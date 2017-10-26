USG's (USG) CEO Jennifer Scanlon on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

USG Corp (NYSE:USG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017, 09:00 ET

Executives

Ryan Flanagan - IR

Jennifer Scanlon - President, CEO & Director

Matthew Hilzinger - Executive VP & CFO

Analysts

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Garik Shmois - Longbow Research

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jason Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Scott Schrier - Citigroup

Josh Chan - Baird

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.

Michael Wood - Nomura Securities

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

William Green - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the Q3 2017 USG Corporation earnings conference call. My name is Richard, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ryan Flanagan. Mr. Flanagan you may begin.

Ryan Flanagan

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to USG Corporation's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Live Webcast. We'll be using a slide presentation in conjunction with our call today. It's available by going to the Investor Relations section of our website, www.usg.com, and clicking on the link to the webcast. Before I proceed, let me remind you that certain statements in this conference call may be forward-looking statements under securities laws. These statements are made in the basis of management's current views and assumption of our business, market and other conditions, and management undertakes no obligation to update these statements. The statements are also subject to a number of factors, including those listed at the end of the press release, and actual results may be different from our current expectations.

In addition, please refer to our earnings press release and presentation slides for disclosures and reconciliations on non-GAAP measures used when discussing our results and outlook.

With me today to discuss the third quarter are Jenny Scanlon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Hilzinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As always, we ask that participants limit themselves to one question to give as many people an opportunity to participate in the call as possible.

So with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jenny Scanlon.

Jennifer Scanlon

Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, everyone. Our agenda is to begin with an overview of the third quarter, then provide a brief update on our strategic priorities, before I turn it over to Matt to cover the financial details for the quarter. Our third quarter was headlined by has the demand for our brand and innovative products. At the same time, continued inflation and commodity cost weighed on our operating margins. Despite 2 of our plants taking direct hits from hurricanes, and experiencing some downtime, the financial impact of the hurricanes to our profit was net neutral.

In totality, we experienced positive momentum. Our business unit results, plus lower SG&A, reduced interest expense and strong share repurchase activity acquitted to hire EPS versus the third quarter of last year. Improved volumes drove a 4% increase in our revenue. U.S. Wallboard shipments were up 5% with stabilized invoice pricing in all regions. Volumes also improved in the Surfaces & Substrates categories. Ceiling tile volumes were flat with some strength in the high end, we saw operating margins return to over 21%. And in U.S. Sheetrock, plasterboard and ceiling tile volumes were up over 10%.

Now I'd like to briefly update you on the product strategy and pricing announcement we discussed last quarter. In Wallboard, we did not achieve in the pricing improvement we announced in July. However, denouncement helped our business. Our customer conversations, stabilized pricing have provided us with another opportunity to discuss the significant amount of inflation we're seeing in our business most notably, in wastepaper. In Surfaces & Substrates, pricing improved to $1 million year-over-year. Our dust control joint compound saw significant increase in demand in response to the new silica dust regulation. This is a great example of our strategy to provide customers with solutions to their everyday problems.

In Ceilings, our specialty product portfolio, which is specified by our architectural sales team, is gaining momentum. In Ensemble, pipe performance and specialty metal categories. We see some of the recent tile price increase reflected in job quotes are expected to ship next year. Tile pricing takes time to manifest in the market due to the lag between including a job, winning the specification and shipping the product. In grid, we announced a price increase effective for November. We're going to continue to take actions to address current and expected inflation as well as market conditions. Having the right products at the right price is the key lever to improving profitability. I believe we have a value proposition in all products that we will continue to get paid for.

We pursued our strategy on all fronts in the third quarter. As I've said before, our financial strategy begins with maintaining a strong balance sheet, continues with lowering our costs by investing in advanced manufacturing, and balance of investments for future growth and returning capital to shareholders. Making strategic progress in each of these areas is vital to our future. We're also making steady progress on our advanced manufacturing initiative's, and are ready to scale many projects beyond the pilot stages. For example, our continuous minors and automated guided vehicles. We continued our capital reinvestment program for organic growth, including making significant progress on key specialty product expansions in a number of plants. And as I've mentioned in the past, we intend to pursue both on M&A opportunities. Hence our existing product portfolio and accelerate growth in our core businesses.

We deployed another $56 million of cash into our share buyback program, bringing our total share repurchases this year to $153 million through the end of the third quarter. Also strategically, last quarter, I told you we are taking steps to become even more customer-centric. Our focus on our customers includes the transition of our L&W supply business, which continues to progress very well. We are actively serving and expanded portfolio of specialty this division customers. In fact, for our top 10 specialty distributors, not including L&W, our Wallboard businesses are up to strong double digits.

