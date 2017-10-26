Kinder Morgan: A Blunder Revisited

I’ll fully admit that every once in a while I’ve made some pretty questionable calls. Generally, my dataset and estimates are spot on, but raw data leaves a lot of room for interpretation, and sometimes management does not act on it as one might expect. I feel Seeking Alpha authors should own those bad calls publicly, and I did so immediately with one of my worst-timed and more high profile snafus: I Was Wrong: Impact of Kinder Morgan’s Dividend Cut. Given it has been nearly two years, I thought it was high time I revisited Kinder Morgan (KMI). The sting has started to subside, and it is work I’ve wanted to do for quite some time now. As a refresher, here was the ill-timed statement:

Such expectations (dividend cut) are unwarranted - 2016 distributable cash flow will cover the dividend… Management has to choose between growth and maintaining the dividend. I think they'll choose the dividend.

Ouch. While I was not a shareholder at the time, I still fell for the Richard Kinder bamboozle. At the time, I did not have the experience I do now within the corporate bond market, and I vastly underestimated both the importance of maintaining investment grade credit to the firm, as well as the company’s contract structure on future pipeline development. It was actually a watershed learning moment for me that fundamentally altered by perception of how I view management presentations, and it built a firm criticality of how I view statements from top brass. Over the past two years, I’ve begun to pull no punches with management teams during interviews - every CEO/CFO I’ve put the pressure on since then can thank Richard Kinder.

Where The Company Has Come, Market Fundamentals

Portfolio structure at Kinder Morgan has not changed much over the past couple of years, but there are a few changes in overall makeup. While fee-based cash flow has risen to 91% of the portfolio from 86% back when I was reviewing the company, take-or-pay has fallen to 72% from 74% back in 2015. Still, given the larger percentage of what the company views as fee-based versus commodity-based, as well as greater hedging, Kinder Morgan’s commodity price sensitivity projections have come down. Investors do need to keep in mind that these DCF impact estimates are just that – estimates – and rely heavily on management assumptions.

Like most investors, I find Kinder Morgan most attractive because of the natural gas exposure. Trends within energy switching are well known now (coal to natural gas), and there are nearly 45 gigawatts of net capacity additions planned here domestically through 2020, 62 gigawatts by 2027. Natural gas is going to continue to win share of overall domestic energy production over the next several years, pulling it away from coal and nuclear production. Spark/dark spreads in most regions continue to weigh in natural gas’ favor, which will contribute to continued use of natural gas for peak power generation this winter, particularly if prices remain where they are ($3.00/mmbtu). Exports matter as well. Mexico exports have been on the rise over the past several years, and natural gas liquid (“NGL”) demand will rise as well as exports continue to trend upward as well as through domestic petrochemical demand. Long story short, it’s a great time to have natural gas exposure. Unfortunately, returns on investment in these assets have been falling given the glut of projects out there and FERC regulation, so Kinder Morgan has pushed more of its backlog toward higher-yielding projects (CO2, refined product pipelines), the caveat being that these segments that have had weaker recent results and more questionable long-term demand growth.

Dividend Cut Impact On Balance Sheet, Risk-Off Mentality Of Management

The cut was drastic, but it did help the balance sheet in a big way. Net debt is down $5,800mm since the cut was announced, which should be expected given the cash savings (Kinder Morgan paid out $4,224mm in dividends in 2015, which fell to $1,118mm in 2016). Work is not done, however, given the large capital expenditures needed over the next several years (primarily on the Trans Mountain Pipeline, see below) put significant restrictions on the company’s ability to meaningfully raise the dividend back toward prior levels. While some shareholders have lamented the 60% planned increase for next year as well as the 25% growth forecasts in 2019/2020 as too little, it is a necessity to continue to protect the credit rating. As a result of heavy negative free cash flow (on a consolidated basis) through next year, the company has to toe the line carefully on increases. Management is taking the safe play, and at this point knows better (hopefully) than to put itself in the same position it did in 2015.

An example of this risk-off approach was the initial public offering of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (“KML”), which raised $1,300mm in cash. While the company only sold a 30% interest (so the assets do remain consolidated on the company’s balance sheet), it does shift risks, as well as costs, from the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion (“TMEP”) to new shareholders. In retrospect, it was a solid move that, given the listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, gave Canadians a more vested direct financial reason for wanting approval.

