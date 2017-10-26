Navigant Consulting's (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Julie Howard

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Navigant's third quarter 2017 earnings results call. Let's jump right in. On balance, we have generally performed as anticipated in the third quarter, with mixed results across the portfolio, reflecting a continued choppy demand environment, and in some cases, extended buying pattern. Despite these challenges, we are encouraged, as we realized momentum overall, with results improving quarter-over-quarter. We remain on-track in the execution of our strategic imperative, and are keeping a close eye on costs, so that we will be ever ready to leverage and further scale the organization, as market trends improve.

At a high level, consistently strong demand in our Healthcare and Global Construction practices, was tempered by demand side challenges in Legal Technology Solutions, which saw lower processing volumes in the quarter, and in our Energy segment, which continues to experience a decreased level of budgetary spend from our U.S. Federal Government clients.

As expected, we gained momentum sequentially in our Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment, driven by increased financial crimes related engagement.

As you can see, opportunities are abound in many of our key practice areas, and we remain confident, that we will return to higher levels of growth for the firm overall.

Let me provide a bit more color into each segment; our Healthcare segment continued to deliver organic growth, driven by solid demand for revenue cycle managed services contracts, and engagements with lifesciences clients, seeking product commercialization solutions.

As we have previously mentioned, we do not believe the Congress' effort to repeal and replace ACA fundamentally alters the dynamics that are facing the industry and driving current demand for our services. In any scenario, health systems will need to continue to drive operational efficiencies, enhance their clinical outcomes and migrate towards a value centric care model. That said, we have observed that the leg in decision making related to ACA has resulted in a lessened sense of urgency around related consulting services.

Regardless, our robust capabilities and ability to deliver end-to-end [indiscernible], positions us to capitalize on a strong pipeline of opportunity to close 2017 and we continue to expect high single digit growth rates for the Healthcare segment for full year 2017.

In our Energy segment, the transformation towards a clean, decentralized, intelligent power grid, continues to shape the strategic direction of the industry. Year-over-year top line growth was driven primarily by the Ecofys acquisition, which was completed approximately one year ago. The Ecofys team has been fully integrated into Navigant, and we continue to evolve our go-to-market strategy to maximize the strategic and financial benefit of the acquisition.

Excluding Ecofys, growth in the segment remains tempered, as I mentioned, by a decline in Federal Government spending. We previously discussed how this decline impacted us in the first half of 2017, and reiterate that we expect our energy segment will maintain current levels of revenue performance in the fourth quarter.

Turning to our Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segments; while overall growth is down since strong 2016 comparison, our third quarter results reflects significant sequential improvement. During the third quarter, the anticipated ramp-up of financial crimes related engagements, offset lower demand for compliance services at our Consumer Financial Services clients, due to continued regulatory uncertainty.

In the fourth quarter, we would expect that the continued strong demand for both remediation and preventative financial crime related services, will continue to offset revenue pressure on compliance related activities.

And lastly, our performance in our Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment was below expectation, primarily due to a continued decline in regulatory enforcement actions, which impacted demand in our Legal Technology Solutions practice.

Elsewhere in this segment, we experienced steady demand for our Disputes expertise with continued growth in construction related matters, and we anticipate our fourth quarter performance for this segment to meet expectations.

In summary, while we face what we believe to be temporary headwinds in certain areas of our business, we remain positioned to achieve our revised full year 2017 guidance, potentially towards the bottom half of the range.

We continue to be focused on capitalizing our market opportunities, managing the environmental factors within our control, and executing on our business strategy.

I am now going to turn the call over to Stephen, for more detailed comments and look forward to our Q&A session, immediately following his remarks. Stephen?

Stephen Lieberman

Thank you, Julie, and good morning to everyone. As you heard from Julie, while the demand environment has been challenged this year, we are pleased with our sequential improvement in the third quarter. As a management team, we are focused on improving our organization by investing in our people, improving our processes and providing solutions and analytic capabilities, that deliver value to our clients.

Revealing our financial results for the third quarter of 2017, revenue before reimbursements or RBR of $237.5 million was consistent with the third quarter of 2016, and improved 1% from the second quarter of 2017. Total revenues of $262.3 million was also consistent with the prior year, and was up 2% sequentially.