Now the journey to improve the customer experience is never finished. And we will recently pay the significant complement by the Home Depot. We were named supplier of the year for building materials. This prestigious award is chosen by the Humpty post merchandising team, and effects superior customer service, quality and importantly innovation. This is the fourth time we have won this award in the United States, and we have also won it 3 times in Canada. Finally, the third quarter was marked by devastating hurricanes that impacted areas of Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. We were fortunate that our employees and their families and our Galena Park Texas and Jacksonville, Florida plants safely weathered the storm. Although, many employees experienced damage to their homes and their neighborhoods. We supported our local communities with donations to the Red Cross. Many of our customers were also heavily affected by these storms.

I'm so proud of how quickly our USG teams mobilized in response to our customers who needed our support after Harvey and Irma. At USG, we put our customers first everyday. Our focus after the storms was to return production to normal as quickly as possible, while also providing our customers with the products they needed when they needed them. Our customer service, supply chain and plant teams worked around the clock to ensure USG was ready and able to support our loyal customers in their time of need.

I'd like to thank the entire USG team for your collective efforts and commitment to excellence during these emergencies.

So now with that, I'll ask Matt to provide for the third quarter financial details.

Matthew Hilzinger

Thanks, Jenny, and good morning, everyone. Let's start with General housekeeping on Slide 6. With one small addition to our GAAP net income from continuing operations in the third quarter, specifically we excluded the pension charge of $2 million net of tax as a result of lump sum pension settlement. You may recall, this the same time of adjustments that we had in the past 2 quarters as L&W come the sale of L&W triggered pension settlement accounting for us in 2017.

So with that, less now turn into the segments. Starting with Gypsum. Net sales for the third quarter were up 5% from last year to $665 million. Adjusted operating margin was down 270 basis points to 13.2%. Similar to last quarter, the margin compression was primarily due to higher commodity costs in our Wallboard products.

Before walking through the details of the Gypsum business, let me give you a little bit of context on some of the financial impacts of the hurricanes. It's devastating as those storms were -- their net financial impact to USG was, frankly, quite negligible. The regional demand surges caused by the hurricanes added some 150 basis points to our overall Wallboard volume in the quarter, which amounted to roughly $2 million of additional operating profit. Operationally, both Galena Park and Jackson build plants were completely shutdown for 6 days each, but each plant was sort of operations very quickly and any significant expense of about $2 million of incremental cost were incurred in total. And our average realized price was down 2%, which was impacted by mix and higher freight cost in the hurricane regions. The increase freight cost was the result of servicing harlequin demand from a broader network of manufacturing locations than we usually do, and freight rates in those regions were also up as a result of the hurricane as well.

Mix also reduced our realized price from both the geographic and product standpoint. The biggest driver of mix was the volume shipped towards increased Wallboard shipments in the regions impacted by the hurricanes, which outpaced 5/8s Wallboard volume in those regions.

Getting back to business. In the Gypsum segment, overall, our U.S. Wallboard volumes, including the 150 basis points boost demand from these storms, were up 5%, which was ahead of the industry which grew at 1.3%. Stronger organic demand was the primary driver of our increased Wallboard shipments. While we were up double-digits in the Gypsum associated regions impacted by the hurricanes, we were also up double digits in the mountain regions and in parts of the Midwest. In fact, our volumes outpaced the industry in all regions of the country.

We balanced, reduced volumes at L&W with increased volumes with new and existing specialty dealers. And additionally, volumes in the retail channels were strong too. Wallboard price, as I mentioned, was down 2% on increased freight and changes in mix, both due to the hurricanes. There was also some carryover effect of lower pricing in the second quarter into July of this quarter. And as Jenny said, our invoice Wallboard pricing stabilized at the end of July and hasn't moved since.

Moving to costs, Wallboard cost for the third quarter were up $10 million. This is $2 million higher than we have planned due to the plant cost after the hurricanes, which is now completely behind us. Just like the first half of the year, the primary driver of increased Wallboard manufacturing costs continues to be wastepaper pricing in the OCC markets. This accounted for roughly $7 million of the increase in Wallboard cost. Natural gas and synthetic Gypsum cost were flat in the third quarter. So outside of wastepaper and some discrete costs around the hurricanes, all of their inflation was offset by our manufacturing teams, so kudos to them.

Looking forward to the -- looking towards the fourth quarter, I believe, it will be a very similar story from the cost perspective. I'm sure they'll be some questions on that. Moving to Surfaces & Substrates. Product revenue grew 1%, while profitability was flat. Volumes and price were both up slightly across the portfolio, but cost were too. Higher third quarter cost to get away from the second quarter levels, but things like paper resin and additives were still inflationary. And I still kind of expect very similar story in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, in the Gypsum business, we also had a $5 million of net operational reserve changes due primarily to a $7 million reduction in our asset retirement obligations from a year ago. So that was essentially income a year ago that we didn't match this year.

