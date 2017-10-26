Harley-Davidson: An Income-Oriented Vehicle

Motorcycling tends to be a risky vocation. While there can be some advantages compared to other means of transportation, such as the flexibility to move about within a lane, accident, injury, and death rates are higher. The most dangerous place tends to be at an intersection, and drivers of vehicles simply say that they did not see a motorcyclist after a collision.

Not everyone is knowledgeable, or cares, about such things (or that the industry is described as manufacturing). So, while visibility should be important, some persons still favor a dark paint job - and a proportion of them avoid riding at night. However, anyone concerned about safety might have been waiting for Harley-Davidson (HOG) to update its widely acclaimed, and powerful, Low Rider S cruiser, as the only current option is blacked out with gold rims:

Though the company is actively updating its 2018 lineup, to include a new Low Rider, there is no conference call mention of future S models. It is surprising that there is no talk of the reasonably-priced Low Rider S: it could be discontinued. The CEO's past commentary on S models has been positive and market share in cruisers is reported to be up 5.5% in September.

The firm's ambitions are international. In fact,

Fifteen new dealerships opened this quarter in South Korea, Thailand, El Salvador, Germany, and Russia, to name a few.

However, though recent results for Europe show a 1.8% increase amid a 2.3% rise in registrations, domestic activities are still most important. Therefore, the business is seasonal, with its top results typically reported in the second quarter, and no key data points in the near future. As shown in the graphic below, the worst effects - that could stem from past criticism of models that are now marketed as used - are observed in the U.S.

The recent earnings call includes a statement that

soft used bike pricing is a headwind to new bike sales.

Additionally, as of the most recent quarter, Q3, Latin America has slowed the most:

The aging of customers is also a documented problem.

Still, for the purpose of tracking the company, it can be easier to gauge domestic customer enthusiasm, and its potential effect on sales, by heeding magazine reviews, which are freely available online. The formerly popular website motorcycle-usa.com is being wound down after its persistent criticism of the Motor Company. Remaining publications that enjoy traffic consistently give Harley-Davidson motorcycles better evaluations, notably including mention of higher cornering clearance in 2018 models. Therefore, there could be one less thing working against the firm.

Another thing that can help the company is Polaris Industries' (PII) discontinuation of its Victory lineup. Polaris still produces its revived and competing "Indian" brand. My bet would be that it ultimately fails also, but not until years elapse.

A strong dollar works against Harley-Davidson but is not being pursued by the government.

Overall, what you have now is a long-established brand that exhibits slowing sales in nearly all geographies. The company's debt load is higher than it used to be. Its market capitalization is $8.28 billion and its enterprise value is $14.5 billion. Long-term liabilities might remove private equity firms as potential buyers, but are not particularly worrisome.

The corporation does actively repurchase dividend-paying stock: 4.5 million shares during the third quarter of 2017 for $222 million. Though the 3% paid in yearly distributions to investors is notable, and the burden is continuously lessened, sales need to improve. While not in utter disagreement with a recent article that focuses on the dividend, nothing is explicitly labelled a "Dividend Discount Model," and my own preference is not to use one because increasing revenues are not there. Per the call,

we reduced our production rate in line with forward demand projections, and we continued to aggressively manage our cost structure with a focus on our SG&A investments.

Until recently, it seemed one could use a next twelve months earnings estimate of $4 per share, apply a 12-3x P/E multiple, and say the stock is worth $48 - $52. Now it might be better to use $3.70 and surmise that the S&P 500 constituent might trade near $45 - $48 (one estimate has the index at 19.56x with a 1.95% yield). Thus, if you own 100 shares, you might sell a call in the high $40s or low $50s. If it, in fact, gets called away by the option holder at a nice profit, then there is the chance of selling a put that expires within 3 weeks, with attention to the ex-dividend date (maybe at $46).

With Victory gone and positive reviews, HOG stock also could believe my evaluation and accelerate higher.

If it does, and you own the shares, there is a chance that you might be able to spend profits on a visible 2018 Low Rider S. Others might need to witness better corporate results. If so, with only a modest multiple to future earnings, one could currently do okay to trade and accept dividend payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold a $48 covered call on my 100 shares