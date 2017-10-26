McDonald's: Strong Profits, But Questions Remain Over Revenue Potential

I worry about the long-term for the company as it is still struggling to drive revenues higher.

McDonald's (MCD) announced its third-quarter results today. The company delivered strong improvements in operating and net incomes. It appears that its re-franchising activities are improving McDonald's bottom lines through lower expenses. It's a balancing act for McDonald's right now. Driving down costs through franchising allows for improved returns. It also dents revenue potential.

Franchise for profit

The turnaround in income is primarily attributable to two things: refranchising and pricing incentives. In driving down corporate store ownership, McDonald's is attempting to combat the large operating costs that have hampered its ability to produce stronger earnings for shareholders.

For the year, operating expenses have fallen nearly $2.8 billion resulting in a 21% improvement year over year. 15% of that decrease in expenses stemmed from cost savings related to corporate operated restaurants. Through refranchising, these company-run store expenses have been cut by $1.463 billion to $8.19 billion. That's a stark improvement in costs compared to running the stores themselves.

Shareholders are loving this game because it's unlocking value in earnings from the lowered expenses. The difference between lower expenses and the subsequent revenue loss from franchising has given McDonald's a 28% increase in operating income. That $7.4 billion in operating income resulted in net income of $4.49 billion. That's a 29% increase from 2016.

Long term, I am still concerned that selling its restaurants to franchisees will limit McDonald's total potential. Look at the third quarter. Through shifts in the ratio of corporate to franchised stores, McDonald's lost $907 million in company store revenue, to gain $238 million in franchise revenue. This resulted in a 10% fallout in revenue year over year to $5.75 billion. Total revenue is down 6% year to date to $17.48 billion.

For now, it's great. MCD stock has climbed 31% this year on the epic turnaround in earnings. I expect it will continue for a while since they're not yet done selling off their locations. McDonald's doesn't seem to have really solved the problem of business growth. Rather, they're simply dumping costs to get more money out of less total business.

Long term, you have to wonder though; when will the gravy train end? Franchising will only take it so far. In that time, we'll see a lot of earnings growth. What happens after they've exhausted that? What happens when the trade-off between revenue loss and expense management finds parity? The company needs to find a way to grow total revenue.

The company's push on pricing has played a hand in driving customer attendance. Lower priced deals like $1 drinks and the $5 McPick 2 have been part of an effort to outprice others. The efforts have resulted in a global comparable sales increase of 6% for the quarter. It’s clear from the income statements that these sales gains aren’t resulting in higher total revenues. That’s a problem that’s getting ignored right now because franchising is driving earnings.

Of course, the gravy train is good right now. Morningstar analysts are holding their price target of $165 noting the lack of downside factors, along with the likely increase in cash after the costs of franchising are over. As those costs pass, it will be interesting to see how much efficiency franchisees can grind out of their locations. If they can drive sales margins, we should see a lot more in terms of earnings per share considering McDonald’s has removed a lot of its liabilities.

For the very long-term, I remain neutral. If revenues are declining, your profits eventually become limited. Thus far, McDonald’s has driven a turnaround in sales through lower prices. That hasn't equated to revenue growth. How low can you run those prices while still driving margins? The lowered operating expenses of more franchised locations is a good start, but there are a lot of questions that remain unanswered with McDonald's.

Moving forward, investors should pay attention to revenue declines relative to increases in net income. Earnings per share were up 37% in the first three quarters to a collective $5.48 a share. As long as they keep squeezing that value out for shareholders, the stock should climb. Upcoming initiatives like store updates, enhanced ordering services, etc could increase customers. It could also cost a lot of money and complicate the process. The company is also bringing back the dollar menu. This could be good or bad, as it was originally altered because it cannibalizing the sale of more profitable items.

I will be looking to see global sales growth can translate into higher revenues within these newly franchised locations. Those numbers need to outpace the decline in corporate-run enterprises. That is the true sign that McDonald's has something to work in long-term. Food for Thought.