Moving to Ceilings. We saw a 330 basis points of margin contraction in the third quarter. Our operating margins in the third quarter was north of 21%, and expanded 210 basis points sequentially. But it didn't top left, which was over 24% in an all-time record for the business. Just for some additional kind of perspective. Considering that this was -- this is the only -- this was the fourth time in recent history that the Ceilings margin has been over 20%. So it was a very good quarter for us in Ceilings. The headline for you in the Ceilings business is that while both tile and grid cost were up on higher inputs, as has been the case for whole year, tile volumes were flat, and we're seeing some decent talent price increase being reflected in quotes that are expected to ship next year.

Overall, pricing in Ceilings and stabilized in the third quarter after having been down year-over-year the past 2 quarters, which is great. The product mix shift towards higher end the ceilings tiles also slightly better year-over-year as well. Grid pricing was down $1 million during the quarter, but we do and have recently announced a grid price increase for November. Grid volumes were down slightly as volumes the retail channel were down more than the improvement that we saw in the specialty channel.

Moving to USG Boral, our core earnings were down slightly year-over-year. The total JV earned $45 million in adjusted operating profit, while adjusted margins were down 420 basis points to 13.9%. Part of this compression was due to some inflationary pressures in wastepaper and natural gas that we're seeing overseas, but almost 200 basis points of this compression was due to 2 events during the quarter, the first, the JV recognized about $3 million hours of unfavorable operational reserve adjustments in India; and second, the JV incurred $3 million of higher Gypsum cost in Australia as we sourced the material from longer distances due to some infrastructure damage to our primary Gypsum source, which has now been fully remediated. From an operating standpoint, the JV continue to grow and generate cash. Plasterboard volumes were up 11%, but conversion to Sheetrock NextGen board, up 900 basis points to about 45% of our total volumes. Our Jason products continue to grow with mineral fiber ceilings up over 10%, and metal stud volume up 15%.

I'll finish with some brief comments on SG&A, capital spending and our balance sheet. And then I'll turn it back to Jenny. Starting with SG&A, consolidated SG&A of $70 million was $4 million favorable to the third quarter last year. And we now expect our full year SG&A to come in slightly below our original guidance of $300 million. I just want to remind everybody, we continue to show very strong discipline in our cost management. And most importantly, we believe that there's an opportunity to drive incremental revenue growth over the next couple of years through some very targeted SG&A investments.

We have spent $109 million of CapEx during the third quarter. Our full year 2017 capital spending is now projected to be roughly $175 million for the year, down from the original $200 million that we had told you before. And the $25 million difference is the deferral spending based on the timing of project spend. The hurricanes, quite frankly, impacted 2 of our plants where significant advancement manufacturing investments were being made. Even with the short amount of downtime at those plants, it has caused us to ship some CapEx out of 2018 -- '17 into '18. With that said, we still expect to hit our $25 million year-over-year EBITDA improvement target for -- or from advancement manufacturing.

A quick note on Texas. As a September 30, we have roughly $1.3 billion of tax shields on our U.S. income. About $700 million of that shield was comprised of federal net operating loss, and the remaining $600 million consists of tax credits. That is an incredibly important consideration when you think about the cash flow power of USG going forward.

Lastly, our balance sheet is in absolutely terrific shape. Our leverage ratio is 1.9, with our target leverage ratio -- within our target ratio of 1.5 to 2 times net debt-to-EBITDA. And just as a reminder, I mean this is pretty amazing too. We don't have any debt payments for the next 8 years until 2025. So with that, I'll turn it back to Jenny.

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Matt. Before we open it up for questions, let me wrap up with a few final thoughts. The third quarter was promising, and I expect the positive momentum we saw at the end of the third quarter to carry into the fourth quarter. Regional demand surges in Florida and Texas are expected to wallboard volumes in the near term. And capacity levels are tightening. In the fourth quarter, we expect our U.S. wallboard volumes to be up at least mid-single digits. We are cultivating a broader, deeper set of customers. We are growing our business with these customers by bringing them new products that help overcome critical challenges in our industry, such as labor shortages, time management and water scarcity. And while new residential construction in 2017 has lagged expectations from the year-ago, in fact, the latest seasonally-adjusted housing start data sits at about $1.13 million, which is less than where 2016 ended.

The repair model continues to show steady improvement. Looking beyond the fourth quarter, I believe we are poised for continued growth and improve profitably in 2018. We'll provide more specific thoughts but our expectations for 2018 on our fourth quarter call. I anticipate several positive factors for next year. We expect to continued expansion in all of our end markets, including incremental demand from hurricane affected regions. We believe the results of the USG and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index indicates has a commercial contractor sentiment for the next 12 months. We are committed to the realization of benefits from advanced manufacturing, and we're enthusiastic about profitable growth from the new product innovations we introduced this year.