Segment operating profit of $78.2 million was down 7% from a strong prior year period. However, we improved nearly $8 million or 11% compared to the second quarter. Increased revenue and targeted cost management actions taken late in the second quarter, helped drive the sequential improvement. Our year-over-year segment operating profit was impacted by business mix changes, as well as increased staffing levels on certain growth areas of our business. More specifically, the predominant increase in headcount was in our revenue cycle management services business, which can have high long term growth rates, but at lower profitability than traditional consulting.

We continue to realize operating leverage by increasing administrative efficiencies and implementing business support improvements. For the third quarter 2017, general and administrative expenses excluding bad debt, was $39 million or 16.4% of RBR, a 30 basis point improvement versus the prior year period. While there are many initiatives underway, we are adopting innovative technology in leveraging our global footprint in cost effective locations to improve our internal efficiency.

Bad debt of $5.2 million was $2.7 million higher than the prior year period, partially due to a large single customer bankruptcy. Our bad debt expense was also impacted by accounts receivable aging reserves, created by a slowdown in billing, as we migrated to a new ERP system, as well as delays in collections at quarter end. This combination of factors has resulted in higher than typical days of sales outstanding. We see this as a short term phenomenon and expect our DSO to improve over the next couple of quarters.

For the third quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 million was down from $39.8 million during the same period of 2016. Our lower adjusted EBITDA and associated EBITDA margin reflects the changes in business mix, higher cost of service and higher bad debt levels that I previously mentioned. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA improved $3.7 million. This sequential improvement was aided by our previously announced cost reduction actions we took in the second quarter, and we remain on track to achieve our $13 million in targeted cost savings for the second half of this year.

Net income declined $11.9 million or $0.25 per share compared to $17.2 million or $0.35 per share in the prior year. Depreciation and amortization, as well as our effective tax rates, were largely consistent with the prior year period. Third quarter 2017 adjusted net income of $14.2 million or $0.30 per share also decreased from $18.1 million during the same period of last year. Further details on adjustments used to compute both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are identified in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in our press release.

Our balance sheet remains solid, with a leverage ratio of 1.38 times, trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA, compared to 1.17 times at the end of the third quarter 2016, and 1.37 times at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Free cash flow decreased to $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2016, primarily due to lower profitability and higher capital expenditures. The $6.4 million increase year-over-year in CapEx to $9.8 million was driven primarily by IT infrastructure investments.

Navigant's business model continues to generate good cash flow, and we remain committed to executing a balanced capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we repurchased 841,000 shares of our common stock for $14.1 million, nearly at 2.5 times increase versus the third quarter of 2016.

Turning to our segment performance; Healthcare segment RBR increased 5% to $95.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to the respective period in 2016, representing the highest RBR quarter ever for the segment. Growth in this segment was partially driven by our managed services engagement with the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Segment operating profit decreased 7% to $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016, but increased from $28.1 million in the second quarter of this year. As we finished the year, we expect segment growth to continue and anticipate high single digit growth rates for the full year 2017.

Our Energy segment RBR increased 4% increased 4% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2017, driven by contributions from the Ecofys acquisition and continued growth from our commercial clients, albeit [ph] because of a slower growth rate than we expected. As mentioned previously, the segment has had a difficult year-over-year organic comparison as just to lower U.S. Federal Government spending, which we expect to continue for the balance of the year at these levels.

Third quarter 2017 operating profit for the energy segment was relatively flat at $8.1 million. We anticipate similar performance for energy business for the fourth quarter.

Financial Service Advisory and Compliance segment RBR for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 6% compared to the very strong prior year quarter. But was up nearly 13% versus the second quarter of this year. As anticipated, the increase in financial crimes related engagements made a positive contribution to results.

Similarly, segment operating profit decreased 10% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016, due to lower revenue, but was up 29% sequentially versus the second quarter.

Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment RBR declined 4% year-over-year to $74 million in the third quarter of 2017, driven primarily by lower volumes in our Legal Technology Solutions practice. Excluding this shortfall of Legal Technology, the rest of the segment grew year-over-year. Segment operating profit was down 6% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period in 2016, as lower operating costs across the segment only partially offset the decline in revenue.

As Julie noted, we are reaffirming our guidance, with the expectations that it will be in the lower half of the range. We anticipate a strong fourth quarter finish to 2017, and continue to maintain a focus on proactively managing the business to maximize value for our shareholders.