That cash infusion went a long way to reducing leverage as well. Getting back below 5x net debt/EBITDA is key to a potential upgrade from the ratings agencies, as well as keeping clear of its 6.5x gross debt/EBITDA financial covenant). As far as the deal goes, there was little impact to distributable cash flow (“DCF”) in the immediate term, and Kinder Morgan sheds the need to fund a new growth project directly, all while still maintaining a vested and controlling interest. As a reminder, the British Colombia government did approve the expansion earlier this year, but there are new issues given the NDP takeover of the government in July. New Premier John Horgan promised to try to unwind the deal if he could, and George Heyman, the Environment Minister, has stated many times he believes the pipeline is a bad idea and is not in the best economic interests of the country. Given this was part of the party platform, expect them to do their best to follow through or drive further concessions. Further trials and squabbles begin again next month. My gut feeling is that the deal does go through eventually after some delays and perhaps further concessions to give the NDP a win, although I do understand concerns of the aboriginal tribes that are impacted, as well as overall environmental concerns given recent events in North America.

Don’t Count On A Return To Big Dividends Soon

Given the pain management has endured, and the discount the company continues to trade at versus peers anyway, I actually wish the company would have taken a less aggressive approach to restoring the distribution. Lighter increases would have pushed net debt/EBITDA below the key 5x level, which ratings agencies have maintained needs to be reached before they would consider an upgrade. An increase to Baa2 by Moody’s, as well as BBB by Standard & Poor’s, would have positioned the company in a much healthier position as it works through refinancing its debt load over the next several years. The free cash flow simply won’t be there given the projected increases in the dividend and the $2B buyback authorization, so leverage is unlikely to drop below 5x until 2020 in my opinion when the TMEP project is expected to be cash producing. As most investors know, that project is expensive. Kinder Morgan Canada Limited has about $5,300mm in money left to raise to fund that project. Given the 70% equity interest being maintained (Kinder Morgan has stated it will retain majority control), as far as ratings agencies (and the market) is concerned, Kinder Morgan as a company is still on the hook for this project. Luckily, the liquidity is already there. Kinder Morgan Limited does have $3,700mm in capacity on its own revolving credit facilities to draw on for completion, and it will likely need to do another form of debt raise before project completion before the project starts producing funds.

By 2020, Kinder Morgan intends to be paying out roughly $2,730mm in dividend distributions, assuming share count falls by 2.5% due to the buyback authorization. Despite all the focus dedicated toward it, once it is all is said and done, TMEP is going to only contribute $663mm in DCF in fiscal 2020, according to management guidance, assuming similar margins to the rest of the firm and given the 70% stake versus full ownership. Back-of-the-envelope math looks like $6,200mm in DCF seems like the number for 2020. Maybe a couple hundred million more if oil and natural gas surprises to the upside. While that seems like a large amount of coverage that leaves room for healthy increases, the fact that consolidated leverage is unlikely to come down over the next several years throws a big wrench into the plans.

Kinder Morgan may find itself in the unenviable position of trying to fund normalized growth capital expenditures ($2,800mm-3,200mm annual likely given the backlog) through free cash flow still. That doesn’t leave much cash left over for more dividend increases or meaningful debt paydown, particularly since interest rates on corporate debt are going to trend upwards over the next several years. Complicating matters, Kinder Morgan took the rather unusual approach of swapping its fixed rate debt to variable (27% of gross debt balance at the end of Q3 2017). While a substantial majority of its bonds that will mature over the next several years trade above par and likely would see lower rates on refinance, this variable rate exposure might unfortunately erode whatever interest rate savings the company could have saved.

I largely see better opportunities elsewhere. I currently own MPLX (MPLX) (August research here), which will yield 8.9% DCF yield this year on a much lower leverage profile. While Kinder Morgan does have a higher DCF yield, investors get a much better management team (in my opinion), a higher payout today (6.33%), as well as the clarity of ownership of these assets within an MLP. The book versus cash tax adjustments within Kinder Morgan DCF can be tough to predict. Further, non-controlling ownership interest adjustments there are minimal (less hands in the post), and the IDR elimination at MLPX will be a big driver of value for common shareholders. Sometimes it is best to just keep it simple.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.