I'm excited for the opportunity ahead in 2018 for our shareholders, our customers and our employees.

So with that, operator, at this time, let's open the call for questions..

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question online comes from Kevin Hocevar from Northcoast Research.

Kevin Hocevar

So what were volumes were up 5% in the quarter, which is now 2 quarters in a row of really significant outperformance versus the interested. You're outpacing the market, I believe, by about 400 basis points year-to-date. There's concerns coming into here about L&W volumes stepped down that might be difficult for you to keep pace with the industry, but here you are -- nicely are performing. So I think it speaks to the channel conflict that you guys have talked about being eliminating. So wondering, how you have been able to gain share at this level? And how should we think about it going forward? Do you think you can continue to take share at the levels that you've been doing so throughout 2017?

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Kevin. I appreciate the question. I agree. I think that indeed, as we said before, channel conflict was real. And gains that we're seeing in share are really reflective of changes in the market's attitude towards the USG, now that we don't have L&W and we don't have that channel conflict. Now of that 5%, we were really up 3% without the hurricanes, but we're seeing strengths everywhere. We saw a tremendous front in the hurricane regions, but we're seeing strength everywhere. And I really think that is reflective of the national value proposition that we have.

And as you see consolidation in the distribution industry, we've got a national story that we can provide to many very significant customers, and that's how we're positioning ourselves in the marketplace. We are always going to volume -- balance, volume and price. This is not a change in our philosophy around the fact that we have a value proposition, and we're going to keep our products priced at the value that we believe that they should we in each and every market. But we are very, very encouraged by the relationships that we have with all of the customers that we've cultivated in the specialty channel, and we continue to plan to extend that.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Bob Wetenhall from RBC Capital.

Robert Wetenhall

Great detail, so obviously terrific cost control and into Matt's credit, superclean balance sheet. You're making all the right moves in the field, and I'm looking at the results and there's 300 basis points of the margin compression. And so as the CEO, and I'm not looking about this quarter, next quarter, but I'm think about next 18 months. What's the strategy to drive improved segment profitability? What's the walk that we need to be looking at? What are the actions you guys can take?

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Bob. I think the important thing to look at on our approach on margins, and we fully intend to continue to expand margins is if you look at sequentially, if you think about it, our third quarter Gypsum volumes were down compared to second quarter, and that's really -- essentially the entire market's been flat. We also have the 2 plants, each being down for 2 weeks. The quarter-on-quarter, volumes were down. If our shipments had been identically equal to the second quarter, we would have seen expanded operating profit percentage. So I think that the way you have to look at it is we're going to continue to pursue margin expansion in every part of our business. I think similarly, Ceilings, as Matt said, were competent against one of the best quarter in the history of USG Ceilings, but sequentially were up. So we are continuing to find ways to keep our cost under control to manage inflation and to push pricing in the marketplace in the ways that we were able to do in the third quarter.

Matthew Hilzinger

Yes, Bob, and I would just -- I would add on to what Jenny said, If you just look at the wastepaper this year, it probably cost somewhere around $20 million on a year-to-date basis. And by the time we get to the end of the year, it's going to be even more than that. We have seen sum inflation obviously and in some of the other businesses as well. I think a year ago, the importance of advanced manufacturing is critical to helping to offset some of that inflation. We'd like to see it abate a little bit, but if doesn't, I think we've got a great game plan to drive EBIT through our advancement manufacturing initiatives. And then, Jenny as also always talked about, trying to get price. So I think those are the big levers that we've got as kind of look out over the next year, 2.5.

Robert Wetenhall

Matt, maybe if I could just ask the question differently. Because you have such pronounce cost inflation, do you feel that this positions USG going into '18 and talking big picture now about the quarter, due you have better justification for securing price in both Ceilings and Wallboard?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes. Bob, we make our pricing decisions unilaterally, and we don't comment on wallboard pricing beyond as communicating directly to our customers, 30 days in advance of any change going into effect. But I will say, our conversations with our customers, as we announced in July, our attempt to revert to the 2017 not-to-exceed prices were good conversations. Our customers understand and are very clear about our positions that it's incumbent upon us to recover the inflationary hit that we've taken this year. And we'll be looking to make appropriate decisions in each of our products in each of our markets to overcome what we've been facing.

Operator

Our next question in the line comes from Scott Rednor from Zelman.

Scott Rednor

A quick question. You called out a double-digit growth with your top 10 specialty customers x L&W. I was just hoping if you could provide some more context on that, Jenny. What kind of your estimate shares with those customers today? And where could you take that?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes, I mean we don't break out the shares by customers. What we do look out at is what's the value proposition that we offer each of them. And you do have to look it regionally. So I think when you look at overall, our position with the independent specialty dealers both Wallboard and Ceilings, we're in a stronger position with the better value proposition than we had a year ago when we were essentially competing with them in many cases. We didn't realize at the time we knew there was channel conflict. We didn't probably fully appreciate the depth of some of the emotions, but I do have to tell you, the conversations that we're having with all of those top 10 customers are just terrific. And we feel really good about what our position is with them and what the value provision is that we have for them.

