Celgene (CELG) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 26, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

Robert J. Hugin - Celgene Corp.

Analysts

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Co. LLC

Geoffrey Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Carter Gould - UBS Securities LLC

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

M. Ian Somaiya - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

I'd like to remind you that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Flanigan, Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations.

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Vince, and welcome, everyone, to our third quarter earnings conference call. The press release reporting our financial results, in addition to the presentation for today's webcast, can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.celgene.com.

Joining me in the room today with prepared remarks are Mark Alles, our Chief Executive Officer; Peter Kellogg, our Chief Financial Officer; Terrie Curran, Global Head of our Inflammation and Immunology franchise; our Global Head of our Hematology/Oncology franchise, Nadim Ahmed; and Scott Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer. Also available for the Q&A portion of the call are Bob Hugin, our Executive Chairman; Jay Backstrom, our Chief Medical Officer; and Rupert Vessey, Global Head of our Research and Early Development Group.

As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent 10-K on file with the SEC. These statements speak only as of today's date, and we undertake no duty to update or revise them. Reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available as part of the earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Let me start by just admitting that we're very disappointed with the results of the quarter and are committed to rebounding very quickly with respect to OTEZLA and our overall performance. Before my team provides an in-depth review of our operating results, let me take a few minutes to update you about our 2017 guidance, changes to our 2020 outlook, and highlight some of the progress we are making in research and development to deliver our next wave of innovative medicines.

Two major developments shaped the results of the third quarter and have impacted our short- and longer-term outlook. First, while OTEZLA continues to maintain a strong U.S. market position, our 2017 forecast assumptions did not adequately anticipate the deep and persistent slowing growth of the psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis markets, especially during the entire third quarter. When combined with the discounts tied to the execution of our ongoing managed-care contracting strategy, we missed our third quarter OTEZLA sales target.

The immediate effect of this result is that we are reducing our full-year 2017 guidance for OTEZLA from the lower end of the range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion to a target of approximately $1.25 billion, 23% year-on-year growth. The variables affecting OTEZLA's Q3 performance are expected to continue to put pressure on its near-term growth profile, and we've adjusted our 2020 targets accordingly. Although our outlook has changed, our confidence in OTEZLA's value proposition and its opportunity to become a multibillion-dollar product remain strong. We are committed to optimizing its potential.

Last week, we announced the discontinuation of the GED-0301 clinical development program in Crohn's disease. This pipeline failure is a major disappointment, but all of us want to thank the clinical investigators and, most importantly, the patients who participated in this pivotal study. While sales of GED-0301 were relatively modest in our 2020 model, we did forecast multibillion-dollar peak sales potential. We are encouraged by the recently presented ozanimod phase II data in Crohn's disease and expect to initiate a phase III study of this novel agent in Crohn's within the next few months.

We are committed to building a leading inflammatory bowel disease franchise, now led by ozanimod, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's and perhaps OTEZLA in one or both of these serious unmet medical conditions. And this immediate shift from GED-0301 to ozanimod in Crohn's disease is a great example of the pipeline optionality and opportunity we have built and continue to build into our research model for hematology, oncology, and inflammation and immunology.

As part of our just-completed long-range strategic planning process, we pressure-tested all major assumptions and probabilities built into our 2020 financial targets. Adjusting for GED-0301, the market dynamics impacting OTEZLA, and the opportunities and risks associated with our portfolio of phase III studies that are expected to read out by the end of 2018, we are updating our 2020 revenue target to a range of $19 billion to $20 billion, a 14.5% compounded annual growth rate, and our 2020 adjusted earnings per share target to greater than $12.50 per share, approximately 20% compounded growth. Our long-range plan also evaluated a range of financial strategies to ensure that we're investing in those commercial, research, business development, and capital structure opportunities with the greatest potential for shareholder value creation.

Following my remarks, Peter will provide greater insights about our third quarter results, our 2017 guidance, and our 2020 outlook. He will also outline our plan for a more aggressive approach to our existing share repurchase program. In addition to discussing our franchise results, Terrie, Nadim, and Scott will highlight the meaningful progress being made advancing our high-potential pipeline. Most notably, Terrie will discuss our plans for the full release of the ozanimod phase III SUNBEAM and RADIANCE studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis, set for tomorrow and Saturday at ECTRIMS in Paris. We remain very confident in the potential for ozanimod to become an important product for patients chronically suffering with MS and a blockbuster in this disease category.

I'd like to welcome Nadim Ahmed, our new President of Hematology & Oncology, to the team presenting in today. Nadim joined us from GSK in 2010 as the head of our global multiple myeloma marketing team. He was responsible for the launches of REVLIMID for newly diagnosed myeloma, POMALYST/IMNOVID for relapsed myeloma, and for the launch of ABRAXANE for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Most recently, Nadim was Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Markets for Hematology and Oncology. He's an outstanding leader with more than a decade of experience in the cancer field. Welcome, Nadim.

Our Research and Early Development team continues to discover new molecules at a rapid pace, with five INDs filed year to date and another three on deck. This tremendous productivity is a result of our multiyear strategy to invest in internal and external transformative technology, drug discovery platforms, and paradigm-shifting science. We intend to continue to augment our collaborative research model through aggressive business development activity. With more than 50 molecules in all stages of development across more than 100 indications, we expect our innovative pipeline to deliver important new medicines for patients and significant catalysts for our growth to 2020 and beyond. The promise and potential of Celgene continues to be very strong. Thank you.

And I'll now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Our Q3 results are solid and, very importantly, are driven by volume across our portfolio. Celgene's P&L management continues to be focused, delivering on-track bottom line results for the quarter. Our full-year guidance for revenue has been set at approximately $13 billion with an adjustment to the OTEZLA outlook due to the marketwide challenges in the U.S. dermatology market. Our P&L performance has allowed us to narrow our 2017 non-GAAP EPS range to the high end of prior guidance, $7.30 to $7.35 per share.

As Mark mentioned, we have taken the time to review Celgene's longer-term outlook and updated our top and bottom line targets, incorporating a refreshed view of revenue and non-GAAP EPS for 2020. I'll review this in greater detail in a minute, but this outlook does reconfirm that we are expected to drive industry-leading growth rates over the next three to four years with revenue in the mid-teens CAGR level and earnings approaching 20% growth compounded. Finally, given this robust outlook and the current status of market valuation for Celgene, we are immediately initiating a strong share repurchase program.

As a reminder, our number one priority for capital deployment will continue to be strategic investment in our business. Now, given our strong balance sheet and expected earnings growth, we can also be aggressively opportunistic with respect to share repurchases when we see market dislocations without materially impacting our ability to execute on strategic investments. In this regard, we are targeting a very strong repurchase agenda over the next few months, beginning immediately. We expect this will allow Celgene to enhance its already strong overall return on invested capital and serve to reward shareholders with enhanced long-term investment rewards.

