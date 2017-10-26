Boeing: Not A Rocket, But A Climbing Aircraft

Yesterday, Boeing (BA) reported earnings before the bell. For those who have missed my elaborate view on the results itself, you can read it here and I will provide a brief summary below. A look at the figures always is nice. But I think investors also should be aware of what is being discussed next to the numbers and there certainly have been positives there that I will discuss in this article. Whether this warrants an addition of Boeing shares to your portfolio is yours to decide, for me it is merely a reason to keep holding on to the shares that I currently do own.

Some say that Boeing sold off yesterday post earnings. As an investment Boeing shares returned over 85% of value (dividends excluded) to investors and I think if you combine with the 3% share price decline of yesterday with a flattish price development today, you can hardly speak of a sell off. Investors who have consistently looked at the cash flow performance and risk mitigations have been able to take a position in Boeing or expand their positions in 2016 or earlier. Another group has invested in Boeing after the Q2 earnings which positively surprised Boeing and awarded the company by settings its shares 10% higher. I think it is likely those people who have sold their shares yesterday locked in a gain of roughly 10%. That stands in high contrast with the gains that others have booked after consistent due diligence.

Summary: Good earnings, slightly disappointing guidance

Revenues came in above expectations on strong services revenues, but margins were eroded by yet another tanker charge and that is really what prevented Boeing from posting terrific Q3 earnings. So earnings were good, one could say almost nothing special for a stock that has been outperforming the market since last year.

Investors were looking for an improved guidance and that came in the form of a $0.10 addition in core earnings per share for the year driven by lower R&D expenses and a lower effective tax rate. You could say "a raise is a raise." But I think investors were looking for a top-line improvement or bottom-line improvement driven by efficiency improvements.

So, overall earnings were good but the wrong parts in the equation drive the raised guidance. The earnings to me are no reason to change my view on the company and I think if you like cash flow than this company has a lot to offer in the future.

Weighing the words

Normally we would say in “a picture says more than a thousand words” and on Wall Street people would likely say “numbers say more than a thousand words.” This number oriented approach is good, but it also leads to some people merely looking at graphs and numbers and they fail to appreciate the positive pointers during the earnings call and I want to have a look at those because they certainly were there.

Global Services

In previous quarters, Boeing had two segments were revenues from spare parts and services where incorporated in revenues of the Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security units. In Q3, Boeing has brought its services unit on the same level as BCA and BDS and for the first time we were able to see how much the services and spare parts programs brought in. The Boeing Global Services unit wheels in 15% of Boeing’s revenue and has the highest margin of any segment and that's very promising. By elevating Global Services, Boeing not only emphasizes the importance of services to its business. But it also enables itself to do so in a cost-efficient way. And with higher deliveries and aircraft becoming more and more costly to acquire, the need for data analytics and proper support programs has increased. This is positive for the Global Services unit. I think with Boeing delivering aircraft to the market, this is an area of organic growth.

Boeing 737

On the Boeing 737 program, Boeing successfully increased its production rate to 47 aircraft per month. The implementation of the Boeing 737 MAX in the production system has been smooth and the company expects that 10% to 15% of the Boeing 737 deliveries will be for the MAX variant.

On an analyst question, the company also mentioned that the Boeing 737 MAX 7 is performing well. That is nice, but sales-wise I do not think this is the case.

Boeing is set to further increase production to 52 aircraft per month in 2018 and 57 aircraft per month in 59. These are all plans that were previously outlined. What was somewhat different is that instead of mentioning that the Boeing 737 is oversold through the end of the decade, Dennis Muilenberg, CEO of The Boeing Company, added another remark in the Q3 earnings call:

Turning to our product segments, starting with the narrow body. Our planned production rate for the 737, going to 57 per month in 2019, is based on our backlog of over 4,400 aircraft and a production skyline that is oversold through the end of the decade. We continue to assess the upward market pressure on the 737 production rate.

So, there's the possibility that Boeing might further increase its production of the Boeing 737 if the market conditions and backlog development permits. This is something that I wrote about last year and with Boeing transferring work to a completion center in China, I think there is the possibility for Boeing to increase rates.

Boeing 767

There have been some rumors on a potential relaunch of Boeing 767-300ER production, which is still listed by Boeing in their catalog. Muilenberg mentioned that he doesn’t see the Boeing 767 as a sun-setting production line. He sees some growth opportunities, which likely include the KC-46A, a 767 based tanker for the USA, the Boeing 767-300F, which is the freighter variant of the Boeing 767, and he also confirmed interest for a passenger variant of the Boeing 767:

If you look at that current market outlook that I mentioned earlier, sort of in that small widebody class, if you will, about 5,000-airplane market size out there is part of our current market outlook. So, it's a substantial marketplace. The 767 is well positioned. And for some customers, it's a great value proposition.

So, for Boeing there are chances there. What it means for a possible NMA aircraft is yet unknown, but I think a Boeing 767-300ER would be a temporary solution and I will discuss this in an upcoming piece as well.

Boeing 777

On the Boeing 777 program, the jet maker has brought down production rates per prior plans and it continues to fill delivery slots. Quarter-over-quarter, nothing has changed for 2018 and 2019 where Boeing has been oversold for 2018 and roughly 90% sold out for 2019.

More exciting was Muilenberg’s statement on an upcoming order for the Boeing 777, which firmed up additional commitments into orders. I had a look today and what we see is that Singapore Airlines has been identified as the customer for 20 Boeing 777X and 19 Boeing 787-10 aircraft and an unidentified order for 10 Boeing 777 jets has been added to the order book. Combined with there being no changes for 2018 and 2019, these orders are likely scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and beyond.

Boeing 787

On the Boeing 787 the deferred production balance decreased by $513 million, slightly offset by Boeing’s decision to extend the accounting block by another 100 units. I previously estimated a steeper decline. This has not been the case. While I will be discussing the changes to the deferred balance in the separate article, I already can share that I will be completely remodeling the deferred balance model for the Boeing 787 and expect this model to be read in early or mid-November.

For investors, that improving cash profile is still most interesting to look at as well as the positive impact that higher average program margins have on BCA margins.

Conclusion

While share prices of Boeing have been declining since Boeing reported Q3 earnings, I think there certainly are some positives as well.

The Boeing 777 received an order, which is positive, but it really is a necessity rather than something that would or should set share prices higher.

I'm more optimistic about the possibility of a Boeing 767-300ER relaunch, even as a temporary solution and the possible rate increase for the Boeing 737, which could bolster revenues and cash flow.

The Global Services unit also is an area of growth and that is very positive since it is Boeing’s unit with the highest margins.

If you are an investor with a short-term view, then Boeing is not quite as interesting to invest in right now. In the first place due to the huge rally it enjoyed, but if you are an investor for the long term then I think that there certainly are some things in Boeing that should at least make you more confident to hold on to your shares.

