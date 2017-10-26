Medidata Solutions' (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony D’Amico - Senior Director, IR

Tarek Sherif - Chairman and CEO

Glen de Vries - President

Rouven Bergmann - CFO

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Sandy Draper - SunTrust

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Medidata Q3 2017 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Anthony D’Amico. You may begin, sir.

Anthony D’Amico

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Medidata’s third quarter 2017 conference call. On the call today are Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Glen de Vries, President; Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Capone. Tarek, Glen and Rouven will offer comments on our Q3 performance, followed by our outlook for 2017. Then we will open the call for questions. The team will take as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

Now, let me take a minute to remind everyone that elements of this presentation are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today. I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set out in the press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help explain our underlying performance. Today’s press release provides a reconciliation of US GAAP to these measures.

Before we begin, I would like to announce that we will be hosting our sixth annual financial analysis on November 9th in New York City during our Medidata NEXT, our annual customer event. The live event will include presentations from management, product analyst, and a question-and-answer session. As usual we will simultaneously webcasting the event on our Investor Relations website, will be available shortly afterwards.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medidata. Please go ahead, Tarek.

Tarek Sherif

Thank you, Anthony and good morning, everyone. Operationally and with regard to many financial metrics, I think Q3 was another excellent quarter for us. Our importance as a strategic partner the industry continues to grow with record adoption trends, highlighting customer commitment to our business and what was an otherwise well executed quarter, a slight miss in revenue and lower rest of your backlog coverage are not indicative of any concerning trends, in fact, they are due to mostly timing related events as Rouven will detail shortly. We've always managed the company with a long-term focus and with an item maximizing value this quarter with no exception.

I’m pleased that we can point to many positives in the quarter including healthy profitability, cash flow and very strong bookings and we're rapidly closing in on the one thousand customer mark which is a testament to our role as the industry leader. Our integrated solutions continue to gain traction with some important wins in data and analytics, regulating content management and patient cloud. The growth of our multi-year backlog which I'll touch on shortly validates our role as well as highlighting the trust our customers place in us, and it sets the foundation for healthy growth in 2018 and beyond.

Now let's start with our business results. Q3 revenue was just over $140 million, up 17% year-over-year and GAAP net income came in at nearly $13 million, up 75% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income was $36 million, up 23% year-over-year and our EBITDA margin improved to nearly 26%. So, we're continuing to see our operating model scale even as we invest in our business.

In terms of forward-looking metrics, we're building a solid foundation for future growth. Bookings were up over 170% in the quarter and are up 75% year-to-date, leading to an increase of 57% in multiyear backlog. Year-to-date, we signed 10 deals greater than $10 million in value of which three were in the most recent quarter.

Our results were driven by several above run rate platform renewals and adoption of several strategic offerings, which I’ll touch on later. Despite the fact that we're seeing some impact from industry consolidation on our direct CRO business, our indirect channel business continues to be very healthy with fit size of 20% and bid activity at record levels year-to-date. For over 18 years, we focused on building leading edge technology in our industry.

Our customers trust us with their most valuable assets of their trial data. They're showing their confidence in Medidata by adopting more of our solutions and extending the duration of their renewals, typically for three to five years. Through the third quarter, we’ve seen customers renewing with run rates that are 17% higher, reflecting volume increases and incremental product adoption. This quarter, we renewed our largest customer for a multi-year term and at a meaningfully higher run rate. We also renewed [directly, thank you] to our multi-year agreement for both of our core products such as Rave, Safety Gateway and Insight and for data analytics offering CSA to help with their outlier signal detection.

The Asia Pacific and EMEA markets continue to contribute meaningfully to our growth. APAC have a great quarter driven by the top CROs in China who are rapidly adopting Rave talent in patient cloud. In fact, more than 10% of our customers now come from high growth APAC region. EMEA have a strong third quarter as well. It's strategically important to us and in October, we opened our new Hammersmith London office to drive future growth.

Platform products are playing an important role in our growth. For example, the annualized revenue run rate for risk based monitoring, data and analytics and Patient Cloud is nearly $70 million and given the high growth rate and innovation we're bringing to market we expect these solutions to hit a $100 million run rate in the not too distant future. Equally impressive were Q3 bookings which were a record levels, up nearly 70% year-to-date.

Looking at some specific proof points in data analytics, we signed a landmark agreement with Roche to help them review consult patients in oncology studies and in collaboration with other oncology drug developers across multiple indication. While Glen will share more details with you shortly, this is a great example of how we are monetizing our unique data assets to create value in new and innovative ways and how we can help revolutionize our industry thinks about study design. It’s good for our customers and great for patients.