William Green

I guess, just asking it another way. Jenny, do you think you're going back in a way that's more consistent with peers those this year? Or is this a continued opportunity to grow those customers with the USG branded products into '18, '19, et cetera?

Jennifer Scanlon

Here's the way I'd think about it, Scott. Contractors have always appreciated the USC brands because of the value we bring to them in ways to save labor and reduce reduction of weights and ability to shrink the amount of time to get their jobs done. And contractors frequently choose distributors to our caring USC products because they know that will support them. So I think there is a level of demand that has always been out there that we've got the opportunity to continue to expand, as we bring out new innovative products, as we have deeper value proposition for those distributors, because the contractors are pulling our products through. We see continued opportunity to deepen those relationships and expand our position at the right balance and price and volume.

Matthew Hilzinger

And Scott, let me just remind everybody, we are still -- we haven't really given the terms of the transition agreements that we've got with L&W. What we are still in the process of transitioning, Right, and there still ways to go on that. And we've said there'd be a couple of speed bumps here and there. And we've had a couple of small speed bumps. But as Jenny said, I think things have gone incredibly well for us. And what just want to continue to do the same thing and manage the rest of the transition as we have been successfully in the first part. So -- and there'll be more clarity about the end of that agreement as time goes on. And I know there's a lot of folks out there that I've got questions on that, and we will give guidance on that at the appropriate time.

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes, and actually I want to add one more thing about the L&W transition. We are extremely pleased with that transition and the relationship that we have with L&W and their owners, ABC Supply. So they also continue to be very important customer to us.

Scott Rednor

And then Matt, if I could just sneak one in. If the paper costs held from right now, what kind of tailwind would you guys have in '18?

Matthew Hilzinger

Scott, we're not supposed to answer that. You're limited to one. But I'll answer because I'm not sure somebody's going to ask that question. Look, it's clearly that there will be a till -- right now, if prices holds as we've seen them in October there would be a little bit of a tailwind from the second quarter. But it will be still be up from the prior year, right. So we are still seeing plenty of inflation in wastepaper. I think of our average cost on wastepaper was around $220 million a ton in the second quarter, I think -- or in the third quarter. In fact, it was up in the third quarter from where it was in the second quarter. And then in the last 3 or 4 weeks, we've seen a little bit of tailing off with probably our average cost probably being close to $180 million, $190 million.

The key thing is the sensitivity there. I think we have given this before, but for every $10 increase OCC or decrease, right, you'll see a $ 1 million impact -- incremental impact to our cost per quarter, and so that's a good way to think about it. And since, I just mentioned, a little bit about this dip in wastepaper, unclear as to what's driving it. Clearly, China has changed their policy a little bit around not accepting U.S. imports. They are trying to drive their own recycling in country. And that has created a little bit more supply on the international market. And we think that's partly what's driving prices down. There's so many things that go into this. I mean, it is a commodity. And it's unclear to how long the China policy is going to be in effect. But I would say this, our expectation for next year, and we'll give guidance obviously on the next quarter call, but our expectation is that OCC is going to remain elevated from clearly from where it's been over the last 6 or 7 years or so. So we'll see a little bit of tailwind. But you can do the sensitivity on that.

Operator

Our next question in the line come from Stephen Kim from Evercore.

Stephen Kim

I just wanted to ask I guess a question getting into your comment about pricing in Wallboard. I think you've indicated that there was bleed in July -- into July, but that price really haven't moved since July. I just wanted to make sure, does that include -- does that statement that pricing hasn't moved since July, is that inclusive of customer or product mix shift? I think you talked about there being a product mix shift particularly towards the residential in the quarter. I was curious as to whether your comment about pricing was inclusive of that? And whether or not, we should be -- how we should be thing about mix shifts affecting price over the next quarter or 2?

Matthew Hilzinger

Stephen, it's Matt. No, we did not include mix shift. Our pricing to our customers is held firm since that since the end of July. So the pricing degradation that we saw in the second quarter, about half of that was due to freight and mix as a result of the hurricanes, right. A little bit of it was due to just that kind of bleed over from that lower pricing in the second quarter and kind of blew into a little bit of July. But as we think about pricing, I mean we've have been -- as Jenny said, we have been incredibly from with our customers in the market about holding price and discussions around inflation, and what that means as we think about our margin structure in the future. It is very likely that we're going to see similar kind of the degradation in our net realized price because of freight and mix into the fourth quarter. I mean Houston didn't stop accepting orders at the end of September, right. I mean things are still moving in October and into November.

