Don't Commit To Match Group (At Least Not Yet)

The Match Group (MTCH), which owns a large portfolio of popular online dating sites including OkCupid, Tinder, Meetic, PlentyofFish, as well as namesake Match.com, possesses many attributes that I like to see in a business. Strong network effects, sticky products, and a long growth runway make Match a company that I would like to own at the right price. Although Match passes my qualitative filters, I would not be a buyer now because of the company’s high valuation relative to anticipated growth.

Here I analyze Match’s competitive position, assess downside risks, and produce a valuation for the stock.

Background

Prior to its spin-off in 2015, Match Group was a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAC (IAC), the media conglomerate run by billionaire mogul Barry Diller. IAC still owns an economic interest of more than 80 percent and a controlling stake of close to 98 percent, so investors who want a bit more diversification can still get a lot of exposure by owning the former parent company.

Amid (justified) concern over the sky-high valuations of many technology firms, Match’s IPO got off to a rocky start. The offering came during a tumultuous period for the company’s top brass, especially at Tinder, where one co-founder was fired for sexually harassing a top female employee. Shortly thereafter, Tinder CEO Sean Rad was also sacked after giving a bizarre interview to the London Evening Standard.

Since then, new leadership and a renewed focus on monetization have propelled annual profits from $120 million in 2015 to $200 million today. Shares are up more than 70 percent over that period and 47 percent in 2017 alone. For much of that time, the company’s valuation has exceeded 30 times earnings.

Competitive Position

Network Effects

The biggest matchmakers possess the advantage of network effects, where a service becomes more valuable to its members as more people use it. All of my peers seem to be on Tinder because, well, everyone my age is on Tinder. Despite the “star-crossed lovers” mythos propagated by stories such as Romeo and Juliet, dating is mostly just a numbers game. In the same way that classified ad startups have unsuccessfully tried to dethrone the 1990s stalwart Craigslist, Match.com is still thriving more than two decades after being founded in 1995.

Although the online dating industry is not as consolidated in one brand, Match owns the biggest piece of the pie by a long shot. Three years ago, it was estimated that IAC controlled 22 percent of the market. That was before the company’s acquisition of PlentyofFish (5 percent share at the time) and Tinder’s explosive growth among youth, so Match’s market share likely exceeds 30 percent today.

Stickiness

The best online dating sites have proven remarkably sticky, even addictive, for an increasing number of users. Part of that is probably just the nature of the product because most people need love in their lives (or at least sex). I prefer businesses that can hold up well in economic downturns, and there is evidence that Match is well positioned for the next slump. Amid the 2008 global financial crisis, Match.com had its better quarter ever.

The subscription model adds another layer of stickiness, and Match’s successful pivot to a mix of free and paid (“freemium”) services for many of its properties could conceivably make it more difficult for consumers to switch to a rival. Newspapers originally proved that the subscription model generates incredibly attractive economics, and new media such as Netflix (NFLX) along with Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime service show that the strategy is still enormously powerful.

Societal Trends

It really is astonishing just how rapidly society has embraced online dating within a single decade. Ten years ago, online dating was viewed rather distastefully by much of the American population. According to Pew Research, just 44 percent of Americans agreed that online dating is a “good way to meet people” in 2005. By 2015, 59 percent of responders agreed with that statement. In 2013, a mere 10 percent of people age 18-24 had used online dating. That number has more than tripled over the last few years, largely due to the Tinder phenomenon. These trends do not look like they will reverse.

Downside Risk

As IAC’s own 2015 annual report admitted, online dating is a highly competitive and fragmented industry with few barriers to entry. I generally avoid companies that can conceivably be outflanked by a kid tinkering at night in a garage, which is the case with nearly every technology company. Those that offer their services to consumers for free are especially risky since there is little to prevent consumers from jumping ship. Paid subscriptions mitigate this concern somewhat, although they only work as long as the service remains superior. Newspapers lost their earnings power over time as new forms of media displaced them.

From a business perspective, I admire what management has done with Match’s properties. But as a potential shareholder, I am less than enamored of their massive stock awards. Despite a 40 percent surge in net income between 2015 and 2016, earnings per share actually decreased slightly due to an enormous increase in share count. Over the last twelve months, net income has increased 18 percent, while EPS have gone up 14 percent. Not exactly how I like to see new public companies spending their fresh capital.

As IAC's own 2015 annual report admitted, online dating is a highly competitive and fragmented industry with few barriers to entry. I try to avoid companies that can conceivably be outflanked by a kid tinkering at night in a garage.

Valuation

To produce an earnings yield of 7 percent, which I would consider attractive in today’s market, Match would need earnings of $460 million (7 percent times $6.6 billion market cap). The company has compounded net income at 18 percent over the last five years, which is quite impressive, but growth has come in fits and starts. Even if Match does 15 percent annually, it would still take at least six years to reach that target, which does not account for time value of money or any further shareholder dilution. Six years is an eternity in the technology world, so I do not regard that best-case scenario as particularly enticing.

Conclusion

I like Match’s economics, and I like the idea of adding another sex-based investment to my portfolio (side note: I also own Church and Dwight (CHD), the undisputed leader of the U.S. condom market). I have no doubt that matchmaking will endure, but I do not feel comfortable predicting how it will function in 2023. Just as Tinder came out of nowhere, some new service could fly in from left field and throw water on Match’s fire. Latex condoms have remained basically unchanged for nearly a century, but matchmaking technology changes much more frequently.

This is a stock that I would like to own, but only if the valuation was low enough to shorten the necessary holding period. A better idea might be to own Match through IAC, which offers more diversification. For now, I am swiping left on Match.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.