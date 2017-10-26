BlackBerry: Fear Of Heights

Shorts will continue to hand their bets to longs who understand the psychology behind BlackBerry's turnaround narrative.

I learnt a big investment lesson on the 12th of April, 2017. Shares of BlackBerry (BB) were up another 16% after the last earnings beat which started the first leg of the turnaround relay.



BlackBerry investors are no longer scared of heights. BlackBerry is generating value from its patents (40,000+). Who would have thought?



I opened Stocktwits and was instantly met with bullish fist pumps and fervor. It's time to cast aside the bearish thesis. It immediately dawned on me that BlackBerry’s growth narrative has been rewritten and the fundamental value creation levers had been swapped.



Months after, the valuation strategy became clearer. BlackBerry’s bullish thesis wasn’t one central thesis. It was a combination of many growth claims that one of its many divisions would become successful in future. And by lining up those units/divisions/products, one after the other, a slight bump in demand/performance in any of the units was sufficient to rewrite BB’s valuation.



How is this even possible? The Spine.



The Hardware division used to be The Spine, the cash cow, the revenue driver and biggest indicator of growth. Interestingly, that is no longer the story. Management and bulls are now touting the software division ( the mothership for the product kaleidoscope) to shine a new light on the bullish growth narrative. Clever!



Never push your competitor's back against the wall. Then, he stops fighting you and starts fighting for his life. When you force people to fight for their lives, they tap from energy levels they aren't aware they possess. This speaks a lot to BlackBerry bulls. Well, that’s a story for another day.



When evaluating a company counting on disruptive assets (QNX, Radar, UEM) which have been forecast to go mainstream in the future, jumping into a bearish conclusion is always highly risky. In the case of BlackBerry, the bearish thesis which revolved around the dying hardware division and the lack of sustainable growth in the software division became vulnerable to two bullish jabs.



Firstly, the cash largesse. Prior to winning the Qualcomm (QCOM) lawsuit, management was milking its brand advantage like a cash cow which it wasn’t. The bullish narrative on the growth of the software and services division was carefully drilled into the mind of existing bulls who made it clear from the price actions witnessed pre-Qualcomm settlement that they were in it for a different reason.



Secondly, BlackBerry’s beat in Q4’17 highlighted the fact that something good was happening in the sales division.



Adding all of these together, we can arrive at the following conclusions.



Price action is largely being driven by hope. Hope that QNX will be the go-to OS for infotainment systems by auto manufacturers. Hope that Radar will sell 1.56M radar units. Hope that BlackBerry will partner with more smartphone manufacturers. Hope that BlackBerry will win more patent lawsuits. And finally, little hope that any of its products will rise to be a cash cow to drive the future cash flows being priced into the stock.



Take a look at the timeline of events (non-earnings) that have moved the stock since 2016.



Aside of the Qualcomm largesse, if it wasn’t an analyst touting the number of vehicles that will use QNX, it was a licensing deal or news about an additional product capability (see cPaaS) expanding its TAM.



Where would this valuation voodoo lead us?



Valuation (Software Division)

The growth of BlackBerry’s software division and the bullish story around it (which some pundits are comparing to Cisco (CSCO)) is a bigger driver of its valuation compared to its core fundamentals (overall revenue growth, operating margin, profit margin and sustainable cash flow).



Aside from its strong balance sheet, little traction has been achieved by any of its product offerings to attain leadership in any market niche.



Let’s take a closer look at key revenue drivers



UEM: The UEM market continues to thrive off the mass exodus of large and small enterprises to cloud-based networks. BlackBerry’s market leadership highlighted by IDC and Gartner points towards demand-fueled growth which is somewhat sustainable on a short term. Arguments towards the increasing commoditization of the EMM segment are fully stretched as the low single-digit growth being recorded in the software segment continues to be a trophy for bulls to subdue bearish chants.



I’m bullish UEM due to the multiple opportunities to generate value as late cloud technology adopters catch on. However, I’m wary of BlackBerry’s ability to become a global giant solely in this field. As of today, the catalysts are either absent or weak.



QNX: royalty per vehicle is expected to ramp up to $5-$25 per car, from $5 - $15. The $25 per car egg isn’t expected to hatch until FY’19. BlackBerry was expected to deliver 36 million QNX licenses earlier in the year. The auto market has a TAM of ~100 million units. BlackBerry owns over half of that at 60 million units. It will be hard to argue that the future cash flow from QNX hasn’t been priced into the stock based on the current market share which doesn’t reflect in its software revenue numbers. It barely moves the needle for a significant earnings beat.



Radar: Radar is projected to have a TAM of 28 million devices. The product is currently being offered at an estimated ~$200 for hardware and ~$10 a month for services. This makes it easy to construct a bullish argument for a revenue of over $200million for every 1 million device revenue gain. Pathetically bullish I would say, given that BlackBerry is up against Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Trimble Inc and wireless giant Verizon (NYSE:VZ).



It will also be safe to assume that we are nowhere near a $200 million ARR for Radar as current plans point towards the introduction of a cheaper (Radar Lite) product to increase market penetration.



Other capabilities in the software division are either in infancy or non-needle movers. Regardless, bullish narratives can still be written around them to propel multiple expansion. It’s interesting how this is even possible, but that’s just the way it is.



Investor Takeaway



Outside of patent monetization and more growth in UEM fueled by the projected increase in SG&A spend, I don’t see much indication of superior value generating capabilities on the short term.



The software growth narrative anchored firmly to the turnaround mothership will continue to uplift the stock as softness on the side of long-term investors with an expensive average purchase price per share will only lead to a loss-loss for both the future of BlackBerry and the patience which has been endured since the company exited hardware.

