Why We Bought More Pepsi

My wife and I have spent last few years expanding the number of positions in The March to Freedom fund, and we now hold almost 40 stocks. I would like to spend the next few months finishing off as many positions as possible as I want our holdings to all be positions of size. This dividend growth portfolio will supply much of the income that we will need upon retirement. As such, I am focusing our near-term purchases to those companies that have solid business fundamentals, have shown the ability to adapt to the customer's needs and have a lengthy dividend growth track record. For these reasons, we bought PepsiCo (PEP) on 10/4/2017.

Pepsi is an iconic brand. CFRA says that Pepsi’s products are responsible for almost a quarter of the U.S. liquid refreshment beverage category. Only Coca-Cola (KO) has anywhere near that market share.

But Pepsi is much more than just a beverage company. Pepsi has 22 products that bring in more than a billion dollars per year. Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Doritos, Lipton Tea, Gatorade, Quaker Oat's and Lay's potato chips are just some of top brands that Pepsi sells. With a wide variety of popular product offerings, grocery and convenience stores are going to carry these popular items in hopes of bringing in consumers.

Risk to the Company: Changes in Consumer Tastes

Competition in the food and beverage business is fierce. Aside from Coke, Pepsi faces competition from Unilever (UL), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Starbucks (SBUX), Dr. pepper Snapple (DPS) and others. In addition to these fierce competitors, this sector has to figure out how to deal with consumer's changing tastes. Check out the following graphic from foodbusinessnews.net.

In a survey of more than 5,000 consumers, it was found that while taste, price and convenience are still important reasons for choosing what to eat and drink, slightly more than half of participants also feel that health and wellness related to the product were important factors in the decision making process as well. Consumers have become much more aware of what they are putting into their body. The vast majority of the 51% of those surveyed who feel health and wellness is important component of the decision making process want foods that are healthy and naturally grown. As more and more people are educated on the dangers of diets high in sugar and fat, this number could climb higher. Food and beverages that wouldn't qualify as healthy or naturally grown could see their sales decline rather quickly.

In addition, America has a severe obesity problem. Obesity can lead to a large number of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says that they estimate that 1 in 3 adult males and 1 in 4 adult females are considered overweight. What I find to be even scarier is that 1 in 6 children age 2 to 19 are already considered to be overweight. Food and beverages that have large amounts of sugar and are high in fat help to contribute to these figures.

So why would I want to purchase shares of a company that sells a lot of sugary beverages and snacks with high fat contents? The answer is that Pepsi has been aware of these trends and has started to position its portfolio towards the consumer who already has become more health conscious. The company's line of "Good For You" products are made with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and are low in sodium, sugar and saturated fat. Products in this category include Aquafina bottled water, Sabra humus, Quaker Oats and Kevita beverages. Pepsi's "Better For You" beverages have fewer or zero calories and the snacks have lower fat contents. Stacy's Pita Chips, Lays Baked Chips and SoBe Lifewater are some of brands making up this segment of the company.

Altogether, around 45% of company’s revenues come from products that have fewer than 70 calories from added sugar. Yes, carbonated beverages are always going to be a big portion of Pepsi's business, but the company has taken steps to address its brands to the changing desires of it's consumers. Pepsi’s ability to adapt to consumers changing habits is a major reason we are shareholders in the company and why the company is one of our core holdings. Let’s examine their most recent earnings report a bit closer.

Most Recent Quarterly Report

Pepsi reported their third-quarter earnings results on 10/4/2017. Earnings per share came in at $1.48. This was a 4 cent beat of analysts’ estimates. Pepsi hasn’t missed analysts’ EPS estimates for 15 consecutive quarters. Q3 revenues of $16.24 billion were 1.3% higher than last year’s third quarter, but this was still a slight miss of estimates by $70 million. Organic revenue grew 1.7% for the quarter. For the year, organic growth comes in at 2.3%. The company had previously guided towards a forecast of 3% organic growth for fiscal 2017. They now peg full year organic growth to be around the current level. For the year, the company expects to earn $5.23 per share, 10 cents higher than their previous guidance. Though currency exchange was a 1.3% headwind this quarter, the company sees improvement in this area from previous forecasts. For 2017, Pepsi expects around $7 billion in cash flow. $4.5 billion of this will be used to pay dividends and $2 billion will be used to repurchase shares. Cash flow will be able to more than cover shareholder returns this year.