We are now also seeing more industry recognition for Synthetic Control Arm offering that is up for 2017 Scrip Award. Similarly, it’s exciting to see our most advanced data analytics offering starting to be adopted globally. The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer an international non-profit org recently selected Medidata’s platform. It’s inclusive of next generation sequencing genomic data ingestion to pilot the use of genomic biomarkers and precision medicine when evaluating innovative molecules. Their global is the shortening of time between discovery and use, a mission we share.

Patient Cloud demand is growing and is beginning to contribute meaningfully to our results as well with Q3 bookings up nearly 6X. Six customers adopted Patient Cloud in Q3 and it’s one of the drivers fueling our growth in Asia Pacific.

US regulators like Janet Woodcock, Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research are pushing to modernize trials and explore the use of real world evidence and submission which should help drive Patient Cloud adoption even faster.

It’s also worth highlighting our regulated content management solution where we are seeing some early success. We’ve had several customers adopt SOP Management, eTMF and RCM archive. For example, Horizon Pharma, a global pharma company selected our eTMF in what was a competitive situation. The power of our platform stood up as they are also using Rave, CTMS, Balance, Payments, CSTD, Safety Gateway and CSA. They will be able to realize value on lots of dimensions as they streamline their clinical research process. It’s a great proof point of how an integrated platform with broad capabilities that are available today creates a competitive advantage.

While we certainly got more work to do, we are moving quickly bringing more innovation to market. Speaking of bringing innovation to market, we had six customers choose our Payment Solution in Q3, all in competitive situation. We are just getting started there and we will have more to share soon.

As we start to focus on 2018 I would like to take a momentum to share my views on the state of our industry. With the beginning of an outstanding and fundamental transformation of the healthcare industry, driven by massive amounts of data, greater patient involvement and quantifiable patient outcomes. This is creating tailwinds for us and potential opportunities well beyond their current markets.

For example, Medidata’s platform is playing a key role in helping our customers align their clinical development plan with the goals of the FDA’s 21st Century Cures Act. This includes using adaptive approaches, levering real world data, predictive algorithms, simulation models, seamless trial designs and master protocols across different targets.

Taking a more global perspective, China has the second largest spend on medicine worldwide. Recently the China FDA has started to focus on accelerating the launch of drugs in country. New regulations allow overseas clinical trial data to use for drug registrations if the drug has received overseas approval.

In addition, the CFDA has introduced data standards to comply with FDA’s CFR part 11. Their continuing policy changes should favorably boost clinical activities and have a positive domestic and global impact benefiting us.

Before I close, I want to congratulate and thank all of our employees. Medidata was chosen for the fortune, future 50 challenger list. Companies are chosen based on their long-term market potential, their strategy, people, technology and investments and corporate culture. Thank you. You're the ones who made this happen and make Medidata the kind of special company that it is.

And speaking of our employees, we conduct an annual survey of employee engagement. I’m extremely proud of our recent engagement score of 88%. That’s 15% higher and above average versus our peers, and 3 points higher than last year. And I’m particularly proud that 95% -- 94% of our employees strongly believe in our vision and mission at Medidata.

In closing, we're on track for a good year and I feel positive about our outlook for 2018. The core of our business is healthy and our technology expertise and analytic offerings are truly innovative driving value for our customers in a rapidly changing market. We enter into Q4 with a healthy pipeline and significant opportunities in 2018. We’ll be focused on execution in closing out the year with a strong finish, laying the foundation for healthy growth and profitability in 2018.

Now, I’ll turn it over to you, Glen.

Glen de Vries

Thanks, Tarek. I’m going to give you some more detail and data supporting those highlights Tarek just gave you, and it illustrate the differentiation and broad and deep capabilities in our platform.

So first of all, I'll talk about that in the context, the precision medicine and the research that makes it a reality. We’ll use oncology as an example. It’s a good one, because it’s the largest therapeutic area in life sciences, right now, and also because there is a rich exciting pipeline of oncology treatments coming. These are compounds that are often highly targeted, and in many cases, they are truly personalized and driven by genetics like the recent FDA CAR-T approvals.

So, the precise and specific nature of these drugs, the way they're connected to biomarkers, means that their development has increasing needs for combining data that comes from the clinics, from labs, from medical images, from mobile health devices and from genomics. We integrate all of that natively in the Medidata cloud and we automatically integrate it with advanced analytics. So, let we put all that in a simpler way.

Precision medicine requires biomarkers. Medidata is the platform for biomarker driven drug development, and to be clear biomarker driven precision medicine is increasingly impacting virtually every therapeutic area and indication, so, it's well beyond oncology.

All these targeted therapies are driving tremendous value for patients and for our clients who are creating them. They also inherently create scarcity in patient pools. The precision medicine by definition is segmenting patients into every neighboring groups. We help our clients run faster, cheaper clinical development programs, while simultaneously, meeting the requirements for bringing these targeted therapies to market. And one of the way to do this, as an example is with the synthetic control arms as Tarek mentioned.

