it through risk assessment for our fee. We get it by riding property cat excessive loss. We also pick up some in energy both on the insurance and reinsurance side. We also pick up some in marine not so much there and there may be some liability components of an extreme cat. These are details of what’s the return characteristics of each of the those because they're always different. Sometimes you want to be a buyer of retro, sometimes you want to be a seller of retro, et cetera.

The way I think the market is going is all of this is going to improve in pricing, but some of it is from a lower base and some was going to improve more rapidly. So our view would be withdraw capital from the place with a lesser return and allocate it to the place with a better return. And one of the points I made there is, it's not just the capital you already have in property, it is capital that’s in other lines of business that might not move as much that you want to get where the fun is.

Still the Silverton it's performed I would say in line with expectations. I think it's satisfactory. We have good relations with the guys within Silverton and the other people whose capital we represent, most of them I think would be willing to take increased shares next year and we may very well do that, that's just a matter of commercial negotiation. I think we probably will want to grow the gross exposures.

If our assumptions about pricing are correct then let me be clearer, we definitely want to grow the gross exposures. But you also have to think about capital and you have to think about risk and you have to think about volatility. And I would say we've for 12 years have said maximum 17.5% of shareholders equity exposure to 100 year return period. We've operated comfortably within that and I'm comfortable continue to operating companies in that.

The opportunity may come in the form of improved commissions, improved property commissions and other ways, but it's a combination of those things. It's not the wish however to make this a more risky organization. The other thing I would say to you and our guys are looking at this in some detail, but and it goes back to your previous question. Maybe there are more unknown's than we knew about. You know people like to say, that flood in Texas, that was really, that was outside of the parameters of what most expected. Now at an insurance loss because the way some may be struggling it may not be that serious, but there may be some legal issues still to be looked at there.

The number of Cat 5 this year it says to me that in the more near term frequency end of the curve we kind of know where we are and as we go out into the unknown we know even less than we thought we knew. I don't think that the industry is necessary getting rewarded for taking that kind of unknown risk. Simplicity I’m going to put it beyond the 100 even beyond one in 250. So steady on those kinds of exposures seems to me where you can be less sure of how to quantify the risk and less sure that you’re getting the right price and are capital intensive.

I think that makes less sense. So I think flipping the tail of the loss distribution curve up in that 250 area probably makes a lot of sense. And I say this based on what I think the market is if the market changes and says we're going to pay 10 times more for this kind of less well known risks then I might have a different view, I'm a commercial person.

Brian Meredith

Yes, I got it. Okay, thank you.

Chris O’Kane

Thank you, Brian.

Scott Kirk

Thank you very much.

Ian Gutterman

Thank you. I have a lot to try to get through here with the limited time so, I'll try to be quick here Chris. And first looking through the balance sheet and based on how much your curve went up it looked like your gross loss is over a $1 billion is that correct?

Scott Kirk

Ian, its Scott here, the gross loss was not over $1 billion dollars. The gross loss was a little bit out of 630.

Q - Ian Gutterman

For the three, so why did your recoverables got up so much in the quarter then?

Scott Kirk

Combination of a couple things Ian, actually it's not only in the quarter let me talk about the year-to-date. A couple of things in there, some adverse development covers that we had talked about in addition to the core to share arrangements that we've put in place. I would say that the main one is the quarter shares that we have in place.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, I'm trying to look this. In June your recoverable is $779 million now it's 1.369 and when it’s 600 million in the quarter Scott?

Scott Kirk

300 and a bit of that Ian will be the cat. Another chunk of that will be the quarter share arrangements.

Ian Gutterman

I guess I'm not familiar what quarter share arrangements you're talking about if you had mentioned that I'm not sure…?

Scott Kirk

Sorry, okay. So within our reinsurance segment Ian we've put in place the [indiscernible].

Ian Gutterman

And that's I understand, so why it is this sticking more of this quarter then, than prior quarters.

Scott Kirk

Yes, the earnings are up a little bit.

Ian Gutterman

Okay.

Scott Kirk

Yes Ian let me tell you there's a third piece in there. We've put a little bit more protection in place on some casualty reserves that we had sitting out there. So a bit of that has come from some adverse development kind of.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, got it and then the - so that leads into the next thing is Chris was a little unclear earlier, I think I caught it but just to be sure, you said something about going on offence through, I think you said adverse development coverage is that what you said or it was it something else?

