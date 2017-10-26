Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

This was 1 Bcf lower than our estimate of +65 Bcf and 1 Bcf lower than the consensus average of +65 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +64 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.710 Tcf. This compares to the +74 Bcf change last year and +75 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 24 traders and analysts pegged the average at +65 Bcf with a range of +60 to +70 Bcf. We expected +65 Bcf and were in-line with the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

Over the last seven EIA natural gas storage reports, we have been off by just 1 Bcf in six out of the seven reports.

Looking at the implied balance, the EIA report was very close to what we had come up with:

Looking at natural gas price action, the latest bearish move stems from weather shifting warmer for the middle of Nov. This presents potential warming trend which is pushing traders back from being more aggressive on the long side.

In addition, Lower 48 production reached a new YTD high this week, and is expected to trend higher.

The storage balances for the next several weeks will remain tight thanks in part to strong export demand, but also cooperative weather.