Now, I will structure my comments today around these four topics, beginning with our Q3 results. During Q3, our net product sales grew 11% year over year to $3.3 billion. There was solid growth across the portfolio, particularly from POMALYST. Volume continues to be the main driver of net product sales growth. There was a modest negative effect from foreign exchange headwinds and hedging that we mentioned would occur when we were on the Q2 call. Earnings performance continues to be strong, as Q3 adjusted earnings per share grew 21% year over year. As with previous quarters, growth was driven by operating income. Financial factors, including the tax rate, had a negative $0.06 per share impact, which was offset by a slightly more favorable OIE line, where we lapped some charges for impairments in the prior year.

Turning to the Q3 P&L. We again have invested strongly in our pipeline, as R&D grew 9% versus last year and approached $700 million. We now have a robust portfolio of clinical programs in active development. We continue to see leverage from SG&A, and our tax rate remains at 16.5% for the quarter. The adjusted operating margin for Q3 was 59.5%, very much in line with our original high-50s percent longer-term expectations. This adjusted operating margin is unchanged from Q2. We do expect R&D expenses to increase in the fourth quarter, as we continue to initiate pivotal trials for early stage assets. Based on these Q3 and year-to-date trends, and the revised dynamics seen in the dermatology area, which Terrie will discuss next, we are adjusting our 2017 net product sales outlook for OTEZLA and also our total revenue for the year.

As Mark mentioned in his opening comments, we recently completed our long-range strategic plan and, as part of that company-wide effort, have refreshed our 2020 targets. As we were incorporating updated information for GED-0301, we also conducted a full review across the portfolio to reflect all the trends we have seen since the 2020 targets were initiated in early 2015. The resulting Celgene growth outlook is shown here. Our targets for 2020 now call for 14.5% compounded net product sales growth from 2017 to 2020, and we have assumed continued strong R&D investments and still deliver continued P&L leverage in other areas, providing bottom line non-GAAP EPS growth that approaches 20%. That certainly represents industry-leading growth.

To clarify this updated view, this slide details our refreshed targets in a similar level of detail as was provided when our original 2020 targets were issued. Not surprisingly, our hematologic commercial products in existing indications have outperformed our original expectations. We have updated our 2020 guidance include both the strength of this momentum in hem while also revising the outlook for ABRAXANE, OTEZLA, the likely timing of our ozanimod UC launch GED-0301.

Note that we have used the upper and lower ends of our revenue targets to incorporate a range of outcomes for several of our pipeline programs. This range is created by the natural risk of succession timing that exists in all pipeline programs. We remain committed to our ongoing BD and pipeline development investment. While our financial capacity to add to the company's R&D and/or commercial portfolio is significant, these targets do not include anything for possible additions to the company from BD.

Finally, we ended the quarter with $11.8 billion in cash and marketable securities. This balance sheet, combined with our strong cash flow, creates a strong financial capacity to expand. And as I indicated earlier, we will continue to make strategic investments in our business via business development while also taking advantage of current conditions to pursue a strong share repurchase agenda over the next few months.

I would also like to note that in the appendix of this presentation, a return on invested capital valuation of Celgene is provided, which highlights that after some fluctuation in 2015 for the Receptos acquisition, our ROIC performance has fully recovered and is currently well above 17%. This ROIC has been strong throughout our history, and current performance is at an all-time high.

Thank you. And now I'd like to turn the call over to my colleague, Terrie.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Peter, and good morning. Q3 2017 was both a challenging quarter for Celgene I&I, as well as one of progress on several fronts. OTEZLA continued to produce double-digit year-on-year growth despite challenging psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis category headwinds. Key OTEZLA performance indicators were stable in an increasingly competitive market, and we remained focused on executing against several life-cycle initiatives that will expand the potential population for OTEZLA worldwide.

We made good progress on the I&I pipeline, and I'm very excited about the upcoming data presentation for ozanimod in MS at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS joint meeting in Paris later this week. The program remains on track for regulatory submission beginning with the U.S. by year-end and EMEA in the first half of 2019. We are focused on advancing enrollment for the phase III UC study TOUCHSTONE and initiating the pivotal program in Crohn's disease. Lastly, we will be reviewing the results from the OTEZLA ulcerative colitis proof-of-concept trial by year-end.

Global OTEZLA net sales for Q3 2017 were $308 million, which represents a 12% year-on-year increase. This revenue growth is being driven by positive U.S. TRx growth despite challenging market dynamics. Additionally, significant international growth is being driven by our success in securing a differentiated access position in key markets. In the past two years, the U.S. market for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis grew strongly, posting TRx growth rates in the high teens versus previous years. This was fueled by new launches, including OTEZLA, which expanded the total pool of patients on treatment. We assumed that category growth rates would maintain these historical levels in setting out 2017 targets.

However, year to date through September, both markets have experienced a significant slowdown in growth as a result of increasingly restrictive PBM formulary control. While OTEZLA demand continues to outpace the overall market, we are seeing lower-than-expected revenue due to market deceleration, increases in gross-to-net discounts to drive biologic step free access and inventory fluctuations.

Since launch, OTEZLA rapidly established clear leadership in user brand share, and this continues despite numerous competitive approvals. Consistent with our strategy, we continue to maintain leadership in patients in the treatment-naive setting, while share has been somewhat impacted in patients previously exposed to biologics. We remain committed to executing against our core strategies to further open up biologic step free access, focus on the moderate post-topical patient segment, execute impactful DTC efforts, and further strengthen physician advocacy based on real-world utilization.

Now I'd like to comment on the progress OTEZLA is making in some key markets outside the United States. International revenue grew from $31 million in the third quarter of 2016 to $58 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 87%. We expect ex-U.S. revenue contribution to continue to increase.

Our launch success in both France and Japan illustrate the importance of differentiated access as a key uptake driver. In France, uptake at one year since launch exceeds competitive benchmark. Unlike biologics, OTEZLA does not require an initial prescription in the hospital setting and can be used in psoriasis after only one systemic failure versus two biologics. In Japan, OTEZLA has captured almost half of new-to-brand share of the total systemic market. Unlike biologics, OTEZLA can be prescribed in the community setting versus hospital only and has the broadest label among systemic treatments, including post-topical.

We continue to make solid progress in advancing several life-cycle initiatives to drive further OTEZLA growth. Importantly, we are pleased that the phase III release trial evaluating OTEZLA for the treatment of active Behçet's disease met its primary and key secondary endpoints across multiple measures of disease activity. We're planning global submissions beginning in 2018. We believe these data are very compelling, and our goal is to become the first and only product approved globally for the treatment of active Behçet's disease. We project this represents a total market opportunity of at least $100 million in peak revenue. Several other key plans are also advancing and represent further growth drivers for OTEZLA.

Turning now to ozanimod. We are highly encouraged by the results we have seen to date in both MS and IBD indications. Focusing on ozanimod in MS, we are very excited that results from both pivotal phase III studies will be featured as oral presentations at ACTRIMS later this week. We also have several additional clinical and nonclinical poster presentations, which further characterize the profile of ozanimod. Collectively, we believe these data support a highly differentiated profile that will address important unmet medical needs in the MS market and allow us to successfully compete in the marketplace. We continue to make excellent progress in building organizational readiness to support our entry into the category. We're attracting talented people from both scientific and commercial backgrounds who are highly experienced in the MS area.

