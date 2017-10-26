The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors - October 13-16, 2017

New to this series is a section detailing why these stocks are being added to my Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors Series.

Some of these stocks are considered unattractive due to their low-yield; however, I feel this compensated for by the potential for capital gains and dividend increases.

The goal of this series is to keep track and build a list of unconventional stocks with the potential to become Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings decades from now.

I love my Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, but there are a lot of well-positioned dividend-paying growth stocks that don't get much love.

Investment Thesis

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings seem to get all the love these days from Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs). Shareholders love these companies because there is no substitute for decades of strong performance and business models that are built to last (especially when the time comes to retire and you need the income).

Although consistency and long-term track records carry a lot of weight, it is important to remember that many Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings have already experienced their prime growing years. With this in mind, we should ask ourselves "where do young DGI go to find above-average returns from dividend-paying stocks?"

With each stock that makes my list, I provide my rationale for including these stocks and a brief justification for current and future prices. These estimates are calculated from analyst ratings and historical pricing.

Why Young DGIs Need These Stocks

For most young DGIs, it can be difficult to find companies that strike a balance between growth and dividend payments. Here are some examples of what I'm talking about:

Companies like Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are growing rapidly but will likely take a decade (or more) before they begin paying out a dividend. At the other end of the spectrum, there tend to be high-yielding Real-Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Business Development Companies (BDCs), and Master Limited Partnerships (oil-related/infrastructure) that can achieve dividend yields of 10% or more.

I find these two extremes to be pretty ironic given the fact that as a society we have a tendency to choose one extreme or the other. Striking a balance by adopting the "middle ground" is usually the best solution. Unfortunately, the reality is that retirees with inadequate capital will almost always reach for a stock with an unsustainable yield in order to compensate for their lack of savings.

When it comes to investing, the "middle ground" is one of the best places for an investor to focus on. Companies that fall in this range tend to produce consistently strong results and do a great job of growing the business and generating value for shareholders. One reason why these companies tend to be ignored is that their business models are rather boring along with a dividend yield that many investors would consider trivial at best. The benefit of investing in these companies is hidden over the long term as each one has the potential to be the next Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or 3M (MMM) decades down the road.

The primary driver for creating this series is that young investors will have a difficult time making it by only investing in companies that have already experienced significant growth. In other words, it is great to have a core holding of companies like JNJ or MMM in your current portfolio but achieving long-term wealth requires identifying companies that have the same value proposition now as JNJ and MMM offered to investors back in the 1960s.

Any stocks included in this article are not intended as a recommendation; however, I do believe that all of them have a reason to exist and therefore would make sense as long-term holdings to the DGI's portfolio. Although this series is focused on dividend stocks with a short track record there are a few exceptions where I believe Dividend Champions and Dividend Aristocrats are worthy of consideration.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC)

OMC is an interconnected global network of leading marketing communications companies. OMC offers a comprehensive range of marketing solutions spanning brand advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), media planning and buying services, public relations, and numerous specialty communications services to drive bottom-line results for our clients.

Here are some important operating metrics for OMC:

Current Ratio: .90

Quick Ratio: .79

Payout Ratio: 44.66%

Dividend Yield: 3.25%

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 11.9%

5-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 16.0%

10-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 7.7%

On October 13, 2017, OMC announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.55/share per quarter to $.60/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.60/share represents an increase of 9.1% over the previous payout of $.55/share per quarter. The ex-dividend date has not been announced yet but is expected to be paid in January 2018 with a record date in December 2017.

Why OMC Makes My List

With 70k+ specialists at 1,500+ agencies in more than 100 countries and serving 5,000+ of the world's most well-known brands, OMC is a behemoth in the marketing and advertising field. OMC is consistently in the top 250 performers of the Fortune 500 and ranks first in size for the advertising and marketing industry group. Even more importantly, The Wall Street Journal ranked Omnicom as the leader in its peer group providing the leading annual total to shareholders for companies in the marketing and advertising field.

In OMC's Q3-2017, the company announced that it had beat earnings expectations despite a drop in revenues (but still beat revenue expectations by $30 million overall).

EPS rose 6.6% YoY and beat expectations by $.03/share for a quarter ending total of $1.13/share in 2017 and $1.06/share in 2016.

Operating profit in Q3-2017 increased to $464.2 million from $453.1 million in Q3-2016.