So again, let me put it simply, synthetic control arms reuse the data from patients enrolled in one clinical trial to support the conclusions of other trials, to continue the work we're doing with Roche and others, uses a live, shared, cross industry clinical data repository to accomplish that. This is the future of life sciences, the regulators have been calling for the patients benefit from and that our clients need, and to be fair, our clients have wanted this for a long time, but finally Medidata is pioneering a way to actually respond to that need, actually reusing real patient's data across multiple clinical trials.

Now our patient data pool has about 3.7 million patients in it. That number goes up every day. I want to point out that this data is fundamentally different than EMR Claims data, what the people in our industry will refer to is real world data. When you hear about these real-world data assets, people talk about numbers patients in the tens and hundreds of millions, we do see a huge role for incorporating that EMR Claims real world data into trials.

In fact, we are doing exactly that in our own R&D. But the research data that I’ve been talking about is different than real world data. It’s exclusively detailed. It’s gathered in a controlled environment. And it meets the demands of scientists and regulators. Our data pool which is on its way to 4 million patients is the largest high-quality research repository we know of that’s ready for this kind of cross industry use. It is going to be an incredible driver of new science and it’s going to help catalyze the utility of all those other sources of real world data.

Just as an important side note, those data capabilities, those data assets are also what makes us a great platform for the collaborative research that Tarek was mentioning. We’re going to talk more about that at the upcoming Medidata NEXT conference and we’ll do it in the context of one of the most recent and most compelling platform studies The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Beat AML Master Trial.

Now let me move from the scientific to the operational. All these new models for research are also driving new engagement and business requirements. Let me give you three examples. So, let me start with patient engagement and that’s related to our acquisition of Mytrus earlier in this year.

Mytrus’ electronic consent capability replaces a pilot paper that patients would read and sign when they volunteer for clinical trial. And I want to be clear, not all eConsent is created equal. There are incremental evolutions approaches that take that pilot paper and put it on a screen and then people can sign it electronically. We have a revolutionary interactive tool. It actually engages and educates the patient. It’s a rich, multimedia, digital experience and now it is deeply integrated into our platform.

From a corporate perspective, the integration of Mytrus into Medidata is done and it has gone terrifically well, technically, operationally and culturally. And when I am talking about the technical integration, I mean eConsent is now fully integrated with Rave. That means that a patient can be electronically consented enrolled in a study, randomize treatment and receive their first dose of drug all during one clinic visit, all seamlessly. There is no other company and there is no other collection of digital technologies that can accomplish that. And from a traction perspective, we’ve got 14 customers who've already adopted eConsent since we made the acquisition.

Example number two, regulated content management. This is the other acquisition we did this year, CHITA. CHITA was the company we found that took the most modern approach to regulated content management in that market, period. CHITA’s integration is also completed, technically, operationally and culturally, and we are delighted with our momentum as you heard Tarek talking about. From his comments, in today’s press release, you can see we got our first client using all three of the modules that we have now available, electronic trial master file and RCM Archive and SOP Management. And with them, that brings us to five clients on the Medidata regulated content platform since we made it generally available which was just this summer.

And that modern approach that I was talking about is taking our regulated content capabilities and building them on top of the desk enterprise content management platform available which is Box. We’ve got a relationship with Box, thank you again to them for BoxWorks a couple of weeks ago in San Francisco and together Boston Medidata are delivering the only platform where you can have regulated content and non-regulated content that seamlessly integrated to all storage together and searchable and it's connected to the scientific and operational capabilities that are necessary to actually run a clinical trial.

My third example, my last one, I'll give you is a result of our organic development. It’s our focus on clinical operations and monitoring and our new strategic monitoring capabilities. Monitoring can be a third of the trial's cost and trying to that differently and better has been a focus of regulators, CROs and sponsored companies around the world.

Now we already had the most comprehensive offerings for targeted monitoring and various components of clinical operations in the market, but we are releasing a curve jumping, strategic monitoring capability at Medidata NEXT on November 9. It includes the broadest, best integrated capabilities for being new generation of clinical operations. That includes risk-based monitoring, which is what you keep hearing regulators calling for, it includes risk management within studies, risk management across clinical development programs, tools to harmonize risk management across the R&D enterprise and it's got integrated capabilities for everything from planning to the execution of that next generation in clinical operations, and its seamlessly integrated with Rave with our cTMF modules and with every other part of the Medidata platform.

It also includes the industry's only machine learning capability for making adaptive monitoring function as efficiently as possible. Quick spoiler alert for anybody who’s coming to Medidata NEXT, we absolutely incredible data handling capabilities that our tech team built allows the strategic monitoring capability to be deployed on studies across the Medidata platform as would you expect, as well as studies run on competitive products, a lot of people in the tech team are listening to you guys are often.

