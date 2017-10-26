JPMorgan Chase: Entering A Once In A Lifetime Bull Market

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) looks to be entering a new cyclical bull market, that could generate once in a lifetime levels of capital appreciation. JPM's long-term price action indicates that it is emerging higher from a roughly two-decade long consolidation. The last time this occurred, JPM rallied over 200% in the next decade. Moreover, JPM is a best in class financial institution, with enough fundamental support to fuel its share price higher. JPM's valuation multiple is also historically undervalued, and could expand further as global economic activity picks up, alongside rising interest rates. Finally, there are a number of ways to trade this stock, utilizing both equities and options to leverage returns.

Price action

Below is a chart of JPM dating back to 1970. What can be seen is that after periods of long consolidation, JPM moves significantly higher once breaking out to the upside, which usually coincides with periods of economic expansion. The most recent period of consolidation was from the late 1990s to late 2016. This consolidation was complete when JPM broke out above $60 following the U.S. Presidential Election.

Looking back throughout history, when JPM broke out of a long consolidation in the early 1990s, its share price went on to appreciate more than 200% over the next decade. While it is unclear how high JPM can go, the long-term price action looks very favorable.

Fundamental Narrative

JPM is exciting not only for its price break out higher, but also because it is currently a best in class financial institution. Its size and scale give it fundamental justification for moving higher amid rising interest rates, and economic expansion across the globe.

JPM's combination of scale, diversification, and solid risk management give it a competitive advantage against its peers, with few other firms able to execute a similar strategy. Through 2016, JPM was the largest bank in the U.S., with the largest deposit base in the industry-just under $1.4 trillion, as well as over $400 billion of these funds bearing no cost. Moreover, within payments, JPM is the largest issuer of credit cards in the U.S. and the second-largest acquirer.

In the most recent quarter, client investment assets, credit card sales and merchant volumes were all up 13%, with JPM continuing to rank number one in global international and domestic collections system. JPM also delivered record revenue in commercial bank revenue and net income, as well posting record assets under management in assets and wealth management.

JPM achieves cost advantages due to its scale, as can be seen in its earnings results. Among U.S. banks with over $50 billion in assets, it recorded one of the lowest ratios of non-interest expenses to assets in 2016. Moreover, its low expenses are helping to drive operating margins higher as interest rates begin to increase across the globe.

In its most recent filing, it posted revenue of $12 billion, up 6% year-on-year. Consumer and business banking revenue was up 15% on higher Net Interest Income [NII], due equally to margin expansion as well as strong average deposit growth.

The firm's diversified business model leads to more stable results than smaller institutions as it increases customer switching costs, while also allowing the company to generate more revenue per dollar of assets. According to management, JPM is one of only a few large U.S. banks to generate more than 2% of asset balances in non-interest income.

Finally, its commitment to risk management should also benefit it going forward. Entering the depths of the financial crisis in early 2009, it was leveraged at close to 26:1 on a tangible basis, while several of its peers had assets totaling up to 50 times tangible common equity, a testament to its focus on being conservative. Moreover, at the end of 2016, JPM had a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.4%, well in excess of minimum requirements, and a supplementary leverage ratio of 6.5%, signaling more than reasonable leverage.

Therefore, size, scale, as well as a conservative view of risk have allowed JPM to become a best in class financial institution both during the financial crisis, and now.

Valuation

Additionally, the company still trades at a reasonable price to book ratio. Its current price to book is 1.5, and while this is higher than some of its peers in the space, it is well below levels seen in 2000. The low multiple signals that financials are still relatively cheap as investors have favored high flying growth stocks over the last decade to increasingly regulated financials.

I expect its valuation multiple to expand in coming years as the fundamental backdrop improves for the company, allowing it to grow both top and bottom-line results. Rising interest rates should benefit net interest margins, while economic expansion due to a number of macro factors should similarly fuel credit growth. An expanding valuation multiple should propel the company's share price higher.

Trade

With the fundamental and technical picture laid out, it is now important to structure a trade. The timeframe for the trade is long-term, as in buy and hold for the next decade. We can accomplish this in two ways. One, we can buy stock, which is the easiest way to gain long exposure, while also having an infinite lifespan. The second leg of the position will be an out of the money bull call spread to potentially enhance returns at a lower cost.

For example, let's say you wanted to buy 100 shares of JPM, which would currently cost around $10,100. On top of that, let's say you buy the January 2019 110/120 bull call spread for $270. Your total outlay is roughly $10,370. If JPM's share price is 120 on expiration, your positions total gain is $2,630, with $1,900 in gains coming from the underlying stock, and $730 in gains from the option strategy. The strategy allows you to juice up additional returns, while also holding an underlying position in the stock.

The great part is that you can continue to roll the bull call spread forward throughout the life of the trade. Also remember however, that the premium of the call spread can be lost, so weight the position appropriately.

Conclusion

JPM is breaking out to record highs on a long-term chart, with the potential for significantly more gains over the next decade. Moreover, JPM is a best in class financial institution that stands to benefit from expanding economic growth, as well as rising interest rates. Its price to book ratio is also historically low, signaling more upside is possible. Using both equity and options could be a great way to get long exposure in JPM, while also enhancing potential returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.