GE Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg - Discussing Buybacks (Video)

GE is unfortunately one of the many companies that will fall in the future due to the current buyback mania.

Buybacks usually lead to nowhere in the long term but most corporate management doesn't want to hear that.

Let me start by saying that it is easy to be a general after the battle and kick General Electric (NYSE: GE) while it is down. I wouldn't be doing this if I haven't been saying that GE will eat itself up with its current strategy of divesting valuable assets only to push the stock price higher on a temporary basis. This article from December 2016, thus when the stock price was still above $30, shows you that I am not a general after the battle.

In the video discussion about buybacks I discuss scientific findings that show how the higher is the buyback activity the lower is the long term market cap growth. I also discuss how not to be the victim of shareholder value destruction through buybacks and how to take advantage of them in the short term.