Chris O’Kane

Yes, what I'm really saying, I'm sorry to be unclear, is if the market is turning as much as we think it maybe it makes sense to I think view capital as a scarce commodity and therefore deploy that capital in the place where it's going to get the best return. Capital sitting on the balance sheet backing up reserves doesn’t produce a lot of return. So buying in ADC, is substantial ADC, freeing up capital and allowing that capital to get a better return is something that I think is worth thinking about.

It's not something we decided to do and whether you do or not would be depending on is it a good deal, if it is not a good deal then it won’t happen, but it's something we wouldn’t have necessarily thought about doing six months or a year ago because there weren’t that many underwriting opportunities. Now I think…

Ian Gutterman

Understood, so I guess my concern there is and this is sort of my broader concern given the quarter's hit to equity, is your debt to cap is on the high side now. I would think ADCs usually require an upfront reserve hit which takes you equity down further. You know sort of how do you manage the debt load here and still be able to have flexibility?

Scott Kirk

Again it’s Scott here. Actually there is no real meaningful hit to equity. It all is a result of the adverse development cover. There is obviously a transfer of those reserves to a third-party, but the actual risk premiums that are applying to this business is not that significant. So the capital position is relatively unchanged in terms of the absolute levels, but our available capital through writing agency models, through our own internal capital model is in fact increased because we've taken volatility or uncertainty out of our balance sheet.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, but you don't feel you have an issue managing just with the rating agencies the headline debt to cap right now?

Scott Kirk

No, I don't. Actually we've been, we've obviously been chatting to the writing agencies throughout the quarter. We have a very open and transparent relationship with those guys and they are supportive.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, perfect. So Chris, I wanted to push back on a couple things, first I think it was, I think it was Brian, I'm losing track, but the question about the right level of volatility for your balance sheet and I guess to me one of the lessons from the past couple of months is if someone is starting out with a higher debt to cap than peers shouldn't their P&L be lower than peers? Because the reason your stock got hit more than most I remember it was offshore was the fear about your balance sheet being able to withstand a one in a 100 event versus some others.

So it doesn't sound like there's been much reconsideration of that, I guess I'm wondering why not and total debt to cap comes down and total ROEs go up substantially if we're looking at maybe 10% ROEs at best for the overall company. Why does a high P&L make sense these days?

Chris O’Kane

You asked a most interesting question and sometimes I think about your questions and see that you're right and I'm wrong and do things differently in time and let's not rule that out. But my current perception is that if you look at the three hurricanes if that's what we're talking about, we lost about 8% of shareholders' equity in those three hurricanes and I think that puts us not even in the middle but at the lower end of peers in terms of the damage.

You know there are a lot of people well into double digits and further up. So I would say we already were in a relatively risk averse place, but I do accept that there was some talk, particularly as Irma was coming again which I think was misplaced and it was frankly wrong about the degree of cat exposure that we had and I think that exposure we have at the book of gross level and the debt level is at reasonable sort of point.

So what I was saying to Brian is, notwithstanding a much better pricing environment for property lines, we won't want to take any more let's say from zero to 100 year exposure on the balance sheet that we currently have. But I think what we have is a pretty good place to be. I was also saying to Brian beyond the 100 I don't think, I think the number of unknowns becomes clear in here like this and that's not in the models. It's not priced for. It's kind of just it's kind of a nasty thing looking in the tail.

I don't think the industry gets paid for it adequately and therefore I thought we would take our exposures to that down somewhat, let's not quantify it today, but that's the way we’re thinking and I think that's a pretty sensible responsible risk if we're willing, but if you’re saying it is wrong and I absolutely would be interested in hearing what you say in more detail.

Ian Gutterman

Yes, I know we could take it offline when next calls I'm happy to do that, but just a couple other quick things, because I would like to have that conversation, but try to save it for when there's more time.

Chris O’Kane

Sure, absolutely.

Ian Gutterman

Just real quick, if we do see that the history obviously of big storms is a quarter later, two quarters later people take up their estimates, I'm not saying that will be the case this time, but if it is can you just give us a sense of how much protection you have left if you have another $100 million gross should I expect a $100 million net or is it very little net because you still have a lot of cover left?