Thank you for your time this morning. We will now open the call to questions.

Tobey Sommer

Good morning.

Stephen Lieberman

Good morning Tobey.

Tobey Sommer

I wanted to ask a couple of questions about the segments. First in the Energy segment; what are your customers' telling you about the many comments coming out of the administration and how it's influencing their spending patterns, relative to the sort of the clean power plant and comments about nuclear in the coal industry, I am just curious about how those myriad of comments are impacting your customers' spending in conversations with you?

Julie Howard

So I'd just like to start with just by saying that, how does it impact our conversations. We believe that, Utilities, which is our primary customer and Government, are responding as they have previously, notwithstanding changes in the clean power targets, notwithstanding some commentary about improvements in the coal industry. I think that we see the transformation to a more clean, decentralized modern grid is going to continue to move forward, and that's where we have positioned ourselves to be most supportive and helpful with our clients, is in that transformation on their business models.

Tobey Sommer

And in the Energy segment with Utilities as well, is there -- are you looking for the changes in California next year relative to how much they have to outsource for energy efficiency products? Is that a catalyst for you?

Julie Howard

Yeah, it could potentially be. Absolutely. Anything that is going to impact utility industry, their focus on energy efficiency and how that is impacting our business model and how they engage, which is going to be a big focus going forward with customers, certainly will be a catalyst for the kinds of services that we have to offer.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. And shifting gears to the Financial Services, what are you hearing from your customers about how they are reacting to potentially more relaxed regulation? I am curious about what your expectations are kind of over the medium term relative to that?

Julie Howard

Well Tobey, as we have talked about throughout the year, there has been a lower need and spend in compliance related services throughout the financial services industry, in response to shifts in the regulatory focus of some of the regulatory bodies and the stance from the current administration. So you know, that means that there has been less spend, extended buying patterns. We have done a number of smaller engagements, but probably not the larger ones that we have experienced in the past. And so you have seen that. 2016 was an extraordinary year for our financial services segment. We anticipated probably being -- responding to being down further this year than we are. So we are very pleased and encouraged that we are seeing good momentum in that segment, that continued financial crimes related compliance is increasing and it's kind of overcoming [indiscernible], who are operational and compliance related.

Tobey Sommer

Last question for me Julie, do you -- given these changes in trajectory, growth, etcetera, do you think that your capital deployment is strategically -- do you want to fuel the growth with any more acquisitions than you might otherwise had said, nine months or a year ago? Thanks.

Julie Howard

So you know, Tobey, we have always said we maintain a very balanced capital allocation strategy. We maintain a share repurchase program, and in fact, have accelerated our share repurchase in this past quarter. At the same time, we also are in the markets, consistently building, evaluating acquisition targets and opportunities. We believe that Navigant has [ph] both organic and inorganic. Our key components and drivers are our ability to be responsive to shifts in client demand over time. So we are active in both, and we take advantage of both of those capital strategies, and you can see that we put more emphasis on share repurchases in the third quarter. But acquisitions certainly is all worth an opportunity for us. In our belief, it's a great way to build a key capability quickly. It might be an area where you'd focus on adding a service that we don't have or extend it in a geographic area. So I don't know Steve, if you want to add anything further to -- apart from that?

Stephen Lieberman

Yeah. I would say that, we are continuing to have a very balanced capital allocation strategy, as Julie mentioned, from a share buyback perspective. The portfolio of opportunities to look at M&A opportunities continues to be strong. We tend to be try and be pretty selective about what we are going to look at. But you should expect that we will continue to evaluate those opportunities.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. Thank you.

Julie Howard

Thanks Tobey.

Julie Howard

Good morning Tim.

Timothy McHugh

Good morning. Maybe just, can you help us kind of bridge towards the fourth quarter? I guess the guidance implies both a revenue and even more profit in terms of a pretty big sequential increase. But your segment level comments, did it imply to [indiscernible] -- I wasn't clear where you are expecting that to come from, I guess?

Julie Howard

So it's through a combination of both revenue improvement in the fourth quarter, as well as cost containment and leveraging the actions that we have taken thus far. So I am not going to go segment by segment, but fourth quarter is really -- we expect Healthcare to finish quite strong. We anticipate high single digit growth for -- full year from them. We do anticipate that there will be more success fees in the fourth quarter, based on achieved performance targets in our Healthcare segment, that we have already achieved and we know that.