Increased margins also contributed to the earnings beat with the new operating margin standing at 12.5% in Q3-2017 versus 12.0% in Q3-2016.

Net income for Q3-2017 increased to $263.6 million from $253.8 million in Q3-2016 for a total YoY increase of 3.9%.

After seeing these results one question still remains, if OMC is doing such a great job of beating expectations why has its stock price been beaten down so badly over the course of the last year?

OMC data by YCharts

It appears that the main driver behind some of the more recent volatility came from a number of downgrades including one from Morgan Stanley (PT dropped from $86 to $72) and Credit Suisse (PT dropped from $79 to $78). These downgrades didn't just apply to OMC, as they also hit other firms such as Interpublic Group (IPG) and WPP (WPPGY) with downgrades and price target reductions.

One important point to consider is that OMC's revenue is highly diversified on a global level. While revenues in North America have been shrinking year-over-year (YoY), the other areas of operation demonstrated growth that has balanced out OMC's income profile.

Source: OMC Q3-2017 Quarterly Report - Revenue By Region

OMC's revenue is also highly diversified by industry making it less susceptible to market/legal changes.

Source: OMC Q3-2017 Quarterly Report - Revenue By Region

With a Price/Earnings (PE) of 14.68 compared to the average PE of 22.21 for the S&P 500, I believe the discount is too much for a strong company like OMC (even with the stagnant/decreasing revenues taken into consideration). I feel that OMC's current financials and position in the market justify a PE closer to 16 or 17. Using the last four quarters of earnings, we arrive at a rolling year EPS of $4.97. Using this information I arrive at a conservative fair value price between $79.50/share and $84.50/share.

OMC has proven to be extremely shareholder friendly as it has returned massive quantities of cash to shareholders over the last 10 years via dividends and share repurchases.

Source: OMC Q3-2017 Quarterly Report - Dividends & Share Repurchases

OMC looks extremely attractive with shares barely sitting above their 52-week low of $71.63/share and down significantly from its 52-week high of $89.66/share.

Transmontaigne Partners, LP (TLP)

TransMontaigne Partners is a leading provider of terminal, storage, transportation and related services to the energy industry. TLP maintains and runs terminals that are essential for storage of petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. The company was founded on February 23, 2005, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Here are some important operating metrics for TLP:

Distribution Coverage: 1.6x

Distribution Yield: 7.27%

3-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 2.0%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 2.0%

10-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 4.8%

On October 13, 2017, TLP announced that it was increasing its distribution from $.74/share per quarter to $.755/share per quarter. The new distribution of $.755/share represents an increase of 2.0% over the previous quarterly payout of $.74/share per quarter. On an annualized basis, TLP has raised its distribution by 7.9% versus Q3-2016. The ex-dividend date was October 20, 2017, and is payable on October 31, 2017.

Why TLP Makes My List

At the time when it is risky to own oil or natural gas producing assets, it has proven to be a great time to purchase shares of oil refiners, pipelines, and storage facilities.

With TLP it is important to remember that the company makes distributions instead of paying dividends. Here's what this means to the investor:

Instead of using the payout ratio, we need to use a distribution coverage model to figure out whether or not it is sustainable. Investors who own shares of TLP will be issued a K-1 instead of 1099.

When thinking of master limited partnerships (MLPs), it is important to remember that distributional cash flow (DCF) is the equivalent of cash flow at a normal corporation. Maintaining strong cash flow is the key for an MLP to continue paying increased distributions.

Source: TLP - June Investor Presentation

Since the beginning of 2014, TLP has continued to grow the company while also improving overall distribution coverage every year since then. In fact, TLP's Q2-2017 earnings call discusses that DCF grew by 35% YoY and distribution coverage increased from 1.4x in Q1-2017 to 1.6x in Q2-2017. At the same time, TLP has raised its distribution every quarter since Q1-2016.

Although TLP cannot match the distribution track record of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) (which just achieved its 53rd consecutive quarterly distribution), it does have a stronger distribution coverage of 1.6x versus EPD's coverage of 1.2x.