We honestly can't keep up with that demand just out of Galena Park. So we are using our full network. I mean that's one of the benefits we having the full network. And so we aren't going to miss an order. But it might cost us just a little bit on freight, and I think 0.5-inch will continue to outpace 5/8s because it's primarily residential repair model that's going on right now. We haven't really seen a lot of commercial repairman model kickup in that area. So that's kind of how we think about it.

Operator

Our next question online come from Garik Shmois from Longbow.

Garik Shmois

Just wondering if you could provide an update on your capacity utilization. And speak to any impacts of the storms have had if they've create a tighter supply in other regions and what the outlook could be over the next 12 to 18 months?

Matthew Hilzinger

Yes, Garik, it's Matt. For the third quarter, I would say the industry nameplate capacity utilization is around 75%. Ours is around 62%, our effective capacity, which we've talked about, is around 88%. If you take us out, I think our competitor capacity is around 77%. So I do think it has created some tighter supply, certainly for us as we service both Texas and Florida. And I'm sure there'll be a little bit in Northern California with all those devastating fires up there. But we've seen a little bit of increase. And you know what, one thing to think about is, when you think of Houston, there's probably a 100,000 houses that got destroyed down there. And if you think about, let's say, 7,500 to 10,000 square feet of Wallboard in each home. If you multiply that out, it's about 750,000 square feet to 1 billion square feet of potential market. Now that assumes everything gets rebuilt, right.

And if you take our market share around that, you're probably 200 million to 250 million square feet of incremental demand. And maybe that occurs over the next 12 or 18 months, and that's primarily residential. If you look at our total shipments for the year, it probably is 3% or 4%, assuming everything gets rebuilt. My sense is, it probably adds may be a 1% or 2% in demand as we think about next kind of 12 or 18 months. So it's going to have an effect, but I don't think it's going to have a dramatic affect and clearly it's going to affect some folks more than others. So if there's shipping into there, we'll clearly get a little bit of boost.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Philip Ng from Jefferies.

Philip Ng

I guess, speaking back off to Steve's question earlier. You mentioned that invoice pricing has stabilized in Wallboard. But your competitors did know that there is incurred deterioration in pricing for 3Q. So just, this is more of a feedback from earlier this year and do you view the L&W transition as it relates to pricing demand, largely behind you at this point?

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Phil. The way I think about it is from the time that we announced our attempt to revert to our 2017 not-to-exceed prices, which we announced in late July and had conversations with our customers starting on that day, we stabilized invoice pricing. So for us, when you look at really, despite those first couple of weeks of July, when you look at where the pricing affects came, it's really the fact that the not-to-exceed pricing includes freight. And in order to service our customers in the aftermath of the hurricane, we did make some immediate decisions.

Many of them temporary that added freight to support our loyal customers in the wake of these hurricanes. Some longer shipping distances and things for trucks. So I think the right way to think about it is that we are clearly managing and continuing to manage through the L&W transition. But we are very, very focused on our value proposition and the price volume equation. So I can't comment on any decisions that competitors are making. I just know what we're focused on.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Keith Hughes from SunTrust.

Keith Hughes

My question on Boral. The second straight quarter, it's been down year-over-year despite revenues, particularly good revenues in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter where some of these headwinds pass, and we'll get back on the positive side of ledger assuming this kind of demand continues?

Matthew Hilzinger

Keith, nice to hear your voice. This is Matt. Look, when we look at the last couple of quarters, they were down a little bit. But if you took, for instance, the two adjustments around Indians and Gypsum that I talked about and took those out, we actually saw sequentially operating profit increase. That business for us continues to grow on the top line. We've seen some inflation over there, particularly around wastepaper, very similar to what we are seeing here in North America and on Gypsum. What we've seen here recently is the ability to drive profit and price in some of the larger markets that are really growing. So for instance, South Korea and Australia are doing very, very well. And China is doing very well for us too. And so we've been able to get price in those markets, in particular, to offset some inflation.

Our view is that we're going to be able to continue to grow that business on the bottom line at kind of mid-single digit, and that's what we've said before. We are coming off on that. I think we've seen just really good top line growth. We feel pretty good about the next 12 months over there. And we'll talk a little bit more about that in February or January when we do our fourth quarter call. I'm not worried about the little bit of margin compression that we've seen over there. I think the team over there is doing a great job. And I continue to see some very good things happening in that business for us.

Matthew Hilzinger

Are there any questions, please?

Operator

Our next question from online comes from Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan.

Jason Marcus

It's Jason in for Mike. So my question has to do with the competitive environment in Ceilings. Just wanted to see if you could discuss a little bit what you're seeing there, higher overall market shares trending? And I know one of your competitors started a new plant over the summer, I just wanted to see what you're seeing out of that plant so far? And if it has reacted anyone?

