The Good And The Bad Of Whiting Petroleum (The Good Wins)

One of the more interesting E&P firms out there today is Whiting Petroleum (WLL). As a firm with a niche in the Williston Basin, it’s considered a different kind of breed compared to energy firms with a strong hold in the Permian Basin. While some have stated fears regarding the company and its potential, some news recently was released that reveals the quality performance Whiting exhibits. In what follows, I will dig into some of that data and give my thoughts on why the market does not appreciate this business the way I believe it should.

Whiting's impressive results (given the circumstances)

According to Whiting’s latest press release, the company seems to be doing quite well considering the hits that have come their way. For instance, in the third quarter, the firm’s production totaled 10.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). The bears who are looking at the business might argue that this number is actually a big negative for Whiting because it represents the very low end of their production guidance for the third quarter. Expectations were for output of between 10.5 million boe and 11.1 million with a mid-point of 10.8 million.

While it is true that management reported results that were lower than expected, there were two causes of such a shortfall. The first is the fact that, during the third quarter, the company engaged in a rather sizable asset sale. The second is that a third-party outage at a gas processing plant impaired the firm’s production. Adjusted for this, management said that production would have been about 11 million boe, just shy of the highest point on its expected range.

What we have seen here is not only quality performance with some of its Williston Basin wells tracking 1.5 million boe curves, we’ve also seen its performance at Redtail come in at pretty respectable levels. During the latest quarter, the company generated output of 11,750 boe per day from the region, which represents an increase of around 78% compared to the second quarter of this year. This is due, in large part, to the fact that the firm completed 58 gross wells during the third quarter, but if the data is correct, then this is only the start of what could be attractive performance in the fourth quarter from Redtail as well.

You see, the typical well (at least at Redtail) takes between 60 and 90 days before it achieves peak production. Since 48 of its 58 wells there were completed in the second and third months of the third quarter, output in the fourth quarter should be strong as well. In fact, according to management, total company output in the fourth quarter of this year, at the mid-point, should be about 11.6 million boe. That’s around 10.5% above second quarter output and can be chalked up to capex during the quarter of $321.2 million.

Costs should be a huge catalyst

Unfortunately, I do not yet know what is likely to happen to the company next year in terms of performance, but I do know that data today is quite encouraging. You see, in the second quarter of this year, Whiting’s management team stated that the mid-point for the company’s oil differential this year should be around $8 per boe. However, due to changes (likely a number of them), this number should now be lower. At the mid-point, this figure should be $7.50 per boe now. If we assume the same mix for oil for the fourth quarter as what we’ve seen so far this year, this difference would imply cost savings of $14.6 million per year moving forward. While this is nice to see, it’s not the whole picture. As you can see in the image below, the fourth quarter’s differential will be even better, so much so that, on an annualized basis, it could result in savings for Whiting of around $29.1 million alone.

*Taken from Whiting

This isn’t the only area of improvement being seen, though. While its natural gas differential will, at the mid-point, be $0.05 per boe higher this year than previously expected, the company’s cash-based general and administrative costs have been revised lower by $0.10 per boe, while the firm’s production tax rate will be lower as well. These figures appear small on paper, but when applied to production estimates, they can materially affect Whiting’s attractiveness.

Thanks to some cost reductions and in spite of some negatives (like a lower realized price for energy sold), operating cash flow for the third quarter totaled $99.3 million, bringing total operating cash flow so far this year to $290.4 million. More likely than not, given the lower differential for oil and higher output, the fourth quarter will probably be more attractive from a cash flow perspective. That said, even if it mirrors the third quarter, the company’s cash flow for the full year is on track to hit around $390 million or so, which implies a price/operating cash flow perspective of 4.60, making Whiting an interesting prospect to consider.

At this point, investors would be right to say that operating cash flow isn’t everything. What’s more important here is free cash flow and the sad truth is that Whiting is pretty much certain to be cash flow negative for 2017 because of its decision to allocate $950 million toward capex. For 2018, it’s hard to know the full impact this will have on output and this does create some risk that the money might not have been well-spent, but the growth seen so far is encouraging, plus management had to fight off production declines before it could even get back to growth. In my opinion, this gives the company a temporary pass on cash flow, but only if we can see production rise more next year and capex come down.

Even with this goal of getting back to growth, though, Whiting was able to do one other really positive thing during the quarter. According to management, debt at the end of the third quarter came out to $2.93 billion, which was down over $343 million from the second quarter. This continues, thanks to its asset sale for $500 million, a positive trend of management paying down debt in order to become a firm that is nowhere near as leveraged as it used to be. Obviously, there is still room for improvement on this front, and I personally would love to see debt fall below the $2 billion mark in the next year or so, but the progress is nice to see nonetheless.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I’m pretty happy with Whiting at the moment. Sadly, shares are not where they probably should be, but I chalk that up to a lot of market pessimism around energy firms, combined with a broader pessimism over energy itself. Moving forward, strong production figures should boost investor confidence, but there is still the uncertainty of what a more typical year (a year where the company doesn’t need to come back from a decline plus add on growth) might look like. Until that information is revealed by management, I’ll still hold Whiting out as probably my riskiest holding, but the fact that the company could make it through the quarter without anything materially negative (that I could see at least) allows me, as an investor, to breathe a sigh of relief.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.