So, it is certainly better faster and easier if you’re doing the whole thing on Medidata, but we have now made the entire universe of clinical trials, our strategic monitoring, target market that is incredibly important for sponsors who are transitioning to Medidata from other technology and it is also key to being the platform of choice for the CRO industry.

With that, I'll turn it over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks Glen. And good morning, everyone. As you heard from Tarek, our financial and operational performance year-to-date clearly reflects the positive long-term momentum of our business. In the third quarter, we delivered $140 million of total revenue, 140 basis points of EBITDAO margin expansion, and year-to-date operating cash flow growth of 89%.

Our revenue trajectory was slightly lower than expected with 70% year-over-year and 2% sequential growth, this was the result of a couple of specific factors. First, seasonality, while not uncommon in Q3 had a bigger impact than we expected, the bookings trending behind linearity in the first two months, but picking up good momentum in September.

In addition, we saw lower contribution from our direct partner business, as a result of industry dynamics that are driving the conversation of large CROs. This is temporary and limited to a few partners, who are in the process of integrating their businesses after recent M&A. It’s only logical that investment decisions are being size and scope in this context, and let me be clear, while this cause the temporary slowdown in Q3, this particular trend to represent a tremendous opportunity for Medidata and here’s is why?

It supported by recent industry research, CRO’s need to investment technology that enables economies of scale and differentiation through big data and analytics. Medidata is uniquely positioned to provide the technology platform and analytic capabilities to deliver on this requirement. More broadly and related to the velocity of the partner channel, I would like to underscore that we see continuous strength as documented in a significant uptick in bidding activities.

Finally, you may recall that Q2 included an element of revenue pulled forward from Q3 in our service business. Now with that said, let me be clear that the key drivers of our business continue to be strong and broad-based and draw your attention to the fundamentals that reflect the health of our business. Total subscription bookings increased more than 170% in Q3 and 75% year-to-date. What’s important here for you to understand is that our customers are signing longer term contracts, which really shows that they share our vision and trust our ability to execute by long-term commitments.

From a regional perspective we again saw triple-digit growth in China. Q3 revenues were outstanding with upsell driving total multi-year backlog up 57% year-over-year to $900 million of unadjusted backlog. This includes renewing one of our largest customers [above par]. Overall, the net increase in annual bookings from renewals is 70% year-to-date. And we are currently approaching 1,000 total customers representing a strong trend and momentum in the industry in favor of Medidata.

We are also signing larger deals with high product density. In comparing the total subscription bookings of our top 10 deals for the first nine months in 2017 versus 2016, up by more than 125% and overall customers with more than four products are up by 30% year-over-year.

I would like to callout a few highlights that show our progress in helping the life science industry to extract value from data. Just four months after our breakthrough presentation at ASCO we signed our first Synthetic Control Arm customer. Why it’s important? Because it shows the scientific rather than one data assets as sponsors look for new ways to speed up time to submission and it simplifies Medidata’s pace of innovation.

Revenue from data analytics risk based monitoring and Patient Cloud combined is up by more than 70% year-to-date. Payments, Patient Cloud and regulated content management continue to build nice momentum as we transition into Q4 and 2018 with 16 deals signed in Q3 alone.

Now with this mind, let’s turn to our Q3 results. I will focus my prepared remarks on key financial highlights. Q3 total revenue was $140.1 million, up 17% year-over-year, driven by the trends mentioned earlier. Year-to-date total revenue is up 19% over last year. Subscription revenue was $118.4 million for the quarter, up 17%. Professional services revenue was $21.7 million, also up 17% year-over-year in Q3. And once again our services business came in very strong, benefiting from healthy demand across many customers implementing the platform, data analytics and strategic services.

Q3 GAAP gross margin was 77.5% up 70 basis points sequentially and 180 basis points year-over-year primarily driven by a strong subscription margin of 85.5% up 130 basis points. The solid expansion really underscores the strength of our business model as our focused investments delivered scale in less than 12 months. In addition, services growth margin continues to be very healthy at 33.4% for the quarter, due to high utilization.

Before moving down to P&L, I want to note that our GAAP operating expense and profit, include a pre-tax benefit of $4.8 million or $3.1 million after taxes, related to a recent favorable court ruling, which entitles us to insurance recovery of the wire transaction loss we recognized in 2014. This benefit is excluded from our non-GAAP metrics.

Our operating profit continues to extent at an increasing rate, while at the same time, we are investing in future growth through innovation. Total headcount was up 15% year-to-date due to majority of hires focused on accelerating our product roadmap. Q3 EBITDAO increased by 23% year-over-year to $36.2 million and EBITDAO margin increased to 140 basis points to 25.8%. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $12.8 million or $0.21 per diluted share, up 75% year-over-year. Excluding the insurance recovery benefits on a pro forma basis, net income would be $9.7 million or $0.16 per diluted share, up strong 32%.