Scott Kirk

Yes, hi and it's Scott again now. It does depend on where the loss comes from, which storm it might come from if it was to, if any of those were to deteriorate we have additional retro and seeded reinsurance in place to account for plus some of the gross deterioration. I mean it would have to be pretty severe for it to be in any way meaningful to our bottom line.

Ian Gutterman

Got it, perfect. Okay and then just very last one Chris, I think originally when you talked about the program with McKinsey and such you talked about underwriting existing part of it and you did mention insurance property in the script. Are there any other places where you're actually maybe you haven’t announcing it you can't tell us, but are there further lines of business we should be expecting you to basically planning to run off or is property the big one?

Chris O’Kane

So, maybe a bit of a misunderstanding here, Ian. The effectiveness of the efficiency program is really about building a better operating model for the company. So it’s premises, it’s procurement, it's outsourcing, it's use of technology. It's better ways of working and streamlining the organization. In terms of the other side the underwriting side of the business, well this review didn't actually look at that in detail.

But I think what we have today is a place where you can get paid better putting your money in certain places and there are other areas where it doesn't look like you are going to get paid a lot better. So our job is just to figure out what hard work we’re doing now where we should be allocating the most capital. And so I couldn't say we are taking a decision to exit any line. There was a small pocket of property, not the whole of U.S. for insurance there's one pocket of that which I wish we’d never done it and we've paid a price, but thank God the cost of that we've kind of done payback all the instalments almost by now so it should be coming to an end that issue, but there is one action.

Ian Gutterman

Yes, I was just making sure there weren’t others like that that was the main one. Okay perfect. Great I'll hand it up. It’s getting late. Thank you.

Scott Kirk

Okay, Ian.

Chris O’Kane

Thanks, Ian.

Amit Kumar

Thanks. Just I guess two clean up questions. The first one I want to go back to Ian’s discussion on I guess the debt to cap. I thought that the press got equity like treatment in the rating agency model is that not correct, or is that how is the treatment of the press in the model?

Scott Kirk

Amit it's Scott here. I think it depends on which writing agency model you're looking at. I think if you, I guess the two primary ones that you look at in terms of the debt cap ratio is you're talking about our S&P and Moody’s. On an S&P basis there is a 15% threshold which we are under in terms of that press, so there is 100% equity treatment in those and then on the Moody’s basis they are what they refer to as basket fees [ph] which give a 50% [ph] equity credit.

Amit Kumar

That's actually very helpful. But the only other question I had was just probably going back to the point on outsourcing, it wasn't clear to me if you were talking about outsourcing your backend IT function or is it catastrophe and modelling or is some level of I guess the initial underwriting or what exactly is getting outsourced and I believe going to be Aspen employees or is this with the third party?

Scott Kirk

Amit, it's a variety of different support functions that we will be considering outsourcing and in fact we already have some outsourcing arrangements in pockets of that business so it's really just an extension of some of those things but on a bigger scale. We haven't decided yet entirely on how that outsourcing arrangement will be executed in all parts. But it's likely that it would be more third-party than it would be in an internal type arrangement.

Chris O’Kane

Let me just add to that Amit. I may have heard you say we're going to outsource underwriting. If you did the answer is no. You can't outsource underwriting. That is the core skill of the organization and you keep it as close as possible under your nose at all times. So and most of you said that, but I just want to stamp on that.

Amit Kumar

Yes, it was reminding me of a company whose name started with a F, but let's not go there. Okay that’s all I have. I guess just one final question, the incentive compensation discussions, you released the numbers, I mean how does it change from here and will it now be based on I guess growth in book value ex-charges or how should we think about that?

Chris O’Kane

Well, you know, we can't really talk about that today because the compensation committee is going to meet later this year and again in February and decide that. But yes, I think we do need to make some changes to the arrangements for the next few years and I think that's something that we would see a set of consultants and the guys on our Board Compensation Committee will be working through. But what you want to do is compensate incentivize people and tell them to get the results that you wanted to get and probably we will need to make a few changes. We'll maybe talk to those I would think February would be a better time for that conversation.

Amit Kumar

Okay, I’ll stop here, I know it’s late. Thanks so much for all and good luck for the future.

Chris O’Kane

Okay, thank you. Thank you. Bye.