As we talked about, we expect the continued acceleration of financial crimes related work in our financial services, and so that's going to haul our Financial Services segment in a positive direction.

We talked about the cost reduction in Q2 of about $13 million and we have realized that. And so, we are kind of on track to have that built into our results. We are expecting fee utilization and improved risk management in the quarter, as it relates to our bad debt and our DSOs.

Timothy McHugh

Okay.

Julie Howard

So it's a combination.

Timothy McHugh

Okay. The success fees that you were just talking about, is that related to the Managed Services or the Consulting side?

Julie Howard

Both. Incentives that we have achieved in both areas.

Timothy McHugh

Okay. And the comment about the consulting side about a little longer sales cycle, or kind of slower decision making? I guess can you elaborate on -- is that for a particular type of project within the healthcare business?

Julie Howard

Yeah, it's what I talked about Tim earlier in the year and in the second quarter, that we found that the decision making around some of the more strategic significant transformational projects, which we are well known for and have developed a real reputation to be able to deliver successfully. The decision making was elongated, and we felt that our clients, given all the to and fro and back and forth in Congress around ACA, was just causing them to say, well, I don't know when to get started here. And we still feel like there were some extended buying patterns, but at the same time, as we are indicating here in the call, the pipeline is strong for healthcare and we are expecting those results to be strong in the fourth quarter.

Timothy McHugh

Okay. Thank you.

Julie Howard

Good morning Kevin.

Stephen Lieberman

Hi Kevin.

Kevin Steinke

Good morning. Following up on Healthcare, you mentioned improved performance from some of your existing revenue cycle managed services contracts. I believe you had talked about last quarter, you just had to tweak a few things there. So do you feel like those projects, those particular contracts are back on track and ramping with expectations now?

Julie Howard

Yes. The largest one, the one that we have talked about a lot in the last year Kevin, the UAB project had strong performance in the third quarter. We think the relationship and the engagement is going well. And so that's indicative in the results of the organization. We are still in the first year. So we feel the margin pressure around the whole company as a result, because we have talked about, as you launch these large managed services contracts, you have got revenue pressure for a period of time. So that's kind of a counterbalance to the nice growth that we are seeing.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, good. And then within Disputes; sorry if I missed this, but you mentioned legal tech being soft again, but the rest of the business growing. Is that headwind something that you expect to continue in the fourth quarter in terms of the legal tech?

Julie Howard

We would. We talked about two factors really driving our performance. One is that the slowdown in regulatory enforcement actions, both in pace and scale has kind of created decrease in volume in this space overall, number one. But number two, we are finding processing and hosting is becoming a much more commoditized space, just in the market in general, not just for us, and pricing continues to be a challenge. So we found that that has impacted our growth in that area. And the fact, not sure we want to have growth in that lower commoditized business.

So it's only two factors, and we'd expect for LTS to continue in the fourth quarter. But if I can continue to expand on that, we had phenomenal performance in our construction solutions practice, and they continue to be a strong driver of litigation services in the market globally. So in Disputes, we always have the ups and downs, but we feel really good about our general Disputes expertise going forward.

Stephen Lieberman

And I would actually even add to that, it's normalized for some of the weakness that Julie mentioned in our LTS segment. We would actually have been in a number of different measures versus last year, including our segment RBR and operating profit.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That's helpful. Just following up on that, with regard to a little bit of softness in Legal Technology, and the pricing pressure you mentioned. I mean, is there anything you can do to react to that strategically, or is that just kind of a space where you kind of have to be, to be in the Disputes business overall?

Julie Howard

No. We will refocus ourselves as the market becomes more commoditized, we are not interested. So we will be focusing more on our strategic advisory consulting services, which we are known for in LTS and less on that commoditized service processing and hosting.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Thank you. Within Energy, you mentioned Ecofys fully integrated now. Can you just talk about the opportunities you are seeing internationally? All that might differ from what you are seeing in the U.S. or what the opportunities are there going forward?