Now let’s talk about the balance sheet and cash metrics and some very positive trends. First, operating cash flow was outstanding in Q3 at $30.9 million compared to $5.3 million in Q3 last year, driven by strong billings and cash collections of over $140 million. On a year-to-date basis, cash from operations totaled $91.6 million, up 89%. We ended the quarter with $540 million in total cash and investment, up $38 million since the beginning of the year, with already two acquisitions completed to-date.

Calculated billings defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue were impacted by the timing of billings for one larger customer that shifted from Q3 into Q4 contractually. Normalizing for this one customer, on a trailing 12-months basis, calculated billings increased 22% year-over-year to $543 million.

As expected DSO trends reflect continued improvement during the quarter. DSO at the end of Q3, includes a benefit due to the timing of the customer billing that shifted into Q4 as mentioned. Normalizing for this, DSO on an adjusted basis was 63, reflecting an improvement of 3 days sequentially and 18 days year-over-year. As we have discussed on prior calls, we expect the DSOs to remain consistent overtime in mid-60. Q3 CapEx was approximately $14 million.

Now let’s turn to our backlog and visibility for the remainder of 2017. As you see in this morning’s press release, we are not changing our existing revenue and profits guidance ranges. We ended the quarter with $117 million of remaining 2017 adjusted subscription backlog, up 15% year-over-year. It is important to note that a significant portion of the up-sell from renewals that I mentioned earlier does not take effect until 2018. And therefore, does not contribute to our rest of year backlog. As a result of this one quarter delay in revenue contribution and lower than forecasted Q3, we now expect to come in about 1% below the mid-point of our total revenue guidance for 2017.

So, what should you all take away from this call? First, some progress and cash flow expansion in combination with continued high growth and total committed future cloud revenue of $900 million, reflect the scale of our business and enabled us to make sustained investments to focus on long-term growth.

Second, we are seeing breakthrough commercial value in our data assets to shape the digital future of drug development and life sciences more broadly. Finally, as of September 30, adjusted backlog for next year 2018 is up 20% compared to 2017 backlog at the same time last year.

This healthy growth is in part driven by the strong contribution from the Q3 upsell which take effect starting in January 2018. Even though it’s too early to about next year, we are confident and focused on executing a strong Q4 which will set the foundation to continue our momentum and accelerate subscription revenue growth in 2018 and far beyond.

I look forward to see you all at our financial analyst day to continue recognition of our long-term opportunity and execution.

Thank you. And we will now be happy to take your questions and start today’s conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

I missed -- I am having phone issues, if you outlined it. But did you quantify the impacts of the direct CRO on the subscription business?

Tarek Sherif

No, we didn’t put a number out.

Sterling Auty

So, can you help us -- look at the levers giving us 1% below the midpoint now that’s obviously going to have an impact on the subscription revenue in the fourth quarter. Can you help us kind of quantify those magnitudes and were you always expecting some of these renewal increases and the strong bookings to effect in 2018 that’s why we are kind of getting this little bit of an air gap between now and the first quarter? Or just walk me through that timing?

Rouven Bergmann

Sterling I am happy to do that. And I think you mentioned already the two key drivers here. The first one is the start date in 2018 and we had a couple of few concentrated customers that are starting in 2018. And I think the important part for you to know is that the economics of those deals are very healthy and that’s driving strong subscription growth in 2018. But there isn’t anything specific that I can point to that’s draws the decision for something that I would say that is systematic.

Now that there a few customers that simply started -- starting their uptick in renewals starting in 2018. I don’t see any underlying strength that I can point to. It was just more this quarter than it used to be other quarters before. And that’s the majority of the impact on backlog in the fourth quarter, alright. And if you look at our numbers and you see the 1% which automatically gets towards the midpoint, a new number which is around 545 which is a debt of 5 million that’s delayed the majority of -- the delay of is the majority of that 5 million. You see we missed the quarter by about $1 million in Q3 which was really due to some timing effect that we pointed to of which one of it is some of the CRO deals that slipped simply because their focus is now integrating the businesses and figuring out how they can get scale as fast as possible and we are part of those conversation. But that’s going to drive for us business in the mid-term so that’s a net positive. So, I think that’s summarizing the impact.

Sterling Auty

So, the CRO business is at loss and just shifting to the right.

Tarek Sherif

No. Absolutely, not. And we made a point in saying the indirect business is on fire. So, there are a couple of companies in particular that did deals fairly, recently, where we have in fact a very strong competitive position and we expect business to pick up dramatically, but they're going through integration.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And last question in CSA, how did you ultimately decide to price for it?

