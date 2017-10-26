The Return Of Volatility (But Not For Long)

Volatility has made an appearance on Wall Street after weeks of dormancy as earnings season has generated a series of big hits and misses. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down for a second straight day on Wednesday in what was a see-saw affair which saw the benchmark index close at the midpoint of a wide (by recent standards) trading range. The Dow declined 0.48% for the day, while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 0.41%. In this commentary, we’ll examine the prospects for even more volatility and see if the indicators are favorable for this possibility.

As is normal for earnings season, there have been a variety of hits and misses in recent days. Making headlines this week among individual stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) fell 15% on Wednesday after a big earnings miss and after lowering its sales guidance. Yet other big names outperformed, including Dow 30 component 3M Co. (MMM), which advanced 1.29% to a new high Wednesday after advancing 6% on an earnings beat the previous day.

Meanwhile another Dow component Visa (V) gained 1% on better-than-expected earnings and revenues. By contrast, Dow component General Electric (GE) continues to show significant relative weakness and made another 52-week low on Wednesday.

Speaking of new lows, there has been a troubling trend in recent days of the NYSE new 52-week lows expanding to dangerous levels. In the last three trading sessions, NYSE new lows have gone from 53 to as high as 109 on Wednesday. Keep in mind that anything above 40 stocks making new 52-week lows is considered to be a sign that broad market health is deteriorating on a near-term basis.

The extent of the internal weakness is determined by not only the quantity of new lows, but by its persistence. If the new lows continue expanding in the days ahead, it could pave the way for a pullback in the market indices. The S&P 500 (SPX) hasn’t touched its 50-day moving average in almost two months, so this would be an obvious downside target if the new 52-week lows continue to expand (see chart below).

As I alluded to in the headline, the recent increase in new 52-week lows has translated into increased volatility. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a popular gauge of investor fear, was up by two points to as high as the 13.20 level on an intraday basis Wednesday. As the graph below illustrates, this was the biggest 1-day trading range for the VIX in several weeks.

Investors have been blessed with an unusually long period of low volatility in recent months and are always taken aback whenever volatility spikes appear on even a short-term basis. This latest one was no different and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few more volatility scares before the VIX finally calms down again.

The reason for my confident assertion in the headline that the latest volatility increase won’t last long is based on my analysis of NYSE internal momentum. You’ll recall that I define internal momentum as the rate of change of the new 52-week highs and lows on a short-, intermediate-, and longer-term basis.

By constructing a series of rate of change indicators based on the cumulative new highs-new lows, we can discover the stock market’s main internal currents, or path of least resistance. For this indicator series, I rely mainly on the 20-day, 60-day, 90-day and 120-day rate of change of the new highs-new lows. This is what the indicator series looks like as of Oct. 25.

The above graph shows that while the rate of change (momentum) of the highs-lows is slowing, it hasn’t established a decline yet in any of the time frames mentioned above. Nor is there evidence of internal cross-currents among the various indicators yet. When the internal momentum indicators are diverging (i.e. going in different directions), broad market volatility tends to dramatically increase on a sustained basis. Since this isn’t the case, the latest volatility increase should be short-lived and (presumably) not too extreme.

Yet even if internal selling pressure continues to build in the coming days, the all-too-familiar earnings season pattern appears to be on track to repeat itself once again. I’m referring to the tendency in recent years of the broad market “correcting” itself internally at the expense of a handful of big-name stocks. This pattern typically sees a few high profile, large cap stocks take a drubbing without the selling pressure spreading throughout the rest of the market.

This recurring pattern has also allowed the major averages to maintain their poise in the face of significant internal weakness, and it’s likely that we’re now witnessing its recurrence. Whether or not this is the product of financial engineering is a topic for the conspiracy theorists; suffice it to say that the stock market’s periodic “internal corrections” have kept the Dow and SPX above the widely watched 200-day moving average all year. It has also kept both averages from decisively violating the equally popular 50-day MA through most of 2017.

The bottom line is that internal corrections like what I’ve just described have allowed the bull market to periodically reset itself. Internal corrections are also very typical powerful bull markets. The odds that the latest earnings season will deviate from this previously described bullish pattern are indeed low. Much more likely is that the latest internal correction will resolve itself with a relatively shallow pullback, followed by a resumption of the upward trend at some point in the coming weeks. In other words, selling short this bull market still isn’t a smart bet.