Julie Howard

One of the primary reasons that we made this acquisition, was so that we could extend our capabilities across orders if you will. Our Energy practice was predominantly U.S. based and Ecofys for strong capabilities and sustainability and in climate change, couple of areas that we weren't as strong in, we were more focused on renewables and energy efficiency. So the benefit to us is, we have integrated over the years, to have a holistic global team that can -- that is in combination, is able to respond to utilities, not just in the U.S., but globally and help them think about sustainability tactics, responding to climate change targets, which remain in-force throughout the world. And likewise here, we are helping them to extend their reach in the U.S.

So we are -- we feel that that as a good investment to make. And if I think about -- if I can just expand here, if I think about 2017, just reflecting in whole, relative to past years, 2015 and 2016 were extraordinary years for us, as an organization from a growth perspective. We had 9% and 13% respectively. So the base for us a high bar from those years, and I think that the fact that we have been able to continue to maintain, clearly not at the same level, but to continue to grow off of that strong platform, and what I would call, a lot of interesting distractions this year, places where we really needed to focus and digest, like a very large managed services contract, the shift in regulatory focus from the administration, integrating a global acquisition, all of those things I think has -- it's something that we have had to digest, but I don't want to lose sight of the fact, that as an organization, we have maintained a and grown off of an extraordinary platform in the last several years.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That's helpful. And Stephen, you talked about the reasons for the higher DSO on the quarter? I think one of the things you have mentioned was migration to a new ERP system. So I just wanted to follow-up on that. I don't know if I have hear that reference before, I might have missed it. Is that a new system you are putting in across the company, or is it just kind of specific areas or what's going on there?

Stephen Lieberman

Yeah. We have an existing ERP system. But what we have done is, we have moved our billing process on to a new platform, which is our [indiscernible] to ERP system. So with that migration, you have got the normal learning curve and building up the processes in the most efficient fashion. So migrating our segments over to that new ERP module caused a little bit of delay getting our bills out the door, so that was a piece of the equation, yes.

Julie Howard

If I could just add to that Kevin; you know, we have different segments in the business, and they -- we didn't migrate all of them at the same time, they have been migrating over the course of the year. And certain of our segments have higher DSOs just by nature of the business that we are in. So we know, as you compare ourselves to other competitors, you look at DSOs in the litigation market, they tend to be in the 90 to 100 in some range. So that was our final segment that we migrated in the quarter, and we are just feeling the pressure of the learning curve and billing on them, and they happen to be a higher DSO segment. But we are [indiscernible] to working this through this quarter and getting back to the levels that we have been at previously.

Lee Spirer

Yeah. So we view this as a temporary phenomenon, and we are focused on getting that back to more traditional levels.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That makes sense. All right. Well thanks for taking the questions.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Kevin.

Lee Spirer

Thank you.

Bill Dezellem

Thank you. A couple of questions.

Julie Howard

Good morning Bill.

Bill Dezellem

Good morning. First of all, just numbers; what was the size of the expense associated with the bankruptcy, if the client went through bankruptcy, and which segment was that in?

Stephen Lieberman

Yeah, it was in Healthcare. We haven't specifically called out the client, but the reserve was just shy of a couple of million dollars.

Bill Dezellem

And so, if we were looking at the third quarter on -- and excluding the bankruptcy costs, we'd add back $2 million pre-tax, is that correct?

Stephen Lieberman

Just a little bit under that, but yes.

Bill Dezellem

Great. Thank you. And then, relative to the Healthcare segment operating profit, can you talk in a little bit more detail about the operating profit falling short of the revenue growth and really what led to that? I mean, you touched on it a couple of times in the call, but I am hoping that you will dive a little bit deeper here?

Stephen Lieberman

Sure. There is a couple of things that are going on. First of all, if you do a kind of a comparative basis, one on a sequential basis, I am pretty impressed with how we are coming off of our second quarter. But versus year-over-year, there has been a couple of changes that occurred. For instance, our FSAC segment, which is very profitable, is down a little bit versus where it was last year. In Healthcare, we also have a business mix shift, where we have seen our managed services business growing and that growth has been below our traditional system average margin rate.

Bill Dezellem

Thank you. And then, continuing with Healthcare, did we hear correctly that your success fees in Healthcare in the third quarter were less than planned? And that some of those you have already earned here in the fourth quarter. So really, it was just a shift into the Q4 and some already here in October?

Stephen Lieberman

No, you didn't hear that at all. What we said was that, I think in response to a question about confidence in fourth quarter performance and what made that Bill, what comprised that improvement in performance, partially in Healthcare it is success fees. On projects where we know, we have met our performance targets.

