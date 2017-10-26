Twitter: The Case Of The Missing Line

You can't see it because it isn't there

There’s something funny in Twitter’s (TWTR) Q3 2017 earnings report.

First of all, let me say I have nothing against Twitter, neither as a stock, nor as a product. I’m actually a user, through its Tweetdeck product, which can transform Twitter into some kind of mini-Reuters. I find Twitter 1000 times, no make that 1 million times, more useful than Facebook, for any serious reading.

However, what I'm about to describe is still funny. Obviously, Twitter is up a lot due to its earnings beat, EBITDA beat, and renewed MAU (Monthly Active Users) plus DAU (Daily Active Users) growth. Twitter guided for Q4 2017 as follows:

Outlook For the fourth quarter, we expect: Adjusted EBITDA to be between $220 million and $240 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 35% and 36%

Capital expenditures to be no more than $110 million

Stock-based compensation expense to be in the range of $90 to $100 million

Now, when it comes to guidance, don’t you feel there’s something missing there? There is. There’s no guidance for revenue. Indeed, during the past few quarters there was no guidance for revenue either.

It wasn’t always like that. For instance, during Q1 2016 Twitter was still guiding for revenues:

OUTLOOK For Q2, we expect: Revenue to be in the range of $590 to $610 million;

Then, however, revenue growth collapsed. From +36% year-on-year during Q1 2016, it fell all the way down to -7.8% during Q1 2017. On that basis, the quarter just reported (Q3 2017) was something of an improvement at -4.2% year-on-year.

But of course, as we saw above, there was still no revenue guidance. However, we can re-construct such guidance, because we have guidance for:

Adjusted EBITDA at $220 million-$240 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin at 35%-36%

So what do these two imply at their midpoints? It’s an easy calculation: $230 / 35.5% = ~$648 million. We can thus say that Twitter guided for $648 million in revenues (midpoint) during Q4 2017.

Therein lies a little problem. Current consensus for Q4 2017 stands at $692.2 million. So Twitter is guiding 6% below consensus. $648 million also would imply a return to worse year-on-year comparisons, as it would lead to a -9.6% drop in year-on-year revenue growth.

Perhaps Twitter is sandbagging. On EBITDA margin it seems difficult, though, since 35-36% already is pretty high. Even during Q1 2016, with the large growth in revenues, it had “just” 30% in EBITDA margin. So it must be sandbagging in terms of actual EBITDA, leading to a smaller drop in revenues and higher than expected EBITDA.

Still, it’s interesting to notice the absence of the revenue guidance and how it came about. Funny even, when there’s revenue growth you guide for it, when there isn’t you forget about including it.

Conclusion

There are a few conclusions to be drawn here:

I think Twitter is sandbagging on EBITDA for Q4 2017.

I think so because the implied revenue guidance would otherwise be incredibly low, implying a -9.6% year-on-year revenue drop.

Still, there’s a chance that Twitter’s improved revenue growth profile might take a slight turn to the worse during Q4, even with such sandbagging.

I also think it portrays a company negatively to not have consistent guidance practices, and to remove items when they don’t show a pretty picture.

Finally, I think Twitter is a much more useful product (for those seeking interesting and useful information) that Facebook will ever be. I'm not negative on the stock or company (I'm neutral).

I highly recommend my readers and followers to test out Tweetdeck and to build a mini-Reuters for themselves using it. You can also follow me there (@ThinkFinance999), but I must warn many/most of my posts aren’t serious (they’re in ALL CAPS for a reason).