Rouven Bergmann

The CSA is, what we used to call CSA is now in a bunch of different parts of the platform. So, it's not that I'm trying to avoid answering the question. But the fact of the matter is some of that is now part of what's in strategic monitoring. We have some actually, service offerings, still, we'll actually run CSA for you on your data and you see CSA, I think Tarek mentioned the whole bunch of them as part of people's platform deals. So, there is not a direct way to answer that question.

Tarek Sherif

Let me give you some qualification around it. It's a really unique offering as our – we talked a bit about synthetic controls. There are no other companies that can do this or have the data assets that allow you to do it. So, you would imagine that pricing is commensurate with the fact that it's not a commoditized product. So, we're seeing price points that are dramatically above what we have historically seen for Rave.

Operator

Our next question comes from Donald Hooker with KeyBanc.

Donald Hooker

Hey, great. Thank you. One of the kind of refocus on that total backlog number, which looked impressive and I just maybe for my benefit and perhaps others, kind of walk through the difference between kind of that and what you have in your [indiscernible] your regular subscription backlog, which I understand covers just the fourth quarter. But kind of maybe some of the products in that, the mix of that kind of as we think about that burning out through 2018 and 2019?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, absolutely. I’m happy to do that. Great question, Don. The total subscription backlog that I've referred to, which is $900 million and up 54% year-over-year. That’s really are – all the future cloud subscription revenue that we have contracted. And it does not include any renewals. So that’s what we carry in our book over this period of time of those contracts. And that number has not been up over the last quarter, steadily. And again, this quarter, year-over-year by 54%.

A – Glen de Vries

57%, sorry.

Tarek Sherif

Okay. And from an adjusted backlog perspective, for the fourth quarter what we have here included is, that is our – the value of contracts that we have in our book for the fourth quarter, adjusted for renewals that we are signing in the fourth quarter. And so, the $117 million, will always reflect our renewals at par value, you know that we sign to-date the run rate at 70% higher than the par value. So that always drives incremental values and opportunity for us, the renewals saw more of our product, specifically when we talk about data and analytics as a catalyst for the growth right now, it’s a huge opportunity and every renewal customers are going through the opportunities for them to transform their business with our technology and I think that’s the answer to your question.

Donald Hooker

Okay. Thank you. And maybe I’ll just draw in one other one, the other one that jumped out to me is the gross margin on subscription, obviously a nice lift there, I understand there were some temporary headwinds last year and you’re kind of normalizing back, but if I – thinking about going forward here I guess if I go back, I guess we’ve seen that get in the 86%, 87% range. How long would it take you to get there, is there an opportunity to go higher than that over time?

Glen de Vries

Yes, no, I think with this point you are pointing to for us what’s really driving this is the increase in subscription revenue growth and that with a very high -- very healthy and high margin and as a mix shift towards higher subscription revenue that will have a very positive impact on our overall gross margin. And the investments we’ve made for example the data center in Germany that’s of course now starts to pay off. And what’s really important to see is that the cycles until we see the return on investment are less than 12 months. We make these decisions and you’ll see the time with a delay of six to nine months reflected in a scale effect in our margins.

Now 2018, would be a next step to us, it’s too early now to give you an outlook on the subscription margin at this point but we’re in a very good position.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray.

Sean Wieland

Thank you. Good morning. I would like to ask about your Synthetic Control Arms. How many clients are participating in this and can you kind of just break it down for us and compare and contrast this data pool versus the other data pools in the market on real world evidence? And can any of this be used for clinical trial recruitment?

Glen de Vries

Okay. So, I will start with the very last question. Yes, real world claims EMR data will be really interesting for clinical trial recruitment. One of the things that we actually have -- you’ll see more of this at Medidata NEXT if you come to the Analyst Day, we are starting to help people in addition to how you might identify patients in real world data, use the operational and clinical data assets in our clinical data repository to do a better job of selecting sites based on their historical performance. All those kinds of data are good for solving patient recruiting problems.

In terms of our data itself, it is the way I’d like to think about, I’ll try not to get too technical runs in the call, but claims data is a very long view of a patient’s history. Electronic medical record data is not quite as long as claims data from years but it’s relatively deep because you’ve got actual medical data in there. In a clinical trial you have the deepest probably most complete view of a patient that you can find anywhere in the world and it’s been collected under the hospices of a protocol that is trying to ensure the breadth of that data collection, even though it’s only for a short period of time. That makes it very unique.

And we have now multiple offerings, the Synthetic Control Arms are one of them where basically rules are you have to contribute to the identified and anonymized repository to be able to consume any services based on that. So, it’s fed by companies who are doing any kind of clinical data benchmarking on our platform, again Synthetic Control Arms are the most exciting and I think transformational thing that is coming out of that but that’s how that pool grows. So, most clients start new renewals or new contracts contributing to that pool. Does that [scratch] to your question?