While shareholder friendly to begin with, I believe part of this distribution change was the result of the ArcLight Energy Partners acquisition of TLP's general partner and an additional 20% acquisition of TLP's common units in April. ArcLight is one of the leading private equity firms focused on energy infrastructure and investments and you can bet that it has a strong knowledge of the industry as it's invested more than $17 billion in over 101 transactions since 2001. TLP benefits from the relationship with ArcLight as it now has access to over 45 million barrels of complementary refined product storage capacity on the US East Coast and the Caribbean.

Because TLP is located in the Gulf, its share price has suffered during hurricane season which gives investors the opportunity to buy in at a strong margin of safety. Using the first six months of 2017, EPD's Price/DCF sits at approximately 12.4x while TLP's Price/DCF is closer to 8.6x. With stronger distribution coverage, quarterly dividend growth, and a strong pipeline of upcoming projects, I believe that TLP should be conservatively valued at a Price/DCF closer to 10x or 11x. With this in mind, I would suggest a conservative valuation between $48/share and $53/share (respectively).

CIT Group, Inc. (CIT)

CIT Group is a Fortune 1000 company that is focused on financing, leasing, and advisory services for small and middle market businesses. The company is segmented into three operating divisions including Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios. CIT was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Here are some important operating metrics for CIT:

Book Value Per Share: $54.29

Current Ratio: 7.59

Quick Ratio: 7.59

Payout Ratio: 17.3%

Dividend Yield: 1.30%

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 10.67%

On October 16, 2017, CIT announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.15/share per quarter to $.16/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.16/share represents an increase of 6.7% over the previous payout of $.15/share per quarter. The stock goes ex-dividend on November 9, 2017, and is payable to shareholders on November 24, 2017.

Why CIT Makes My List

Simply put, CIT is loaded to the hilt with cash and is more diversified than a traditional bank because it acts as a financial holding company.

Q4-2016 represented a major loss as the company was hurt by goodwill impairment charges and other items related to its transformation plans. CIT's current plan is to maintain a focus on domestic banking activities while shedding international and non-core functions. These one-time charges resulted in a quarterly loss of $1.15 billion (or approximately $5.71 per share). As noted above, the current book value per share is approximately $54.29 per share which is $5 more than the current share prices.

In addition to these charges, CIT has also decided to unload its reverse mortgage portfolio which holds approximately $900 million of reverse mortgage loans. This portfolio had been acquired after CIT's acquisition of OneWest and Financial Freedom. This portfolio of loans was extremely controversial due to what Democrats claimed was a "disproportionately high" foreclosure rate on reverse mortgages from April 2009 through April 2016. The sale of Financial Freedom means that the company can get back to focusing on business lending and other commercial services that it is known for. The buyer and sale prices have been kept secret but the deals are expected to close in Q2-2018.

CIT's turnaround is going well and the reason we know this is because it has passed the recent stress tests that were necessary for raising its dividend and increasing share buybacks. The chart below shows the significantly improved capital position over the last year:

Source: CIT Quarterly Report (Q2-2017)

In its reports, CIT outlines that it is focused on returning capital to shareholders and it is doing this by raising the dividend and increasing share buybacks. On June 15, 2017, CIT announced an accelerated share repurchase program through Morgan Stanley for approximately $512 million. Under the accelerated share repurchase (ASR), CIT received 9.25 million shares. In addition to the ASR, CIT previously completed $38 million worth of open market share repurchases. Between these transactions, CIT has returned $550 million of capital.

Overall, CIT is now positioned to benefit from increasing lending spreads and a high demand for commercial and real estate financing. CIT's ability to act as an all-in-one solution means that it will continue to have a reason to exist. Additionally, I believe that CIT's consumer banking operations will continue to generate strong returns with minimal operating expenses because it has few physical locations (only in Southern California).

With the sale of the reverse mortgage portfolio and one time losses behind the company, I believe that CIT is positioned to grow in a more focused and healthy manner. Traditional banks tend to be valued at double and even triple their current book value per share. CIT is a rare exception in that it can be purchased at less than its current book value per share. For this reason, I believe a near-term fair value of the company shares is closer to $60-65/share. My estimates are supported by recent coverage initiated by Citigroup where it holds a $60 price target.

PB Bancorp, Inc. (PBBI)

Putnam Bank was founded in 1862 as a state-chartered mutual savings bank. In December 2014, the bank converted to a Connecticut-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve system. PBBI focuses on depository and the lending programs for both commercial and retail customers.

