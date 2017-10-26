Should You Follow Insider Buying Back Into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals?

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

Fragile X data was quite encouraging but should be taken with the usual caveats considering the open label nature of the study.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) have fallen by 35% year to date. This comes after being in the red by over 60% due to drug candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel) flunking mid-stage studies in adult epilepsy and treating knee pain due to osteoarthritis.

ZYNE data by YCharts

I originally introduced the stock to readers in mid-2016, when I suggested a revaluation was in order considering the gap in valuation as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). We also held the stock through phase 1 data and played the runup into readouts in 2017, from the $7 level to above the $20 mark (was my largest holding in my personal account at the time). In the interest of full disclosure I sold it too early for just over a double.

While my last update piece was in January, I did respond to reader questions in April about whether there was further room to run by stating repeatedly to take risk off the table via partial profits. I sold my entire position as I had no edge into determining whether upcoming readouts would be positive. Still I know some held partial positions through data and the flunked STAR 1 study caught us all by surprise.

The stock popped on my radar again recently after beneficial owner Michael Rapp scooped up close to 100,000 shares in the past week or so. It should be noted that we don't blindly follow insiders (or anyone) for that matter, but significant buying from those in the know often merits taking a closer look at the stock in question.

The knee pain OA study (STOP) might not have been as much of a bust as initially thought. 320 patients ages 41 to 78 were randomized in a 1:1:1 manner to receive 250 mg of the study drug, 500 mg, or placebo for 12 weeks. These patients had an average worst knee pain score of 6.9 (scale of 1 to 10) at the beginning. For example, the composite responder analysis (greater than 30% decrease in worst average daily pain score and at least 20% improvement in WOMAC physical function score) for 250 mg daily of ZYN002 4.2% CBD gel achieved statistical significance (p=0.016). Patients on ZYN002 (post-hoc analysis) achieved a 2.17 mean reduction from baseline in average worst knee pain scores at week 5 as compared to a 1.6 mean reduction for those receiving placebo (p=0.029). As for safety, in general ZYN002 was well tolerated with 12 patients discontinuing due to adverse events versus 8 of those on placebo.

As osteoarthritis affects over 30 million Americans and ZYN002 potentially offers a unique, non-opioid treatment with a better side effect profile (as compared to NSAIDs), if the drug candidate makes it across the finish line of approval it could see significant uptake. Still, with these trials placebo response is an issue and significant questions remain until we see the design for a pivotal study and ultimately the final data.

Results in Fragile-X Syndrome were much more positive, although I'd point out that we should be careful to interpret too much due to the open-label nature of the trial. The condition is an autism spectrum disorder which affects 1 in every 4,000 males and 1 in every 8,000 females, being the most common inherited intellectual disability in the former. It is estimated that there are over 70,000 patients in the United States with the condition.

20 patients ages 6 to 17 were enrolled in the open-label study, with the first six weeks meant to titrate dosing (beginning at 50 mg daily and increased up to 250 mg daily). Weeks 7 through 12 were a maintenance period where patients continued to be treated at a set dose. The primary endpoint was successfully met with high statistical significance (p<0.0001), with a 46% improvement in the total score of Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale (ADAMS) after 12 weeks as compared to baseline.



Figure 2: ADAMS subscales (source: corporate press release)

Clinically meaningful improvements were also observed in all measures of the ABC-FXS (Aberrant Behavior Checklsit for Fragile X). Included symptoms are temper tantrums, repetitive movements, social avoidance and hyperactivity.



Figure 3: ABC-FXS results (source: corporate presentation)

Importantly, the drug was well tolerated and there were no serious adverse events observed.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $70.2 million, comparing favorably to net loss of $8.3 million. Research and development expenses totaled $5.7 million. While management has guided for an operational runway into 2019, I would't be surprised to see them access funding in the first half of next year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

The road is often long and difficult for small biotech companies, with several setbacks bound to occur while striving to bring a treatment to market successfully. While there may be a lack of near term catalysts, the stock could do well as a revaluation idea considering they are making the transition to becoming a late stage biotech firm. I note that in the Fragile X trial 13 of 18 patients entered the open label extension to continue for up to 12 months, so I look forward to continued updates there. Additionally, if insiders continue to purchase shares (in a significant manner) that would speak volumes as to their conviction and perhaps inspire confidence in other investors. Feedback from the FDA in the first half of 2018 regarding design of a phase 2/3 program in pediatric and adolescent patients with FXS is an important milestone as well. If the medical marijuana sector heats up again, the stock could once more become a prime beneficiary of speculative money flow.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would wait for signs of technical strength or further positive developments to add to the position.

Risks are many, including the prospect of dilution in the medium term as mentioned above. Delays in designing and initiating pivotal studies would likely add to downside pressure. A potential lack of near term catalysts could leave share price languishing for the present. The company has limited cash resources, so management will need to be a wise steward and avoid overextension into indications that might not pan out (ie. exclusively pursuing Fragile X for now). Disappointing results for the extension study as well as future trials is also a concern.

