Nike: Just Sell It?

After conducting our analysis, we believe that Nike should be trading around $45 per share and we plan to open a short position in it in the next 72 hours.

Over the last five years, Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) stock had an impressive run and its compounded average growth rate was more than 17%. However, since the end of this summer, Nike’s shares had quickly tumbled and the questions are arising whether we should expect the correction of its stock or if the recent fall was just a setback for the upcoming growth.

The company’s recent earnings report showed that its wholesale revenues in U.S. are falling as the competition grows and the demand for its products on its home turf fades. At the same time, the German-based manufacturer Adidas (OTC:OTCQX:ADDYY) surpassed Nike’s brand Jordan in terms of popularity and continues to gain advantage in North America. Such a weakness is also seen among the industry’s participants like Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), which is also struggling to gain advantage at home and is desperate to improve its financial stance, as its growth rate decreases on an annual basis.

Despite the loss at home, Nike continues to make considerable results abroad, especially in China, as this quarter showed a growth in sales there, as the American manufacturer sold $1.1 billion worth of products, which is 9% higher Y/Y. However, it didn’t stop the overall decline of the total income, which was $950 million, lower from the $1.25 billion a year before, as the total revenues were nearly unchanged at $9.07 billion.

The future prospects at the moment are not so bright for Nike. In 2015, the company’s CEO Mark Parker said that Nike expects to reach $50 billion in sales by 2020. However, there is a great chance that it will fail to achieve that goal as some analysts are already saying that the company will fall short of at least $10 billion from its goal. In June, the company announced the restructuring plan to its shareholders, goal of which is to improve efficiency of its business, cut down costs and reduce the global workforce by 2%. And while the plan is only in its first stages, the pace of the restructuring is way too slow, in our opinion, as Nike cut down only 1% of the SG&A expenses during the recent quarter, while the quarterly profit was down 24%. In addition, Nike is currently repurchasing its own shares and during Q1 acquired 15.3 million of its stock, worth $849M. The buyback is not something new to public companies, but when the growth has stopped and the only option to support its own stock is to buyback it, red flags are arising regarding the company’s possibility to create value without the artificial backing.

Yesterday, Nike hold its Investors’ Day webcast, where the CEO Mark Parker announced that the company plans to achieve its $50 billion in sales goal in the next five years. He didn’t mention the year 2020, and only said that they are forecasting to continue to make high single digit growth of the revenue. This signals to us that investors shouldn’t be way too optimistic about Nike’s potential growth in the foreseeable future and that the $50 billion mark has every chance to be achieved later than it was initially planned. In addition, in the upcoming quarters Nike expects three quarters of the growth to come from outside the U.S., which, in our opinion, comes with a lot of risks. We believe that as the company is cutting down its global workforce and centralizes its distribution in different regions, it will be hard to establish a stronger presence around the world, especially with the rising competition, and the volatile currencies exchange market alone will create a lot of hurdles for Nike. And if we add to the picture the fact that the company is planning to launch new categories of products, which are currently not tested to the wide consumer market, we would come to a conclusion that the risks will outweigh the potential benefits for Nike in the foreseeable future, as it continues to lose market share back at home.

When we valued Nike to find out its fair value today, we used the traditional instruments of the financial analysis and created our own DCF model. The table below shows that the revenue growth rate is going to be a little bit volatile from year to year as it goes up or down from time to time. This is due to the fact that the footwear products are expected to continue to make considerable amount of money for the company, while the sales of its apparel and accessories are harder to predict.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

WACC in our model is 8%, where the cost of equity is 8.2% and the after tax cost of debt is 3.27%, which was calculated from the interest rates of the company’s credits and bonds plus the average tax rate that it pays. When we consolidated all of the major metrics, we found out fair value of Nike to be $46.63 per share, which represents a discount of 12% from its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

Then, we decided to create a comparable analysis, where we compared Nike to its peers. We saw that despite declining growth, our target company is valued at higher multiples in comparison with its rivals, which doesn’t make a lot of sense. That’s why the comparable analysis showed real value of Nike to be $33.61 per share, which translates to a downside of 37.7% from its current price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

When we added both of our analysis, we come to a conclusion that the final fair value of Nike is $43.37 per share or 18.3% down from the price that we see today.

Source: Own estimates

Considering that we saw no growth of revenue during Q1 and the company continues to lose its market share in the U.S., we believe that the downside in our model is justifiable. Nike is already valued very high by EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/E and other metrics, which means that it’s overvalued at the moment. Yesterday’s bump of its stock that was caused by the Investors’ Day webcast could be a good starting point for short selling Nike’s stock. However, we would like to see how it will behave by the end of this week and plan to open short position in it in the next 72 hours, if we will see an increase in volume that is being traded. Overall, there are a lot of risks that are associated with Nike, as it bets big on the globalization, and we won’t be surprised if its stock will tumble in the upcoming months, due to the various factors that were discussed in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.