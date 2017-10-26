GlaxoSmithKline Q3 2017: Bear Signals

Even if the stock has de-rated from 10x to 8.4 NTM EV/EBITDA, I see too many uncertainties on the 2018 outlook.

On October 24, 2017, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, but the market has been disappointed by the performance of some key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division.

Despite a compelling relative valuation, I see too many uncertainties on the 2018 outlook to be positive on the name.

Q3 2017 results

GlaxoSmithKline reported Q3 2017 sales of £7.8B, in line with consensus expectations, with Pharmaceutical sales of £8.34.2BB, 2% below street numbers, Vaccines sales of £1.7B, in line with consensus, and Consumer Healthcare sales of £1.96, 2% above consensus.

Core EPS were £32.5p, 3% ahead of consensus, driven by strong profitability improvements in Vaccines and CHC divisions.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, with GlaxoSmithKline expecting 3-5% EPS growth in local currency, while forex expectations have been downgraded from +8% to +7%.

Thus, applying 4% EPS growth to 2016 EPS, I estimate a 2017 Core EPS of £1.10, which is approximately in line with of consensus.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results haven’t been great, with some cautious comments by the management on the outlook for the HIV franchise. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Vaccines sales were £1.69B, in line with street expectations, driven by a strong performance of two key franchises, Menveo and Bexsero. Furthermore, the company also reported a strong improvement in profitability for this division at 40.8%, which is 700 bps higher than Q2 2017, helped by a strong performance of Flu vaccines.

Consumer Healthcare sales were £1.96B, 2% above street expectations, but the management suggested again, during the conference call, that this business is facing a slowdown, caused by a combination of pricing pressure and increasing competition. However, the company also reported a strong improvement in profitability for this division at 21.5%, which is 300 bps higher than Q2 2017, helped by the realization of the cost savings from the merger with Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) CHC business.

Respiratory sales were £1.6B, 6% below consensus, driven by a disappointing performance of newly drug launched such as Breo and Anoro. In fact, Breo sales were £225M, 13% lower than consensus, and Anoro sales were £86M, 4% lower than consensus, as a result of an ongoing pricing pressure from the payors in the respiratory market. On the other hand, Advair sales were £743M, in line with consensus. In addition to that, the company seems cautious on the short term opportunity for the triple combo LAMA/LABA/ICS for COPD, Trelegy, suggesting that they need time to build the brand.

Lastly, Viiv sales were £1093M, 2% lower than consensus, with Tivicay and Triumeq, which have missed street expectations by 2%, as a result of some competitive pressure in US and Europe for the genericization of an old GSK’s compound, called Epzicom, which is one of the ingredients of Triumeq. In addition to that, the management seems cautious about the outlook for this franchise in 2018, suggesting that the environment will become much more crowded and competitive, with the launch of Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Bictegravir.

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on GlaxoSmithKline, I have updated my SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) to show what multiple is implied in the current 12.9x EV/EBITDA NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company. You can see here more details behind my methodology.

I have rebased down the multiples assigned to the Pharma and Viiv franchises of the company, as a result of the weak outlook for both divisions in 2018. I believe that the GSK’s Pharmaceutical business deserves a discount compared to peers, for the presence in highly competitive therapeutic area and the lack of an attractive pipeline.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 12x EV/EBITDA valuation to recognize the value of the Vaccines and CHC franchises, the stock is undervalued by only 4%.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, GlaxoSmithKline has traded historically at 10x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which was below the diversified biopharma group. Today, GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a discount to its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 8.4x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which is at 15% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: GlaxoSmithKline's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: GlaxoSmithKline's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven’t been great, so I would prefer to stay on the sidelines given the uncertainties on the 2018 outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice