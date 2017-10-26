Tesla Must Raise Prices

Tesla is making a strategic mistake, again!

As a value analyst, I'm a big fan of bottom-line profits and increasing free cash flows that are protected by wide moats. This is generally what I look for in my investments, in addition to more than two dozen fundamental indicators that I deeply scrutinize.

When given the choice between Tesla (TSLA) and incumbents, however, I choose to invest in Tesla with its several durable competitive advantages (see here, here, and here) and is building toward a highly profitable future, rather than incumbents that are profitable at present, but not ready for the future.

Demand Is High

Tesla delivered a record number of combined Model S and Model X units in the most recent quarter, even though the team was primarily focused on ramping up Model 3 production.

Despite the record number of deliveries, the Model S and Model X custom design studios today estimate "December Delivery" for new orders, and this estimate will likely change to January fairly soon, representing a more than two-month wait for products that are being produced and delivered in record numbers and that have been out for years.

Model 3 demand also is off the hooks. The latest indication from the horse's mouth is 455,000 net reservations. According to the unofficial Model 3 reservations counter, this number is increasing by the minute. And according to Elon Musk, Model 3 demand could exceed 700,000, annually. Given how favorably Model 3 stacks up against "competition," and its low total cost of ownership coming close to that of a Toyota Camry according to this study, I expect Elon's estimate to prove conservative.

Supply Is Increasing But Low

Model S and Model X body line is optimized for 2,500 combined units per week, which approximates 125,000 combined units annually, estimated using a 50-week production year. In 3Q17, Tesla delivered nearly 26,000 combined units, which annualized is more than 100,000 vehicles. In other words, Model S and Model X production rate is reaching its current limit.

Model 3, on the other hand, is currently a few weeks behind its targeted production schedule, with a nearly 18-month waitlist. I do expect to see increasing signs of the production ramp, as early recipients already have started posting their cars on social media (here, here, here). But the waitlist is only getting longer. This is despite Tesla's continued underselling of Model 3, especially its range and charging capacity, as explained in this article.

Demand Will Only Increase

I expect demand for Tesla's products to grow as the following factors play out:

Expanding number of Superchargers and Destination chargers; Tripling service capability; Halo effect from introduction of Model 3; Slowly but surely improving Autopilot; Increasing gasoline prices; Only company that can provide a turnkey renewable energy solution; and Tesla's Amazon-like culture: lower prices to pass along more value to customers.

In my opinion, the last step should be put on hold in the shorter term.

Tesla Must Increase Prices

I agree that being customer centric is important, but making reservation holders wait for two years is not being customer centric. Remember this, when an early adopter smashed his $170,000 Model S because of late delivery?

Instead of making people wait for months for cars that have been in the market for years, or making new Model 3 reservation holders wait for more than 18 months, which nobody likes, I recommend Tesla raise its prices, in the shorter term.

For illustration purposes, if Tesla raises the price of Model 3 by just $5,000, and produces 400,000 units in 2018, then it would earn an additional $2 billion. This extra cash would immediately drop to the bottom line and could be used for accelerating the buildout of subsequent Gigafactories. After the next round of Gigafactories is completed, then and only then, should Tesla reduce its prices.

The current company policy of lowering prices when the waitlist is only getting longer is not costumer centric, not ideal for shareholders, and most importantly for Tesla, it does not help "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," because the transition is currently limited by production capacity, anyway.

Instead, the strategy that would maximize the speed of this transition is to increase prices, in the shorter term, to the level that balances near-future demand with near-future supply, and use the additional cash flow to accelerate medium and longer term supply. This can be accomplished by starting one more Gigafactory with the additional $2 billion I estimated above.

Bottom Line

Tesla is guided by its mission statement, which also happens to involve producing the best cars in the world, and is also favorable to long-term shareholders, because it disallows cutting corners as many publicly traded companies today do.

Lowering prices when the waitlist is already long, however, does not serve Tesla's mission statement. Tesla must raise its prices.

