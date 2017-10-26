Dow 30,000 In 2019?

This deleveraging dynamic is responsible for the market making new highs every day – or so it seems – since 2009 with plenty more upside remaining.

I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale." - Thomas Jefferson

Monday, there was a much trafficked article comparing the performance of the stock market in the first year under President Trump to his predecessor. As one might imagine given the divided state of the nation, it provoked much commentary from both sides of the aisle.

My personal belief is presidents can affect the stock market on the margins. They have much more influence on the foreign policy front. Their economic policies tend to have bigger impacts to consumer and business confidence and to some extent economic growth than the markets themselves. As for equities, I have found over 30 years of investing what the Federal Reserve does has a much greater effect on the stock market.

President Obama certainly benefited from the biggest increase in the central bank's balance sheet in its over 100 year history. The new president obviously will not have that tailwind, but the market seems to be doing fine to this point even as the Federal Reserve slowly 'normalizes' interest rate policies.

The largess from the Fed's previous efforts at quantitative easing are still being felt. As my friend and colleague, Stephen Rodenbeck outlines below; this could take the Dow to 30,000 by 2019. Steve is my partner on The Busted IPO Forum and spent almost 15 years in various capacities on Wall Street trading desks. Given this, I think this market commentary and view belongs here on our new thread the Busted IPO Forum

Here is his take on the market in an 'Other Voices' segment below:

Since Donald Trump was surprisingly voted in as president, equity markets have been the beneficiary of a strong bid, with the Dow rallying from 18,332.74 at the close of business on Election Day to its recent close on October 20, 2017 of 23,328.63 - a gain of 27.3% in eleven months. The S&P 500 has gained 20.4% during the same period. Some market pundits have assigned credit for this move directly on the outcome of the election - make no mistake: Trump surely will - as it has resulted in a more business friendly environment (i.e. less regulation); others are concerned that a low volatility/high valuation environment portends calamity. Since Trump was elected, assets have been allocated out of fixed income securities and into stocks, but this move has the feel of an earthquake induced tsunami that is not the result of a change in political leadership or portfolio reapportioning. It started with the quantitative easings.

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning." - Henry Ford

Before the argument is made for Dow 30,000, please remember that when Barrack Obama was elected on November 4, 2008 the Dow stood at 9,625.28, which means that from the day he was elected to his first term until the day Trump was elected, the Dow rallied 90.5% and the S&P 500 gained 112.7% -- so the market has been on a protracted winning streak. Obama also inherited a financial crisis that paralleled the stock market crash of 1929. Back in 2008, the U.S. Debt stood at $10 trillion. It currently stands at $20.4 trillion, or approximately 100% higher than when Obama was elected. The Federal Reserve took drastic measures by pumping trillions of dollars into the Fed Funds markets through its balance sheet expansion - i.e. quantitative easings. These easings have had a profound impact on U.S. financial institutions in the form of reserves, as deposits at all commercial banks have grown from $7.4 trillion at the beginning of 2009 to $11.8 trillion today. The net result of this unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus was a massive increase in excess reserves at depository institutions.

Keep in mind that the five-year average of reserves held at the Fed in the five-year period before the crisis was $11 billion, of which $1.7 billion were excess reserves. In fact, total reserve balances at the Fed were $9 billion the week before the implosion of Lehman Brothers (September 15, 2008). Vault cash, which counts toward required reserves, averaged approximately $50 billion pre-implosion. In other words, the whole system, which needed trillions of dollars to re-liquefy and stabilize post-Sept 2008, was predicated - at least at the commercial bank level - on ~$62 billion. Owing to the QEs, excess bank reserves skyrocketed after the meltdown, peaking at $2.68 trillion in September 2014.

Before a case for Dow 30,000 can be proffered, a history lesson must be brought to the fore. When the stock market crashed in October 1929, bank failures ensued on a massive scale with an estimated 9,000 going out of business during the 1930s. As a result, financial institutions became very skittish, hoarding cash in the event their tellers were to one day be on the receiving end of a bank run. While the Fed kept the discount rate relatively high - i.e. above market rates - to keep gold from exiting the country, FDR confiscated all gold from U.S. citizens in 1933, paying them $20.67 per ounce. He then repriced gold (arbitrarily) to $35 per ounce in 1934, creating a $2.7 billion paper gain at the Treasury. Through these machinations, FDR was effectively taking America off the gold standard and inflating the currency.

A majority ($2.0 billion) of this artificial windfall was used to set up the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF), which the government used to monetize federal securities to keep interest rates down while it financed New Deal deficits. Also, the ESF purchased gold to keep the market value near its new arbitrary value of $35.00 an ounce, which brought an inflow of gold into the United States. Without getting into all the dynamics of the period, in response to these government actions and fearing radical legislation, the Fed's Open Market Policy Committee authorized the expansion of its balance sheet by $1 billion (or about 60%) in May 1933, which it realized with the purchase of securities in open market operations over the next two years.