Sean Wieland

Yes, it did except can you give us a sense of how many clients are participating in the pool?

Glen de Vries

I don’t know that total number.

Tarek Sherif

It’s just handful at this point because remember this is something that’s pretty new for us. We are doing Synthetic Controls but it’s about two-thirds I think of our total data volume across all of our customers that are contributing to that pool and it keeps going up, because as I said, the default is the people are taking services and contributing to that data. But, yeah, the days of people using that asset in synthetic control are just getting started.

Sean Wieland

Okay. And do you have any clients yet that are using your risk-based monitoring on non-Rave platforms? As you mentioned with Medidata NEXT?

Glen de Vries

Yes. And you’ll see a lot more.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo.

Jamie Stockton

Maybe just one quick one to follow-up on John’s questions, with the synthetic controls. Are we mostly going to see that in Phase I trials, kind of until people get comfortable with it and then maybe it will progress?

Glen de Vries

Yeah. So, I wouldn't bucket it to Phase I. But I will tell you that we're seeing it used right now for people who are making portfolio decisions. I’m developing a drug and I want to convince myself that the response I’m seeing, the value of my drug is real. The next step for us and you can do that certainly with Phase I, Phase II data.

We expect that people will begin to, and frankly we have former FDA reviewers who are on the team who built it. We expect people will begin to now start to use it for not just portfolio management decisions, but to actually bring to regulatory agencies as part of the evidence of efficacy. This is what Tarek was referring to as being in line with 21st Century Cures, which is saying, streamline your clinical development activities and bring other data, real world and other research data to us to show your conclusions. So that's where this is going to go.

It's also why we mention these collaborative trials. So, if you look at things like Beat AML or some of the older collaborative trials that are still going on and frankly, fantastic for patients and companies running them like [indiscernible] is the famous one I always used to talk about.

The way these trials work is by in a particular indication, they make a pool of patient data. The fact that we can now harmonize and pool patient data across effectively any indication, means that we can start to help our clients get the benefits of that kind of collaborative clinical trial without - in the future, having to go through all of the processes and organization of dealing with these master protocols. That is pie in the sky, future state, but we've got the building bricks, to actually make that a reality. And so that will also influence the way it gets used as you think about evaluating your drug even in a Phase III context.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. That’s great. And then maybe just one quick one. You did the CHITA deal and Mytrus earlier this year, both small tuck-ins, sounds like both are going well. Can just give us some sense for what the pipeline looks like on that front, are there specific areas as far as functionality that you guys are looking at for more tuck-in acquisitions?

Rouven Bergmann

So, first of all, the pipeline looks really robust, it's one of the things -- I think we commented it on the last call you can sense – surprised us out of the gate and continues to surprise us, in some fairly large deals to, these aren’t just one off. Same thing you heard we're getting some really good traction on content management. We think we're competitive and we think we actually have a better offering and that's what we're getting the feedback from the market. So, pipeline is healthy there.

In terms of other things that we're looking at obviously, for competitive reason we are not going to comment on those but clearly, we see a lot of opportunity. We talked about some of the high-level trends that are happening and we are actively looking in areas that we think will be expansive to our overall business.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

Rouven I was wondering if you could follow-on to a question I think Sterling and Don both touched on may be put a final point on it. As we look into I think next year you commented as you anticipate an acceleration in subscription revenue growth. How much visibility do you have in that and may be put a context around that, is that up the full year 2017 number?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, thanks, Brian. I am happy to give you some additional color. I think the best way to phrase this is if you look at our -- and I mentioned that in my prepared remarks if you look at our backlog, subscription backlog as of 9/30 starting 2018 that’s up 20% year-over-year. I think that gives you an indication in terms of the momentum we have built to-date by Q3.

We know Q4 is always an important quarter for us, you heard confidence on the call from all of us about the pipeline, the momentum, the products. We are reaching some tipping points in data analytics. And so that’s creating the momentum for us to set us up starting 2018 for healthy growth that will come, as we sit here based on our expectations today with acceleration subscription revenue.

Brian Essex

Got it. And may be if I just follow up with that at your last Analyst Day you talked about future revenue growth coming from -- higher percentage of future revenue growth coming from greater density and intensity and now that you are penetrated substantially in the top 25 pharma customers, how do we think about scale on sales and marketing, should we be think about may be substantially better sales efficiency going forward and may be a switch to greater R&D spend as you build up these new products? I’m just trying to think about long-term margins and how you can manage that going forward and where are you going to get some tailwinds from efficiency and scale in your model?

Rouven Bergmann

So, let me tackle that a couple of different dimensions. First off, I think we view ourselves as not particularly penetrated within the top 25. In fact, what we are seeing is that we have a lot of runway. I will give you an interesting metric. So, year-over-year on -- when we look at our larger deals, we saw duration go up about 70% in terms contracts we’re signing but we’ve seen ASP go up more than a 100% and we think there is a lot more to go there.

