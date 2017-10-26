GNC: Surprises That Shouldn't Have Been

GNC (NYSE: GNC) reported third quarter results before the market open on Thursday, October 26, and the results caused a significant selloff in the company’s shares. The report and subsequent conference call actually included few real surprises. The company reported 1.3% same store sales growth (versus our model estimate of 1.5%) and revenues of $609 million (versus our model estimate of $613 million). The sales figures were supported by strong international and online performance offset by continued weakness in domestic physical store results. The company’s results were also impacted by store closures and interruptions associated with the impact of recent hurricanes, which otherwise may have prevented the company from more closely meeting earnings and revenue estimates. However, the overall impact was not especially significant. Gross margins for the quarter came in at 32.3% (versus our estimate of 32.2%) while SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues were slightly higher than our projections, offsetting the higher gross margin rate.

Cash Flows

The most important update from the conference call was the company’s revision to the year’s projected free cash flow. GNC reduced the annual free cash flow projection, as we predicted, from $250 million to a range of $190-$210 million. The reduction is exactly in line with the cash flow estimates presented in our article “GNC Likely To Miss The Mark” from August 11, where we suggested a $200 million free cash flow goal as a more realistic objective. The reason given for the adjustment – essentially fewer Pro memberships than expected – sounds more like an excuse than a rationale and is an exceptionally weak explanation for the shortfall.



The company’s cash flows for the third quarter – including the large reduction in inventory – were on net reasonably close to our midpoint cash flow prediction model with better than expected performance in inventory offset by worse than expected performance in receivables and prepaid expenses. The differences in these categories for the quarter are not especially meaningful since the allocation of the projected annual amount to specific quarters is highly dependent on timing issues. The quarterly deviation therefore does not concern us at this point. We expect the receivables, prepaid expenses, etc., will likely adjust again in the fourth quarter to bring the year end values closer to our estimates.



Source: Proprietary Projections and Company Financial Reports



Nevertheless, GNC committed the cardinal sin of overconfidence and as a result overpromised and under delivered with corresponding consequences for confidence and the stock. We don’t see any rational reason for this unforced error. The suggestion that the overconfident free cash flow projection was related to positioning related to debt refinancing negotiations rings hollow due to the ease of demonstrating the improbability of reaching the target and the reliance on one time asset adjustments. Indeed, we believe that providing a demonstrably aggressive free cash flow target earlier this year was a significant strategic mistake. In addition to setting up a situation where the company was forced to lower expectations, the debt refinancing discussion may also be negatively impacted due to reduced confidence in management’s ability to accurately forecast results.



Lucky Vitamin



The also company announced the results of the Lucky Vitamin sale and we must admit we somewhat missed the mark. In our article “Are GNC’s Bulls Grasping at Straws?” from October 9, we estimated GNC’s remaining investment in Lucky Vitamin, primarily related to current assets, at around $8.25 million. The asset estimate appears to have been reasonably accurate based on the reported sale price of $7.1 million and simultaneous loss of $1.7 million on the sale (suggesting $8.8 million in remaining book value at the end of the prior quarter). However, we were overly optimistic in our estimate of the weighted average cost of capital which would be used by the acquirer, so our estimate of $20 million in proceeds from the transaction was excessive. Interestingly, the actual sale price was also significantly less than the reported minimum transaction value for the private equity firmed involved in the deal, further contributing to our overestimate. Instead, GNC sold Lucky Vitamin at a slight discount to book value. The cash proceeds from the sale will certainly help the company meet the revised cash flow target (and our projection for “other” cash flows from divestitures and refranchising activity) to further reduce debt, but will not be material to the company’s overall cash and debt positions.



Projections



The company’s projections for the fourth quarter were largely in line with our earlier expectations, so while we’ve updated our financial models there are presently no significant changes from the estimates presented in our prior articles. Indeed, the company essentially confirmed our earlier projection for annual free cash flow.



Conclusion



The company’s results were largely in line with expectations despite the reduction in projected free cash flow. The reduction, in our view, should not have been a surprise, but the market reaction is nonetheless understandable.



However, the underlying argument for valuation remains largely intact despite the headlines. The company’s year over year revenue continued to decline, largely as a result of lapping prior year revenues which include the legacy Gold Card membership program, but overall same store sales have arrested their steep decline. The company remains profitable and continues to generate significant free cash flow despite the adjusted projection for the year. The company has made meaningful progress in paying down debt. The results of the pilot stores, in combination with recent store rationalization activity, is also encouraging on the whole. In most cases, the long term view remains positive despite ongoing challenges.



The severe negative reaction in the share price associated with the minor earnings and revenue misses (which we view as essentially meaningless) and the free cash flow adjustment (which in our view should already have been sufficiently obvious) extends the undervaluation. GNC has a long road ahead with the key factors being ongoing positive performance and addressing the upcoming debt maturities, but it’s moving in the right direction. The current price represents a compelling opportunity for long term investors willing to accept the inherent risks associated with the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are currently effectively long through short positions in put options. We may adjust these positions within the next 72 hours.