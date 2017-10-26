Gilead: A Sell Into Earnings

Yescarta is exciting but it will not be able to offset HCV declines.

Gilead CEO John Milligan

Gilead (GILD) reports Q3 earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $6.39 billion and eps of $2.13. The revenue estimate implies an 11% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

HCV Sales Could Fall Hard

I was taken totally unawares by Gilead last quarter. I expected a double-digit decline in revenue, yet the company's total product sales actually grew 10% Q/Q.

HCV revenue rose 11% Q/Q, which gave bulls some hope. The HCV runway in the U.S. had been rapidly declining. However patient starts received a jolt due to higher HCV screening and diagnosis from baby boomers. Revenue from Epclusa, which treats genotypes 1-6, grew 31%. This helped HCV revenue in Europe grow by double-digits as well.

Management's full-year HCV sales estimate of $8.5 - 9.5 billion implies a double digit decline in the second half of 2017 vis-a-vis the first half:

Full-year HCV product sales are expected to be in the range of $8.5 - $9.5 billion. Product sales for the first six months were $5.4 billion. The top end of management's full-year estimate implies $4.1 billion of product sales in the second half of 2017 - a 24% decline versus the first half.

In addition, AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret could potentially amplify Gilead's pain. It demonstrated cure rates of 92% to 100% and is expected to be priced much lower than Gilead's HCV regimens. Mavyret treats HCV genotypes 2 to 6, so at some point it could pose a threat to Epclusa.

Can Kite Soften The Blow?

GILD bulls have been calling for a game-changing deal from Gilead. The company finally pulled the trigger on the $12 billion Kite acquisition in August. Its novel CAR-T cell therapy is designed to utilize a patient's modified T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. Earlier this month Gilead received FDA approval for the revolutionary treatment called Yescarta:

The treatment, called Yescarta, treats a type of blood cancer called aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma ... Yescarta isn't your run-of-the-mill pill - or even a biologic drug, like insulin - that can be mass produced. Since the therapy is made from a person's own immune system, the process can take about three weeks.

GILD bulls were euphoric after the acquisition. Kite's therapy was in the oncology space, which Gilead had competency in. However, is Yescarta capable of gaining scale and can it replace lost HCV revenue? Yescarta has a list price of $373,000, so the universe of buyers could be limited. A survey performed by Cowen implies the market for Yescarta could be as many as 5,300 patients annually:

In the U.S. ~10K patients die of aggressive NHL each year, though not all of these patients are expected to be good candidates for CAR therapy...The surveyed physicians estimate 53% (~5300 patients) of relapsed/refractory patients will be good candidates for commercial CD19 CAR T cells therapy. Kite and Novartis are planning a staged roll out of commercial therapy that will begin at centers participating in clinical trials before expanding to other large medical centers that did not participate in Kite's ZUMA-1 trial and/or Novartis' JULIET trial.

Even if Gilead had the capacity to treat 5,300 patients at $373,000 per patient, Yescarta would generate about $2 billion in annual revenue. That pales in comparison to HCV's annual run-rate of just over $11 billion in revenue.

Conclusion

GILD bulls should brace themselves for double-digits declines in revenue for the near term. While Yescarta provides hope, it will not be able to offset the diminution in HCV. GILD remains a sell into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.