One of our strategies is to continue to penetrate our existing customers. You’ve heard Rave certainly is in our biggest customers it plays a substantial role but even there we’ve seen some uptick. But when you look at the analytics offerings and some of the new things we’ve brought to market whether it’s Patient Cloud, or some of the others that Glen was talking about, we’ve got a really long runway there.

So first off, I think we’re going to continue to be pretty aggressive at selling into those accounts. In terms of our R&D spend, I think we’re very comfortable with the levels with sort of -- obviously the absolute levels are going to continue to go up as we grow the business. But as a percentage of revenue, I think, we're pretty comfortable that we're getting - we're at the right level and we're going to focus on continuing to get more leverage from the dollars that we're putting in there.

Sales and marketing similarly, I think we can get more leverage there. I don't think we need to substantially up our investment anywhere in particular, we’ll obviously just prioritize better going forward. One of our goals and I think we've been very explicit about it is that we want to continue to show good margin improvement in the bottom line over the medium-to-long term and even in the short-term we've been able to do that.

Brian Essex

Yeah, I guess you didn't phrase it the right way. I guess what I was pointing to is, now that you have your toe in the door, is incremental expansion and increasing density intensity within those existing customers going to come at more efficient rate. So that's very helpful. Thank you.

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. In some cases, yes, the reason we’re going to hedge the answer is, in some cases, the answer is absolutely, yes, if we're selling to the same buyer. But, in other cases, we're selling to new buyers. And so, you don't - we don't have those scale efficiencies yet. So, it's kind of TBD as we go forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. A lot of my questions have been asked and answered, I appreciate all the detail. But there is one number, I was just trying to make sure, I’ve got context. I think Tarek, you’ve mentioned, I think the bookings were up 20%. There are couple of comments about bookings and some commentary around 20% and then a higher number, I’m just trying to make sure I understand, those numbers and also maybe for bookings, but also the backlog, how much of the growth is being driven by longer – longer-term contracts, which is great for visibility that meaning that there is not as much acceleration in near-term. Thanks.

A – Tarek Sherif

Yeah. So just to be clear – one of the numbers that Rouven mentioned 20% as it relates to our year-over-year backlog growth for next year. So also, where we were in Q3 of – or where we are in Q3 of 2017 versus the backlog that’s building for 2018. That’s up 20% already. One of the comments that both Rouven and I made were around our renewals.

So, on average, our renewals were up 17% over par. So, I think that’s showing actually some really good traction and if you kind of look at some of the newer solutions and the impact that they’re having which -- by the way one of the interesting trends we didn’t talk about is that the AFC on a lot of newer solutions are pretty substantial. They’re coming in higher than what we thought a couple of years ago when we started to talk about, what contribution balance might have or some of our other solutions. They’re on par or greater than Rave from an AFC perspective. And I think that’s extremely bullish because, we still under penetrated with those products, they’re just getting and going.

So, I don’t – I’m not sure that completely answers your question, but the bookings growth which is up substantially. So, it’s up 75% year-to-date and was up a 170% in this quarter. It’s driven a lot of backlog growth. So that’s up 57% on an absolute basis. So, there is contributions from lengthening deals, but there is also a substantial part that comes from upsell and new solutions.

Sandy Draper

That’s really helpful. And so, may be a quick follow up on that. 70%, is that purely a density number or is that a duration or is it urgent combination?

Tarek Sherif

Not, it’s not a duration number. That’s actually a density or intensity increase.

Operator

Our last question comes from Scott Berg with Needham & Company.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks. And this is [indiscernible] in for Scott. So, I am not sure how far along you are on your assessment, implementing ASC 606 next year. But can you may be give us some highlights on what you think the impact to your model will be next year?

Glen de Vries

Yes, so happy to give you some high level, that we’ve made great progress in finalizing our order work for us to be ready for starting 2018. My current plan is to share more details around the impact at our financial analyst day. But what I can tell you at this point in time is we don’t expect any significant impact from the new revenue guidance as it relates to our revenue as well as to our expenses. I mean there are the typical trends that have been discussed with other companies that there’s an amortization aspect of sales compensation. We’re already spending some parts of those expenses but going forward that will have a bigger impact, so there is some cost implication. But all together I don’t look at this as significance but I would share more with you at the financial analyst day. Everything on track and we will be ready in 2018.

Operator

And I am not showing any further question at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to our host.

Tarek Sherif

I just want to thank all of you for joining us on today’s call. For those of you who are going to be joining us at the financial analyst day, we are looking forward to a great day. And for those of you who are going to join us on our NEXT call, see you then.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this does conclude the call. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.