Because of these actions and depositories' unwillingness to lend, excess reserves in the banking system, which stood at $105 million in January 1933 (total reserves: ~$2 billion), skyrocketed through the end of 1935. Estimates vary, but according to Allan H. Meltzer in A History of Federal Reserve, Vol. I (1913-1951), surplus bank capital stood at $3.6 billion by the fourth quarter of 1935. This figure exceeded the FOMC portfolio, thus nullifying the central bank's ability to adequately control monetary policy. However, the economy had rebounded significantly - albeit off very depressed levels - with domestic GDP rising 10.8%, 8.9%, and 12.9% for the years 1934-1936 as banks, bolstered by their excess reserves, began inserting their collective toes back into the lending waters. In fact, GDP in 1936 matched that of 1929. This period mimics today: the commercial banking systems were/are awash in cash nearly the same time from economic ground zero (seven years then; nine years now).

Forward to today: right after the 2008 crisis, just like in the 30s, banks became skittish about lending money, ratcheting up lending standards. As a result, with the direct and indirect proceeds from the bailout, commercial banks purchased government securities, mortgaged-back securities, or put cash on deposit at the Federal Reserve. The Fed now pays interest on the excess reserves (IOER) since normal open market operations are ineffectual at controlling the enormous Fed Funds market, similar to the Great Depression era. Either way, these reserves were not finding their way back into the real economy.

Back to 1936: The Fed - in an attempt to regain control of monetary policy - raised the fractional reserve requirement three times from August 16, 1936 to May 1, 1937. The cumulative result was a doubling of that rate from 13% to 26% at Central Reserve City Banks; 10% to 20% at Reserve City Banks; and 7% to 14% at Country Banks. These moves had the effect of converting a good deal of excess bank reserves into regular reserves. With the banks' "comfort cushion" removed, lending ceased up again with GDP falling 3.3% in 1938 and unemployment spiking to 19%.

Today's steady yet unspectacular economy feels like it is starting to catch a bid. Excess reserves have dropped from the $2.68 trillion peak in September 2014 to $2.17 trillion now. Those reserves are gradually finding their way into the U.S. economy. For example, total loans and leases by commercial banks have increased from $7.8 trillion in September 2014 to $9.3 trillion today. This could just be scratching the surface, since with the money multiplier magic of fractional reserve banking, the $2.68 trillion in excess reserves could eventually translate into $24.1 trillion in the real economy. The commercial banks have (to date) conservatively lent out their reserves, which has effectively kept inflation under wraps. As the reserves are slowly unleashed, this capital will find its way into economy and the equity markets, supporting the claim for Dow 30,000. As overvalued as the market appears to some prognosticators, the banking system, through the QEs, has been significantly deleveraged. Leverage is the primary cause of business cycles and stock market declines.

For the avoidance of doubt, this prediction could go up in smoke if the Fed makes the same mistake today as it did in 1936-37. This is unlikely as the fractional reserve rate has not moved since 1992, when it was lowered from 12% to 10%. It could also blow up if the market wakes up to the fact that a family of four owes nearly $250,000 towards the debt, but for some reason, that paradigm shift has not occurred despite the debt ceiling being raised 74 times since 1962. In other words, the deleveraging of the banking system has come at the expense of the U.S. government balance sheet.

Also, two other issues could negatively impact the market: 1. if the Fed doesn't replace the government securities in its portfolio as they mature, while the banking system increases loans into the economy, rates could increase significantly, which could act as a brake on the economy. 2. If the ON RRP facility - where the Fed sells securities to IOER eligible and non-eligible institutions with an obligation to buy them back at interest - remains uncapped, a disruptive "flight to quality" inflow into this instrument during a period of financial stress could force non-compliant institutions to the discount window - highly unlikely (save an exogenous shock) given the deleveraged state of the banking system.

The Federal Reserve is a mathematical impossibility: a debt-based money creation system (i.e. central banking) always denotes that the level of debt is always greater than the money supply. Under this money creation scheme, debt can never be fully extinguished - in the long-term, it can only grow. Or as former Fed Chairman Marriner Eccles stated: "If there were no debts in our money system, there wouldn't be any money." It is a mind-boggling illogicality and a complete sham. However, the current pent-up supply of money signified by the record level of excess reserves has the potential to push the stock market significantly higher. Is this prediction a monetary phenomenon? To a certain extent yes, although more loans should lead to greater productivity. Since the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, the stock market has increased an average of 5.7% per annum (10.1% with dividends reinvested). Without the inflation of the money supply it has returned 2.5% annually (6.7% with dividends reinvested). Loaning out just half of the excess reserves into the economy could potentially introduce $10+ trillion to the money supply. With $2.17 trillion of capital pent-up in the banking system, no bank should contract vertigo from being over leveraged anytime soon, meaning that no contraction of the economy is on the horizon. Other concerns (like the debt) aside, a de-risked banking system creates lower volatility and justifies higher market multiples. Look for Dow 30,000 sometime in early 2019.

Drive-in banks were established so most of the cars today could see their real owners." - E. Joseph Cossman

I want to thank Steve for offering his unique take on the Federal Reserve and how the central bank can continue to be a positive for the market even as its official 'QE' efforts have been curtailed.

If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "Follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.