Here are some important operating metrics for PBBI:

Payout Ratio: 44.15%

Dividend Yield: 1.89%

On October 16, 2017, PBBI announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.04/share per quarter to $.05/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.05/share represents an increase of 25% over the previous payout of $.04/share per quarter. The ex-dividend date was October 17, 2017, and payable to shareholders on November 1st, 2017.

Why PBBI Makes My List

It's rare that a bank the size of PBBI would make my list, especially because the stock has only been publicly listed for about one year. The opportunity with PBBI is that it is small and therefore it doesn't take much to move the needle in terms of net interest income and revenue growth.

PBBI's insiders have taken note of the stock's potential with approximately 17.5% of all shares being owned by insiders.

Let's look at the last year of major trends for PBBI. In all bullet points below the first number is June 30, 2017, and the second number is June 30, 2016.

Assets - Increased to $524.1 million compared to $502.6 million (Growth of 4.3% YoY).

Net Loans Outstanding - Increased to $309.8 million versus $251.3 million (Growth of 23.3% YoY).

Deposits - Increased to $365.8 million compared to $356.1 million. Deposit growth was higher than the 2.7% increase in demand deposits while time deposits (CDs) saw an outflow of $4 million.

Interest Income on Loans - Increased to $11 million compared to $9.6 million (14.1% total increase). The increase was due to volume as the average yield on loans decreased to 3.95% versus 4.07%, respectively.

Interest Expense - Decreased to $3.2 million compared to $3.24 million. This decrease was the result of reduced time deposits that typically pay a higher yield.

Net Interest Income - Increased to $12.1 million versus $10.6 million (total growth 14.9%).

Provision for Loan Losses - Decreased to $548,000 from $663,000.

Here are the last three years of average balances. Based on the bullet points above, I find that the growth pattern from 2016 to 2017 was also true from 2015 to 2016. I have highlighted several line items as a better indicator of the patterns I see.

Source: PBBI - 10-K - September 25, 2017

The graphic above demonstrates a strong focus by management to make sure that assets are generating income and to minimize the interest expense associated with deposits on hand. By focusing on both of these items, the company has been able to generate significantly more net interest income and maintain a strong average earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities ratio. Overall, the stronger this ratio becomes, the more efficiently PBBI can continue generating a strong net income.

The final reason why I have taken an interest in banks recently is that federal regulation has increased the cost of compliance tremendously which makes it much more difficult to operate as a smaller bank. Banks below a $1 billion threshold typically do not have any problems as their compliance and regulation programs are minimal (PBBI is barely over $500 million). Larger banks, especially those in excess of $10 billion, are scrutinized much more heavily and therefore most banks that reach this level will try to acquire competitors in order to make their increased compliance costs proportional to their size.

I am not saying that I expect PBBI to be acquired, however, shares currently sell for less than the $10.80 of book value per share, meaning that any institution on the prowl to acquire another bank would be able to purchase PBBI for less than shares are worth. Most bank stocks tend to sell for more than BV per share, which leads me to put a price target of $11.70-12.00/ share (approximately 110% of BV).

Conclusion

All of these companies have a reason to exist, and with reasonable payout ratios and a history of large dividend increases, I see a very bright future for each company on this list. All companies that make this list are considered to be great long-term holds with the potential for capital appreciation and most importantly the ability to continuously support annual dividend increases.

To hit this point home, I want to present you with a chart that demonstrates how powerful dividend increases alongside strong capital gains can be over time. The benefit of the growth can generate a yield on cost that more accurately reflects the benefit of owning shares. All figures are in USD.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

**Please note PBBI's figure represents the value of shares when the bank was held as an asset of a larger holding company. Shares of PBBI were not listed until January 2016.

This chart is not intended to make us regret having not taken action but rather to support the idea that a low-yielding stocks have the potential to rapidly appreciate in value while building the foundation of a strong dividend with a high yield on cost. For young investors, this is literally the opportunity of a lifetime.

Think about it like this, what would the results look like if the same strategy was implemented over the next 10, 20, or 30 years? Simply put, the potential for growth is phenomenal.

What do you think about the stocks on this list? I would love to hear from readers about any potential stocks they believe are worthy of consideration. My goal is to spend the next year building this list so that I can accurately track as many of these lesser known companies as possible.

