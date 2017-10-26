Trinity Industries: The Picture's Better Than The Market's Saying

As the largest holding in my portfolio, what happens with Trinity Industries (TRN) is of the utmost importance. Well, much to my chagrin, after the market closed on October 25th, the management team at the firm announced financial results for the third quarter of the railcar company’s 2017 fiscal year and the market didn't like what the company said. In what follows, I will discuss why, in response to results, shares are falling as we speak and will give my thoughts on why this reaction is probably not appropriate given all the good news surrounding the business.

A look at Trinity’s bad news

Trinity is one of two holdings I considered to be my “fortress holdings”. These are companies that offer, in my view, attractive upside, while also offering a good margin of safety and a sturdy business model to aid in capital preservation. Sadly, both such firms have been far more volatile than I anticipated, but Trinity, at the very least, continues to hold up well, at least recently.

That said, it seems that some level of investor pessimism has seeped back into the firm’s share price. In addition to facing downward pressure leading up to earnings, the business has been hit by an after-hours blow that sent shares down more than 3% as of the time of this writing. The reason doesn’t so much have to do with its earnings or sales (these both did quite well, with earnings beating forecasts by $0.12 while sales beat by $16.17 million). What’s more, this drop is actually in spite of management offering a rosier forecast for this year than they thought a few months back. In their second quarter earnings release, the company announced that earnings would likely be between $1.10 and $1.30. That has now been revised up to between $1.41 and $1.51.

No, the reason for the drop is that the market fears next year. According to management, Trinity should generate earnings next year of between $0.90 and $1.25, which is quite a hit compared to forecasts for 2017. At the mid-point, this would imply a drop of 26.4% compared to this year. This is most certainly a reason for investors to not be happy. After all, with rail volume data coming in bullish this year compared to last year, many in the market (myself included) likely expected a turnaround to be around the corner.

This concern seems to be supported by the fact that backlog amongst its rail operations in the third quarter came out to $2.4 billion, which is down from the $2.7 billion seen at the end of Trinity’s second fiscal quarter. Yes, we did see a bright spot with Inland Barge backlog growing from $90.7 million to $126 million, but this pales in comparison to the drop in rail backlog and the drop in backlog associated with its wind towers, which fell from $945.4 million in the second quarter to $847.3 million today.

The market’s overreacting

In my opinion, shares of Trinity deserve to be quite a bit higher than where they are right now. Besides being a large, diversified, high-quality firm, the company was pleased to announce not too long back that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in its favor regarding a dispute surround its highway railguards. This will save the company nearly $700 million, some of which I suspect they might deploy in the fourth quarter to buy back some of the $163 million in share buybacks they currently have authorized. To be fair, there is a little risk on the legal side, though, because additional legal action is possible, but I think that 95% of the risk has now passed.

Assuming that I’m correct regarding the legal issues being largely over, Trinity has a lot of cash on hand that it can find a way to deploy. You see, according to the company’s latest filing, its cash and cash equivalents right now stands at $1.02 billion. If you add in restricted cash, that number rises to $1.20 billion. Yes, Trinity does still have a tremendous amount of debt on its books, but the vast majority of this is nonrecourse (backed by their restricted cash and the railcars under their Leasing Group). Add to this the fact that total liquidity (thanks to its committed facilities) is about $2.4 billion, and investors have a lot of incentive for management to do something creative.

Besides the cash component, Trinity is just plain old cheap. If we assume that cash flow next year has the same relationship to earnings that it has had this year, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect the railcar giant to generate operating cash flow in 2018 of around $495 million. When you consider that Trinity’s market cap right now is about $5.1 billion, that implies a price/operating ratio of 10.3. For a company with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents representing 20% of its share price, and considering that it’s going for less than 1.2 times book value, this is quite attractive.

You can also add to this that, while earnings next year are slated to be ugly compared to this year, that we may be seeing the start of a recovery in the railcar market soon. Despite the poor expectations for next year from an earnings perspective, the business actually expects railcar deliveries to total 20,000 units. This represents a nice increase over the 18,000 units management said Trinity should rake in this year and, when coupled with stronger rail volume this year versus last, suggests that customers will have to throw in the towel and buy more railcars. This could prove to be a powerful catalyst for Trinity through the middle to second half of next year if it comes to fruition.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though market participants still don’t get it when it comes to Trinity. Yes, shares have soared from their lows, but the company looks to be a really attractive prospect right now when you consider its large cash holdings, its price relative to what will probably be its cash flow next year, and the fact that a recovery that starts in 2018 could push business up materially in 2019. Clearly, this is still a long ways off, but given that the market wishes to look forward, I think that next year could be a nice reprieve for shareholders who have been less than happy with things over the past couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.