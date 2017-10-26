Cytokinetics: Separating The Wheat From The Chaff

Tirasemtiv is an ALS drug candidate awaiting Phase 3 trial results. While the risk of the drug lacking efficacy remains, the drug has a very low market risk and high likelihood of approval if endpoint data is moderate-good.

Being late to the party in Biotech is advantageous, and the afterparty is the one to attend for more risk-averse investors.

Drug development is very hard, but that's what makes accomplishments in this realm all the more meaningful.

Separating the wheat from the chaff in life is separating what's hard from what's impossible. Hard is good. All meaningful accomplishments are the result of laboring at what's hard. Impossible is bad. Dreams are crushed, money, and the most valuable resource of all, time is wasted.

Drug development is notoriously hard. Yet with a bit of luck, and a lot of time, treasure and talent, it's not impossible to sneak a shot on Goal past the FDA goalkeeper.

Today I'd like to discuss Cytokinetics' (NASDAQ:CYTK) development progress of their ALS pipeline. ALS, also known as Lou Gherigh's disease is a devastating, terminal neuron-wasting disease. While the root cause of ALS is mysterious, it is thought to be caused due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Cytokinetics is developing a potentially new class of drugs, known as skeletal muscle troponin activators which may help treat patients with ALS and other muscle diseases. These drugs are engineered to enhance muscle power and contraction, while reducing muscle fatigue.

ALS is notoriously difficult to treat and until recently, there was not a new drug approved for the disease in 22 years. That changed on May 5th, when the FDA approved Radicava. However, the 146K/yr drug requires daily infusions and there are questions about the drug's efficacy due to the small trial size of ALS patients. In addition, the hardship of daily injections may not be worth the narrow (and some would say statistically insignificant) likelihood of improvement seen in patients. With the recent approval the iron is hot, and it's as good a time as any to take another shot on goal.

Cytokinetics' ALS Pipeline



The most mature therapeutic candidate being studied for treatment of ALS in Cytokinetics' pipeline is Tirasemtiv. Cytokinetics began Phase 3 clinical trials (Tirasemtiv trial info) with what was planned to be 445 initial enrollees at sites in Europe and the United States for the drug in the third quarter of 2015. Enrollment swelled to 743, and the data which was originally expected to be released in early 2017 was delayed. Data from the study is expected to be released anytime in the current Q4 2017.

Also beginning in the 2nd half of 2017, the company started enrolling ALS patients for a Phase 2 clinical trial (CK-2127107 trial info) for CK-2127107. The endpoint for both the Tirasemtiv and CK-2127107 trials is the change in baseline of slow vital capacity (SVC), an indicator of respiratory muscle strength.

The primary cause of death of ALS patients is respiratory failure, and a reduction in the decline of SVC may result in a meaningful improvement in their lives. That could mean months, or even years longer lifespans for the afflicted of a disease that has a median survival of only 20-48 months. By keeping the respiratory system stronger for longer, that could extend the time patients breathe on their own without the aid of a respirator. Respirators are a dreaded medical intervention that significantly reduces quality of life.

Side Effects

In Phase 2 clinical trials, Tirasemtiv was generally well tolerated with the main side effect being "Mild" dizziness. The side effect was seen in about 40% of patients and usually abated with continued treatment. There was drop-off as half of the patients could not tolerate the trial 500mg dose for 12 weeks. Nonetheless, clinicians involved in the trials remain optimistic that the side effect profile of the drug can be managed. Other difficulties seen in patients taking Tirasemtiv include weight loss, which may be addressed with nutrition, other medications and a more gradual titration of the dose.

Long-term holders will remember that in the original Phase 2b Tirasemtiv trial of 711 patients, the original primary efficacy endpoint, the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised Version, was not met. The stock promptly dove 60% on the news. However, to put things into perspective, the test has not been met by any drug.

“The ALSFRS-R is a great global measure of functional impairment in ALS.” says CPMC’s Bob Miller MD. “But, to me it is a very high bar. No drug as of yet has shown in a clinical trial an impact on that scale.” source

The current trial was undertaken when the data was parsed through and it was discovered that the drug seemingly had an effect in arresting the decline in SVC in patients. Thus, the current trial has SVC decline as the primary endpoint, not the ALSFRS-R. Here's the positive prior SVC data from the Phase 2 trial:

(All slides sourced from investor presentation here)

Politics

In Biotech investing, you must be aware of the politics of drug approval. While the FDA is ostensibly meant to be apolitical, you can be sure that they have many pressures on them. These pressures come from politicians, patient advocacy groups and caregivers, and let's not forget the pharmaceutical companies themselves.

The FDA, in not its finest hour, has been known to approve at-least one drug of questionable efficacy due to pressures from patient advocacy groups. We can lump that in with the recent aforementioned ALS drug approval. Biotech analyst Larry Smith had an interesting piece lately, where he discussed his surprise at the approval of Radicava despite the small clinical trial.

It cannot be overstated the impact ALS has on individuals, families and friends. It is truly a devastating disease with very minimal treatment options. The FDA is loathe to reject any new drug which provides a new treatment option to ALS patients. If Tirasemtiv replicates the same efficacy at reducing SVC decline, I believe it has a high likelihood of ultimate approval of the NDA.

Muscle Physiology

Cytokinetics has an intense focus on muscle physiology. Everyone in the company is very much interested in the physiology of muscles. I'm not aware of any other listed company which is focused so narrowly on this realm.

