Celgene: Sell-Off Is Overdone

It's never fun when you see one of your holdings sell off ~20% or so in a single trading day. This typically means that something has gone terribly wrong and can really test an investor's intestinal fortitude. Thankfully, I don't invest in companies that experience this sort of volatility very often. The vast majority of my portfolio is made up of large cap, relatively conservative, well established companies with stable cash flows and long histories of reliable dividend growth. However, I have decided a small portion of my portfolio to more speculative, growth oriented names. This keeps me on my toes as an investor and adds a bit of octane to my portfolio's fuel with regard to long-term total returns. One of these non-dividend paying growth oriented companies that I own is Celgene (CELG). Unfortunately for me, this stock has sold off to the tune of 34% in the last couple of weeks since hitting 52 week highs in early October. Admittedly, the company has posted a couple of negative news items that have impacted the stock; however, I think this move from $147 down to $96 was simply too much, too fast. Because of this, I added to my CELG position at $96.03 on Thursday during its post-earnings sell-off.

First and foremost, let me start by saying that I'm not a doctor, scientist, or healthcare professional of any kind. I'm just a lowly retail investor who likes to take some risks in the bio-tech sector. Because of my lack of in-depth understanding of the cutting edge science involved in the operations of a company like Celgene, I'm forced to rely on management's guidance as well as the analysis of other, more qualified individuals, when formulating opinions regarding the future outlooks in this space. Because of this, I admit that any investment I make in this space is speculative. That said, over time I've identified companies and analysts whose data I trust, which make the speculative risks worth the rewards that bio-techs have offered investors throughout history.

CELG's recent decline started a few weeks back when the company announced that it would be stopping trials of its drug, Mongersen, for Crohn's Disease. CELG spent $710m back in 2014 to acquire the company that originally began developing Mongersen and it seems like this purchase might end up being a wash. That's an expensive wash, but it's also the name of the game in the bio-tech sector. These companies take major financial risks in M&A and R&D to continually bolster their drug portfolios/pipelines and it doesn't always work out just right. It's worth noting that Mongersen is still being tested for ulcerative colitis, but the Crohn's phase 3 trials being stopped is certainly a disappointment.

CELG is still working on other inflammatory bowel treatments, but now it seems the company is forced to put further reliance on Ozanimod in that treatment area. It appears to me that success here is still possible, though I'm sure the company would have liked to have multiple options moving forward. CELG is looking to diversify its portfolio and this treatment area was looked upon favorably by the market. With chances of success lowered here, I'm not surprised to see the stock sell off; however, I was surprised by the volume of the declines.

This news sent the stock down from $~145 to ~$120. Negative guidance during yesterday's earnings report sent the stock down below $100 as management slightly lowered the company's 2020 targets, for its "Total Oncology" and "Total I&I" segments, significantly. Otezla struggled a bit in the recent quarter and this negative I&I guidance seems to point towards the fact that this trend might continue. This isn't good. The company did increase its "Total Hematology" sales outlook, but the cuts from Oncology and I&I were big enough to drop the overall sales outlook. Not only was the 2020 sales outlook lowered, but the adjusted EPS guidance was negative as well.

Source: CELG Q3 ER Slide Show, page 13

Now, with all of this in mind, it's still worth noting that if CELG can hit these lowered guidance figures, at $96/share, the stock is only trading for ~7.7x 2020 EPS guidance. Obviously we're a long way from 2020 and a lot needs to go right for the company between now and then for it to grow its non-GAAP EPS from 2017's estimates of $7.30-$7.35 to ~$12.50; however, assuming management is able to execute, the $96 share price available to investors today would look like a major bargain a few years down the road. This is a risk that I'm willing to take with a small percentage of my portfolio, though I understand why others might not put much weight behind CELG's 2020 estimates.

Source: CELG Q3 ER Slide Show, page 12

I realize it's a bit odd to focus on figures a few years down the road when analyzing an earnings report in the present. But, that's the nature of bio-tech investing. The market doesn't seem to care much about what's going on in the present, these names are evaluated on their future sales/earnings prospects. With that said, I don't think the present should be totally discounted. Cash flows produced now allow the company to grow to meet future expectations. CELG produced solid numbers this quarter and the company's 2017 guidance is great.