We also continue to advance the development of ozanimod in both ulcerative colitis and in Crohn's disease. Data presentations were featured at the recent World Congress on Gastroenterology meeting and again at the upcoming UEGW meeting. In that TOUCHSTONE open-label extension phase of the study, we're encouraged that ozanimod continued to maintain clinically meaningful results in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis across multiple measures of disease activity through week 92. In the STEPSTONE open-label study, ozanimod demonstrated meaningful clinical and endoscopic improvements in patients with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease at week 12. The safety and tolerability profile of ozanimod in both studies was generally consistent with previously reported studies of ozanimod.

Enrolling patients into IBD trials has become increasingly competitive and challenging, with over 30 active programs recruiting patients. Relative to our phase III TRUE NORTH study of ozanimod in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, we now plan to complete enrollment by second half 2018.

Q3 was a quarter of important progress for the franchise. We advanced multiple initiatives to expand the foundation for OTEZLA growth across both markets and indications. Additionally, we took strategic actions to continue improving market access to position the brand for future growth. We aggressively advanced the development and organizational readiness to optimize the ozanimod opportunity in MS. Important data were presented for ozanimod in both IBD indications. And, despite the setback of discontinued GED-0301 clinical development in Crohn's disease, we remain committed to being a leader in the IBD area.

Thank you for your attention. I'd now like to turn the call over to Nadim.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Terrie, and good morning, everyone. The Hematology & Oncology franchise had a solid third quarter, with 10% year-over-year revenue growth. The year-on-year growth number was affected by some volatility in ex-U.S. REVLIMID sales in the third quarter of last year, which I will explain later in the presentation.

Our core in-line brands grew across geographies. REVLIMID continued to increase in share and duration in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. POMALYST/IMNOVID delivered robust sales growth with positive performance across all geographies. Our multiple myeloma business continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with significant opportunities ahead of us through our ongoing launches, both in terms of market share, duration, and also through the rapidly increasing use of triplet regimens.

We also have a potential transformational asset with bb2121 in the relapsed/refractory space, a patient segment where prevalence continues to increase with the introduction of newer agents. ABRAXANE demand continues to remain stable globally. And IDHIFA was approved in August by the FDA in IDH2-mutant relapsed/refractory AML, and the launch is going well in the U.S. Near-term phase III data readouts for our in-line brands include REVLIMID in lymphoma, POMALYST in second-line-plus multiple myeloma, as well as ABRAXANE in adjuvant pancreatic cancer.

In addition to our in-line brands, we've made significant progress with our pipeline. In August, we closed our collaboration deal with BeiGene for BGB-A317, and we are actively working on our clinical development plans to maximize this asset. And we look forward to sharing our A-317 plans with you at ASH. We are advancing the bb2121 BCMA CAR-T program in collaboration with our partner, bluebird bio, and we plan to initiate a pivotal trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma by year-end. The JCAR017 CAR-T program in collaboration with Juno Therapeutics continues to progress, with studies ongoing and planned in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

We continue to advance our luspatercept programs through our partnership with Acceleron as we await results from the fully enrolled phase III programs in low-risk MDS and beta-thalassemia in mid-2018. We also expect to begin enrollment in an additional luspatercept phase III study in front-line low-risk MDS in 2018. Our plans for marizomib continue to advance, with the initiation of a pivotal phase III study in front-line glioblastoma planned for next year. The phase III CC-486 trial in AML maintenance has fully enrolled, and we expect the results in 2018. With CC-122, we now have plans to initiate pivotal registration studies in lymphoma. In September, the IND was submitted for our next-generation CELMoD, CC-92480, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

REVLIMID third quarter sales increased 10% year over year. In the U.S., we had 18% year-over-year growth, fueled by continued gains in both duration and market share. We are seeing a positive impact from the post stem cell transplant maintenance launch, and we expect to see continued increases in share and duration in the future from the NDMM and maintenance launches, as well as the use of triplet combinations with REVLIMID.

Outside of the U.S., REVLIMID decreased 2% year over year. As we mentioned on our second quarter call, we have seen some volatility in the international sales patterns for REVLIMID. The Q3 year-over-year growth rate was impacted by this volatility. Recall the revenue for 3Q 2016 was driven higher by the combination of a larger Russian tender and clinical trial purchase, which then affected the year-on-year growth for 3Q 2017. Excluding these factors, year-on-year revenue growth for REVLIMID was 4% for ex-U.S. sales.

Of note, year-over-year international volume growth was in the high teens, driven by increases in newly diagnosed myeloma market share and treatment duration in key markets. Today, REVLIMID is reimbursed in many countries for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, including recent reimbursement success in France. REVLIMID reimbursement is also now occurring in the post autologous stem cell transplant maintenance setting with positive uptake.

We expect to see continued gains in both share and duration from both NDMM and post transplant maintenance settings. We expect many additional drivers for REVLIMID in the near future. And as I mentioned earlier, we will soon have the results of our R-squared indolent lymphoma trials, including RELEVANCE and AUGMENT. Also, our plans are on track for the submission of an sNDA for RVd for first-line multiple myeloma patients in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018. All of these potential future launches will continue to drive REVLIMID growth.

POMALYST/IMNOVID net sales continued to grow across geographies, with 22% year-over-year growth. In the U.S., POMALYST net sales grew 32% year over year. This growth was driven by share and duration gains in third-line-plus patients. We are seeing a strong increase in demand since the recent approval of the triplet regimen, POMALYST in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Just as with REVLIMID, we expect to see additional POMALYST share and duration gains through the use of triplet regimens.

Outside of the U.S., POMALYST/IMNOVID grew by 8% year over year. International volume was relatively stable despite the entry of multiple new competitors in relapsed/refractory myeloma. Finally, we expect the POMALYST and bortezomib-dexamethasone combination from our OPTIMISMM study to provide another important treatment option for patients and potentially lead to increased use of POMALYST/IMNOVID-based triplet regimens with expected increases in both market share and duration.

ABRAXANE continues to maintain stable demand overall. ABRAXANE net sales grew 8% year over year, and ABRAXANE U.S. sales increased 3% year over year. In the U.S., ABRAXANE clearly maintains its leadership position in pancreatic cancer, and we continue to see stable market shares in both metastatic breast cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. Outside of the U.S., ABRAXANE grew 15% year over year, with market share gains in metastatic pancreatic cancer. In addition to the APACT adjuvant pancreatic cancer trials, we expect the pivotal I/O ABRAXANE-elotuzumab combination trials in non-small-cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer to read out in 2018.

We expect to have a significant presence at the ASH Congress this year, with over 120 abstracts for Celgene brand and pipeline assets. CAR-T will be front and center, with additional follow-up data after the initial presentations at ASCO. We are excited to see updated results of the phase I bb2121 trial, which initially demonstrated very high response rate in very heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma. There will also be five oral presentations covering the safety and efficacy data for JCAR017 in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And we will also present very interesting combination data for CC-486 and CC-122 in front-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and relapsed/refractory lymphoma, respectively. And we look forward to sharing more of these exciting data with you at the ASH Congress.