Bill Dezellem

Understood. And that's where you are saying, you already know in the fourth quarter, those success fees are going to be solid, because they have already been earned and something is going to happen in November and December?

Stephen Lieberman

We anticipate that we will be paid for those success fees, yes, and targets that we have already achieved.

Bill Dezellem

That's helpful. Thank you. And then, or if I switch to the European Union, if we could; do you work with banks that are dealing with regulations in the EU or do you tend to be a bit more U.S. centric?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes. We work with U.S. banks but we also work with a lot of non-U.S. bank clients, particularly in kind of financial regulation arena. Lee, did you want to add to that? Is there anything else?

Lee Spirer

I mean, Bill, many of our clients are global banks, and we work with them under local regs and local implications for financial crimes. But in particular, a number of non-U.S. domiciled banks operating in the U.S. is a sweet spot for a lot of the work that we do. Not sure whether the question was about EU specifically.

Bill Dezellem

Well just thinking, relative to Brexit, and those institutions that maybe thinking to make some adjustments, as that takes place. If that's sort of consulting work that could lead to some opportunities in the coming quarters?

Lee Spirer

I think we have mentioned before that we think that Brexit is going to phase in over a long period of time. I think our financial institutions that is not top of mind, of where they are focused, they have other priorities in the meantime. And many of our clients, much like us are taking a little bit of a wait and see attitude, as to what the implications are going to be.

Bill Dezellem

That's quite helpful. And then, lastly, if you don't mind, question, the new credit facility, and as I guess, it's not quite so new anymore, [indiscernible] upon used capacity. Is there an implication here that you are looking at some potentially larger acquisitions than you have in the past, or what is that signaling to us?

Stephen Lieberman

I won't take too much from it, because there really was a continuation at the levels that we had in our prior credit facility. We think it is a good idea to have that flexibility built into our capital structure to have the availability to exercise opportunities, if they were to arise. I am not signaling one way or another, whether or not that may be there.

Bill Dezellem

Thank you.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Bill.

Julie Howard

Hi good morning Marc.

Marc Riddick

Good morning. You answered a lot of the questions already with some of the prior comments. But one of the things I did want to go over was, maybe, the impact of business mix and consultant mix on bill rate. We have so far, this year, each quarter has been down year-over-year this quarter. I guess, maybe sequentially, a little bit better than the first half of the year. So I wanted to get a sense of, when you are looking at, what you expect to see in the fourth quarter, is it reasonable then for us to assume that average bill rate company-wide would be up on a year-over-year basis?

Julie Howard

So you are right about -- bill rate is a compilation, it's reflective of the product mix that we have in the organization, at any point in time. I think the increase in the third quarter is predominantly reflected, because we have seen improvements in our financial services and advisory compliance segments. They tend to have high bill rates, and as they have prior utilization, you will see that shift. But we operate in a number of markets, Marc, that have different competitive pricing. So I would encourage people to not just look at bill rate as an indicator of how well our -- there are businesses where you could have a loan for bill rates, but because you are running at 99% utilization, you could have more profitability. So it's just simply a project mix issue.

Marc Riddick

Okay. Understood. And then finally, and I might have missed this, forgive me, but I just wanted to get a sense of it. You had some early indications and thoughts around headcount going into next year? Thank you.

Julie Howard

Well, as you have seen over the course of the year, you know, our consulting headcount I think is just up very modestly, and that's a reflection a lot of the restructuring that we have done over the course of the year. Total headcount is up however, as a result of investments in our managed services business, and a lot of the -- we have significantly increased our resources in India, to support the new contracts, but also to transition non-billable position from the U.S. to India, so leveraging our cost base, [indiscernible]. So that's kind of this year. Looking into next year, it will be driven by projected growth in each of our segments. We are a professional services firm, so part of that growth comes from hiring, part of it comes from leveraging technology and other ways of organically growing.

So we are not ready to give a target on that, but we do think, as I said earlier in the call, extraordinary couple of years in 2015-2016. This year, really maintain that platform and digested a lot, and I think we are well positioned for 2018.

Marc Riddick

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you very much.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Marc. Any further questions?

Julie Howard

Thank you. I appreciate everybody's interest and participation today.

Stephen Lieberman

Thank you.

