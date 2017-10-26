Verizon: Very Positive Earnings Report

The earnings report was actually quite positive and if the company continues on this path, all will be well in dividend land.

I discuss the biggest takeaways as I have done for several quarters now.

Introduction

Now that Verizon (VZ) has posted its 3Q17 results, we can continue to assess the company's revenue trend and subsequent consequence for its dividend. While I have been highly skeptical of the company in the past, the 3Q17 results are certainly bullish. Revenues improved (although mostly inorganically) and the company barely added any debt.

Acquisitions boosting revenues

Roughly a week ago, I wrote an exclusive earnings forecast for my Marketplace offering which concluded that Verizon would beat on revenue while reporting in-line EPS. This conclusion proved to be correct and subscribers were able to profit from a 5% intraday move.

I outlined my thoughts on the revenue beat as follows:

"In other words, these acquisitions will certainly be adding to the 3Q16 baseline revenue of $30.94. Based on the company's acquisition history I believe that these will be adding another $350 million or so in revenue. Furthermore, I expect the positive wireless trend of 2Q17 to continue, adding roughly $250 million more to my estimate. This puts my revenue estimate at $31.54 billion which constitutes a revenue beat."

While I didn't have the exact numbers correct, the thesis was correct as sales would have declined 2% year-over-year without the acquisition.

Wireless trend looks positive

The wireless trend continues to improve. In the same quarter last year, the company lost 107k postpaid accounts. In this quarter, it managed to add 30k postpaid accounts. Smartphone net adds also showed a growth, adding 486k versus last year's 242k.

Another important factor to look at is the company's churn. Retail postpaid churn improved to 0.97%. The biggest driver in the improvement of retail churn was the postpaid phone churn which came in at 0.75%.

The postpaid and smartphone growth together with the company's churn resulted in revenues declining 2.4% versus 3.9% a year ago. While growth is obviously more favorable, it is still positive that the company has managed to slow its revenue decline rate in its wireless segment.

Debt, dividend and cash flow

In the six months ended 2017, the company borrowed $16 billion while paying off $10.3 billion, resulting in net borrowings of $5.7 billion. Conversely, in the nine months ended 2017, the company borrowed $21.9 billion, while repaying $16.5 billion in debt. Thus the net borrowings for the nine months ended in 2017 comes in at $5.5 billion. By subtracting the two, we can conclude that the company actually reduced its long-term debt level. If we consider all the other puts and takes, we can conclude that Verizon reduced its debt level by $1 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

For the nine months ended 2017, the company generated $5.9 billion in free cash flow. In that same period, the company paid out $7.1 billion in dividends. Obviously, this is a shortfall of $1.2 billion which the company supplement through its asset-backed long-term borrowings. The asset-back borrowings are simply debt that is backed by the company's receivables.

All in all, the company increased its cash position by $1.6 billion to $4.5 billion.

I would regard these results positive overall. Yes, the company is unable to finance its dividends from free cash flow but given that revenue trends are improving and that the company actually paid off $1 billion in debt, I would not consider this deficit material.

Had the company not paid back $1 billion in debt, the shortfall would have been a mere $200 million. This is in stark contrast to previous quarters and it should be regarded as a positive that the situation has turned around so relatively quickly.

In Summary

Verizon investors should be happy with the company's results as revenues improved and long-term debt levels were reduced by approximately one billion dollars. While a mere quarter doesn't indicate a trend, the reduced debt level is certainly in contrast to previous quarters in which the company continued to add to its debt levels.

These developments relief some of my concern and skepticism regarding Verizon's dividend sustainability. While I do not believe the company to be out of the woods or a stellar buy, I do think that investors should not worry too much about the company's dividend. The caveat here is that investors should continue to closely monitor revenue and debt level developments.

