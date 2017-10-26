Skechers: Acquire On Weakness

However, the shares are still very reasonably valued and there are multiple potential drivers taking it higher.

While Skechers shares jumped 40% on a single day after very good third quarter results, they might have to digest that jump a little.

While we were looking at Under Armour (UA) and reading an article from SA contributor Stone Fox about them which contained the following figure:

Stone Fox argued that Under Armour was too cheap relative to peers, on the basis of that graph. We're not disputing that (we might have our own opinion about that in the near future), but we simply remembered what we wrote about Skechers (SKX) a couple of weeks ago (it had "remarkably cheap" in the title), having an EV/S value of.. 0.8 (at the time of writing).

We already said back then that this was way too cheap, and the market has agreed of sorts, giving the shares a 40% boost post Q3 earnings. But looking at this it's actually more stunning still. We were looking at EV/S backwards, the graph above is on a forward looking multiple. Go figure.

Now, of course a 40% rally has lifted Skechers valuation quite a bit, but it is interesting to see where they stand when we look at forward EV/S, compared to these other companies:

If Stone Fox argues on the basis of the forward EV/S that Under Armour is undervalued (and he could very well have a point), what about Skechers?

Skechers, despite a 40% rally in a single day, is still a good deal cheaper than Under Armour, at least on this metric. And remember, Under Armour is a company experiencing some serious problems and in the midst of a substantial restructuring.

We're not even going to mention Nike (NKE) or Lululemon (LULU), although one could argue Nike pays a dividend (and Nike shares have been up substantially on the back of the Sketcher result).

We're looking at all this because as we saw the shares of Skechers inexorably zoom upwards on the Friday after the Q3 earnings were published, we actually considered taking some off the table.

After all, that 40% in a single day isn't something one experiences all that often in a company of this size, and it exceeded our wildest expectations. We actually considered buying a second lot for the SHU portfolio but since it was only a couple of days before earnings we thought we would wait for those as stocks are often very volatile through earnings announcements.

In the end, we didn't take any money off the table, not even after a 40% rally, as:

"Let your winners run"

Management arguing during the Q2CC that in 2018 they would take their foot of the accelerator a bit in terms of investing in growth, and let margins and the EPS recover.

We still think the shares are still very reasonably priced.

In fact, that has already started, Q3 margins were up by 190 basis points and EPS beat expectation by a wide margin $0.59 versus $0.43, although 5 cents was due to lower taxes. And there were other noteworthy take-away:

Opex margins are set to increase next year, gross margins are already increasing.

Domestic wholesale, the expected trouble spot for the company is actually doing fine and growth will accelerate in Q4.

Cash flow.

Margins

Gross margin (GAAP):

Here you see at least some reason for the valuation gap, at least with respect to Lululemon. What is nice to see is gross margin increasing again, they were 47.5% in Q3 (non-GAAP), up 190 basis points from Q3 2016.

Operational margins also have started to increase again and management argues that by next year, they will be between 11% and 12%, and management thinks it can grow to 13%-14% in the next couple of years.

Not quite Lululemon territory, but that would equal Nike's which mostly sells into a more expensive segment. If they can achieve that, their valuation multiples can increase further.

There were some further clarifications on margins during the Q3CC. When asked whether the accelerating growth in places like India would mean the company would invest more and trade short-term leveraging for long-term leveraging, management argued:

in places like that start to expand in the brand is excepted, as we move to grow quicker we leverage that much better, because our fixed overhead other than store openings and some personnel don't grow as fast as we can grow the top line, particularly we have a good wholesale business is part of the mix there and that leverage is very, very well.

When asked about the gross margin improvement, management argued:

This was top-line driven. When we did our original models, obviously, we were little shorter than this. And the growth has obviously come from international and retail which is higher margin.

Keep that point in mind, the expanding part of their business enjoys higher margins. And here is what they said about domestic margins:

our decision not to lower prices and margins try to compete the market share, we're very happy keeping the market share we had, growing it by low to mid-single digits at the minimum until all that competition goes away for whatever reason, and then maximize our odd position.

So our take-away is that these margins can expand further, although it also depends at least a little on stuff like currency movements.

Cash flow

Q3 figures from Skechers are not yet included and there wasn't anything about cash flow or free cash flow in the earnings PR nor the Q3CC transcript. However, cash increased to $802.9M at the end of Q3, up from $751.6M at the end of Q2. That's a good $50M addition, or nearly 7%, and that in just one quarter.

On a valuation basis

There are others, like SA contributor Courage & Conviction Investing who argue that the shares are expensive on the basis of a 20 earnings multiple this year and "problems in the US."

To start with the latter, sure, domestic wholesale was only up by 1.4% and pricing was negatively affected by the mix. But the domestic retail sales were up by 9.5% and same store sales improved by 3.1%, which is a very good number.

So we really fail to see the significance of any US problem. Sure, it's a mature market and not nearly growing as fast as many overseas markets, which is now more than half of Sketcher's business.

Their international wholesale business grew by 25.7% and is the biggest part of their business at 43.4% of sales. The company also experienced an 18.6% sales increase in our worldwide company-owned retail stores. And there are parts that are growing much faster than that, most notably big market opportunities like China and India.

Also, that 20 multiple is for a year that's already coming to an end and doesn't take into account the cash generation and the amount of net cash the company has on its balance sheet. And even then it's not excessive.

But next year management has argued they will improve margins and reap some of the rewards from the investments in growth they have made this year, and that margin expansion already seems to have begun.

Courage & Conviction Investing has a short position, we would argue that there are more obvious shorts in this market. Sure, the market might have to consolidate a bit after that 41% jump, but to argue that the shares are expensive? We see that differently.

Where does Skechers go from here?

While results might be a little volatile from quarter to quarter there are still two tailwinds:

Revenue growth, especially internationally.

Margin expansion.

These should be enough to propel the shares higher over time, and as that happens we think at least some of the valuation gap with its peers should close.

Then there is the strong cash generation of the business. The company is already sitting on a mountain of cash, and this is growing bigger by the quarter (it increased by $137.6M y/y):

So far they're just sitting on it. But it's now $800M+ which is 15% of its market cap, even after that 41% rise Friday. And with revenues still growing in the mid teens, operational leverage will kick in at some point.

In addition, the company taking the foot off the accelerator a bit in terms of its investments in growth resulting in expanding margins, it's likely the cash will be raking in at an even higher pace going forward.

What to do with all that cash? Of course there are three options:

Acquisitions.

Return to shareholders with dividends and/or share buybacks.

We haven't heard much, if any discussion about possible acquisitions and we're not sure whether there are all that many opportunities in this space so we give this a fairly low probability.

Historically, there has been a mild amount of dilution, mostly the result of stock based compensation:

Perhaps it is time for the company to start using some of the cash it generates and start buying back some of those shares. That could give another jolt to its stock price.

Conclusion

If, as looks likely, the company can show continued revenue growth, margin expansion and cash generation, next year (especially the margin expansion), the shares deserve a higher multiple. If that happens, the share price would have multiple tailwinds.

Add in any share buyback program and tax reform, and it could get pretty interesting. We advice to buy on any weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.