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Jason. Yes, as I said, Ceilings was a really encouraging quarter. Our operating margins are up sequentially and we're seeing strength in the high end. We think this is reflective of our strategy on shifting our mix to the higher end, our emphasis on expanding our architectural sales team this year. And we think that, that's where we need to spend our time, and that's where we compete very effectively. We saw strength in offices, education, hospitality. We're seeing the premium sector grow faster than the rest of the marketplace. And we're seeing demand for better acoustics, and positive momentum from both Ensemble and high-performing Ceilings in our specialty categories. So with regard to the overall environment, it's an environment that we feel is very important to continue to expand our offerings and our opportunities in the high end. And that's how we are playing in this.

Matthew Hilzinger

Yes, and I would add on to that. I think you had a little bit of tail to the question around Rock Fond. We've seen Rock Fond in the marketplace. Look, we've got a great network of distributors. We've got a great product line. I think Rock Fond is limited more towards the middle tier. I think their total capacity maybe adds 1% or 2% to the total Ceilings capacity. And so whenever you add somebody in, there's always going to be a factor. It'd be hard for me to say that they are. It's -- we are not really seeing a lot of negative impact from our business on it. Again, we continue to try and push price and margin expansion in that business, and we're going to continue to do that.

Operator

Our next question in online comes from John Lovallo from Bank of America.

John Lovallo

I guess, going back to OCC costs, Matt, that which we estimate down like $50 a ton in October. Let's just say for argument's sake that they remain around these levels. How does that play into the conversations for pricing next year? I know either you've mentioned that you think that prices are going to remain elevated and go back up a bit. But if they don't? How does that kind of play into the equation?

Jennifer Scanlon

John, this is Jenny. Thanks for the question. We've been having conversation with our customers about the full depth of cost inflation that we've been facing in 2017. And what we've already incurred doesn't change with whatever the spot prices turn out to be for OCC into the fourth quarter. So our conversations are very, very clear that's its incumbent upon us to ensure that we are managing inflation appropriately. And getting paid for our value proposition and overcoming those challenges in our supply chain, and finding ways to do that in all of our products through price.

Matthew Hilzinger

Yes, john, I would just add to what Jenny said. And look, yes we have seen prices come down a little bit. But as I said in my earlier comments, I mean it's still elevated, call it 25% to 30% over the prior year. And this year we're going to have to eat somewhere around 20-plus million dollars just in OCC. And I can't reiterate my comments enough that we have not seen anything that would suggest that OCC paper costs are going to normalize back to where they were in the last 6 years. I mean, I just -- I think what's going on with China in the recycling practices here in the United States, I just think we're going to -- we're in for higher prices. And so that's our expectations we're thinking about next year.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Scott Schrier from Citi.

Scott Schrier

Matt, I wanted to ask you a little bit about the Ceilings margin. You have said that you are over 20%, and you've only down at handful of times, and I think most of that was last year when you have the tailwinds from steel. If I look at this quarter, pricing's down, volumes down, you have a little bit of increased costs. Do you look at over 20% as sort of an anomaly or do you expect all these changes you've made in your business set this as a base that we should see margin expansion going forward, if indeed, you are able to realize some of these price increases that you're putting into market?

Matthew Hilzinger

Look, it's a really interesting question. From our perspective, our expectation in every business is to grow operating profit margins, right. And we don't believe that there is a cap in the ceiling on what we can earn in these things. We think there is an inability each and every quarter and that's our expectation with our management teams to go through and get more and more operating profit. We still believe that there is an opportunity to grow margins in the Ceilings business. I mean, look, there is -- there hasn't been a lot of success in our price increases, but we continue to do that, right. We continue to look at pricing as lever. We continue to look at cost reduction as a lever. And so advanced manufacturing is going to help drive that as well.

And then as Jenny has talked about earlier today, the mix shift, right. Moving to the higher, ceiling tiles and the specialty side. And so we don't see those things changing in the Ceilings business as we think about '18, '19 or '20. And so look, we much prefer to earn stuff up with what's got a 20% handle on it than down in the teens. And that's our objective. And we're going to continue try and do that. There's always going to be some speed bumps. I can't -- you can't win the Super Bowl every year, every quarter, but you can make it to the playoffs a lot. And that's what we intend to do is to drive the performance of that business as best as we can and drive that operating profit.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Josh Chan from Baird.

Josh Chan

I've got a question on SG&A. Obviously, very strong performance this year. Matt, you mentioned some strong investments for the next year. So just wondering kind of directionally, how are you thinking about SG&A going into the next year? And maybe those investments may be directed to?