In summary, we had a strong quarter for the Hematology & Oncology franchise. We continue to deliver solid sales growth with many near-term growth drivers, and the momentum of our multiple myeloma business with our in-line brands continues to go very well, with many opportunities still ahead of us. We will have multiple phase III data readouts in our key disease areas of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and pancreatic cancer for our in-line brands over the coming months. We also expect multiple phase III data readouts for our pipeline assets next year in myeloid diseases. Finally, we continue to advance our other key pipeline assets, including the promise of CAR-T and next-generation lymphoma opportunities. We also continue to advance our solid tumor strategy.

Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Nadim, and good morning. As discussed earlier, net product sales continue to advance across the portfolio, and the commercial execution of our global teams has been excellent. We are also accelerating many high-value pipeline opportunities, which represent significant investments and opportunities that will enable us to reach our long-term goals.

While we're disappointed with the discontinuation of the RESOLVE and SUSTAIN Crohn's disease trials in GED-0301, we remained steadfastly committed to the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from IBD. We are awaiting full data from GED-0301 in UC and have a robust portfolio of potentially transformative IBD assets in late-stage development, including OTEZLA UC and ozanimod in UC as well as Crohn's disease.

We are excited about the near-term inflection points to occur before the end of this year or early in 2018. These include ozanimod data, which will build on the promising top line results communicated earlier this year with our two positive pivotal trials in relapsing MS, SUNBEAM and RADIANCE. As mentioned, these data are being presented later this week at ECTRIMS and will form the backbone of our global regulatory applications.

Additionally, we are expecting data from our REVLIMID lymphoma trials by the end of this year for RELEVANCE, a study in front-line follicular lymphoma, and by early Q1 2018 for the AUGMENT trial in relapsed disease. This is an opportunity that could bring a chemotherapy-free standard of care to patients in a disease which has the highest incidence among hematologic malignancies. Lastly, we are very excited at the progress our other novel innovative products in our pipeline that have the potential to be transformative for patients and for our organization.

Key milestones achieved this year in the early clinical pipeline include but are not limited to IND filings for our new CELMoD CC-92480 in multiple myeloma, initiation of a phase I program for CC-90001 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as the initiation of a phase IIb trial with CC-220 in patients with systemic lupus. In addition to the numerous pivotal data readouts expected in 2018, we will be initiating at least five new pivotal programs in the next few months, including bb2121 in multiple myeloma, JCAR017 in patients with DLBCL, marizomib in glioblastoma, ozanimod in Crohn's disease, and uspatercept in front-line MDS. These programs demonstrate the depth and diversity of our portfolio and have the potential to transform the company and be major blockbuster revenue drivers beyond 2020.

Despite the challenges in the current environment, we are incredibly well-positioned for growth in 2017 and into the future. We are committed to leveraging our global business model to not only continue to drive solid top line growth but also to drive expanded operating efficiencies across the organization. We remain deeply committed to our mission of delivering life-changing medications to patients worldwide.

I'd like to now turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question is from Umer Raffat of Evercore. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi, guys. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I wanted to focus on the bridge you show for year-over-year growth, so specifically looking at the 10.6% year-over-year growth on top line. And I noticed it mentions price contributions 0.6% out of the 10.6%. So I was just curious how to think about that. I know the third-party data suggests IMID (36:33) franchise up 10% over 3Q last year. So I was curious how to think about the price contribution.

And then if I may sneak in a quick one on CELMoD in myeloma as well. I noticed CC-122 went from being slightly darker shaded to being slightly lighter shaded on your pipeline slide. Just wanted to understand the status there? Thank you.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Hi, Umer, this is Peter Kellogg. Let me take the first part, and I'll pass the pipeline part over to – probably to Mark or Scott. I assume you're talking about net product sales, where you have the volume, price, and forex hedge impact that in aggregate add up to the 10.6% revenue growth, and volume of 11% of that 10. 6%. So obviously, for the REV and POM business, that's one product, and that's U.S. pricing only. This is obviously including all of our products. And so it does include the gross-to-net impact from OTEZLA. It includes the impacts for ABRAXANE as well, and obviously has impacts for the U.S. and rest of world. So the mix effect does play into this. So that's really, I think, the net of it all.

I think the key thing is our products are continuing to be used more and more around the world. Duration is growing for REV and POM significantly. Obviously, as Terrie showed, the OTEZLA volume is up very much. But obviously we're going to that first year of managed care contracting, where we've implemented a contract that creates gross-to-net discounts on a net pricing basis, which this would be based on. You can see that have a negative impact on price. So when you add it all up across our portfolio, this chart summarizes how that comes together.

Now, related to the pipeline, maybe I'll turn it over -

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Umer, hi, it's Mark. Thanks for the question. Just very briefly – so CC-122, we still have flexibility between the blood cancer franchise; it's a very clearly potent product. We could go a number of directions. But right now, it's phase III ready for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. So that might be why the color is a little different, but our optimism for it as a phase III ready asset is very high.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question's from Brian Abrahams of RBC Capital Markets. Your is open.

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks very much for taking my question. Was wondering if you could provide a little bit more clarity around 2020 guidance, specifically the change in I&I, relative contributions there, from the maybe different OTEZLA trajectory, the 0301 failure, and the ozanimod UC pushout and timelines. And maybe as a corollary to that, when might we expect ozanimod Crohn's disease, OTEZLA in ulcerative colitis, or 220 and lupus to contribute? And maybe any updates on the NDA filing timelines for ozanimod in UC? Thanks.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Great. So, hi, Brian. This is Peter. Let me again take that one. So obviously, we have incorporated a total I&I view, which does have both OTEZLA as well as ozanimod in there. In my comments, I noted that we revised the outlook for a number of different products, including OTEZLA, but also the likely timing for the ozanimod UC launch. Now obviously we have the ozanimod MS data, which we're very excited about, we're going to be showing that over the weekend at ECTRIMS in Paris. But for UC, Terrie did update you on the timeline for fully accruing the phase III trial, which would be in the second half of 2018. Instead (40:12) leads us to having very little UC revenue in the 2020 timeframe.

Now obviously, late 2020 and into 2021 and onward it becomes – when you see the data, I think you'll be very excited about what that can contribute, but it's more of a post-2020 contribution.

On OTEZLA, I think I'll let Terrie comment on it as well, but what we've done is we've rolled it an outlook for OTEZLA which continues to grow and do well, perhaps some expanded managed care contracting, a lot of international growth. And so I think right now, we've kind of tried to digest what's going on in the U.S. market and incorporate that into our thinking over a longer timeframe. Since there are all I&I franchise points, maybe I'll turn it over to Terrie and to Scott for further color commentary.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

So, yeah, I would just like to reiterate specific to the IBD portfolio, that although we've a pipeline event in the recent past, we remain very, very excited about the opportunities that we have ahead. Ozanimod Crohn's disease data was just released few days ago and will be presented again soon. The OTEZLA ulcerative colitis data, by the end of the year, we should be in a position, end of the year or early next year, to talk about that data. And I'm very hopeful about what that looks like. The ozanimod UC program is actively enrolling. The timeline is a little bit outside of that window for 2020, but we remain very, very enthusiastic about the potential of that program.

