Wal-Mart: The New Dividend Horizon

Wal-Mart’s (WMT) revenue is growing, but its operating expenses are growing even faster. The largest retailer in the United States is in a pitched battle with Amazon (AMZN), so should investors worry about WMT dividend growth as the company fights the battle of the decade against a company that probably won’t pay a dime in dividends for the next ten years, if not more?



Between 2013 and 2017, Wal-Mart’s net sales grew from $465,604 million to $481,317 million, not a bad growth rate; but operating income during the period went in the opposite direction, declining from $27,725 million to $22,764 million.



Operating expense as a % of net sales has expanded by 2.2% during the 2013-2017 period as Wal-Mart increased wages, and upped its investments in digital and information technology. Though Wal-Mart won’t keep increasing wages year after year, it will have to continuously keep investing in technology over the next ten years.



Target (TGT) shares dropped after the retailer posted a blog on Friday, promising to lower prices on thousands of goods. The cuts will be on items including cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue, Target said. - CNBC Kroger (KR) is slashing prices and going on a hiring spree. The grocery store chain recently cut the cost of 1,000 popular items in 120 of its stores. - Business Insider

As retailer after retailer keeps cutting costs in order to keep their sales needles moving, margins will continue to remain under extreme pressure. The odds of margin expansion from here on look extremely slim due to the transitional state of the retail market, while the odds do look bright for margins to further shrink over the next ten years.



Shrinking margins are never good for any company, let alone a company that is paying dividends. Thankfully, Wal-Mart’s balance sheet looks really strong, and it will allow the company to steer through this period of intense competition and come out relatively unscathed on the dividend front.



Wal-Mart has managed to keep its long-term debt and long-term lease and financial obligations at around the $41 to $44 billion dollar level in the last five years, and paid just $100 million as interest in Fiscal 2017. For a company that has an annual operating income in excess of $20 billion, the debt level is extremely manageable, and the low-interest expense does give room for Wal-Mart to increase its debt level if needs be.



Wal-Mart also made two important moves that will help the company’s dividends tremendously in the next five years. The retailer smartly kept away from doling out generous dividend rises in the last few years but kept buying back shares in the billions.



The multi-billion-dollar buybacks and slow dividend increases have allowed Wal-Mart to contain its dividend outlay in the last five years. Between 2014 and 2017, Wal-Mart increased its dividends by 12 cents, resulting in an increase of just $77 million during the period. As you can see from the chart below, Wal-Mart remains conservative with its dividend increases, and that’s a good thing considering the storm ahead.

The double-digit increases we witnessed during the 2010-2014 period have been replaced with a steady mid single-digit increase as Wal-Mart keeps buying back shares in the order of billions. In the first six months of the current fiscal, Wal-Mart bought back $4.447 billion worth of shares, while paying $3.088 billion in dividends.



Wal-Mart is playing it smart. Instead of doling out fat dividend increases, and thereby increasing its dividend outlay, the company ploughs most of its cash flow towards share buybacks, which keeps dividends contained. In fact, Wal-Mart has remained so devoted to this method that it has already started shrinking the amount of cash dividends it pays out. Wal-Mart paid $3,088 million cash dividends in the first six months, compared to $3,133 million it paid last year, despite increasing the dividend per share by 4 cents.



Aside from this strategy, the low debt position also makes Wal-Mart’s dividends extremely safe. The next ten years will be extremely important for Wal-Mart, and it may have to sacrifice some margins to make sure that it keeps increasing the number of customers it serves in the market, but that’s a necessary evil under the current market conditions. Dividend growth, as we saw for the last three years, is going to be slow and steady, which is a good thing because Wal-Mart needs every dollar it can get in order to re-invest in the business and keep its sales growing.

Investment Case

Wal-Mart's dividend strategy is aligned to its new goals in e-commerce and its need to invest heavily in the digital components of its business. Don't let the slow dividend growth put you off. Wal-Mart is now trading near its all-time highs of 2015. And it's only going to go up from here now that the direction for digital growth has clearly been set. If you're not in for the dividends, you can definitely get behind the future growth of a retailer that's embraced e-commerce and is benefiting from it instead of fighting it head-on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.