Jennifer Scanlon

Thanks, Josh. I want to make a couple of comments hear. We are running a tight shift on SG&A. And if you look back through the years, we've got this sound in kind of the 9% range. And we have done that without funding investments for growth. This year, we invested smartly in some growth initiatives. We talked about adding architectural sales reps. And we are, indeed, seeing returns from those types of investments. And so I would expect that you will see us continuing to make decisions that reflect our growth aspirations in a sensible fashion. We'll do it at the right place, but our SG&A may come in a little higher in the nine-ish range, maybe closer to 10% over time depending on our assessment of those growth opportunities. But we are running a tight ship here, and our decisions are based on what we believe those long-term returns in those investments will be.

Operator

Our next question online comes from Trey Grooms from Stephens Incorporated.

Trey Grooms

Quick question around the advanced manufacturing initiative that you guys have been working through over the last years or so. Can you give us an update kind of where you are on that? And how we see that playing through or benefiting into '18?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes. Thanks, Trey. I'm glad you asked this question because as far as I'm concerned this is our utmost important strategic investment that's going to bring down our cost, improve our quality and expand our safety record. And we're taking our time to ensure that every bit of investment that we are making in the pilot is manifested before we are then expanding those investments to all relevant plants. There's always laws of engineering at play on resources, time and getting things ordered through the system, but we are at the position now that we're ready to move beyond pilots in a lot of areas. And I gave the examples of continuous mining and our AJVs are driving focus in plants, but we've also have expanded projects in the way in which we've modernized our board handling and automated some of our specialty lines.

So when you take it all together and then you add in the types of benefits that we are seeing from lean manufacturing programs that also part of this advanced manufacturing, I would expect that you'll see the $25 million in benefits in 2018 that we've committed to. Maybe a little bit more backloaded because of the some of the timing issues, but we're very committed to those benefits and even more importantly, we are 100% committed to that full $100 million by the end of 2020.

Operator

Our next person online comes from Mike Wood from Nomura Instinet.

Michael Wood

I wanted to just follow up on hurricane impact. You mentioned the impact on Gypsum business. Curious if you have on views on any impacts in the Ceilings segment? And on the freight cost, is that something that we should expect to subside or will that remain a headwind going into next year?

Jennifer Scanlon

Yes. So Mike, the hurricanes are interesting because each one, Harvey is different from Irma and we've spent a lot of time looking back in comparison to other similar storms. So Matt talked a lot about what we're seeing with Wallboard and Surfaces. Substrates is interesting for us some of the demand's there, because a lot of our Substrates products are meant to be water resistant and waterproof, and that's been successful in some cases. But we do expect some additional incremental demand in Substrates. And then Ceilings is a little more of a lag in hurricane regions. But certainly, we do expect incremental volumes in places where commercial buildings have suffered damages. Erma, we're still not sure, it may be more like Sandy. And that it may be less impact in some of the other areas, because the good news is that building codes in Florida that they put in place 20 years ago after Andrew seems to have worked. And there was a different, I would say, less damage in areas around Substrates and probably Ceilings. So that's what I would expect from that.

Matthew Hilzinger

We have time for one other question.

Operator

And our next question comes from Kathryn Thompson from Thompson Research.

Kathryn Thompson

This is really is more of a strategic production regarding your Wallboard business and how you manufacture your product. We have been tracking the dynamic of the shaking coal fire plant and the impact on potential availability of synthetic gypsum in the system. And we have an interesting trend this quarter with one of your peers actually seeing one of the providers of synthetic gypsum for shortfall. Knowing that USG owns the largest reserves of natural gypsum. Could you put a frame on the estimated value of those gypsum reserves? And to what extent could those reserves be of greater you as you provide this for other peers in the industry as that coal fire plant footprint shrinks.

Matthew Hilzinger

I would say, priceless. Isn't that from one of those commercial and stuff like that? Honestly, I mean there are a limited natural gypsum reserves in North America. We do have the most about 70% of our products uses nat-gyp, about 30% uses synthetic gypsum. We can always get natural rock to our plants, if needed. We have seen some tightening of synthetic gypsum around the country, and it's really plant by plant. And each company and each competitor is going to be impacted slightly different depending upon what kind of contractual regions we have come and where their the plants are located. We think, we're in a great spot.

It's possible, we called in the first quarter, we had a little flip up in the cost of synthetic gypsum because we had to transport a little more from longer distances. That's always a possibility for us is -- But getting it and making being able to make product, that's not an issue for us. So we think we're positioned in a great spot. And we're certainly not going to sell any of our natural gypsum reserves. Those are staying with us. So priceless.

Jennifer Scanlon

All right. Thank you, everyone for your interest in USG this morning. We look forward to speaking with you all next quarter.

Operator

Thanks, Jenny. A tapped replay of this call will be available until Friday, November, 24. Information is available on usg.com. This concludes our conference call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