And even though not embedded in your question, relative to MS, a lot of the portfolio, the profile of ozanimod and the safety data and other things will be coming evident in the next few days, which really, I think, plays into our optimism around that how that particular molecule can play in IBD. So we're very, very hopeful about IBD portfolio in general.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

And I'll make a few comments regarding OTEZLA. I think in the earlier comments, we touched on the fact that the market is becoming increasingly dynamic and competitive, which is in the U.S. one of the key reasons why it's very important for us to secure a pre-biologic position, which is why we entered into the contract. And while that has an impact on the GTN, it's very important that we secure that position for the medium to the long term to continue to drive growth. In addition to that, we're very encouraged with the underlying dynamics in the U.S. business, continuing to lead new-to-brand and maintain our market share despite the entrance of a number of competitors. That, combined with our increasing international business and additional life cycle indications, will really put us in a good position for future growth.

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question's from Eric Schmidt of Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Co. LLC

Hi. Maybe another question on the OTEZLA dynamics. I think the slide suggests that you're seeing 4% quarter-on-quarter unit volume growth, yet obviously I think sales in the U.S. were down something around 14% or so quarter on quarter. So what else is going on there? I though the discounting and managed care contracting happened much earlier in the year, and on a quarter-on-quarter basis we wouldn't see much price decline. Was there an inventory shift? Just any color you could provide. Thank you.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. I think after a choppy first quarter that we discussed earlier this year, I think this declined (43:39) script volume became more prominent in quarter three. And historically, we've seen increases in September, and that wasn't seen this year. So I think it really is a convergence there of a number of dynamics that the market's softening, increasing competition, as well as the impact from GTN.

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Co. LLC

But, Terrie, you're reporting rising script growth, yet declining sales. I'm trying to square that circle.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, it's really a number of kind of dynamics that are driving that, predominantly kind of GTN and then some kind of fluctuation in inventory, but it's pretty minor.

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

I would also say – this is Scott – that the GTN impact is not something which just happens in the first quarter after you execute. It happens all the way through. And you're discounting all the businesses at the beginning of the year, but new business is being discounted as well, and you'll see increasing – or impacting GTN all the way through the period. There's no question about that. But that decreased GTN and the ability to get the placement on the plans will drive script volume, and you see particularly real benefit as you get later in the plans. Generally, these are two-year plans or three-year plans. And we always expected that there would be some headwinds from GTN in the first few quarters.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

And maybe just a last comment is, we've been trying to wrap this all into the timing of exactly when market favorability for more growth versus less price concession is something that is in the model, but as we described in our prepared remarks, our assumptions really just missed the mark in this window, particularly in the third quarter. Thanks a lot for the question.

Thank you. Our next question's from Geoff Meacham of Barclays. Your line is open.

Geoffrey Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Morning, guys. Thanks for the question. Mark, when I look at the decision to formally lower 2020, it appears it's obviously from lower OTEZLA trends and the 0301 setback. Is there anything I'm missing, is the first question. And the second part, more importantly, how does this change your urgency for biz-dev or for deals, and also how does it inform the level of investment behind ozanimod in MS? Thank you.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, thanks for the question. I think largely your observation about the big changes in 2020 are tied to the miss on GED-0301 and the new dynamics that we're describing today for OTEZLA. As we discussed – Peter discussed it, I discussed it – the entire team went through our traditional long-range planning exercise, and we pressure-tested each of the line items, REVLIMID, lymphoma, et cetera, et cetera. So around the edges of a lot of what happens dynamically for the company, we have done some adjusting to probabilities. But that's where we continue to be confident in this top and bottom line growth opportunity for the company. So I think it is driven largely by the observations you're making. And as we've described today, there are some other minor deltas.

With respect to ozanimod, we're quite, quite confident in what we see in the profile. We think it'll be a blockbuster in MS. And one of the deltas that again we've described is the UC program moving out, where the accrual will start to happen a little bit sooner. Now it'll be mid-2018, and that pushes ozanimod UC into more of the post-2020 period in terms of an impact. So, again, marginal differences on each thing that we put into the model, but we feel good about the range that we've provided now.

With respect to business development, appreciate the question. Celgene's track record of doing aggressive business development and continuing to build our innovation engine will continue. I don't know that the miss on GED-0301 makes us more or less likely to do the kinds of innovative partnerships we've done over the years. It's clear that we have a gap, and it's clear that's something we're going to work hard to fill organically. And from an external point of view, we look for opportunity all the time. I've said it many times: Wherever there's great science, wherever innovation's happening, whether it's happening here at Celgene or through another startup or other company, we're interested in following that science to build our company. Thanks for your question.

Geoffrey Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. Our next question is from Ronny Gal of Bernstein. Your line is open.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. Two of them, if you don't mind. The first one is OTEZLA. As you now have a visibility into 2018 contracting – you kind of mentioned you might have longer-term contract – we always follow your script and revenue based on IMS. Should we kind of think about this essentially flattish going forward, or should there be another step down as a result of those multiyear contracts on gross to net?

And second, regarding IMID's (48:44) 340B, as the 340B program expands in the pharmacy setting, roughly what percentage of your volume is now impacted by that program? If you can just give us a feel for how you think about that going forward.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Sure, it's Terrie here. On your first question regarding OTEZLA moving forward, I think we've now really reforecast low market single-digit growth out to 2020, but we feel (49:10) volume growth to increase, especially in the U.S., as we benefit from the contracts and as the underlying dynamics for OTEZLA remain strong, both in the U.S. as well as ex-U.S. In addition to that, we have multiple new indications in the planning period that will get us to about $2 billion by 2020.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

And this is Scott. While I think there's some headwinds and some choppiness in terms of particularly on the psoriasis market, a little bit in PsA, we remain very, very confident in what we have in terms of OTEZLA and the fact that it will be a multibillion-dollar product. We've got indications in Behçet's disease that – we just have got the data, and we'll be filing at the beginning of next year. We have life-cycle programs in scalp, we got a QD, we've got UC data. So we've got a very, very big program. There are some managed-care headwinds GTN going on right now. But we still see this as, in this 2020 timeframe, around a $2 billion contributor to the portfolio. So we're very excited about where we're at.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

On the 340B question, thanks for the question. It's Mark. Our exposure has historically been low, and we would forecast it to continue to be low, remain low, relative to our U.S. footprint. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question's from Alethia Young of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to talk, one, about kind of what your expectations are heading into like the ECTRIMS data for ozanimod. Do you think there's the potential that you can get a differentiated class labeling? And then just also, can you talk a little bit more about why the TRUE NORTH study is delayed? It seems like it's delayed almost – maybe less than a year around enrollment. So I just wanted to understand what's underpinning those trends? Thanks.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, it's Terrie. Just regarding MS, I think we're really excited about the data that we're going to be sharing more fully at ECTRIMS over tomorrow and Saturday. I think if you look within the market, there really is a need for a product that has a profile that's both efficacious as well as tolerable and has a relatively good safety profile. I think if we look at both of the phase III studies that we're demonstrating superiority to Avonex on relapses as well as MRI endpoints at two years, and I think these findings, coupled with safety and tolerability, really demonstrate that ozanimod will have a potential to be a blockbuster.