The long-term bull case for Cytokinetics centers around both its heart failure drug Omecamtiv mecarbil and ALS drug being successfully commercialized, leading to new standards of care in CHF and ALS. That could be a pretty major accomplishment for a small company. Longer term, COPD and Sarcopenia also present future opportunities for treatment. Both of which have large markets of unmet needs.

Market Risk

Biotech investors bear the dual risk of drug approval and drug market acceptance.

In my opinion, the market risk for Tirasemtiv if approved, is essentially nil. The sales force needed to commercialize the ALS drug need to only be extremely small. It's not a stretch to say that a single rep with a telephone could sell the drug to the majority of ALS treatment providers and patients in the US. That does depend on the efficacy data, but a moderate reduction in the decline of SVC will make the drug very worthwhile for those who need it:

“We believe we can build a very lean sales and marketing organization, one that’s affordable to a company like ours with limited access to capital,” CEO Blum said. “We can therefore have a very profitable high return on investment in ALS.”

Above is the one slide bull reason to own shares in Cytokinetics from the horse's mouth - their investor slideshow. The patent for Tirasemtiv expires in 2027. Cytokinetics is eligible for royalties from collaboration partner Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) outside their territory. Cytokinetics owns the United States territory for Tirasemtiv but likewise must pay royalties to Astellas. The potential for long-term shareholder value creation from Tirasemtiv is highly significant in the US market.

Assuming a revenue of 600M annually until 2027 and an early 2019 commercialization, the drug could generate revenues of 5.4Bn for shareholders over the period of nine years on the low end. There is also possibility of a patent extension.

Territory & Royalties



Until now, we've taken a myopic view which is focused solely upon the US in terms of Tirasemtiv sales potential. Here is the territory ownership information:

“Tirasemtiv Cytokinetics Territory” means the U.S., EU, Canada, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican (Sept 2016 10-Q)

Royalty information:

The European Union presents a valuable opportunity for commercialization. While the costs of commercialization will be higher, the market is larger with about twice as many patients diagnosed per year. Drug companies tend to focus on US markets first, then work towards European regulatory approval.

Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency for the potential treatment of ALS. source

Orphan drug designation is advantageous as it grants a company priority for NDA approval, which under priority review has an average wait time of 8 months as of 2016. Even with orphan status, we're at best-case scenario about a year from commercialization of Tirasemtiv in the US. I would expect the wait time to be longer for European commercialization under the best-case scenario.

The Future Of Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics' corporate strategy until 2020 is as such:

As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Over the next 5 years, our goal is to discover, develop and commercialize novel drug products that modulate muscle function in ways that may benefit people living with serious diseases or medical conditions, with the intent of establishing a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Furthermore therapeutics indicated:

We are leveraging our current understandings of muscle biology to investigate new ways of modulating these other aspects of muscle function for other potential therapeutic applications. For example, we are conducting research with compounds that affect muscle growth and that may have applications for serious diseases and medical conditions such as cachexia. Cachexia is a condition that can be associated with cancer, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other conditions.

Recent Trading & Strategy

As a small cap Biotech stock which trades on the Nasdaq, the shares are quite volatile. Recently, there appears to have been a panic, with shares diving nearly 1 point in a day, or about 6%. The negative speculation may be related to the release of the quarterly report on Oct 26.

There were no negative 8-K filings or significant news reports external to the company I was able to find to corroborate the selloff as being fundamentals-related. In any case, the quarterly report is not particularly material for a company whose near-term future revenue prospects rests on the clinical trial results of Tirasemtiv. Cytokinetics is very much a company in transformation.

Dilution

Cytokinetics debuted on the Nasdaq on April 29th, 2004 raising $89.7M (slightly more than expected) at a $338M valuation. The share price at IPO was $13.00. If you purchased at the IPO, you would about have the same amount of money you started with, if we don't calculate inflation. It's interesting to check on the wayback machine the prior versions of the Cytokinetics website, to get an idea how the company has changed and evolved its communications and corporate strategy over time. The company was originally focused on oncology, and but in recent years, entirely jettisoned its oncology business to focus on muscle contractivity.

In May, the company issued a secondary offering of 5.26M shares priced at $14.25, netting about 75M. Morgan Stanley was the sole underwriter. It's always nice to be able to acquire shares at a lower price than the company recently raised capital at, and the current share price offers that possibility.

While there has been dilution, it's been of the more responsible kind rather than the ridiculous amount of dilution seen with some biotech companies. The reason these types of companies are public after all is so they can access capital. The organization's value has grown with the share count.

Summary

Maintaining and growing a business of any size and in any industry is a process fraught with enormous challenges. Cytokinetics faces the massive struggle that's par for the course in drug development every day. The markets seem to be focused on the past results of the company, but not upon its future revenue generation possibilities.

All major victories are fraught with great struggle. Much of the scenes on the road to the top are not everyday warm handshakes and pats on the back, but rather scenes of struggle, failures and misunderstandings. It remains to be seen how the clinical trial results unfold. However, if the Phase 3 clinical trial results for Tirasemtiv are similar to the Phase 2 data, I believe the future for Cytokinetics looks clear and bright.

While presumed to be accurate, the content of this article encompasses broad topics and may contain inaccuracies. It contains statements of opinion and should not be taken for a solicitation to buy or sell any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.