As stated, consumers have become choosier with their beverage choices and as such, carbonated beverages are seeing declines. Pepsi’s soda offerings are no different and this showed with their North American Beverage, or NAB, results. Revenues from NAB were down 3% from Q3 2016. With $5.33 billion in revenues, NAB is still the largest individual component of Pepsi. On the conference call, CEO Indra Nooyi blamed tough comparison to 2016 and 2015 as well as a cooler summer on the poor performance for Gatorade, which had a negative impact on this division’s performance. Third quarters in 2016 and 2015 had seen growth in Gatorade of 18%.

Frito-Lay North America, or FLNA, saw 3% growth year over year and is the second largest individual component of Pepsi. As I said earlier, this division is the company’s second largest in terms of revenue. FLNA saw revenue of almost $3.8 billion in Q3. This quarter demonstrates how Pepsi is using innovation to drive sales growth. For example, the company’s Ruffles and Cheetos products saw net revenue grow 11% and 6%, respectively, when compared to Q3 2016. These products drove revenue growth by introducing new flavor varieties, such as Flamin’ Hot Ruffles and Jalapeño Cheetos. The company’s Better For You products, like Smartfood Popcorn and SunChips, experienced double digit revenue growth. Overall, Frito-Lay was No. 1 during the quarter in terms of revenue growth among all manufacturers in the U.S. food and beverage sector. We see here the company’s ability to innovate and bring to market foods that match consumers tastes.

Outside of the U.S., Pepsi’s revenue was up 8% in Europe/Sub Saharan Africa to $3.1 billion, up 6% in Latin America to $1.87 billion, and down 4% in Asia, Middle East and North Africa to $1.57 billion.

Pepsi’s management also said that their digital efforts have grown to where the company will net almost $1 billion in retail sales. By using e-commerce to entice consumers to purchase Pepsi products, the company is using a technique to reach more customers. Of course, when a company has earned almost $64 billion in combined revenues over the last four quarters, $1 billion in sales isn’t very exciting. Pepsi’s management said that their e-commerce efforts are just scratching the surface. Perhaps Pepsi can use this to boast sales even more down the road.

Dividend History

Because we will be relying on dividends to fund our retirement, I have to have confidence that the shares we are buying are going to continue to pump out income for when we need them in 20 years.

Pepsi has raised their dividend for the past 45 years. It’s that type of commitment to the dividend that makes the stock so attractive to me. Taking a look at David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champions, you see that Pepsi’s 3, 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates are 9.1%, 7.9% and 10%, respectively. The most recent raise came in June and saw the dividend hiked almost 7%. While this dividend growth rate is slightly below the averages of the time periods that I just discussed, this is still a sizable increase. At the time of our purchase, shares yielded 2.88%.

Pepsi’s Valuation

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.88% 45 7.9% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $128 $90.65 $118 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Purchase Price 21.7 19.4 $111.62

On Monday, we paid $111.62 for shares of Pepsi. At the time of purchase, F.A.S.T. Graphs said the price to earnings multiple was 21.7. This means we paid a 10.60% premium to the stock’s 5-year average PE ratio. CFRA has a price target of $128, offering us 14.67% of upside potential based on our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value is $90.65, a 19% premium to our purchase price. Morningstar falls more in the middle of these two figures, with a $118 fair value estimate. This is almost 6% above where we bought our shares. Average these numbers out and I find shares of Pepsi to be 2.25% overvalued at the time of purchase. As such, I am willing to over pay for the stock. Pepsi is now a full position in our portfolio.

Note: We have bought Pepsi twice before: first on 2/12/2016 at $99.04 and then again on 5/22/2017 at $114.82.

Conclusion

Pepsi's market share, innovation, ability to meet a changing consumer's demand for healthier food and drink offerings as well as the company's long dividend history make the stock a core holding in our portfolio. What do you think of our purchase? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KO, SBUX.