I think in terms of the label, the base case was that we would have first-dose monitoring in the label. But as we see the data, we expect that we'll able to differentiate on safety.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

Second part of the question was around TRUE NORTH and the cadence of TRUE NORTH. It has been a little bit slower than what our original anticipation was. Enrolling a good portion of biologic-naive patients is a little bit of a challenge, both in the Crohn's and UC space, and these studies just generally in the space are taking a little bit longer. It is a relatively minor delay. We want to make sure we concentrate and focus and enroll exactly the right patients to give that study the best chance of success. We feel very, very good about it. It is a relatively minor delay to the overall program, and we'll see what we can do right now to continue to accelerate to get back towards the original timeline, but we don't want to do it at the expense of the wrong patients. We want to make sure we're really enrolling the patients who are likely to be best fitted for this particular study.

Thank you. Our next question's from Geoffrey Porges from Leerink. Your line is open.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks very much for taking the questions. I'm not quite sure where to start. I guess, really probably the biggest question is for Mark and perhaps for Bob. So the company has lost a third of its value in three weeks. And clearly investors have lost confidence in a lot of different aspects of the company, including portfolio and now current operations as well. So, Peter, could you give us a little bit more specifics about how you're willing to deploy the balance sheet in the immediate future to support the stock?

And then secondly, a related question on capital allocation, given some of the setbacks that you had with your large business development investments, which clearly also include a reduction in your total oncology revenue forecast by half, what's the sweet spot in the type of deals that you would contemplate now given what you've learned from some of those setbacks? Thanks.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Well, I'll kick it off because you asked a specific question about the balance sheet, and then I'll pass it over to Mark and Bob related to the portfolio and the BD interest.

So as you recall, Geoff, back when we did the Receptos deal, we did increase our debt significantly, and we've worked down the debt-to-EBITDA ratio substantially since that time through very strong EBITDA growth and performance. We have an ongoing discussion with our credit agencies and have a fairly well-established framework in which we could lever up appropriately for a strategic transaction, and we're always looking for good transactions that would make a lot of sense for the company.

There's really nothing that's held us up from a finance standpoint at all in terms of looking at opportunities out there. That said, the classic (54:45) of some of the really good science, often you need to make a decision on that a little bit earlier in the pipeline. The later-stage assets tend to be very expensive but also have potential. And we look at all of those things with equal energy.

But there's nothing holding us back from a finance standpoint. From a balance sheet standpoint, we're certainly willing to work within the framework that we've established with our credit agencies to – and that really gives us a substantial amount of M&A power, as you can imagine. So relative to the portfolio and what we're targeting, Mark or Bob?

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Peter, maybe just continue a little bit on the buyback program that we've discussed already.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Sure.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

That was part of your comments.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

That would be helpful.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

And then I'll talk about BD.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, be glad to. So basically we have had a good buyback program since 2009, actually, which has been very valuable to the company. Our average share price over that time – this is form 2009 to today – has been well below $100. So we've done very well at that. And quite frankly we love to take the opportunity to jump in when the stock needs support. We will be doing that, as I said, in my comments, very aggressively.

That in no way causes us to have to curtail our BD capacity or our M&A capacity. Really, we have ample authorization from our board and ample balance sheet capacity to make a significant impact on share repurchase in these dislocation short-term periods. I think that obviously we can easily that just do that at the same time as continue to pursue M&A or BD opportunities.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Geoff, just on business development. And I look to Bob – he's here as well. You're talking about kind of a historical framework but also a forward-looking framework. The Receptos transaction that Peter talked about was certainly some example of great diversification. We've talked a lot about ozanimod today and its potential in MS and ulcerative colitis being a little bit delayed. But this is an asset where we model in the transaction $4 billion to $6 billion in revenue, and the MS opportunity is now starting to appear.

So I think that example of looking for innovation and bringing in novel mechanisms, novel molecules, yes, in competitive markets, but where we can build around that molecule as a sort of a landing position in MS, but then ulcerative colitis, perhaps Crohn's, et cetera. This life cycle approach is how we optimize our business development opportunity.

With respect to a sweet spot, I don't know – and Peter said that – I don't know that there's a defined way of looking at the value of assets and/or companies that we might want to partner with or acquire. It is really how it layers into our strategy to innovate, leverage our efficiencies, and our global strength in hematology, oncology and increasingly in I&I. So I think we would be looking to build on that strength.

We also have, again, 12 phase III studies that are set to read out between now and the end of 2018 for our pipeline. We did have, A, a problem if you will with GED-0301, but with the phase III program we have we have the portfolio, the in-line products, and the opportunity for these new studies and new opportunity to build from where we are today. We feel very, very good about the optionality an opportunity. We will be very aggressive with our capital allocation, and we'll continue to look for the right external opportunities.

Robert J. Hugin - Celgene Corp.

I'm just going to add, Geoff, my perspective on it. We live in an industry that's volatile and has ups and downs, and our company over the last couple of decades had had some significant ups and downs. And I think that's part of the business cycle and the things that we're involved in. I think that the company has done a great job here of recognizing the market trends, the reality of pipeline issues in a risky business, all doing the right thing, oriented towards making a big difference in people's lives.

So I think marking to market so the company can move forward is the right thing to do. We've done this before, many times before, had to deal with this. Adversity turns the strong into even stronger people. So I think it's also important to put in perspective, these things happen, and I think the company's handling it very well, incredibly strong team at Celgene with an incredibly bright future. And I think it's important, again, to mark to market but also recognize that this is just normal part of the strategy of this company, and there's no reason to challenge what we're doing, why we're doing it. I think the future is bright. There's an incredibly broad and diverse and high-potential pipeline here, great team executing, market-leading top line growth and bottom line growth.

So I think these things happen. Team's got to deal with them, move forward, put the plan together and get going, but there's nothing fundamentally wrong with Celgene. The promise is there. The future is bright, and the team's – we're going to deliver a great outcome. And so we got to move forward and turn this adversity into opportunity and live with it and make the best of it, and that's what everybody's committed to doing.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks, Bob. Appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question's from Cory Kasimov of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. And thanks for taking my question. Kind of following up on a similar topic. And while it's not formal guidance, in the relatively recent past you've talked about your confidence in growing the company through 2030. In other words, through the pending patent issues you have next decade. So curious where your view of that stands today, and is this something that you think is possible without significant business development efforts? Thanks.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Hey, Cory. It's Peter. Let me start, and I'll let others jump in. But obviously, when you go out through 2030, we're a long way out. But one of the things that does become really clear when you do the long-range strategic plan is how many assets we have in our pipeline that we don't roll into our projections at this point and certainly don't come into play at all by 2020. We have no next-generation CELMoD contributing revenue by 2020, and yet we've got a very strong portfolio. In fact, I'd say internally, we are very focused on the growth rate and the adding to the portfolio and the creating – finding innovative and valuable assets almost in the post-2020 timeframe. That is really where there's a tremendous amount of value and important for the company.

