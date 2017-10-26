Throwback Thursday: Nokia Delivers A Brick (Again)

Here's something that Nokia (NOK) investors did not miss: One of the company's trademark disastrous quarters of years past. But that's basically what happened this Thursday morning, in Finland.

The network equipment provider delivered a 3Q17 that displeased investors and sent shares down a dizzying -19% in intraday trading. The results of the quarter were not the real issue, however, as Nokia topped revenue expectations of $6.35 billion (U.S. dollars) by about $150 million that could have been even better if not for FX headwinds. The EPS beat amounted to a solid five U.S. cents, driven by strength in the high-margin Technologies business. Instead, the main problem was management's bleak vision for the next several quarters that caught most by surprise. As summarized by Reuters, "Nokia estimated the global market would fall 4-5 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 3-5 percent drop, followed by a 2-5 percent fall in 2018" in mobile networks that I and possibly most other analysts expected to be closer to flat.

In my view, today marked a fundamental change in the narrative around the U-shaped recovery of the network business that Nokia's management team had been supporting as recently as last quarter. It now looks like the industry comeback will (1) take longer than expected, and (2) have a second leg lower before things eventually get better once the 5G upgrade cycle, currently under trial with major global carriers, begin to have a meaningful financial impact on Nokia's books. The U-shaped recovery, it turns out, might look more like a W-shaped one in the end.

But didn't Ericsson (ERIC) say everything was ok?

Last week, key competitor Ericsson delivered results that were very well received by the Street. CEO Borje Ekholm spoke of "emerging signs of execution" and "increasing stability in (the company's) roadmaps as well as projects in IT and cloud." However, it looks like the Swedish optimism failed to cross the border into Finland.

First, I would argue that Ericsson's improved narrative fell short of being encouraging, as I supported in my earnings review. The celebrated deceleration in revenue contraction happened against very easy comps, and margins showed signs of being fragile. I did not share the Street's enthusiasm following the earnings release, nor did I see signs that macro fundamentals had improved significantly to support increased optimism for either Ericsson or Nokia.

Second and most importantly, one key strategic difference has set Ericsson apart from its neighboring competitor: China. The Swedish company seems to have its eyes set on this brutally competitive but large market dominated by the "Spirit Airlines" (SAVE) of the network service space, Huawei. The move is justified by Ericsson's attempt to establish a foothold in the country ahead of the 5G upgrade cycle, and will likely have the neutral (at best) impact of more resilient revenues countered by lower margins.

With the network space suffering from lack of growth, the Street seems to have favored the sugar-rush that Ericsson's bolder strategy may provide. But Nokia's CEO Rajeev Suri, with his notoriously disciplined approach, will likely steer his company in a different direction, choosing to sacrifice some footprint in exchange for avoiding fierce pricing wars and tail-spinning margins in the East.

Is there a silver lining?

Despite the soft outlook for the networks business, Nokia's management team seemed more optimistic about what the 5G upgrade cycle might eventually mean for the industry and for the company, specifically. During the earnings call, the CEO spoke of new infrastructure investments being broader than what the sector has seen previously to include spending in back-haul, front-haul and transport solutions that Nokia is fully capable of providing competitively. So while 5G-related revenues might not kick in as soon as some might have hoped, there's still a chance that demand will be stronger once the capital investments start to flow.

Secondarily and aside from networks, the bright spot in Nokia's 3Q17 results was its much smaller and much more profitable Technologies division. The segment saw revenues rise an impressive 37% YOY and generate record-breaking op margins of nearly 81%. Fully accounting for the EPS beat, in my view, the Technologies division's op profits of €390 million represented 58% of the total company's results (see second graph below).

The more skeptical and attentive reader might point out that the strong performance was largely driven by a one-off licensing arbitration with LG in the third quarter. But I would argue that such is the lumpy nature of this business - which saw the Apple (AAPL) settlement provide upside last quarter - and I expect that patent licensing will continue to provide diversification to Nokia's bottom line results in the future.

4Q17 earnings will be key

With Nokia having reset investors' expectations in terms of the overall market landscape for the next few quarters, a key question that has been left unanswered is how the company will perform within this context in 2018. Nokia's management team has promised to address specific next-year guidance when it reports 4Q17 results, in about three months.

I see two opposing forces setting the stage for Nokia's anticipated 2018 company-specific outlook: pessimism around the macro environment and optimism about Nokia's position to perform particularly well once telecom clients start boosting investment in capital projects. With the former (much more bearish) having been presented and discussed today, I wonder if the latter (more bullish) might take center stage in January.

My thoughts on Nokia stock

I don't believe today's double-digit decline in share price is unwarranted, particularly given the fundamental shift in the medium-term prospects for Nokia's large networks business and all the uncertainties that come attached to it. But it could represent a needed reset of expectations ahead of better days to come in the farther future.

I sold half my NOK position back in May for $6.20/share to lock in a 44% six-month gain, and held on to the other half for the longer term. Despite today's direct hit to my investment thesis, I think betting on NOK could still pay off. But very importantly, I now believe that my 2020 price target of $7.50/share is at risk of falling short of my expectations, or at best materializing later than I had originally anticipated.

I am unlikely to sell any of my remaining shares into today's weakness, but maintain my previous stance that expecting sizable gains in NOK over the next 2-3 years might prove to be excessive confidence.

