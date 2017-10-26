Chipotle's Risk/Reward Profile Just Keeps Getting Better

Because I plan for this investment to play out over adecade-long period, disappointment in the short term is not necessarily bad. Ifanything, I appreciate the opportunity to continue lowering my cost basis.

Wall Street and the media continue to focus on food safety while ignoring the overall cyclical decline in casual restaurant stocks.

Even under a pessimistic scenario, downside risk is limited. Upside potential is far greater and more likely to play out based on historical precedent.

There is so much noise floating around about Chipotle (CMG) that I hardly know where to start, but it suffices to say that most analysis (and I use that term loosely) is founded on emotion, baseless speculation, and making a quick buck. Few bulls or bears are looking at the situation rationally, which has created an extremely attractive risk/reward profile at the current price. I envy those who have just started buying now, but my original opinion that the company is worth at least $18-20 billion (and likely much more) remains unchanged.

Here I reexamine my original thesis in light of today’s new low price, and also touch on the brouhaha surrounding the queso launch (spoiler: it does not matter).

Valuation

It really just comes down to simple math and reasonable expectations for recovery. Several users on this site have previously asked me to explain my valuation in greater detail, so I would like to take this opportunity to go over the numbers.

Prior to the food safety crisis and a general decline in restaurant stocks, Chipotle earned $250,000 profit per store ($476 million / 1,900 stores).

source: 2015 Chipotle Annual Report

Based on projections for full year earnings, the company will make $87,000 per store in 2017 ($200 million / 2,300 stores). $56 million is assumed based on the average of Q1 and Q3, which excludes costs associated with the data breach and other expenses that would not be expected to reoccur.

source: Morningstar

Using a perpetual annuity formula, which can be used to value a stock based on constant earnings, Chipotle was worth about $11.4 billion in 2015 at a discount rate of 4 percent. However, incredibly optimistic projections for future growth, which likely assumed no road bumps, propelled the market value past $20 billion with a P/E exceeding 50. Few companies can sustain uninterrupted earnings growth of 20 percent annually, which means that Chipotle was clearly overvalued.

That same formula also shows that a very plausible floor on downside risk exists for the company. Assuming that Chipotle stopped opening new locations and earned $87,000 per restaurant forever, the chain is worth $5 billion using a perpetual earnings model.



However, Chipotle maintains that the U.S. alone could sustain at least 5,000 locations and has forged ahead with plans to expand unit count. Back when I wrote my first article on the company, I studied the number of restaurants per capita in each U.S. state. If Chipotle’s national penetration matches that of its most popular markets, then 4,000 restaurants by 2027 is certainly feasible.

For a number of reasons, I believe that recovery to pre-2015 levels of profitability is very likely. Even so, investors need to protect toward the downside. Here I postulate three scenarios for Chipotle’s future. Inputs for increased operating expenses are based on the previous four quarters:

source: Morningstar

1. No Recovery

Chipotle continues opening restaurants, but average profits per store stay at present levels with no additional improvement whatsoever. After-tax profit margin stays depressed at 4.6 percent.

2. Partial Recovery

Average sales per store recover to 90 percent of pre-crisis levels by 2027. SG&A and other operational expenses stay elevated at 11 percent of revenue , which represents a new normal for the company. After-tax profit margin increases slightly to 5.6 percent.

3. Full Recovery

Average sales per store are at 100 percent of 2015 levels by 2027. After-tax profit margin recovers to 10.6 percent.

Results of this exercise are summarized in the tables below.

Projected 2027 Earnings and Present Multiples

Per Share Valuation



In the worst-case scenario, Chipotle is selling for 33 times the present value of its 2027 earnings. Under those circumstances, the stock is only worth 212 a share. I regard this scenario as extremely unlikely, but even if it does come to pass, my loss at $400 average entry price is limited to 50 percent.

The partial recovery outcome is only slightly more hopeful, but note that the share price for this very pessimistic scenario exceeds the present market value. With this result, my personal loss is limited to 25 percent.

Under the full recovery scenario, investors buying now can obtain Chipotle shares for less than half of their present value. For reasons I discuss in my previous articles, I think that this is the most likely outcome.

Note that I totally disregard the possibility of same store sales growth, productivity improvements, international expansion, and other new sales drivers. Some of Chipotle’s new initiatives will flop, but there is reason to expect that others will bear fruit. I have speculated about these possibilities before, but it is impossible to factor them into valuation…which brings me to the next topic.

Queso…yawn

Before Chipotle announced its new queso, I had never even heard of the product. Apparently it is a big deal, though, and many Wall Street analysts have spent a lot of time poring over social media reactions and calculating incremental revenue.

I may be the only Chipotle bull who could not care less about queso or its impact. As far as I am concerned, the whole thing is probably just a fad. However, as Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker implied on yesterday’s earnings call, the new product at least succeeded in drawing attention away from food safety issues and giving foot traffic a temporary boost. Maybe queso will succeed. Maybe it will fizzle out. Investors should not worry either way, because the main concern is getting store-level operations back to where they should be. Chipotle’s incredible productivity and unit economics have always been the main driver of shareholder value, which is why I think that the company’s testing of a drive-thru and its improved mobile app are much bigger stories.

Confusing Cause and Effect

Wall Street and the business press have attributed Chipotle’s continued struggle to the lingering effect of the disease outbreak scandal, but this widespread belief is probably mistaken. Almost all casual restaurant stocks are in decline, which obviously has nothing to do with food safety concerns.

The ongoing “restaurant recession” is thought to be the result of overexpansion within the sector as well as deflation in grocery prices, the latter of which makes eating out unattractive vis-à-vis cooking at home. Meanwhile, stock prices in the long-battered fast food sector, including those of Wendy’s (WEN), McDonald’s (MCD), and Burger King (QSR), are up big time over the last year.

As Buffett says, be greedy when others are fearful. Fast casual and full service restaurants might be in the doghouse now, but the stronger players will do well over time. The restaurant industry remains attractive over the long term because Americans are spending more and more time eating away from home. Aggregate restaurant and bar expenditures recently surpassed the grocery bill for the first time in history, a trend that seems likely to continue as Americans grow wealthier and spend more time working instead of cooking.

Conclusion

The only way to play Chipotle (or any stock) is by taking a long term view. That means years, not months or weeks. Over time, I believe that Chipotle will revert to delivering fantastic returns for shareholders. Perhaps there is a risk that I paid too much at $400 a share, but a scenario where Chipotle does not recover would be virtually unprecedented among other consumer product scares. Therefore, I judge the probability of that outcome to be very low.

Before investing in Chipotle, I studied why restaurant companies typically fail. As with most firms of any type, excessive leverage is at the top of the list. Chipotle operates with no long term debt and $500 million in cash and marketable securities, so I sleep well at night knowing that there is a huge financial cushion protecting against downside risks.

source: Chipotle 10-Q, Q3 2017

One thing I have been wrong on is the expected timeline for recovery. Based on previous case studies, Chipotle’s sales should have recovered by now. That puzzled me for a time, but I have come to believe that the continued weakness has more to do with general softness in the restaurant sector than with the lingering effects of the initial crisis. Because I plan for this investment to play out over a decade-long period, disappointment in the short term is not necessarily bad. If anything, I appreciate the opportunity to continue lowering my cost basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.