Our comments in the past have really highlighted – and I think each year we kind of update our view – that the pipeline that's coming through of assets that really in a sense launch around 2020 or 2021 and grow for the next five or six years is really pretty impressive. You've seen at ECTRIMS the bb2121 CAR-T data with BCMA as the target. I think that was a pretty phenomenal set of data. Early, but we're continuing to drive that forward. We're ramping up manufacturing right now. That's going to be a very high-value asset. You've seen some of the data for luspatercept and that actually has additional indications. Those opportunities will be coming through. We are involved with Juno on their CAR-T program for lymphoma, the JCAR017 program. And you saw, I think, from Rupert and his team a tremendous portfolio of CELMoDs coming through as well.

So I think as you kind of consider the next couple of years and some of the market dynamics that we see in psoriasis. And one pipeline assets like GED-0301, which as Mark said, we're disappointed that it didn't come through. Obviously, we would've liked to have seen that. We have a very broad portfolio, and we're going to continue to add to it. The financial strength we have allows us to continue to build this portfolio.

Bob made the comment that we've been making a lot of key strategic investments over the last three or four years. We've got three more years before we even get to 2020, so we're going to continue that pace and continue to add to our portfolio. We've certainly got the financial strength to do it. We're working in areas where science is really opening up and where the potential to be very innovative is great. Hematology, oncology, immunology, and even possibly neurology in the future are all areas where the science is opening up very rapidly, and we intend to seize that opportunity.

So while I think, the GED-0301 is a bit of a setback, I think you're going to see – and there's been a slight change in the timing in some of our pipeline assets – we still feel very good about the next decade. Now, whether we'll grow through 2030 or not exactly, I mean, I think that something that we always have to keep calibrating. But nonetheless, I think we're going way up. Now we're talking 13, 14 years into the future. But I think the momentum, what's coming through our pipeline, remains very impressive, and we're going to continue to be aggressive. And maybe, Mark -

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, just to summarize the point. Cory, thanks for the question. The short answer is yes, we're building the opportunity to optionality. And we have visibility beyond 2020 and feel more confident that we can grow through that key patent expiry window. So whether we're talking about the short term, which is what we're doing today, kind of mark-to-market discussion, we do think that beyond 2020, the opportunity in the existing portfolio, but increasingly the pipeline that we've built, will allow us to be able to grow through that window. As you said at the beginning, it's not guiding to that, it's not committing to that today, but we do have confidence and believe that we have a window of time to really execute and build our next generation of innovation and growth. Thanks, Cory.

Thank you. Our next question's from Carter Gould of UBS. Your line is open.

Carter Gould - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. On the revisions to oncology guidance for 2020, when you took your numbers down by more than half, should we think about that as just sort of scaling back to the opportunity in pancreatic cancer? And what does that imply around the clinical impact of your I/O combo data in small-cell lung and breast? Thank you.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Thanks for the question. This is Nadeem. So a couple of things. Remember, the 2015 guidance was kind of pre-checkpoint inhibitor space. And so I think if you think about both lung and breast cancer now, where we have more hormonal opportunities, the market has changed quite rapidly since 2015, so that's one. Pancreatic cancer, obviously, we still lead there, and this guidance doesn't bake in the I/O opportunity. So for us, that's still a potential upside as those studies deliver both in non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Yee of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. Good morning. And, Mark, appreciate the update and openness about the disappointment and addressing it quickly. My question, perhaps to you or someone else, is on the solid tumor strategy, and two parts. One was at what point you could update us on your PD-1 solid tumor strategy – obviously, you did a deal last quarter – and how you're thinking about building that out, either through internal or external collaboration. And, two, at what point is the urgency there to do more in solid tumors? Thanks.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Michael. I'll ask Nadeem or Scott to join in. We have done a lot of work on our internal planning for our PD-1 asset. We think by ASH, we'll be in a pretty good position to talk about pivotal programs that are on top of what our partner BeiGene has already put in place. So we're excited about the momentum and the progress for the asset, and we do think it gives us that research toolkit to be able to go back into our own portfolio and then also to look externally for novel combinations. So I think we're in a sweet spot now in terms of planning, and we should be in pretty good position by ASH to be more specific about trials and opportunity.

Back to the pipeline, none of that of course is built into our 2020 outlook. And then when we think about beyond that, a few indications that would come through novel-novel with our PD-1 as an anchor would put us in a pretty good upsized position for that window of loss of exclusivity for REVLIMID, ABRAXANE, et cetera. So it's optionality. We're building the plan. I think we feel really good about our strategies, but we'll communicate more when we get together at ASH. Thanks.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

And I'd add to what Mark – in addition to A317, of course, front-line glioblastoma opportunity with marizomib is another tremendous opportunity for us post-2020. So I think our oncology strategy is coming together very nicely, and we'll update you at ASH, as Mark said. Thanks for the question.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question's from Ying Huang of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I have two quick ones. One is with another challenge from Dr. Reddy's on the generic REVLIMID filing, how confident do you feel about your position for that? And should we expect some sort of generic threat before 2022? And then secondly, on bb2021 (sic) [bb2121] (1:08:29), I understand that you're treating very relapsed and refractory patients in the current trial. But on pivotal trial, do you plan to expand that into earlier lines, such as second-line myeloma patients for bb2121? Thank you.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, it's Mark. So appreciate the question on Dr. Reddy's. And as we've described many times, our extensive patent estate of 23 Orange Book listed patents covers composition, REMS, method of treatment, polymorphs, all of which any generic would have to overcome. So we think our IP strength remains intact. And so we feel very, very confident that, while anything is possible, we think our estate will defend REVLIMID through the 2020 window.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Yes. And I'll add to the question – on bb2121, the short answer is yes, we do plan to expand the development beyond the late-line relapsed/refractory patient pool. And in fact, our 2020 base case currently in the pipeline setting assumes just the relapsed/refractory space. So anything else beyond 2020 is on top of that. I think the team is very excited about having a transformational asset that gives this level of activity in late-line settings, and there are tremendous unmet needs in earlier settings that I think bb2121 could very effectively play in. Thanks for the question.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question's from Ian Somaiya of BMO Capital. Your line is open.

M. Ian Somaiya - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thanks for taking my question. I was hoping you could speak to your strategy in newly diagnosed myeloma, specifically your plans for the next-generation CELMoDs, your BCMA antibodies. How do you plan to, I guess, utilize those to basically develop a line extension to REVLIMID? And one thing we haven't heard much about is potential for proprietary combinations in myeloma? And I was hoping you could speak to that as well.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Thanks for the question. This is Nadim. So the one thing I will point on and remind folks is I think a very good attribute of our multiple myeloma strategy is we don't just rely on one mechanism of action or one class of agent, so we have a multi-modality approach to this disease, which of course then features in the kind of novel combinatorial approaches that you're alluding to, and that's clearly in our sights in terms of our development plans.

As it pertains to newly diagnosed myeloma, in addition to the BCMA play that you mentioned, of course, the next-generation CELMoD is an obvious area of opportunity in that setting. So first, we got to make sure we continue to kind of grow today, newly diagnosed myeloma with REVLIMID and relapsed/refractory disease with POMALYST, and the teams we're focusing on that. But beyond that, we're thinking about all of the patient segments that could benefit from our very broad and diverse portfolio.

