Soybean Sales Surge, Corn Sales Steady, Wheat Sales Dip During Week Ending October 19

By G C Mays

The USDA released its export sales report for the sales period October 12 - 19 2017. Soybean (SOYB) sales surged, corn (CORN) sales held steady while wheat (WEAT) sales dipped during the week.

Wheat

Despite falling wheat futures and export terminal prices US exporters only sold 360,600 tons of wheat during the week ending October 19. After sales more than doubled during the previous week, net wheat sales were down 41%. Futures prices dropped marginally to $4.33 per bushel while cash prices at the gulf export terminal declined $0.05 during the week. Cash basis increased $0.02 over the same period.

Corn

Weekly corn export sales were steady last week with net sales of 1.28 million metric tons. This was 2.7% higher than a week ago. Accumulated net sales continue to improve. Year over year net sales are only down 16% and has improved three straight weeks.

Cash Prices at the Toledo export terminal and December corn futures were flat during the week, closing again at $3.27, and $3.49 per bushel, respectively.

Marketing year to date accumulated exports improved during the week as well. Accumulated corn exports of 4.6 million metric tons is now down 42% year over year compared to more than 46% in the earlier week.

Soybean

US soybean exports saw sales surge to 2.13 million metric tons last week. This figure is higher week over week as well as year over year. The bulk of purchases came from China, who bought 1.58 million metric tons. In contrast to last week, which saw cancellations reach a marketing year high of 201,100 metric tons, cancellations only totaled 22,700 during the week.

Accumulated net sales of 13.1 million metric tons are 1.3% higher than a year ago. However, year to date sales commitments of 28.4 million metric tons is 15.4% lower than a year ago. While the USDA expects global soybean imports to rise another five million to 149 million metric tons, one has to wonder if the U.S. has a smaller share of this larger pie.

According to the USDA, during the first 8 months of 2017 Brazil became the leading soybean exporter to Vietnam, replacing the U.S. due to competitive prices. The U.S. share of soybean sales to Vietnam accounted for 22 percent of the total during this period.

Prices did become more competitive during the week as November soybean futures slid just under $0.14 during the week to $9.86 per bushel. Cash prices at the gulf export terminal also slipped, falling $0.15 during the week ending October 19. So far, during this marketing week soybean futures have fallen further, closing around $9.76 per bushel on October 25. The question is, "Are these prices going to help the U.S. keep up or gain more market share?" We'll find out next week.

For more a detailed analysis of the wheat, corn and soybean markets, please refer to my October reports entitled "Wheat Ending Stocks Higher Due To Feed Price Competition From Corn", "Corn Production Forecast Raised, Farm Price Estimates Reduced for 2017/18" & "Soybean Futures Surge on Lower Production Estimates", respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.