CELG management updated 2017 full year guidance and is calling for ~$13b in revenues, which represents ~16% y/y growth. CELG is also calling for an adjusted EPS of $7.30-$7.35 this year, which would represent 23% y/y growth. These annual growth figures are tremendous. I'd be completely ecstatic in they were coming from any other area of the market other than bio-tech; but unfortunately, due to the patent cliffs that these companies face, all of this great near-term growth could hit a wall.

Thankfully, CELG's top drug, Revlimid is still under patent protection until 2022, meaning this company has a few more years of top notch sales from that franchise before it needs to really begin to worry about competition/replacing those sales with the pipeline. CELG's reliance on Revlimid is worrisome to me, but this patent protection gives me slight peace of mind. During Q3 the company announced that it was increasing the cost of Revlimid again as the company continues to attempt to maximize this franchise's potential. This trend worries me as well, the drug's cost is up significantly this year alone and I don't want CELG to end up in the government's spotlight with regard to cost controls.

All of these worries aside, even though there have been recent failures in the pipeline, most accounts that I've read still point to the fact that CELG has several major levers that it could pull to eventually replaced Revlimid sales. Hematology still makes up the vast majority of the company's 2020 sales guidance, meaning that there isn't any near-term catalysts that could diversify the company away from Revlimid quickly. However, CELG has its hands in several cookie jars across the bio-tech landscape, especially with regard to recent partnerships with small bio-techs working in exciting areas on oncology, and I'm holding out hope that these initiatives will eventually pan out in a lucrative manner. CELG's deal with Bluebird in the Cart-T space is something that I'm excited about as a shareholder; Gilead (GILD) just made big news in this area of the market and I'm happy to see CELG involved as well.

What's more, the company's cash flows were $1.1b in Q3. Unlike many of the smaller bio-techs, CELG is highly profitable. CELG has a long history of large R&D spending with cash flows, but management did note that it spent $114m on share repurchases during the recent quarter and plans with $3.8b left on the current buyback authorization, it plans to aggressively buyback shares at these reduced levels. This should result in a near-term boon to EPS as well.

One reason that I added to CELG at $96.03 was because when profitable bio-techs like this sell-off, I assume that big pharma companies who always seem to be interested in buying sales growth and cash flows, like the Pfizer's (PFE) of the world, ears perk up. Even after its recent sell off, CELG's market cap is an impressive ~77b. It would take a major player to take these guys out, but I assume that at a certain point, M&A will help to put a floor underneath of shares, especially with tax reform/repatriation potentially looming.

Speaking of M&A, CELG ended Q3 with ~12b in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company has ~$14b in long-term debt, meaning that the balance sheet remains relatively strong. I think that because of CELG's strong balance sheet, this company doesn't necessarily have to be a target; it could be a buyer. Sure, any purchase this company might make in the $10b range wouldn't likely move the needle in the short-term, but it could significantly bolster the company's pipeline, which is what the market really wants to see anyway.

So, in conclusion, I think it's safe to say that this company isn't for the faint of heart. I'm interested in holding shares of companies like CELG because I want some exposure to high growth opportunities and CELG is trading much cheaper in the present than many tech names that present similar growth opportunities.

I think investors face much higher risks in the bio-tech area than they do in Silicon Valley, which is why CELG's premium is much less than say, a Facebook (FB) or NVIDIA (NVDA). Don't get me wrong, I own a great deal of technology names. I'm long both FB and NVDA; but, the relative value that CELG presents after recent weakness in appealing to me.

So much of the success of CELG's stock relies on the company's current pipeline and its ability to move away from Revlimid over time, but I don't think that's an impossible hurdle for this company to clear. Remember, less than a month ago, this stock was trading at a 52 week high. Sure, the outlook was damaged by recent news, but do you really think this company is worth 34% less today than it was on October 1st?

I don't, which is why I added. I don't want this speculative position to grow too large in my portfolio though. I'm willing to make one more addition to CELG, after that I would be going overweight. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is my only overweight position that doesn't pay a dividend and I don't plan on adding CELG to that list. So, here's to hoping for a turnaround. The market seems pretty irrational to me on this one, but I've definitely been wrong before. Only time will tell.

In the mean time, what do you think? Is CELG a buy down here below $100? Or, are the risks simply not worth the rewards when it comes to this beaten down bio-tech?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, PFE, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.