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Hi, Vince. I think we have time for two more callers, please.

Yes, sir. Our next question is from Mara Goldstein of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. So just to return for a second around the idea around 2020 forecast. I think in the past, there's been much discussion around the forward forecast that the company had and that those forecasts were risk-adjusted. But quite frankly, with the miss on GED would suggest that maybe the risk adjustment might not have been conservative enough. And I know that obviously there were statements made around pressure-testing your model going forward, but I'm wondering what other adjustments you might have made for pipeline candidates, particularly those that have greater novelty and are less certain.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Thanks for the question. So as you can see, the range from the low end to the high end that we provided in the guidance touches a lot of different areas, I&I, oncology, actually new product indications in the hem-onc space as well. So in many ways what we looked at were things where we don't have final phase III results, and we try to think about what's the range of outcomes plus or minus that we might expect. I think on the hem-onc side it's the most difficult because you have multiple trials still coming through that we don't have any view to, but we think actually have a lot of potential, so that's why you have maybe a slightly wider range on that one.

I think the challenge when you go out – when we did this in 2016 or 2015 to go out to 2020, I mean you're going on five or six years, so you're dealing with a lot of pipeline development coming through. I think one of the key points we were making is that for our commercial assets we have a very good view that they are well-positioned strategically, and there's a lot of certainty in what you're looking at.

I'd say that if anything, that's actually continuing to be very true. When you look at these sets of guidance, they're based on some assets that are very well-positioned and are doing quite well. That – albeit that perhaps in – as we've talked a lot today, dermatology, the market has really slowed down a fair bit at the moment, and we've kind of assumed that's going to be the case going forward, may or may not be. But furthermore, for the pipeline assets, we always thought about, okay, what should we bank on? Where do we have very strong proof-of-concept? And where should we have some caution? So I think we feel quite good about the update and the refresh that we've done. We thought long and hard about it. We've really tried to give a good view.

I would just to reiterate that the combination of our commercial assets, which are well-established, and the pipeline that will be coming through and reporting out in the relatively near term, the next year or two, it does add up to 15% top line growth and almost 20% EPS growth, which I think is quite strong. I think what it also doesn't show, as I mentioned earlier, is a lot of the assets that quite frankly are not even incorporated in these numbers because they come through the pipeline after 2020. And I think that you'll see more and more data coming for that. So we try to do the best job we can in terms of assessing that.

I don't think we exactly anticipated GED-0301 having the challenge that we saw here, but obviously this is the nature of the business. We're making a lot of bets of innovative science, and we're not really a me-too player, and we're going after high-potential assets to make a big difference. And we try to give the best sense of where we're going as possible. Mark?

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

And I think our confidence across the phase III program is still very much intact, but the GED-0301 failure gives us pause and makes us think about on the margin, are there some risks to the portfolio that maybe we haven't captured in the more recent past?

I'll also say that back to the point Peter was making, we've always talked about the mix of opportunity and optionality evolving between when we originally issued our 2020 outlook in 2015, and that was on the back of the Receptos transaction, and then where we are today puts us in a position to reevaluate that mix. Doing that still puts us, even if one would consider this a bit conservative, at a kind of a midpoint between $19 billion and $20 billion with that 14.5% top line growth and almost 20% bottom line growth.

So I'm not saying we're being conservative today. I'm saying we're just using this opportunity to be able to really pressure-test each line item, look at the mix, and come back to you with a forecast that includes – and where we started the call today – on the dynamics of OTEZLA, the challenges of a market that we've learned a lot about. We're embedding that learning in our forward-looking outlook, and we're quite committed to take advantage of what we understand and what the proposition for OTEZLA would be. So if you think about the macro difference, it's still OTEZLA, GED-0301, with then puts and takes and some mix of optionality and opportunity across the portfolio. And we still are industry-leading in terms of our outlook to 2020.

Thanks for the question. It was really important.

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Thank you.

Thank you. Our last question is from Salim Syed of Mizuho. Your line is open.

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Yeah, hi, guys. Thanks so much for squeezing me in. And congrats to Nadim. Good to hear your voice, Nadim. I had a question on ozanimod versus GED-0301. So there's some debate out there of how much share you can take from the patients that you were modeling for GED-0301 for UC and Crohn's and how much of that can flow now to ozanimod, or was GED-0301 really intentioned to be more of an earlier stage patient population, given there's no PML risk associated with that drug? And then as a related question, a yes/no question. Is there an interim analysis on the UC phase III trial for ozanimod? Thank you.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Firstly to the first question. I mean, as we look at our IBD portfolio, we really have multiple short-term goals for the Crohn's disease and UC with a broad range of MOAs that deliver kind of oral therapy with kind of good efficacy. So I think as we're thinking about the market, I think we haven't kind of segmented and cannibalized each brand across the market. So I think with ozanimod, the opportunity now is significant to bring forward a compound that has an oral profile with potentially significant efficacy and a good safety profile.

And then on the second question regarding an interim analysis – sorry.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

No, go ahead, please.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

No, there's not an interim analysis.

Scott A. Smith - Celgene Corp.

I just wanted to put a little more granularity around that early question about whether or not ozanimod would take market share, which previously we thought would be favoring GED. One of the things that's interesting, one of the questions that I probably received the most from the external world of all different sorts around the portfolio was, with so many assets in IBD in so many places, how are we going to position them all? And one of the reasons is that that's a little bit of a difficult place to develop, in but tremendous unmet medical need and real market potential.

So if you're going to go after a market like that, you need alternate modalities, and redundancy in your program. And certainly while we're disappointed that GED was not successful in Crohn's, we do have lots of other programs in the space. GED to me was an asset which was – uniquely played in two places, very early because of the non-systemic absorbed nature, and also in combinatorial approaches. And because of the non-systemic nature, I think the idea of a compound to be used early with relatively newly diagnosed patients fits very well with the profile that's emerging for ozanimod. Or if we went in that direction with OTEZLA, the profile that's emerge for OTEZLA.

So I think there is some overlap in where we would go. And I think those two oral assets are really well-positioned to be used early in therapy. So we do still have a very robust and interesting and good-quality IBD portfolio that we're very excited about.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Scott, so thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for joining us today. Obviously, we've spent a lot of time refreshing the outlook for the company. I would remind you again that this is – through 2020, the company is going to have a – we expect to have a 15% roughly top line growth and approximately a 20% bottom line growth, which I think is quite strong, very healthy portfolio in the pipeline. I think based on – as this settles into the market, obviously I think as you look at the P/E ratios and the PEG ratios and the view of the stock, I think you'll agree and understand why we've also commented that we're going to have a very strong repurchase program. It's a great opportunity. And with ample balance sheet strength, continue on our BD and M&A strategies.

So thank you very much. We appreciate your interest and support and look forward to answering your questions as we go forward. Obviously, the next step is to be at ECTRIMS, go through the exciting ozanimod MS data, and onward. So it's a long-term game. Thank you very much for being supportive of the company.

